Canopy Growth Adds Another Feather To Its Cap

Canopy Growth continues to have best-in-class execution and is the clear leader of the global cannabis market.

Earnings weren't perfect: Canopy's gross margins fell far below those of Aurora and other peers and operating costs continue to be much higher than revenue.

Canopy posts revenue of $83 million, beating both my expectations and those of Canaccord Genuity.

Canopy has more than twice the market share of its nearest peer, Aurora Cannabis.

Note: All currencies herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Summary

Canopy Growth (CGC) is the largest cannabis company in the world because it has the best execution. On Feb. 14th, Canopy Growth reported its earnings and showed, once again, that they are the leader of the Canadian cannabis industry.

The highlights of Canopy Growth's earnings report were C$83 million in revenue and 8,288 kilograms equivalents of recreational cannabis sold. With those figures, Canopy Growth sold more than twice as much recreational cannabis as their nearest peer Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) and took a nearly one-third market share of the developing Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Canopy Growth's story has long been that they have the best execution in cannabis and they will use that to build strong market share around the world. That story is still intact.

Bears will find things to like here as well. Canopy's gross margins fell to 22% and they are behind Aurora's 52% gross margins and even further behind high-margin peers like Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF) with 71% gross margins. Further, Canopy Growth's free cash flow fell to a $293 million deficit, and trailing-year free cash flow has fallen to a staggering $907 million deficit. Global cannabis domination does not come cheaply, and Canopy Growth may be years from generating earnings befitting their valuation.

As a Canopy Growth shareholder, however, I was very pleased with the company's earnings report. In my prior coverage on Canopy Growth, I predicted they would only be able to secure ~20% market share. I was wrong. Canopy Growth has earned over 30% market share in the first quarter of recreational cannabis. Kudos to CEO Bruce Linton and the team at Canopy Growth.

Resources

Smashing Expectations (I Was Wrong)

(In C$000s) 12/31/18 12/31/17 YoY Recreational revenue - wholesale $ 60,141 $ - Recreational revenue - retail 11,477 - Medical revenue - Canada 15,931 19,331 -18% Medical revenue - international 2,702 988 173% Other revenue 7,452 1,381 440% Gross Revenue 97,703 21,700 350% Excise Tax 14,655 Net Revenue 83,048 21,700 283%

Source: Company filings; data not available QoQ as Canopy didn't use this table last quarter.

Record revenue: Last week, I wrote an article entitled Canopy Growth: Let's Be Realistic. Among other things, I suggested that Canopy Growth might earn about C$22.8 million in medical cannabis revenue, C$25.9 million in recreational cannabis revenue, and C$11.4 million in retail cannabis revenue.

Although my retail revenue estimate was reasonably close, I was far off the mark in the category that matters most: recreational cannabis sales. Canopy Growth far exceeded my expectations. Overall, Canopy Growth earned $83 million in net revenue this quarter, 50% more than Aurora Cannabis reported earlier this week. This is by far the most revenue ever earned by a cannabis company and shows just how large Canopy's lead over the competition is.

From a top-line perspective, Canopy Growth had an amazing quarter, matching analysts' estimates that I had suggested were too high and beating Canaccord's revenue estimate by $10 million.

Cannabis Sold: This quarter, Canopy Growth sold a remarkable 10,102 kilograms equivalents of cannabis, up from 2,197 kilograms equivalents last quarter (+360% QoQ). Given Canopy's already-strong cannabis sales, this increase is remarkable.

These sales include 8,288 kg equivalents of recreational cannabis and 1,814 kg of medical cannabis. Of the 1,814 kg of medical cannabis, 204 kg were sold in Germany, up from 164 kg last quarter although down from 248 kg two quarters ago. Canopy earned gross revenue of $6.96/gram for recreational cannabis, higher than any of Canopy's peers.

Notably, Canopy sold more than twice as much recreational cannabis as Aurora Cannabis, Canopy's closest competitor. Canopy's recreational cannabis launch has far outstripped Aurora and the rest of the industry.

