GrubHub: Appetizing Momentum

The same way that Amazon (AMZN) champions the online retail market, and Netflix (NFLX) dominates the entertainment market, GrubHub (GRUB) is dominating the online food delivery market. Cleverly referred to as the virtual food court, we are witnessing a quite seismic shift in how people order food and choose to eat. Bloomberg says,

“Over the next five to 10 years, nothing will be more decisive than online food delivery in sorting winners and losers in the dining sector.”

Ten or so years ago, the companies that took on initiatives to grow and invest in eCommerce saw their long-term plans come to fruition, and there have been some who chose not to adapt. In the food industry, we are seeing a similar change. As Mark Twain would say: "history doesn’t repeat itself but it does rhyme."

Former Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) CEO Nigel Travis recently bid farewell to his long career in the food industry. Near his retirement, his last few conference calls involved a foreshadowing of the mobile food delivery market, one he suggested would be a game-changer. He said:

Delivery is the biggest change in the quick-service restaurant industry since drive-thru. The restaurant industry is on the cusp of a delivery revolution, I think the millennial generation is much more demanding than any prior generation.

I would like to initiate a buy recommendation on GrubHub and conduct a top-down analysis. By first looking at sales trends, GrubHub's portion of these sales and then best estimates of the market going forward. I believe GrubHub's sales in the coming years can accurately and conservatively be extrapolated in a manner to suggest there is significant upside regarding this stock.

Our video version of this article:

GrubHub's business model is to take a portion of sales from restaurants for providing an effective, convenient and infallible service of handling the delivery and order process. They have built a vast network of relationships with restaurants and consumers that has spread far and wide across America.

Some interesting statistics regarding the company are:

416K daily average grubs

1,600 cities across the United States

80,000 restaurants

16.3 million active diners (5% of America's population)

Source: GrubHub: Third Quarter

And, given that they get a portion of the total sales, a crucial metric in analyzing the company is what Bloomberg refers to as GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume). A term interchangeable to GrubHub’s Gross Food Sales (their term in their corporate filings). This term tells us the raw dollars diners have spent on the platform. GrubHub’s top line is almost completely derived from this figure.

Source: Bloomberg: Mobile Food Delivery Market

Market Gross Food Sales (figures in Billions)

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 $9.8 $12.3 $15.5 $19.7 $24.7

GrubHub's Gross Food Sales in the same time period (Billions):

$1.787 $2.353 $2.998 $3.783 $5.1B

In other words, from 2014 to 2018, GrubHub has, through its platform, represented a portion of the online GMV market of 18%, 19.13%, 19.34%, 19.2%, and 20.64%, respectively. They have also increased it at an average rate of 66 basis points and accelerating faster as of recent.

And, again, because GrubHub's top line is almost completely derived from GMV, their sales and cut of the dollar volume on their platform have been as follows (figures in Millions):

$253.87M $361.82 $493.33 $683.07 $1,000 14.15% 15.37% 16.45% 18.05% 19.6%

GrubHub's sales as a cut of GMV on their platform are growing and have recently hit just above 19%. Again, rising by 136 basis points or 1.36% on average. As the Bloomberg chart shows, in the next few years, estimates of the online delivery GMV will continue on its path of robust growth (in Billions):

2019 2020 2021 2022 $30.6 $37.6 $45.8 $55.3

It is no secret that the competition in this market has been intensifying. With companies such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Skip The Dishes all looking to expand, some might suggest GrubHub's going to have it rough. But GrubHub has an edge the other companies don't, a first-mover advantage. Data from Mckinsey shows that 80% of users are likely to stay with the app they first tried.

Which means the large population of users they have acquired is likely to stay. This implies there's low switching activity, an attractive feature that should give shareholders a sigh of relief. It also lets us assume GrubHub can fend off competitors and maintain dominant market share.

Source: Bloomberg: Mobile Food Delivery Market

Given that GrubHub's Gross Food Sales as a portion of the market as well as their revenue as a portion of Gross Food Sales have continuously increased, we'd like to skew our forecasts upwards to suggest they can maintain this. GrubHub's top line, in the coming years, would be as follows (Figures in Billions, excluding per share data):

2019 2020 2021 2022 Market GMV: $30.6 $37.6 $45.8 $55.3 GrubHub Market Share: 21.5% 22.0% 22.5% 23.0% GrubHub Platform GMV: $6.579 $8.272 $10.305 $12.719 Cut of GMV as Revenue: 20% 21% 22% 23% Revenue: $1.315 $1.737 $2.267 $2.925 Diluted Shares Outstanding: 93.6M 93.6M 93.6M 93.6M Sales Per Share: $14.04 $18.55 $24.22 $31.25 PS Ratio (5 year average) 7.5 7 6.5 6.00 Stock Price $105.3 $129.85 $157.43 $187.5

Going forward, the revenue growth is expected to eventually slow down. The chart above shows revenue growth going from 31% growth in 2019 to 32% down to 29%.

GrubHub's PS stands at a 5-year average of 9.65 and at 8.1 today. However, I do not think this can be maintained because revenue will slow, and their PS ratio is already at a quite large premium relative to peers. Applying a PS ratio closer to GrubHub's Peers identified by Capital Cube as those in the Leisure, Arts, and Hospitality Industry gives us a more conservative estimate.

Source: Capital Cube: GrubHub Peers Analysis

GrubHub's peers stand at a median PS ratio of 5.27. I'd like to pull back GrubHub's PS ratio over the long term near this figure, but still considering the fact that GrubHub should command a higher valuation, given it has higher growth in its engine than its peers who have grown their top line at 9.18%.

GrubHub has the ability to serve its debt obligations quite comfortable. On its balance sheet, it has long-term debt of $290,073, short-term debt of $6,250, and at the same time, cash & equivalents of $294,550 (figures in millions). In a time of rising interest rates, looming debt obligations are an existential predicament for many companies. Fortunately, GrubHub's figures suggest neither liquidity nor debt payback is a problem that will surface anytime soon.

Furthermore, they have a $200 Million investment from Yum Brands (YUM), the parent company of a few local restaurants you may have heard of in KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Which reminds me of a similar investment McDonald's (MCD) made in Chipotle (CMG) in its early days, one that was immensely profitable for McDonald's and led to Chipotle much better off when the two entities parted ways. A mature and established company acting as the big brother and offering guidance may be exactly what we are witnessing here with GrubHub.

The time horizon for this investment is 1-4 years as pointed out by the model. I identify this as a growth play that is ideal for the investor that can handle the risk and volatility associated with this company and industry that is still unraveling and developing every day. GrubHub does have high valuations and is expected to grow substantially quarter after quarter, year after year. Therefore, the market will be less tolerant in the case of any mishap, hiccup, or weak period financially. This will likely result in the stock price deviating away from the long-term price targets. This is a risk investors should be well aware of.

With that being said, GrubHub has momentum, this market is not slowing down, and though it may be on the riskier end of things, I believe shareholders will be rewarded handsomely commensurate to these risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.