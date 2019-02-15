Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPPLF) CEO Chris Bayle on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Roberge - Vice President, Finance and IR, Inter Pipeline

Chris Bayle - President and CEO

Brent Heagy - CFO

Jeff Marchant - SVP, Transportation

Jim Madro - SVP, NGL Processing

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Linda Ezergailis - TD Securities

Rob Hope - Scotiabank

Benjamin Pham - BMO

Robert Catellier - CIBC World Markets

Robert Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Elias Foscolos - Industrial Alliance

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline. Please go ahead, Mr. Roberge.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you, Kelly and good morning, everyone. Joining me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and CEO; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President Transportation and Jim Madro, Senior Vice President NGL Processing.

Today, we'll discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results and provide an update on other corporate activities. To start, I would like to remind you that certain information in this conference call may contain forward looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may either prove incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. A discussion of the related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A which you can find on our website or at SEDAR.com.

For today's call Chris will provide an overview of the year's highlights and then Brent will provide additional context on our operating results. I'll wrap up the formal portion of the call with a focus on our financial results before we take your questions. Please go ahead, Chris.

Chris Bayle

Thanks Jeremy, good morning everybody.

I'm pleased to report that in 2018 Inter Pipeline delivered record financial and strong operating results. We set several new records during the year including revenue, funds from operations and net income.

In the fourth quarter Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of CAD 273 million with an attractive quarterly payout ratio of 62%. In conjunction with our strong performance in November 2018 we announced our tenth consecutive annual dividend increase of CAD 0.03 per share to CAD 1.71 per share on an annualized basis.

Several factors contributed to these positive results. Our NGL processing business generated record full year funds from operations of CAD 455 million including CAD 250 million off FFO from our Offgas processing business. Natural gas throughput volumes at our Cochrane straddle plant, NGL sales volume from our Redwater Olefinic Fractionator and realized frac-spread pricing in our NGL processing segment were all stronger in 2018 compared with 2017.

We transported record volume of over 1.4 million barrels per day on our pipeline systems in 2018. Oil sands transportation, our largest business segment continued to produce stable results generating annual funds from operations of about CAD 600 million. And finally we achieved one of our strongest safety and environmental performances in our history.

Our record financial results also produced an attractive annual payout ratio of 60%. As a result since 2017 Inter Pipeline has generated over CAD 670 million of undistributed funds from operations. These funds have been reinvested back into our business and used to finance capital expenditures including those related to the Heartland Complex, thereby materially reducing our external equity requirements.

We also achieved a number of significant milestones during 2018. Construction engineering and procurement activities continued to advance on our Heartland Petrochemical Complex. This CAD 3.5 billion project remains on time and on budget, with total capital invested to date greater than CAD 1 billion.

During the year we advanced foundation work, fabrication of major vessels including the propane/propylene splitter and polypropylene reactor were finalized. We also completed the sale of the estimated CAD 600 million Central Utility Block or CUB to get capital management, with the sale of CUB; Inter Pipeline reduced its financial obligations and increased its expected return on invested capital associated with the Heartland Complex.

As at December 31, 2018 Inter Pipeline had de-risked approximately 45% of the total Heartland project cost to a lump sum contracts from purchase orders and substantially completed time and materials work.

In the third quarter of 2018 we announced the construction of CAD 82 million expansion of the Stettler Crude Oil Terminal on the Central Alberta Pipeline system. This project is part of an opportunity identified to service growing light oil attraction from the East Duvernay basin and Alberta's south central region, the project is expected to enter service and phases beginning in mid 2019 and continue to advance on budget and schedule.

On November 30, we completed the acquisition of NuStar energy's European backwardation storage business for approximately $270 million. With seven storage terminals located throughout the United Kingdom and then the port of Amsterdam, this acquisition forms a key part of our European growth strategy and establishes us as the largest independent storage operator in the United Kingdom.

Inter Pipeline's total European storage capacity, as a result of this acquisition has increased by 33% to 37 million barrels. 2019 will be another active year for Inter Pipeline as we continue to execute one of our largest capital programs in our history. We remain focused on the disciplined growth and ensure our balance sheet remained strong as we continue to expand our pipeline, NGL processing and storage assets.

