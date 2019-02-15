Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) CEO Joe McAdams on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe McAdams - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brett Roth - Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Steve Delaney - JMP Securities

Operator

Joe McAdams

Joe McAdams

Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Anworth's fourth quarter 2018 results, also with me here today are Brett Roth, our senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager; as well as Chuck Siegel, Anworth's Chief Financial Officer.

The fourth quarter of 2018 was a challenging one for our investment performance. There was significant market volatility, which led to an underperformance in all sectors of risk assets including not only our residential credit investments but Agency MBS as well. The Fed raised rates for a fourth time of the year increasing the cost of our borrowings and continuing to pressure our net interest spread. As a result the core earnings from our investments declined modestly from the prior quarter and the mark-to-market book value declined 8% from September 30th to December 31st.

Pricing on our investments has improved somewhat since year-end, and we would estimate current book value to be up approximately 2% so far in 2019. As is also the case, challenging conditions and repricing during the fourth quarter have led to better opportunities on new and marginal investments and has strengthened our outlook going forward. Agency investments in particular are offering net spreads that are accretive to current earnings and the outlook for further Fed fund rate increases in 2019 has become increasingly benign. As a result, we would expect a combination of new agency investments, some rotation within our existing portfolio and the repricing of our existing adjustable-rate MBS to fully reflect 2018's rate hikes, all of those factors contributing together to increase core earnings in the coming quarters and provide increased support for our current dividend distribution level of $0.13 per quarter.

Turning to the fourth quarter's financial results. Anworth's core earnings were $10.7 million or $0.11 per common share, a decline from $0.12 in the third quarter. GAAP net income was a loss of $38 million or $0.39 per share for the quarter and comprehensive income which also includes all realized and unrealized gains and losses in the market value of the entire portfolio and related liabilities was a loss of $25.6 million or $0.27 per common share.

Agency MBS assets declined from $4.6 billion to $4.5 billion during the quarter with non-Agency MBS slightly higher as we opportunistically added some credit risk transfer investments later in the quarter. I would also note the addition of a $12 million position in residential mortgage loans held for securitization, we will speak to this more in a minute but we do expect increased investments of this sort relative to our other mortgage credit investments going forward.

Looking at the Agency MBS portfolio in more detail, you will see our 30 year fixed rate investments have increased now to 35% of total Agency MBS including TBA positions, 15 year fixed rates are 30% and adjustable-rate MBS are 35%. The currently resetting ARMs continue to increase their interest rate and the average coupon of our ARMs holdings as well and the ARM coupon rate increased 21 basis points on the quarter to 4.09%.

Overall, the average Agency MBS coupon rose to 3.54% from 3.39% at September 30. With regards to agency prepayments, the overall prepayment rate decreased as expected from 16% to a 14% CPR with ARM prepayments similarly decreasing from 23 to 21 CPR. So far in 2019 agency prepayments and the related costs from those paydowns have continued to decrease averaging approximately 12% CPR so far in Q1.

To discuss our non-Agency MBS and other credit -- mortgage credit investments, I will turn the call over to Brett Roth.

Brett Roth

Thanks, Joe. At the beginning of the fourth quarter we continued to see the volume of new securitizations brought to market increase, although new deals have been quickly digested previously, eventually investor appetite began to wane and we began to see pricing concessions in order to get deals to clear the market. Further as the quarter progressed investors’ appetite for mortgage credit assets in the secondary market also became more muted. The outcome being that we experienced a widening of spreads consistently throughout the quarter.

During the quarter, we maintained our disciplined approach to valuing assets. We took advantage of the spread widening and added assets to the portfolio at attractive yields. Our overall investment activity exceeded portfolio run off. Our acquisitions were in the credit risk transfer sector and the non-performing loan sector of the portfolio.

During the first quarter of 2019 we have seen spreads in the mortgage credit sector tightening. In terms of valuations, we did benefit from a rally in rates into belly of the curve. However, credit spread widening exceeded the positive impact of the rally in rates and did have a negative impact on the market value of the portfolio. And looking at the portfolio makeup from quarter-to-quarter, you will notice that the credit risk transfer sector of the portfolio continued to grow. As mentioned earlier, we did also reinvest in the non-performing sector of the portfolio. However, call actions outpaced reinvestment activity.

We will continue to opportunistically rotate our reinvestment into those sectors of the market that provide us with attractive yield returns.

The legacy portfolio continues to benefit from the credit performance of its underlying assets. In general, during the quarter, CDRs and severities continued their downward trend. At the same time, the voluntary prepayments of this part of our portfolio did experience an increase in prepayment speeds. The agency risk transfer assets in our portfolio continue to experience negligible if any credit issues. However, they did realize a slight slowing of voluntary prepayment speeds.

Turning to our loans held in securitization trust, the credit performance of these assets continues to remain strong with the vault remaining at zero CDR. As mentioned previously, these assets have benefited from positive HPI and the overall positive economic environment we've experienced over last few years.

During the first quarter of 2019, we closed on the purchase of non-QM loans and have to-date purchased approximately an additional 90 million of these loans bringing our investment up to approximately 100 million in this sector. Non-QM loans refers to a wide range of products. We are focusing on the high credit quality borrowers who for other than credit reasons do not meet the qualification for qualified mortgage.

