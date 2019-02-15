Eastman Chemical Is Attractive At These Levels

The stock is on a bit of a run lately, and I don't own any shares yet but would very much like to.

After further research into the financial statements, I would be very comfortable purchasing shares in this company.

I am trying to maintain a very even allocation of my money across all eleven sectors of the economy (so about 9% each sector). The percentage of stocks from the materials sector had fallen to 7.8% recently, so I looked at adding to either of the two stocks I currently have or adding a third position.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) are well above where I purchased them back in May, even after their most recent plunge due to the earnings miss. I almost added to that position because I think they may now again be undervalued, but I haven't done an in-depth look recently, so maybe next time.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) are also trading well above my average purchase price, and APD already comprises 5.5% of my portfolio, so I am holding off on adding more. I'd like to keep any position I have below 5% or at the very least not add to them if the position has grown so large.

Eastman Chemical

Image Credit

So, it was time to look for a third position. I have to be honest, the name "Eastman" of Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) scared me off for many years. I knew some people that got hurt when Eastman Kodak (was ticker EK) went bankrupt back in 2012. Thankfully, I was not one of them, but it was still a tough lesson and I was just a bit gun shy. Silly, I know...

But, I finally dug into the numbers for EMN and I came away very impressed and you will see why in the very near future. The company was founded by George Eastman shortly after World War I due to shortages in the raw materials needed for his Eastman Kodak company. George Eastman was a fascinating man, and I now want to read more about him, but that is not what this article is about.

George Eastman - Image Credit

So, on to the numbers and why I like this particular company and want to own a piece of it. To review, among the things we like to see are (in no particular order):

Growth in sales and profits

Book value per share increasing

High cash flow

Lots of cash

Low debt or decreasing debt or both

The company rewards shareholders with dividends or share buybacks or both.

Nice yield on the stock

A growing dividend

And finally, we like to make sure the dividend can keep growing.

We also like to buy the stock at a discount to fair value if possible because who doesn't like a sale? So, let's see how many of the above boxes EMN checks.

Growing Revenue Per Share

Since FY2018 just ended, the 2013 numbers were still available when I started my research, so I'll include those in addition to my usual five-year data pull from Marketwatch.com.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue/Share 60.78 63.61 64.33 60.76 65.68 71.88

All charts and tables unless otherwise specified are created by the author

The trend is definitely upwards. More revenue, or sales, usually means more profit assuming the margins remain relatively constant, and for the last three years, gross margins have been roughly 26% give or take a few tenths of a percent. While not a nice steady linear pattern, this trend checks this box for me.

Book Value Per Share

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Book Value/Share 24.68 23.48 26.51 30.75 37.29 41.08

I like to see this number increasing because it probably means assets are increasing or liabilities are decreasing or both. This means strictly from a balance sheet point of view, the business is becoming more valuable.

In this case, it appears "both" is what is going on (see below). Total assets are increasing and total liabilities are decreasing. So, in addition to the BV/share going up, the overall debt is coming down which is one of the other things we like to see.

It's a little tough to see in the chart below, but if you look closely, you can see the assets and liabilities lines diverging slightly. The share count is coming down which is definitely driving the book value per share up.

I like many things about this picture.

Data by YCharts

Free Cash Flow

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Free Cash Flow 814.0M 815.0M 972.0M 759.0M 1.01B 1.02B

This is a pretty nice picture, especially when you consider the total debt of EMN is about $6.5B and has been decreasing since 2015. Having free cash flow of over $1 billion per year means all of the debt can be paid off in less than seven years using the free cash flow, which to me means the company is in very sound financial shape.

Data by YCharts

Loads of Cash

Eastman does not have "loads" of cash. They have for each of the last five quarters maintained a cash balance of between $191 million and $195 million. That's a pretty tight range which indicates either good financial discipline or is an incredible coincidence.

So, we need to determine if this is "enough" cash. It seems to have worked out so far for them, but let's look at the quick ratio.

They have a quick ratio in the most recent quarter of 0.91. A ratio of 1.0 would indicate that EMN could pay off all of their current liabilities with just the cash and other very liquid assets that are currently on the balance sheet. So, while I would rather see a quick ratio of above 1.0, the current 0.91 is not bad especially given their fairly impressive ability to generate cash.

Low or Decreasing Debt

We've already talked about the debt coming down, and I explained why as a percentage of free cash flow, I was already fairly comfortable with the debt. It does seem that since they acquired Taminco Corporation in late 2014, they have been steadily working on their debt. This is from the 3rd quarter earnings call, from CFO Curt Espeland:

Looking at the balance sheet, we remain committed to using $300 million of free cash flow to reduce debt this year.

That shows us their commitment to a sound balance sheet as well as the following graph:

Data by YCharts

So, what about the future, well, again, from Mr. Espeland when asked about share buybacks and debt reduction in 2019 on the same conference call:

So if you think about cash flow deployment, it's going to be first to pay that nice dividend that we have, which is yielding even better than it was a month ago. Secondly, it will be doing some continuing leveraging, but less than what we did this year and in absence of bolt-ons, it will be deployed for share repurchases.

I think he meant de-leveraging, but you get the picture. They are committed to using their cash to pay "that nice dividend", pay back debt though not quite as aggressively, and buy back stock. I like this plan all the way around!

Show Me the Money!

I have already mentioned that EMN is repurchasing their own shares but here are the numbers through the end of 2018.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Share Count 154.0M 149.5M 148.6M 147.3M 144.8M 141.2M

I like the nice steady decline in share count, and I like that they are not being too crazy with repurchasing shares.

And here is the dividend picture. The yield is relatively juicy at 3.2% as I type this. They have a pretty good history of raising the dividend and next year are expected to join the ranks of "Dividend Contender" having raised for 10 straight years.