Now I'll turn things over to Brad for additional commentary on our operating results.

Brent Heagy

Well thanks Chris and good morning, everyone.

I’ll begin with our oil sands transportation business which moved record volume during the year, averaging about 1.2 million barrels per day and that's up 43,000 barrels per day over 2017. This figure was supported by strong fourth quarter volume of approximately 1.2 million barrels per day consistent with throughput volume during the same period in 2017 as the Corridor and Polaris pipeline systems experienced volume increases.

Inter Pipeline's conventional oil pipeline business transported approximately 201,000 barrels per day in 2018 with the fourth quarter volumes averaging 184,200 barrels per day, and during the fourth quarter volume on the Central Alberta system increased by 25% to 32,300 barrels per day due to our new suite batching operations that were implemented in July 2018.

Bow River pipeline volume increased 9% quarter over quarter while volume on the mid Saskatchewan system decreased by 34,200 barrels per day to 56,300 barrels per day during Q4 2018.

Volume on the mid Saskatchewan system was impacted by increased competition from a new feeder pipeline entering service in the quarter and up enforcement on third party pipeline systems. Now as Chris noted our NGL processing business generated record results in 2018. This was primarily driven by strong realized frac spreads and robust volumes for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

During the fourth quarter of 2018 natural gas flows towards straddle plants averaged 3.8 billion cubic feet per day representing a 28% increase over the same period last year. Volume increases were partially offset by decline in frac-spread with Cochrane propane plus realized frac-spread averaging $0.74 U.S. dollar per U.S. gallon compared to $0.87 U.S. dollar per U.S. gallon during the same period last year.

Pioneer I and pioneer II off gas plants processed an average of a 160 million cubic feet of offgas per day during the full year with average annual NGL sales volumes from the Redwater olefinic fractionator of approximately 32,500 barrels per day.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Pioneer 1 and Pioneer 2 processed an average of 171 million cubic feet per day which is an increase of 27 million cubic feet per day from the same period a year ago. Average sales volumes from the Redwater olefinic fractionator increased 9% to 37,000 barrels per day compared to the same period in 2017. Turning to Europe, the utilization rate of for our bulk liquid storage business averaged 77% during the year, down from 96% in 2017.

During the fourth quarter, utilization rates also declined year over year to average 68% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and these declines, they were the result of a backwardated pricing environment for certain petroleum products which impacted storage demand. On a positive note, storage rates improved in January 2019 to average 78% across all European terminals.

In 2019, Inter Pipeline is planning to invest CAD 1.46 billion across our four business segments. The primary focus of our 2019 capital expenditure program will be advancing the Heartland Petrochemical Complex with approximately CAD 1.1 billion supporting development activities ranging from installation of major components, module fabrication and site construction.

Approximately CAD 90 million will be spent in oil sands transportation segment with the majority of capital allocated to the Kirby North project that is scheduled to be connected to the Cold Lake pipeline system in mid 2019. We plan to invest CAD 100 million in our conventional pipeline business with the focus on advancing Stettler crude oil terminal expansion that was previously mentioned by Chris.

So now I'll turn things over to Jeremy for a more detailed look at our financial results.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you, Brent.

Inter Pipeline generated record financial results for the full year and supported by a strong fourth quarter. In 2018, Inter Pipeline generated record consolidated funds from operations of approximately CAD 1.1 billion or 10% increase over 2017 results.

Net income for the year was also a record at CAD 593 million, an increase of 12% from CAD 527 million earned in 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, funds from operations reached CAD 273 million and net income was CAD 144 million, both figures are consistent with the results generated during the same periods in 2017. Financial performance was driven by stable contributions from our oil sands transportation business and strong results in our NGL processing business.

NGL processing generated funds from operations of CAD 120 million or 32% increase from the same period in 2017. The increase was led by strong frac spread pricing and sales volumes which generated a CAD 66 million FFO contribution from our offgas processing operations.

