Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News For The Week Ended Feb. 15, 2019

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Sempra Energy, Total, and the Guyana-Suriname Basin, as well as ask for your take on what's happening in the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Here are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by Reuters on Monday, Feb. 11, the "U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering releasing its draft proposal to expand sales of higher ethanol blends of gasoline without including simultaneous measures it promised the oil industry to curb biofuel credit speculation, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The move would help the agency lift a summertime ban on sales of so-called E15 gasoline in time for the U.S. driving season, but is likely to anger oil refiners that had been asking the Trump administration for biofuel credit market reforms to reduce their costs." Further reading: "Is The Gasoline Crack Spread Flashing A Signal?"

As reported by MarketWatch on Tuesday, Feb. 12, "OPEC significantly reduced its crude-oil production in January, making good on its latest deal to curb output and rebalance an oversupplied market, the oil cartel said Tuesday. In its closely watched monthly oil market report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said its crude output had fallen by 797,000 barrels a day in January, month-on month, to average 30.81 million barrels a day, citing secondary sources. The bulk of the cuts were shouldered by Saudi Arabia-the de facto head of OPEC-as well as the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, according to the report." Further reading: "Clash Of The Petro-Titans: Super OPEC Vs. The U.S."

As reported by MarketWatch on Thursday, Feb. 14, "Saudi Aramco halted oil output this week at Safaniyah, the world's largest offshore oilfield, Energy Intelligence reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter... The unplanned shutdown takes out another 1 million barrels a day of heavy oil from the market." Further reading: "Saudi's Oil Policy - 'Fool Me Twice, Shame On You'"

Energy Articles of Note

"California Company Sempra Manages Risks By Both Focusing And Expanding" by Laura Starks

"Total: Production Growth Drives Solid Results" by Power Hedge

"The Guyana-Suriname Basin: An Emerging Petroleum Province" by Laurentian Research

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Feb. 15, 2019

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

Separately, we wanted to pass along some energy bankruptcy news (hat tip goes to Seeing Alpha author Raw Energy):

- On Monday, Feb. 11, PetroQuest Energy (OTCPK:PQUEQ) announced that it has emerged from bankruptcy.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs rose this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

As we noted in last week's Recap, the usual source for our oil production chart has been taken offline; as such, we're trying out a new image this week that examines crude oil stocks (in millions of barrels) and days of supply. Please let us know whether or not this chart is useful to you in the comments below, and feel free to add any suggestions on what you'd like to see in this space (links to specific sources/charts/etc. would be extremely helpful).

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.