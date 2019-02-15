BlackRock: Strong Growth, But Sensitive To The Economy

The stock is a higher risk investment, but it does have long-term capital gains potential.

BlackRock is an investment manager, and its performance is tied to the state of the economy and the stock market.

BlackRock has a solid history of earnings growth with a pick up in growth expected for 2020.

Introduction

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is a publicly-listed investment manager. The company provides investment services and also operates mutual funds. BlackRock has a strong history of growth with a slight decline forecast for 2019 before resuming in 2020. The stock is somewhat expensive, but so are most growth stocks.

BlackRock's growth is sensitive to the state of the economy, which, in turn, is sensitive to the state of the stock market. The stock is a higher risk investment but has the potential for significant capital gains. Long-term investors would need to be prepared for some near-term volatility.

Financials

BlackRock has reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 (data from Yahoo and BlackRock).

The company's revenue was down 8.8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2017. While its earnings were down 58 percent, this was due to an abnormal tax credit in Q4 2017 which significantly raised that quarter's earnings. On an adjusted basis, BlackRock's earnings only dropped 1.8 percent over the same period.

On an annual basis, BlackRock's full-year revenue increased 4.4 percent over the 2017 fiscal year and its reported earnings fell 11.8 percent (due to the abnormal tax credit in Q4 2017). On an adjusted basis, BlackRock's earnings actually increased 20 percent over the 2017 fiscal year.

Over the last five years, BlackRock's revenue has grown 6.4 percent per year and its earnings have increased by 8.3 percent per year.

The return on equity is decent at 13 percent and the profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is strong at 30 percent.

The company's book value is currently around $203, and with a stock price of $423, BlackRock is trading at 2.1x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to decline by 3.1 percent in 2019 before increasing 6.3 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to fall by 2.2 percent in 2019 before increasing 10.5 percent in 2020. The 2019 PE ratio is 16.3x and the 2020 PE ratio is 14.7x.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, it's always prudent to examine a company's historical revenue and earnings trends. To make this task easier and more convenient, it's a good idea to visually present the data graphically.

Data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows BlackRock's revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that BlackRock has a distinctive trend of increased revenue over the last 15 years. The chart also shows that BlackRock's revenue is vulnerable while the economy is weak (as during the 2008 financial crises).

The forecast revenue for 2019 shows a slight dip before resuming its upward trend. I presume that the analysts have factored in some economic weakness for 2019 as BlackRock's revenue is sensitive to the economy.

The chart also shows BlackRock's earnings trend. The abnormally high reported earnings in 2017 is obvious and the trend puts the 2018 reported earnings loss into perspective, as the 2018 earnings are still trending upwards rather than having declined below its trend. As with revenue, the forecast earnings for 2019 also shows a slight decline before resuming its upward trend.

The chart tells mean two things about BlackRock.

First is that the company is sensitive to economic weakness, and if the economy turns down, I would expect BlackRock's revenue and earnings to come down as well. BlackRock is leveraged to investments (which largely entail the stock market) and history tells me that while the economy is weak, people are far less inclined to use investment managers (or even want to invest for that matter). This means that BlackRock's revenues and earnings will take a hit on future recessions.

The second thing is that BlackRock is a growth company that just keeps on growing (recessions excluded of course). The forecast dip in 2019 does not faze me as all growth companies have some years of slowed growth. Even BlackRock reported a slight dip in the 2016 fiscal year with the weak stock market around that time.

Looking forward into the future, nobody knows what will happen. Any statement made about the future is simply speculation (it's a guess). What is known is that BlackRock has an established history of growth and unless something dramatic happens in the future, I would expect this growth to continue. Even the analysts have 2020 revenue and earnings increasing over the 2018 fiscal year.

In the near term, I can see that some investors would be nervous - especially since its 2019 forecasts are for a slight decline.

In BlackRock's Earnings Call, Gary Shedlin - Chief Financial Officer stated:

We see significant opportunities to better serve clients in this environment and BlackRock remains committed to investing in key growth areas.

Larry Fink - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer further added:

Our strength in this area driven by our diverse investment platform and our portfolio construction technology will lead to future organic growth for BlackRock.

With BlackRock's track record, I feel confident that management will continue to grow the company well into the future and that the 2019 growth dip is nothing more than a temporary stumbling block.