Canopy Growth's revenue was split 68%/32% between dry bud and cannabis oil products, with dry bud making up 70% of recreational revenue and 58% of medical revenue. Edibles, vape pens, and beverages are likely to be legalized in Canada in the fall of this year, which will reduce the revenue share of dry bud and will likely increase margins.

Over 30% Market Share: Based on Stats Canada data, I estimate that Canopy Growth achieved a market share of over 30% in the Canadian recreational market. This is in line with Canaccord Genuity's market share estimate as reported on BNN Bloomberg, although Canopy exceeded Canaccord's $73 million in net revenue estimate.

I believe that this market share estimate is the best way to judge the success of these companies' recreational cannabis launches. Due to staggered quarter end dates - Hexo's (OTC:HEXO) quarter ended in October and Aphria's (OTC:APHA) in November - comparing kilograms sold is less useful than market share.

Canopy's market share is more than twice as much as Aurora's market share and more than three times as much as any of Aphria, Hexo, or Organigram. Canopy Growth is the most valuable cannabis company in the world and its strong market share befits its leading valuation.

Cannabis harvested declines: While Canopy Growth sold far more cannabis than it has ever sold before, the company grew less cannabis than both last quarter and the previous year. Canopy attributed this decline to the timing at quarter end and that some greenhouses underwent retrofits during the quarter.

Temporarily, selling more cannabis that they grow should not concern investors as Canopy Growth has plenty of inventory. As of Dec. 31st, Canopy Growth has $185 million of inventory (primarily cannabis) compared to $70 million for Aurora.

Canopy harvests less cannabis than Aurora: This is the first quarter since at least 2016 that Canopy Growth has harvested less cannabis than a peer. This quarter, Aurora harvested 7,822 kilograms of cannabis or 4% more cannabis than Canopy Growth. As shown in the chart above, Aurora's cannabis harvests have been increasing steadily, Canopy's harvests have been somewhat erratic.

This data is somewhat incomplete since Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) report this metric only periodically and neither has announced results for the December quarter yet. Aphria does not report cannabis harvests so is not included on this chart.

Notably, each of Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria is in the midst of enormous expansion projects. This quarter, Canopy Growth spent $192 million on capital expenditures. Given this massive infrastructure buildup, I do not expect any of these three companies to be supply constrained for the foreseeable future. In my view, sales totals are more important than harvest totals.

Cannabis sold compared to peers: Last quarter, Aurora sold more cannabis than Canopy Growth for the first time since at least 2016. This was the result of Aurora's acquisition of MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) as well as Canopy's cannabis sales slipping from 2,700 kg to 2,200 kg in preparation for the launch of Canadian recreational cannabis.

This quarter, Canopy retook the first spot in cannabis sales, selling 10,102 kg equivalents of cannabis compared to 6,999 kg for Aurora. Aphria sold 3,409 kg equivalents, but that figure isn't directly comparable because Aphria's quarter ended Nov. 30th, so they had one less month to sell recreational cannabis.

In summary, Canopy Growth had an excellent quarter. Canopy has established itself as the leader in Canadian recreational cannabis, both in revenue and in cannabis volume.

Margins and Cost Pressures

Canopy's top-line performance and their cannabis sales are remarkable. However, this earnings report was not totally spotless. Canopy's gross margins fell during the quarter and operating costs remain much higher than revenue. As a result, aside from some non-operating accounting adjustments, Canopy Growth is not profitable and may not be profitable for a few more quarters.

Falling gross margins: For the third time in the past four quarters, Canopy's gross margins fell this quarter. Canopy's gross margins - excluding fair value adjustments - fell to only 22% of net revenue, down from 55% last year.

These margins are much lower than peer firms. Earlier this week, Aurora Cannabis had gross margins of 52% and last month, Organigram had 71% gross margins as I wrote about on The Growth Operation.

Canopy Growth gave a variety of reasons for these low margins - some temporary (e.g., subsidiaries not yet cultivating including greenhouses in Delta BC, Aldergrove BC, Mirabel Quebec, and Fredericton, New Brunswick) and some more permanent (e.g., the October imposition of excise tax on medical cannabis and the lower wholesale price of recreational cannabis). Excluding these costs, Canopy suggested gross margins would have been 40%.