Our conventional pipeline business generated FFO of CAD 25 million in the quarter, a decrease from CAD 54 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2017. The results were impacted by reduced throughput volumes and the unprecedented widening of crude oil pricing differentials in November and December that impacted our midstream marketing business.

In January of this year, differentials were turned back to normal historical ranges which will positively benefit our midstream marketing activities. Inter Pipeline's bulk liquid storage business generated CAD 15 million of funds from operations in the quarter, down from CAD 21 million in the comparable period of 2017. Results were impacted by decreased utilization rates as previously discussed by Brent.

In 2018, dividend given to shareholders rose to CAD 655 million or CAD 1.69 per share while fourth quarter dividend payments increased to CAD 170 million. This resulted in an annual payout ratio of 60.2% and a quarterly payout ratio of 62.1%.

Inter Pipeline remains committed to operating in a financially prudent and flexible manner. As at December 31, 2018, Inter Pipeline had approximately CAD 560 million of available capacity on its CAD 1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

Consolidated net debt to total capitalization ratio decreased to 51.8% compared to 53.5% at December 31, 2017, while investing over CAD 950 million of new capital. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and fourth quarter of 2018 totaled CAD 1.25 billion and CAD 307 million respectively.

The breakdown by contract type during the quarter was 57% from cost to service agreements that are typically not subject to commodity price or volume risk, 30% from commodity based agreements that are subject to both commodity price and volume risk, 15% from fee based contracts with no commodity price risk and negative 2% from product margin agreements which relate to midstream more connectivities on our conventional oil pipeline assets.

It's important to note that Inter Pipeline underpins its monthly dividend from cost of services and fee based cash flow. Commodity and margin based cash flow which have increased as a result of stronger frac spread pricing is used to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing debt and funding capital projects.

Now this concludes the formal portion of the conference call. I'll now like to turn the meeting back to Kelly to open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Wanted to start with the conventional pipeline segment and dig in a little bit more kind of had the step down you're talking about quarter over quarter there and I was just wondering how you guys view, is this like a normalized quarter in this type of environment and volume should be like this? Or do you see any type of recovery? And also on the margin side kind of decreased notably versus what it was in the past. Is this kind of more of a normalized level or do you expect anything to bounce back there?

Jeff Marchant

It's Jeff Marchant here to take a shot at answering that for you. The drop on conventional was a combination of things. The CAD 29 million increase in Q4, CAD 20 million of that was related to our midstream marketing business and when you look at the components of what drove that decrease, it really is the lower commodity prices and what we saw as almost unprecedented widening of crude oil pricing differentials.

We've started to see that come back already as December ended and into January. And we're quite comfortable we're going to returning to what we've seen historically on our mid stream marketing business that way. The volume side of the question, certainly a drop of 34,000 on the mid system.

That was predominantly due to well about two thirds due to the competing pipelines, went into service in October about last year. About a third of that though is tied to apportionment and the related downstream activities.

So we certainly expect those volumes to return on that basis. And when it comes to the competing aspect of volumes, we're certainly doing everything we can and are competing on that level. We've got a lot of pipe out there, that's a small piece of our business.

But while we look to stabilize that volume piece, we're also excited about the prospects of growing on our other systems including our step outs into the East Duvernay and the Alberta Viking which we've begun to speak to the market about a little bit. So not only do we expect to stabilize the volume back to where it was, but we look forward to the opportunities of growing beyond that.

Jeremy Tonet

I was just wondering, turning to the storage side, while that was soft in 4Q, it's like a bounce back a bit here in January. And I was just wondering what were some of the drivers there. Is it market structure contango that's helping out Denmark? Is there anything that you're doing on the rate side lowering it to kind of pick up more activity or what's been kind of the driver behind that and how do you see that trajectory?

Brent Heagy

It's Brent Heagy. I'll take that one. So, yeah we did see an improvement where in Q4 we had a 68% utilization rate. And that rose to 78%. I'd say it's a few things. One, for some products, and this certainly helped Denmark where we did see a return, again this was just on some products that we stored back to contango, so that certainly helped increase in utilization rate. The other thing I'd mention, we've been talking about quite a bit about IMO 2020 and how that could be a positive for our business.