On the funding side, we continue to add new counterparty to our mix of blenders and to prudently manage our financing book and therefore our cost of funds. This activity has allowed us to help offset some of the cost of the rise we experienced in interest rates during the quarter.

Looking forward, we continue to feel that we are in a good position to take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise in the current market. We are actively pursuing opportunities to add attractive assets of the credit portfolio across all sectors of residential mortgage credit. Our investment activities in the non-QM mortgage loan sector is continuing to expand and we anticipate that we will continue growing our network of sources for these assets and will continue to increase our footprint in this sector of the market.

Thanks, Joe.

Joe McAdams

Thank you, Brett. Looking now at our portfolio financing, the total repo borrowings stood at $3.8 billion at December 31, the average interest rate paid on those borrowings rose from 2.38 to 2.67 at December 31. After taking account of our interest rate hedges this 29 basis point increase was reduced to a 9 basis point increase in the average to 2.23% at year end. The company's overall leverage multiple was 6.16 times capital, up slightly from 6.09 times at September 30. If we include the synthetic financing embedded in Agency TBA transactions, our total effective leverage stood at 7.63 times, up from 7.24.

Despite the reduction in our repo balance our swap position remained similarly positioned from the prior quarter with a notional face value of $3.3 billion and at an averaged fixed pay rate of 2.1% and a 3.9 year average maturity. These swaps hedge 87% of the balance of our total agency and non-agency repo borrowings.

During the quarter, we declared a $0.13 dividend per common share. Based on the closing stock price at year end, this reflected an annualized dividend yield of 12.9%. As previously mentioned, book value declined $0.41 on the quarter or 8% ending at $4.71 per common share.

Taking into account the dividend paid of $0.13 and the book value decline, the total economic return to common shareholders was minus 5.5% for the quarter and brought the total economic return to common shareholders to minus 12.1% for 2018. At this point, I'd like to turn the call back over to William, our operator, and we will welcome any questions you have at this time.

Douglas Harter

Douglas Harter

Thanks. Can you talk about your outlook for leverage and/or kind of your appetite for raising additional capital to take advantage of the wider spreads opportunity you highlighted?

Joe McAdams

Sure. Our leverage as we point out, we did increase our TBA position during the fourth quarter, so our sort of implied leverage increased more than our actual repo leverage. So as we move into the first quarter of 2019 I would expect to see our leverage drift a little higher as some of these TBA positions have been swapped into agency pools. I also think on the margin, new investments apart from the loan acquisitions that Brett discussed are probably going to be tilted a little more towards agency investments which tend to be a higher leverage strategy. So I would expect to see some modest increase in our leverage in terms of how we take advantage of the new wider spread opportunities.

I'd expect to see some rotation within our portfolio as well. You did see the shift out of 15 year fixed towards 30 year fixed during the fourth quarter and given where pricing has been, I'd expect to see more of that as we go forward. So I think we have a number of avenues to take advantage of these accretive spread opportunities as we move forward.

Relative to new capital, given where we see the investment opportunities in the agency market there is really not a limitation from a capital deployment side. We still are trading at a discount to book value. So that is an impediment to raising common equity.

Douglas Harter

Great. And then, Brett as you're -- give us a think about how you're financing those or talk about how you're financing those non-QM mortgages, do you think you'll kind of aggregate to an upsize, look for securitization or some more permanent financing or again just any more color on that?

Joe McAdams

That's absolutely our plan and -- I'm sorry the question was for Brett, but yes, we have -- the loan purchases are being financed through warehouse line and certainly our expectations are to securitize those when optimum.

Steve Delaney

Steve Delaney

Hi, Joe and Brett, thanks for taking my questions. We noticed that the ARM CPR declined which we expect would have expected seasonally for it to come in to '21. I was just curious given the shape of the yield curve today, the flattening that we've had and where one year LIBOR plus the margin is versus 30 year fixed, what is your kind of realistic outlook for the ARM portfolio for CPRs looking out into the second quarter and going forward, do you think you'll get any relief there or do you expect them to remain high? Thank you.

Joe McAdams

Thanks Steve, you point out an important factor when you think about ARM prepayments. There's the economic incentive which when you have a flat yield curve and you have ARM coupons repricing higher gives homeowners an incentive to refinance out the curve and lock in a rate for a longer period of time. At the same time, our experience has been a decent factor in driving ARM prepayments higher is simply the expectation that borrowers have of continued increases in their ARM rate as they move forward. So I think in 2018, we have both those factors sort of in alignment right? We have base increase and homeowners are concerned that their coupon rate might go higher combined with the fact that you had a flattening yield curve. I do think as we look to 2019, clearly the longer the curve stays flat and it’s got a little flatter in December and into January. You have a little more economic incentive for homeowner but I think you’re going to see a lessening of is the sort headline risk of continued rate increases in sort of pushing people off the fence to refinance even in a situation where it might not be economical.