Canopy expects gross margins to improve in the coming quarters:

The Company believes gross margins will improve in the coming quarters when all of its cultivation facilities reach full utilization and cycle through initial pilot harvests to be high performing assets. In addition, margins are expected to benefit when edibles and beverages are introduced later in calendar 2019 with lower costs of active ingredients per serving." Canopy Growth Third Quarter MD&A

Operating costs fell but remain high: While Canopy Growth's revenue grew 283% YoY in the December quarter, Canopy is still not approaching an operating profit. Canopy Growth is building towards being a global cannabis company, including the January announcement of a hemp processing facility in New York state. Those global ambitions come at a price: Canopy spent $170 million on operating costs this quarter. This is down slightly from the $181 million that Canopy spent last quarter but is still much higher than Canopy's revenue.

Source: Canopy Growth Third Quarter MD&A.

Each of sales and marketing, general and administrative, and share-based compensation cost is more than 50% of Canopy's quarterly revenue. Considering those high costs and Canopy's 22% gross margins, Canopy is not yet profitable aside non-operating gains.

In the coming quarters, I would like to see Canopy continue to cut operating costs - or at least not expand them - while also growing their revenue.

Cash Flow remains negative: During the third quarter, Canopy Growth posted a free cash flow deficit of $289 million, slightly more than the $270 million deficit last quarter. Over the trailing year, Canopy Growth has posted a free cash flow deficit of $907 million.

Notably, Canopy Growth's operating cash flow improved slightly, from a $130 million loss to a $97 million loss. However, Canopy Growth also spent more money building out their infrastructure in the quarter, which resulted in a higher free cash flow deficit.

Balance sheet and value: Of all cannabis companies, Canopy Growth is best-equipped to pay these costs. As of Dec. 31st, Canopy Growth had $4.1 billion in cash on their balance sheet, offset by $800 million in debt.

With about 335 million shares outstanding and about 139 million dilutive options, Canopy Growth has a market cap of ~$26 billion and an enterprise value of ~$22 billion. This makes Canopy the costliest company in cannabis and by quite a distance over Aurora and Tilray, both of which have enterprise values of ~$10 billion.

Thoughts

Overall, I liked Canopy Growth's quarter. I was not expecting Canopy to be able to obtain 30% market share, and even Canaccord Genuity was doubting if Canopy Growth could top $80 million in revenue. Canopy Growth proved me wrong and smashed both my expectations and the $73 million estimate from Canaccord.

That said, as I discussed in the risks section of Canopy Growth: Welcome To America, Canopy Growth is far from cheap. Canopy reported $83 million in net revenue and has an enterprise value of $22 billion, for an EV/Sales ratio of 67x. It will take years of growth for Canopy to earn enough to justify its enterprise value. Canopy Growth will need to continue to execute extremely well in Canada and also to execute well around the world. Canopy's $22 billion price tag is not based on success in Canada - the Canadian market is not big enough to justify that price. Canopy needs to succeed both in Canada and internationally for investors to benefit.

Canopy is not yet profitable. This quarter, Canopy earned $83 million in net revenue but also paid gross costs of $65 million and operating costs of $170 million. While Canopy reported an IFRS net profit, it was only a profit to accountants: Canopy's profit was based on the changing value of Canopy's convertible debt which resulted in a paper gain of $186 million. Canopy's adjusted EBITDA this quarter was -$75 million and their operating cash flow was -$97 million.

That all said, I remain bullish on Canopy Growth. My investment thesis in Canopy is built on the idea that Canopy Growth has the best execution in the business: The most cannabis production, first Canadian LP to enter the U.S. hemp market, the recipient of the largest outside investment in cannabis history.

Today, Canopy Growth can add another accomplishment to that list: Canopy Growth has the biggest market share in Canadian recreational cannabis. And it's more than double its closest peer. Not bad.

Happy investing!