And, we're now starting to see some contracting that's related to that. So that's certainly a positive story. And you know I think that obviously when you're talking about the terminals that are exposed to contango and backwardation, again that really sort of depends on where the market is going to go. So I can't really sort of comment too much on the forward look on that. But certainly where we see increased contracting due to IMO 2020, we're still quite positive that we're very well positioned to gain some new business there.

I'll also add too, with the NuStar acquisition, the utilization rates for the terminals that we acquired are well in excess of 90%, and there is really no sort of contango or backwardation exposure related to those assets. So on an overall basis, NuStar is going to help stabilize and improve our utilization rates going forward.

Jeremy Tonet

And just one last one if I could. With regards to the thoughts on DRIP that was a good quarter again with NGL processing. Just wondering as far as your latest thoughts here with regards to DRIP in HPC funding.

Brent Heagy

It's Brent again and I'll take that one. Our financing plan hasn't changed in relation to HPC and as you all know, when we put that new goalpost out there about potentially churning up a DRIP at the end of December 2019, that still stands. And again I'll always qualify that that depends on continuing strong financial results and certainly, you know in the fourth quarter of 2018 with FFO of CAD 273 million, I think just to remind everybody, that is still our second strongest quarter ever.

Your next question comes from the line of Linda Ezergailis from TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Linda Ezergailis

I have a follow up question with respect to some of the dynamics in your conventional business. I'm wondering I guess first of all were you surprised at the extent of the volume drop when the competing pipeline came in? And I guess the second part of my question is related to, you know, how might you recoup those volumes, if at all? Is there room for you to maybe negotiate some sort of a tool reduction maybe if some of your shippers might be willing to commit more term or something like that? Or maybe with some nominal capital expenditures you might be able to make some other connections. Can you comment on how you might recoup those volumes and what pace?

Jeff Marchant

It's Jeff. So, I'll maybe take that one. On the first part of your question, I know there is no surprise for us to the volumes that we're going to move towards the secure system. As you know we've got a lot of history out there. We've spent a lot of time with our producers and our competitors.

And so we have a very good understanding of what the movements were going to be which actually gave us a really good opportunity to reconsider how we're contracting out there. And in the time leading up to and while secure has gotten into operation.

We have had the opportunity to exactly what you described. We looked at alternative tooling structures to put ourselves in much more competitive position certainly benefiting the producers out there on the aggregate, which is not a bad thing at all for them and we feel we’ve a lot of really good competitive footprint something we repeated - we've said repeatedly over the years and that hasn't changed.

We’ve got a lot of excess capacity out there and we're already seeing opportunities where we can utilize that not only to help both when there is downtime on the systems and downstream of us, but we're able to really provide a level of customer service that probably wasn't realized early on in our history and it's given us a chance to work do in a different way.

So, as we go forward, we absolutely expect to be able to grow that base back up and recover on some of the volumes that has left us but also really target the volumes that are up-and-coming that haven't shown up yet, but will and those are the volumes that we’re in a good position to compete for.

Linda Ezergailis

That's helpful context, and maybe this is a follow-up also for your storage business. How might we think of what sort of potential effects if any there that might be in some sort of a potential Brexit scenario? I know there is a lot of uncertainty as to how this will unfold, but I guess and I mean on the flip side there is an opportunity, I mean have you been storing more stuff and how do we think about all of those moving parts on your business?

Chris Bayle

Yes, that's a great question Linda. It's Chris speaking. So, I maybe take that. We won't surprise you that we've spent a fair amount of time talking with our European management team on the impact of Brexit and I think [indiscernible] nobody is really sure what sort of impact that is going to be, but there is.

From our perspective, we think there is actually reason for I would say some mild optimism associated with Brexit because fundamentally our business won't change. We are logistics handling business for liquids that come into the UK. And all those liquids the day or the day before Brexit will need to be shipped the day after Brexit.

