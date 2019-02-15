Cnova's (CNVAF) CEO Emmanuel Grenier on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cnova NV (OTC:CNVAF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Emmanuel Wetzel – Investor Relations

Emmanuel Grenier – Chief Executive Officer

Gautier Bailly – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to Cnova’s Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this program is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Emmanuel Wetzel, in-charge of Investor Relations at Cnova. Thank you. You may begin.

Emmanuel Wetzel

Good day everyone and welcome to Cnova’s full year 2018 earnings conference call. My name is Emmanuel Wetzel and I will be hosting today’s call. Our CEO Emmanuel Grenier; and CFO, Gautier Bailly, will be making today’s presentation. The conference call slides can be downloaded from our website, cnova.com. This call is also being audio webcast and a replay will be available on our website about an hour after the conclusion of the call. Please take a moment to read the forward-looking disclaimer on the Slide 2.

And with that, I now turn the call over to our CEO, Emmanuel Grenier.

Emmanuel Grenier

Thank you, and good day to everybody. Our strategic plan continued to outperform in 2018 for several reasons. First, our marketplace performance was outstanding. Second, our new revenue stream such as Travel and Energy, home services are proving successful with our customers and are growing very fast. Third, our customer loyalty program membership, Cdiscount à Volonté, was up 33%. And finally, our data traffic and advertizing monetization initiatives were also up to 23%. All of these combined to push Cdiscount GMV closer to our internal near-term goal of EUR 4 million.

Slide 6, we said that we are growing the marketplace of GMV, mission accomplished. The marketplace of GMV is no more than one third of total GMV. The number of SKUs that we offered to our customers is close to 50 million, reflecting our IFRS to increase that number by more than 35% by year-end. The last part was our 2018 success due to our laser focus on our customers making sure that [indiscernible] and services that we provide exceed the expectations. Our marketplace growth is possibly run by the fact that [indiscernible]. Fulfillment by Cdiscount is especially popular as these boosts over the vendor sales volume and enhances the Cdiscount customer exchange. All of these are growing the solid marketplace GMV growth that I referenced on the previous slide.

Slide 8, at the end of 2018, we had two major promotional events: our 20 year anniversary in October and of course Black Friday in November. In two weeks over one million of our customers took advantage of our 20 year anniversary. As I remember, our client base is 9 million. During Black Friday, we generated a record breaking day of EUR 57 million GMV with a peak of 23,000 visits per minute.

Slide 9, at Cdiscount, our customer base is simple. The customer is queen or king. Today, the customer wants the one stop shop shopping experience that Cdiscount offers. All our customers want to be able to buy a wide range of services from home to leisure. A year-ago, we launched energy services, allowing our clients to buy an affordable electrical home heating solution. And recently, we have expanded our shops by more than 100 services such as moving, painting, gardening or expedition. We are actively developing leisure activities such as driving forward, expanding those tracks, and ticketing. These new services encourage customer loyalty, safe activity and attract new clients.

Slide 10, we said that one of our priority is to extend our deliveries across Europe. We are now delivering to over 19 European countries, through 36 European market based network and direct deliveries to neighboring countries. This low fixed cost activity is already operating at breakeven and we anticipate that it will be a significant contributor to our GMV as well as profitability going down the road.

12, our customer loyalty program, Cdiscount à Volonté, or CDAV, for short is the backbone of our customer approach, [indiscernible] customer. CDAV’s membership was at 26% in 2018 and now it accounts for more than one third of our total GMV. As you know CDAV allows our customer to benefit from express free delivery for only EUR 29 a year. And we also added two new features in 2018. First, sharing for free CDAV advantages to friend and family; and second, giving unlimited online access to wide variety of newspaper or magazines. So CDAV has proved to be a key driver in the growth of our rapid business.

13, 63% of our traffic, traffic comes from mobile devices and it is going to soon account for one half of our GMV. So it is important that our customers are [indiscernible] online experiences when there is a Cdiscount. They are on the go and mobile access is absolutely vital for them. It is more confident that our mobile platform is one of the fastest in the business and just as important delivery has to be done [indiscernible]. First our customers want their perspectives now. They want them delivered in an agreed way. They want to be able get faster delivery of the order.

15, as we can expect always that only online is not enough. Our customers want to be able to feel, touch and see that is why we have developed offline showrooms, where it is possible. We have a high visibility showroom on Champs-Elysées in Paris. And all in all, we have 50 showrooms in the – which are attracting new customers and contributing more than 15% of our GMV growth in 2018.

17, monetization of our traffic and data has created new value streams over the five areas. This is now starting to make significant contributions to our financial performance and profitability. Our marketing platform grew by 16% in 2018, commission based revenue from our B2C services performed was 30%, and last but certainly not least our financial services are highly popular with our instant credit offer by two firms compared to the previous year.

19, promotional optimization is one of the ways we invest in the future. This Cdiscount Warehouse program has been a very successful stuff at incubation program. Three of the 2018 startups are already live, increasing the productivity and efficiency of our warehousing operation and we have already selected five new startups in 2019. At the end of the day, innovation at Cdiscount enhanced customer experience improves working conditions and increase production efficiency, in short, for digital innovation investment.

21, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible matter. It is core to our DNA. Our deliveries are designed to use a minimum of – by 2019 year-end almost all of our packages will have no mistake. We use only electric product delivered or heavy product in traffic model. And we were recently went into Digital Ad Trust label next year, we expect that our projection outreach, data protection is still amounted to our clients.

And with that, I’d like now to turn the floor to Gautier, our CFO, who will go over 2018 financial performance.

Gautier Bailly

Thank you. So most of what we see on Slide 23 has already been pointed out by Emmanuel but what is worth highlighting again is that we have three main GMV growth drivers on our core economic strategy and each of them handling good performance. Marketplace share was 34%, loyalty program with CDAV share increasing by three points. And the growing prominence of mobile with GMV share reached – raised by six points.

On the next Slide 24, we drill down into GMV growth a little bit more. Again, growth is very encouraging to see that we have consistent GMV growth quarter-after-quarter and that it is accelerating throughout the year with a strong dynamic in Q4 sustained by Cdiscount’s 20-year anniversary and Black Friday successes.

Second, it is important to note that full 75% of the 2018 GMV growth was driven by three main engines: marketplace, new revenue streams from services and omni-channel sales through our financials.

Slide 25, in 2018 we are able to combine a strong GMV growth with solid gross margin expansion, we estimate the year at 15.5% up two points compared to 2017, representing an increase of more than EUR 50 million. These improvements is again due to expanding marketplace share reach generated more commissions, second, new revenue streams from services and finally optimized pricing and shipping strategy.

Slide 26, our cost structure was relatively stable year-on-year in terms of G&A, Tech and Content and unfulfillment expenses. Marketing expenses were up by around 60 basis points due to a more this year media campaign strategy, to boost our end and support key commercial events, is led to an another volume increase in total SG&A which came in at 16.8% of sales.

Next slide, as I read it of the two points improvements of gross margins and the slower increase of cost at the same time. We have a significant turnaround in EBITDA which went from minus EUR 6 million in 2017, compared to EUR 25 million in 2018. The first EUR 32 million improvement year-on-year accelerated across our businesses alongside with marketed expansion and the ramp up of new revenue streams with lot of capacity.

A summary of key financial details is provided on the next slide. I’ll highlight this slide and go directly to Slide 29. On IFRS 15 restatement as you know IFRS 15 went into effective at the beginning of 2018 with retroactive effect. It impacts our revenue from customers which contracts liquidities. In our particular case, certain suppliers contribution are now recognized as reduction of the purchase price which in turn reduces inventory value and the main impact on restated 2017 Cnova accounts is EUR 10 million reduction of full year EBIT.

Slide 30, which is one of the latest achievements of 2018 for us is a significant turn around in free cash flow. We went from a negative EUR 336 million cash flow in 2017 to a positive EUR 70 million inflow in 2018.

Beyond the EBITDA increase, the main factors came from strong positive exchange in working capital, mostly driven by the optimization plan on inventory and growing share of our marketplace.

Our level of investments remain overall stable at the same time. Switching to accounts financial expenses and exceptional items mainly composed of one-off EUR 24 million new payments relative to the class action settlements, the net financial debt was overall stable in 2018.

The next Slide 31 provides the perspective of free cash flow, CapEx and net financial debt evolution on a 12-month basis over the last business term, highlighting the impairment I mentioned before.

So thank you. And now Emmanuel will go over the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Emmanuel Grenier

Thank you, Gautier. And to summarizing 2018 with key takeaways. One strong GMV growth driven by marketplaces services in e-commerce, two significant EBITDA improvements and three solid positive free cash flow. Now looking forward to 2019, we plan to continue focusing on our customers and profitable growth.

How are we going to do this? We’ll keep accelerating our marketplace, we’ll roll out more services, we’ll grow Cdiscount’s loyalty program and we’ll accelerate and expand our monetization initiatives. We believe this will led to an acceleration of our GMV growth space and a strong improvement in EBITDA, our target is to reach EUR 50 million in 2019.

Slide 34, over the longer term, our vision is to consolidate our leadership position by reinforcing Cdiscount as a customer-centric and profitable platform. This has built around four pillars: the first one is product base, the market base of products where our customers can define what did others wants at the best prices. The second one is service base, our customer at constant CDAV and over the requirements and manage their laser kind of work.

The third pillar is innovation base, innovation combined with partnership across 100 partners provide an even more customized and fluid customer expense. And the important final pillar is advertising base, we will scale up the revenue by operating and new advertising platform to all vendors and suppliers.

We believe that with innovation, our client-centric approach and profitable growth CDAV growth will further consolidate its leadership position. So that concludes our slide presentation, we are ready to turn to Q&A. Operator, may we have the first question please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Emmanuel Grenier

Okay, just to conclude, thank you very much. Three messages, the first one is GMV at EUR 3.6 billion and plus 9.3%. Second, strong EBITDA improvement with EUR 32 million in 2018 compared to 2017, and with the target of EUR 50 million this year to target of good EBITDA. And third strong free cash flow improvement as well with EUR 70 million of free cash flow – EUR 200 million compared to this year. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude our teleconference for today. You may now disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.