Consecutive Years Div Yield 5-Year Growth 9 3.19% 14.4%

The five-year growth rate is pretty impressive, especially for a stock with a yield as nice as it is. There are many boxes this checks and many, many things I like about this picture too.

Can the Dividend Keep Growing?

I think we can all agree that 14.4% is a very nice dividend growth rate. Can they keep that kind of growth up?

Well, first, I would not expect that. Can you imagine where the dividend would be in five years? Very quick math, it would roughly double to reach $1.24 per share or a yield of 6.4% if the share price remained the same (it almost certainly would not).

But let's see how much of their free cash flow they currently pay out in dividends and also how much they have paid out historically.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividends Paid 140.0M 210.0M 238.0M 272.0M 296.0M 318.0M Free Cash Flow 814.0M 815.0M 972.0M 759.0M 1,010.0M 1,020.0M Payout Ratio 17.2% 25.8% 24.5% 35.8% 29.3% 31.2%

So, the payout ratio is creeping up. But 31.2% is a very low payout ratio compared to many other dividend growth stocks. Again, I don't expect a 14.4% dividend growth rate for very long but somewhere in the 8-10% range in the near term is certainly not out of the question.

Is EMN Trading at a Fair Value?

Or, maybe a better question, what is the fair value of EMN and is it a buy at these levels?

Currently, EMN has an EPS for the trailing twelve months (TTM) of $7.38. Their P/E ratio is 10.75 for a share price of $81.34. So, what can we expect in five years or ten years as far as earnings go, and is 10.75 a proper value for the P/E ratio?

Well, as to the first question, the analysts are expecting a 5-year growth rate in the earnings of 9.84%. The book value per share, which I listed above, has had an 11.8% CAGR for the past five years. So, we can probably assume that somewhere around 10-11% is an acceptable guess for the growth rate going forward.

As to the second question, according to my brokerage house (Fidelity), the five-year average P/E of EMN has been 12.26.

Now, we're getting somewhere. Looks undervalued so far, but let's keep going.

What do you think the price will be in five years? Well, according to the bit of work we just did, we think the earnings will grow somewhere between 10-11%. So, we can figure out what the EPS will be in five years, and luckily, we have spreadsheets and can figure this out pretty quickly.

TTM Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Future EPS @ 10% 7.38 8.12 8.93 9.82 10.81 11.89 Future EPS @ 11% 7.38 8.19 9.09 10.09 11.20 12.44

We know the five-year average P/E is 12.26 according to Fidelity. Simply take the P/E ratio and multiply it by the EPS to arrive at the stock price. If we use a P/E ratio of 12.26 given the EPS in five years that puts the stock price somewhere in the $145-150 range.

But that is NOT the fair price of the stock today, that's what the fair price would be in five years. For the next five years, we must make an acceptable rate of return. Given that the dividend is already over 3% and has a history of growing at well over 10%, I am already going to be excited to just get that fat and quickly growing dividend. But the question is what price do I need to pay today to achieve an acceptable return? I would be quite content - quite content - to see the stock price rise 9% per year on average given that I know I will be getting a yield of 3.1% (and rising - quickly) while waiting for that to happen.

The formula if you like math or are masochistic is:

Where P1 is the price at year one, P5 is the price at year 5, and R is the rate of return we're looking for.

This gives us the numbers $94.71 at a 10% growth rate and $99.09 at an 11% growth rate. Morningstar (subscription required) assigns a "Fair Value" of $94 per share, which I swear I did not know before I started this math, but it makes me feel pretty good about my assumptions.

But I don't want to buy the stock at a "fair value", I want a deal. Right? Do we want to buy a rental property or any other asset at "fair value"? What about a used car, or an Apple (AAPL) watch, or anything else we buy? Do we want "fair" or are we looking for a deal?

I would love to get this stock about 20% below what I think is a fair value. That means I'd love to get this stock somewhere between $75.76 and $79.27. The stock as I type this trades at $81.34. Bad timing. It just gained almost $2 during recent trading.

Could that change? Yes, it could change in a hurry. With that price range in mind, I have put in a limit order for 25 shares at $77.75.

Possible Problems

Many of Eastman's products are made with oil. When oil prices drop, they are stuck with inventory with higher input prices but they have to sell the products for less because of this change in commodity prices. This affected their margins a bit in Q4 as oil prices dropped. But the reverse is also true. EMN could have some inventory produced with cheaper oil and be able to raise prices as oil heads back up whenever that happens.

They also have a fairly high exposure to China, especially with their plastics business, so any kind of trade tensions between the US and China could affect sales. Of course, any kind of resolution could be a huge boost to the entire market and especially a company like Eastman Chemical. We'll see.

Generally, however, if a company has a very sound balance sheet and has been profitable in all kinds of market conditions, then I like their chances when the market and the world throw challenges at them. I like Eastman's ability to weather the storm.

Conclusion

I have not yet purchased EMN, but as I said, I do have a limit order in, and as of right now, it hasn't been filled. The next earnings release is not until April, so market forces or world events should be the only thing that affects the price of the stock. I will hold out hope that the stock gaps lower for no particular reason one morning and I get my order filled, and I will continue to watch it to see what happens.

Since I calculated my desired price, with a nice 20% discount, to be between $75.76 and $79.27, if it dips below $80, I might just pull the trigger. I do plan on holding this and just about every stock I purchase for at least 10 years so a dollar or two is not really that big of a deal. Also, the next ex-dividend date is in about a month. I may or may not purchase the stock before then.

As always, thank you for reading this and best of luck! Do you like Eastman Chemical based on what you just read or have you owned it for a long time? I always enjoy the comments, so please let me know what you think.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, APD, IFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.