So, we think that's overall the business will remain unchanged and although there is a small positive as we are seeing some increased activity in the UK and some of our customers prepare for Brexit by actually increasing their storage requirements.

We think that's going to be up rather temporary thing until things get worked out in the coming months and of course, the other impact will be what’s going to happen to the pound- the pound Sterling and of course Brexit probably won't be a positive in the short-term for the Sterling and that of course would impact our financial results to the extent our contracts are priced at the pound. So, overall, probably not a material impact to our business certainly over the medium to long term.

Linda Ezergailis

And maybe just as I look forward how can I think of some frac spreads with the outlook is for forward pricing?

Jeremy Roberge

Certainly, it's Jeremy. So for Cochrane frac spread indicated rates for the balance of the year so from March through December 2019 we’re seeing $0.62, this is U.S. dollars per U.S. gallon and for 2020 again in the U.S. cents per U.S. gallon basis is about $0.58.

Linda Ezergailis

And recently it's been?

Jeremy Roberge

On a monthly spot basis were currently at $0.59.

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Hope from Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Rob Hope

Maybe to turn the attention to the PDH PP plants with Pembina now formerly sanctioning their project, have the tone of the conversations you're having with customers potentially changed either positive or negative as I guess there is a better understanding what the market looks like moving forward?

Chris Bayle

Our view of the Pembina project moving forward is positive. We think it's just exhibit excellent validation of the underlying business payments of our projects that two sophisticated organizations like Pembina and Kuwait have put their bags into a very similar project as ours. So, when it comes to contracting, there is really no change.

The only conversations that we have underway with polypropylene consumers marketers and propane producers continues I guess under the same basis as it did before and I guess a couple of other things I would add on the project is there are timing differences between our project and Pembina project. The project I believe it's going to come into service in a couple of years after ours.

So, the first move advantage that we currently enjoy will be I think meaningful in terms of the execution and the contracting of our project.

Rob Hope

And then just moving over to conventional, you did highlight some potential future opportunities for some growth projects there as well. How are those discussions ongoing or have the kind of differential environment in Q4 as well as the production curtailment pushed off those discussions?

Jeff Marchant

Yes, it’s Jeff again. Certainly, it has created some volatility in the market with what we've gone through here in the last three months as we head into the new year now, but we’ve actually made really great progress in a couple of areas. The time and attention were spinning on the Alberta Viking is really starting to gain momentum.

Producers are concerned about the stability and the consistency in the market and the opportunity that were presenting to them gives them more access to a more liquid and price confidence in the Edmonton area.

And so while we’re not immediately ready to talk more about that we’re making great headway and see a lot of opportunity to establish what we're calling that connector pipeline between our Bow River and Central Alberta Systems. So, we're working on that and the East Duvernay is always advancing; albeit, a little bit slower.

There has been definitely some time spent there and I think the evidence that will continue to grow is really with the projects we have on the go right now at Central Alberta. We're expanding our Stettler terminal and we’re at the max out there. We need more truck on those. We need more tanks and we can use them today.

So, our sweet-batching operation that got into service last year has really taken flight and it's really acting as a proof of concept out there, that there is demand for capacity in the Edmonton for capacity in the barrels and East Duvernay really hasn't taken full flight yet. We’re already seeing our capacity state.

So, the work we’re doing now is to expand those capacities in anticipation for the future volumes that can come, win and if the market stabilizes and so, we’re seeing a lot of optimism out there and are making some good progress.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Benjamin Pham from BMO. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Benjamin Pham

I got to go back to the conventional, a couple of clarification questions. Can you talk about it sounds like a lot of the year-over-year variances was the initial marketing side of things and the volumes, can you talk about historically midstream marketing, is there a big trading component to that or it’s just basically moving your volumes and blending in moving through the Alberta system?

Jeff Marchant

Yes, you're spot on with that one Ben, its Jeff again. The midstream marketing business is almost entirely just volume-based and we’re taking advantage of the blending opportunities and utilizing that to encourage more volumes through tariff advantages and reductions and things like that where there is really no trading involved with what we're doing on the midstream side.

Benjamin Pham

And is it like I said more linked to the Bow pipe in Central Alberta than the Viking section?