The Economy

BlackRock is sensitive to the state of the economy. An often cited indicator is the Consumer Sentiment produced by the University of Michigan. This indicator is generally considered to be a leading indicator and is useful as a significant drop in consumer sentiment often leads to a recession.

Chart by University of Michigan

The shaded bars shown on the chart are U.S. recessions. The chart shows how the Consumer Sentiment has generally increased from the recession of 2008. As the indicator is still showing a distinctive uptrend, at this stage, I think that consumer spending is sufficiently strong to support the stock market and BlackRock's earnings growth. Should the indicator dip down like it did in 2007, then I would be concerned.

Another economic measure I like to follow is the nonfarm employees report produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of nonfarm employees has currently increased by 1.7 percent year on year.

Through many years of personal experience, I have found that when the nonfarm employees' index drops below one percent, the economy then really starts to struggle. This is due to people finding it more challenging in obtaining work. This leads to people tightening up their wallets and cutting back on their investment spending - which affects BlackRock's revenue.

Again, given that the nonfarm employees' index is currently at 1.7 percent, I think the economy is sufficiently strong at present to support BlackRock's earnings growth, but this could easily change in the future.

Stock Valuation

As BlackRock is a growth stock, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate valuation method.

BlackRock's earnings increased 8.3 percent per year over the last five years. The forward annual earnings are for a 2.2 percent decline in 2019 and a 10.5 percent increase for 2020.

An appropriate time frame to use is from 2014 to 2020 which smooths out the earnings trend. This gives a 6.9 percent earnings growth rate which results in a forward PEG of 2.1, with a 2020 PE multiple of 14.7x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that BlackRock is fairly valued with a stock price around $200.

On a PE basis, BlackRock is trading at 14.7x multiple for its 2020 estimated earnings and its book value is 2.1x.

The stock is somewhat expensive, but it's not that expensive with a PE of 14.7x and BlackRock is still cheaper than a lot of growth stocks.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

BlackRock chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that BlackRock has increased significantly over the last decade. The gain was fairly orderly up to 2017, then it surged higher to peak at the start of 2018. The stock then sold down during 2018 to bottom at around $370 (which was around the price at the start of 2017). The stock then rallied this year on the back of the rally seen in the broader market indices.

The stock has had quite a pullback - this would likely have taken out a lot of nervous investors. Should the market continue to rally, then I would expect BlackRock to follow. The rally seen in 2017 could be replicated in 2019. The likely target would be its $575 high it made in early 2018. Optimistically, this target could be reached with 12 months (with a strong market rally). However, even if the market rallies, the stock might take several years to reach its previous high as there are investors who are concerned about its 2019 forecasts.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and will probably do so as long as BlackRock's earnings growth continues.

Stock Price Risks

BlackRock's stock price faces several risks.

1. The pullback may not have finished. Investors would need to be prepared as the stock price could continue to fall further. Active investors could consider utilizing a stop-loss technique to manage their risks.

2. The broader market indices have shown a small rally this year, but prior to that, they had been bearish since September 2018. There is the real risk that the markets have topped out for now and this rally is nothing more than a bear rally. The bull market started in 2009 and is one of the longest on record and it's quite possible that this is the early stage of a bear market. If this is the case, then BlackRock's stock price would drop in the short term irrespective of its earnings growth.

3. If the economy weakens, then the stock market will certainly fall. As BlackRock's revenue and earnings are tied to the performance of the stock market, I would expect its stock price to tumble until the economy recovers. The stock is currently supported by the trend-line, but if the stock tumbles, it could easily fall to the trading range seen in 2015 and would probably fall down to the trading range seen in 2011 to 2012.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case as BlackRock's earnings growth is expected to continue into the future.

Conclusion

BlackRock has produced solid growth over the years. While the growth is forecast to decline slightly in 2019, it's expected to pick up again in 2020 in line with its historical growth trend.

The stock is somewhat overvalued, but it does have a solid history of growth. BlackRock is an investment manager, and in a bear market, its stock price would tumble along with the market.

In my opinion, BlackRock is a higher risk investment. A buy and hold investor would need to be prepared for some near-term volatility. Over the longer term, I think BlackRock's stock price would continue higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.