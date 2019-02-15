Hornbeck Offshore Is A Speculative Buy Right Now

The stock fell heavily late last year due to bankruptcy fears. I believe that while the future of the company is uncertain, Hornbeck has resources to fight for survival.

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) has recently published its Q4 results and held a conference call. The company’s shares suffered materially in late 2018 on fears that Hornbeck won’t be able to make any deal with creditors and will have to enter restructuring, but the company continued its fight with a debt exchange move at the beginning of the year. I wrote about it in “Hornbeck Offshore: Debt Exchange Is The First Move To Stay Afloat.”

The stock has stabilized at the beginning of this year and, in my opinion, presents an interesting speculative opportunity right now based on the information provided by the company in the quarterly report and the earnings call. Without further ado, let’s look at the company’s results and key catalysts.

Q4 numbers

Hornbeck Offshore reported revenues of $54 million and GAAP loss of $24 million, or $0.64 per share. Revenues came in weaker than in Q3 2018 which is normal for the end of the year that's characterized by tougher weather conditions and weaker demand for offshore support vessel (OSV) services.

Average number of active new generation OSVs increased from 26.3 in Q3 2018 to 28.4 in Q4 2018, while the average new-gen dayrate slightly declined from $19,446 in Q3 2018 to $19,272 in Q4 2018. The company finished the year with $225 million of cash on the balance sheet, $96 million of short-term debt and $1.1 billion of long-term debt.

All in all, it was a normal quarter for Hornbeck as Q4 numbers are almost always weaker than in summer-early autumn due to seasonality. Also, the rapid decline in oil prices did not put additional pressure on the company in the short term (and it should not have, as drilling programs are planned months and even years ahead, and are not influenced by the very short-term oil price fluctuations). In the numbers themselves, there is nothing unexpected, and the increase of the number of active vessels can count as a small positive surprise.

However, everyone who follows Hornbeck knows that actual quarterly numbers will not be able to move the stock in the current company’s situation, so let’s proceed to key catalysts.

Debt exchange offer and the situation with creditors

The above-mentioned debt exchange offer resulted in the exchange of 36% of senior notes due in 2020 to new second-lien term loans that mature in 2025. The company’s first maturity is $100 million at Sept. 1, 2019, and it has the funds to pay it from the cash on the balance sheet. However, the debt wall in 2020 and 2021 still needs to be addressed, and the recent debt exchange was certainly not sufficient enough to eliminate the danger.

Interestingly, it looks like certain creditors are willing to push the company into bankruptcy to scoop up its shares on the cheap, and these creditors tried to object to the exchange offer. Here’s what Hornbeck stated in the conference call: “Without generalizing as to all of the objecting 2020 and 2021 noteholders, we believe that there is a fraction among them who’s objective is not to be repaid but rather to coerce the company into a highly dilutive restructuring with the intent of exchanging their debt for equity at a discount to our all-time low stock prices. Said another way, we believe they see the same potential value in the equity of the company that we see and wish to help themselves to it at the expense of our current stockholders.”

The presence of such creditors is a significant negative factor for the company’s outlook. Hornbeck did not state which percentage of the creditors is opposed to refinancing and wants equity – a key uncertainty. If the pool of such creditors is big, it will be hard for the company to push maturities into the future.

On the other hand, the management has clearly shown that it's going to fight for common equity until the very end – a rare case nowadays. In my opinion, investors can be sure that their interests are aligned with those of the management team, at least now, but whether this is sufficient for the survival of the common equity remains a question.

Market commentary and negotiations perspectives

The company expects to have 30 OSVs and six MPSVs (multi-purpose support vessels) active in 2019. The company’s view regarding the positive utilization trend has not changed since the previous quarterly report despite the negative developments on the oil price side. Hornbeck believes that contract roll-offs will be at least offset by new jobs, and I share this view. Also, activity is increasing in Mexico where the company has registered seven vessels in 2018 as per the earnings call. The latest drillship job awarded in Mexico is the continuation of work for Rowan (RDC) Renaissance.

The key question here is whether the increase in activity will be sufficient enough to move the needle in terms of creditor negotiations and pushing maturities into the future. Following the September 2019 maturity, the company will have to deal with an April 2020 maturity – and it does not have the sufficient funds to pay $235 million.

In the conference call, Hornbeck stated that it could still use 21 vessels as lien currency. These vessels will have to be valued at ~$11 million per vessel to deal with the April 2020 maturity which is not completely unrealistic, and the company can always add some cash from the balance sheet assuming it stops losing cash in operating activities like in 2018 (which will be a valid assumption if the market starts to recover, utilization increases and dayrates slightly improve – otherwise, the company won’t be able to raise debt anyway).

Having dealt with the April 2020 maturity, the company will have to deal with the March 2021 maturity which is currently outside the market focus as the question is whether Hornbeck Offshore can live past March 2020 or not. In my opinion, the answer is yes, because it has some debt raising capacity, the market will likely start to slowly improve in the second half of this year, and potentially the company can offer another debt exchange, decreasing its need to raise cash outside the current pool of creditors.

Conclusion

I believe that Hornbeck Offshore is a momentum buy above $1.70, while current prices may be suitable for those willing to make a longer-term speculative bet on the company’s survival. The company’s massive downside seen in October – December 2018 was due to the market belief that the oil price downside destroyed the company’s chances to negotiate with creditors.

I do not think so, and I believe that the company has ways to deal with the 2020 maturity. Importantly, management is indeed fighting to stay in the game with the current capital structure rather than simply waiting to file for bankruptcy.

The case is still very uncertain, and things may still go south for Hornbeck, but chances are we’ll see at least a couple of years of the company’s fight against the market and some creditors. I have many times reiterated that I see Brent going to $70 at some point this year (it's already not far away from this target), and I’m rather optimistic on Hornbeck’s share price prospects from current levels. That said, the risk is very real, and I believe those entering both momentum or longer-term positions should very seriously consider setting at least mental protective stops at chosen levels to prevent becoming “bagholders” if the thesis does not play out.