So as you point out there is seasonal effect, so we do continue to see our ARM prepayments decrease so far in 2019. Obviously a good deal of that can be driven by seasonal effects as well. But I would expect ARM prepayments certainly remain elevated over fixed-rate prepayments but I think that we did get a decent slug of refinancing activity that this sort of shift in the yield curve an increase in rates we’ve seen, I think more of that’s behind us, ahead of us.

Steve Delaney

Understood and I totally get your point about the fact that the Fed is on hold and the expectation for when your [lava] going higher has been taken off the table. Given that backdrop and also your comments about the attractiveness of Agency MBS and I’m thinking of essentially 30 year MBS at this point, would you consider selling down a little bit of your arms and just gradually reallocating more to take advantage of the higher ROE trade in 30 year MBS.

Joe McAdams

It’s certainly something we would consider. During the fourth quarter we felt that all the sectors we invest in reducing our 15 year MBS was the best place to start. But on the hierarchy of portfolio rotation that's how it was during the fourth quarter. That's certainly something we would consider going forward. ARMs don’t -- they are all liquid but relative to fixed-rate securities the market is less liquid and so I think we're always looking for opportunities where there’s a good bid for certain sectors of our ARM portfolio and thinking about rotating out.

Steve Delaney

Understand. Liquidity does have a value in terms of moving to especially in a volatile market to be in more liquid securities for sure. One thing we noticed this year. Obviously, we always expect repo to be stressed in December, especially late December. And maybe from time to time at quarter ends, but we been watching the GCF RMBS index and it seems to have shown more volatility day-to-day, especially around the end of January and I’m just curious if you’re seeing that in the repo rates that your -- agency repo you are being quoted for 30 to 60 days, have you seen that bouncing around and could you give me an idea of kind of where things stand today on your repo rates you’re paying?

Joe McAdams

I think you’re correct Steve. There has been a little more volatility in the rates. Normally, I think we would have expected to see repo rates may be come down a little more relative to the pricing over the term at year end. But in terms of any particular guidance, I don’t have sort of a long-term outlook based on the volatility we've seen in the past month. I think by and large while there may be a sort of a wider range from day to day and where our repo rates are, I still think they are relatively stable from where they were at year end.

Steve Delaney

What would you expect to see that if you were going to pick up the burn right now and do a repo trade for 30 days on 30 year, what would you expect to see?

Joe McAdams

Sorry, I am looking right now Steve with my -- I normally have all of our recent repo trades on the sheet in front of me, I am missing.

Steve Delaney

I’m sorry to pitch on the spot.

Joe McAdams

No problem with that. But we’ve been, I think I don’t really have any more detail for you on that in terms of February 14th versus a week or two ago.

Steve Delaney

That is about 260 currently, does that sound about right?

Joe McAdams

I think that’s sort of at the low end of that range, yes.

Steve Delaney

Okay. So definitely wider against one-month LIBOR than I think maybe we were for most of last year. Appreciate you bearing with me on that but I’m just trying to get a sense for that important market and where that is. And just one -- I’m sorry go ahead.

Joe McAdams

You’re correct in the sense that one of the important factors not just for our repo rate but for our earnings level has been the volatility in the spread between repo and LIBOR, which we receive on spot. That definitely improved during the fourth quarter and I think some of that follow through of that spread movement will improve results during the first quarter but I think as you correctly pointed out that spread has sort of been moving in the other direction so far in the first quarter to what may become more than normal level. So you were back to sort of 10 basis points over LIBOR on some of those repos.

Steve Delaney

That’s helpful and then one final thing for Brett. I don't know in Doug's question, I don't know if you answered or you discussed with the optimal size or the minimum size to securitize would be. Could you comment on that? And part of that I’m curious to know sort of how you're with your loan coupons and your warehouse what are NIM kind of looks as you’re in this aggregating phase?

Brett Roth

Sure, well start off with the securitization question. You know economically to make it securitization it makes sense, I think you need 150 million minimum in that transaction, about 250 loans. So that’s kind of a bare-bones in terms of making a securitization work for you. I think optimally we would probably try to be a little bit larger as looks like we’re tracking towards something that might look a little bit larger than that initially. But I think somewhere between 150 and 250 area is where our ballpark -- where we would come with the securitization, I know that’s a wide thought.

Steve Delaney

No, I would haven’t been shocked if you told me 300 million frankly so I will take 200 to 250 to be attractive, meaning that you are going to be able to get to that place sooner than you would if it was even higher so. And then could you comment on the kind of the current NIM and I’m trying to get at like right now you're obviously earning on the loans, but I suspect you would be viewing a higher return on equity once you're in a securitization, the higher leverage.

Brett Roth

Yes so roughly on the warehouse the net interest margin is somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 basis points, 125 basis points. And then as you said in the securitization where we're using leverage and we’re going to be holding on to the bottom of those numbers, increase.

Joe McAdams

Right, the cost of financing is higher but we're going to have a higher level of economic leverage versus the recourse.

Steve Delaney

Of the warehouse, yes. Exactly. Well thank you both for your comments, very helpful.

Operator

Joe McAdams

Well thank you everyone for your participation in today's call and for your continued interest in Anworth. We look forward to talking you again next quarter, thank you very much.