Jeff Marchant

Sorry, once can you repeat that for me?

Benjamin Pham

Just thinking about the midstream marketing profits I mean that - I guess that's more driven by volumes emanating from Central Alberta than out East.

Jeff Marchant

Well, it's actually spread around on our systems and overtime, we have expanded to encompass them. So, Central Alberta is definitely a key component to what we're doing in the midstream business as the Saskatchewan and we’re expanding that activity in the Bow River.

Benjamin Pham

I guess some of the midstream will return to run rate is driven by your view that Saskatchewan will also come back to more normal level?

Jeff Marchant

Certainly in terms of our run rate it is really driven by a return of the pricing and the differential so fourth quarter was really unprecedented as we've mentioned but midstream marketing is largely driven by some of those ARPs and we can anticipate returning to normal levels as early as Q1 given that the diffs have dome. Volumes certainly drives but we've got a large system and we're working across all of it so the midstream business really thrives on those differentials.

Chris Bayle

I just want to clarify one thing that I think I heard you speak to Ben. When Jeff was talking about volumes on the mid Saskatchewan system we are not saying that the volumes that are currently moving on the secured pipeline are coming back to us anytime soon those are contracting that pipeline. What we mean to say is overall when you look at all of our pipeline systems we think there are areas of growth particularly around the Central Alberta system that we are actively constructing right now will offset those declines.

Benjamin Pham

And then your corporate deck that you just posted, thanks for providing some of the substantial projects that you're working on in more detail CAD 3.8 billion I guess I'm curious more just any detail on know potential Cochrane expansion CAD 400 million just wondering what you need to see that, to get that going and then there is some compare on the announcement timing, short, medium to long term if you can not to put the specific year but maybe just directionally speaking how do you think about the timeframe for those?

Jim Madro

Ben ,its Jim Madro, I’ll answer your question on the Cochrane expansion plans you're right we are looking at valuing our [indiscernible] to the straddle plant out there get about 400 million cubic feet of processing capacity at cost estimates about 400 million associated with that and that would take the capacity about 2.9 billion cubic feet per day. Right now Cochrane is full.

We are processing at max capacity and in fact right now we're actually bypassing gas because we can't process everything that is going through there so we're taking a hard look at that but before final investment decision is made we got to get some contracting in place with both the supply and the offtake deals and as that all comes together we're looking at potentially FIDing it at 2020.

Jeff Marchant

I would just like to add one more thing on that. It's Chris speaking. That type of contracting is very important to us making an FID decision. We are not interested in investing 400 million just to create more commodity exposure by producing more C3+. We would need some more of a tolling base arrangement and if you can't get that on an economic basis then quite frankly we'll be quite happy to run that Cochrane plant at max capacity today and bypass gas.

Benjamin Pham

I mean it's good to see there is a number other leverage you get to look at there to drive growth. Thanks a lot.

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Catellier from CIBC World Markets. Please go head. Your line is open.

Robert Catellier

You've answered most of my questions here, I just want to want a clarification on the conventional volume. It seems to me the competing pipeline came in sort of mid Q4 is that correct and so the question is what does your daily average look like on the mid Saskatchewan system I think we've firmly seen a partial impact in Q4, is that correct?

Jeff Marchant

It's Jeff again, no I think you're going to, what you're seeing now is what we are going to get. They started up October 1 effectively, they didn't hit full speed right away but they certainly got there pretty quickly so I think Q4 is fairly representative.

Robert Catellier

And then just on the bulk goods side sorry Bret I didn't hear if your quantified the actual impact from the NuStar acquisition on the January utilization rates that were quoted in the release.

Jeff Marchant

No, I didn't Robert and I don't, we'd have the exact numbers but NuStar we closed the acquisition at the end of November so we would only have one month in there and as I said they're running well over 90%.

Robert Catellier

And then finally just listening to your discussion about the Brexit issue and currency, is there any thought of changing your contracting strategy maybe shifting to a different currency like euro or is that not something the customers in the market would bear.

Jeff Marchant

Yes, no that's, it we would be hard pressed to convince of our UK based customers transacting on a euro basis that's for sure but obviously it is only of our UK based businesses that the price under pound and all our other businesses are priced either under local currency or the euro, so we've got some decent diversification there but we do have just for that one segment you know a large exposure to the pound.

And our next question comes from the line of Robert Kwan from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Robert Kwan

If I can come back to conventional if I heard you correctly I think you attributed 20 million of the 29 million year over year reduction to the midstream marketing; is that correct.

Jeff Marchant

Yes, that's right Robert.

Robert Kwan

And so I think historically that kind of line that margin has been somewhere in the CAD 11 million to CAD 14 million a quarter I think it was set the higher end of the range last year so did it produce a loss then this quarter.

Jeff Marchant

Yes, it was on - marketing basis it was essentially zero, very close.

Robert Kwan

And then I guess just so I am understanding the dynamics of how you are making you were talking about the diffs widening. Is it really a function of the diffs are you using kind of using that in terms of how depressed Canadian crude prices were and things like blending the butane in just you didn't get the lift that you'd normally get.

Jeff Marchant

Yes, essentially I mean there is few variables in there but the net results of our blending was impacted by the diffs and the overall WTI pricing that's what really drives that side of that business.

Robert Kwan

But just to be clear it is the diffs put differently and let's hope to get there at some point but let's say you had CAD 100 oil and a CAD 50 diff does that actually negatively impact the business or is it really that absolute Canadian crude price that's more important to you.

Jeff Marchant

Maybe just let me take a stab at this, I think it's Chris speaking, it's really the price difference between the underlying crude whatever that crude price is in Alberta and the price of butane that's the differential between that is what drives our profit.

Robert Kwan

And then if I can just finish coming back to for Brent on the turning off drip statements from last quarter and kind of what you've updated here, you've talked about just strong financial performance we've seen kind of NGL pricing and frac spreads narrow here into the first quarter. Can you just talk about volumes and volume outlook you had a really great volumetric quarter for your facilities in the fourth quarter just what are you looking out for 2019?

Chris Bayle

Maybe I'll take that one to Robert its Chris speaking. I think you're hitting on the right things here certainly pricing when it comes to frac spreads both in our Offgas and Cochrane business have come in versus last year's numbers. But we are seeing some very strong throughput volumes as Jim mentioned we are running flat out of Cochrane which is really a great position for us to be in and we're also progressing record levels of NGLs from our Offgas business due to some recent small scale but highly effective debottlenecking activities that Jim's peoples have undertaken here so we think we're going to if gas flow remain strong at Cochrane we should be able to post some pretty good volume numbers in 2019.

Robert Kwan

Redwater as well.

Chris Bayle

Yes, that's what I'm speaking to in terms of the Offgas business throughput at Redwater.

Robert Kwan

So pretty good throughput across the board is the expectation is that fair?

Chris Bayle

Yes, that's our hope.

Our next question comes from the line of Elias Foscolos from Industrial Alliance. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Elias Foscolos

I want to focus on the oil sands transportation and to a degree I'll go back to NGL just a follow up question, and it has to do with production curtailments. I know we've got 100% cost of service within that segment but can we continue to view that segment in the short term as being relatively stable?

Jeff Marchant

Yes, you absolutely can. The nature of our contracts you point out cost of service and when you look at the actual curtailment levels and the fact that they're already starting to be real back, it really is an immaterial aspect of our oil sands business, and we don't expect it to have any impact on our results going forward.

Elias Foscolos

And just a follow up from the previous question of course the Offgas plants run off, Offgas, just confirming again that we probably will not see anything material from Redwater or the other Offgas facilities related to oil sands further production volumes again?

Jim Madro

It's Jim here and yes, no I don't think we are expecting to see anything material to our volumes as a result of the curtailment at this point in time.

And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Mr. Roberge for closing comments.

Jeremy Roberge

Great. Well, thank you for participating in our conference call today and we certainly look forward to discussing our first quarter 2019 results at our next scheduled conference call which will be held on May the 10th. Thank you.

