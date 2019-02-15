The New Home Company LLC (NWHM) CEO Larry Webb on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The New Home Company LLC (NYSE:NWHM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Larry Webb

Thanks, Drew and good morning to everyone joining us on the call today. This morning, I will provide some high-level thoughts on our company and the state of the housing market. Leonard will then give some additional color on local market conditions, and John will provide more detail on the numbers. Following our prepared remarks, we will open it up for questions.

In 2018, we took another step forward in implementing our strategy to reach more buyers to more affordable priced communities. However, the fourth quarter of 2018 proved to be a challenge as potential buyers in our markets exercised a high degree of caution which resulted in slower absorption rates. Several factors contributed to this slowdown including heightened affordability concerns driven by higher home prices and rising interest rates, a decline in the number of foreign buyers in the Southern California market, and reduced buyer confidence due in part to a volatile stock market. These issues combine to create a difficult sales environment for our company and the industry as a whole.

That said, we continue to have confidence in the fundamental drivers of our business and the quality of our home offerings. However, we recognize that this sale office may continue for the foreseeable future, and have adjusted our outlook accordingly. This more conservative outlook contributed to impairment charges we took at two Southern California communities, and one-way in development of joint venture in Northern California. The cumulative pre-tax impact of these charges totaled $30 million or roughly 4% of our total assets. While this resulted in a significant loss for us in the quarter, we believe these actions should allow us to turn through these communities at a more accelerated rate. Re-deploy our capital within our existing or new markets and generate cash flow more quickly.

In addition to the impairment charges, our more conservative outlook has compelled us to make changes across our business. We are re-evaluating our way in pipeline with increased scrutiny making sure that every deal makes sense in the context of this new demand environment. With over 40% of our lots controlled via option agreement, we can renegotiate with sellers if the market tows [ph] further, or not take down the underlying land to preserve capital if we cannot generate adequate returns. We are actively rebidding many of our projects to make sure we are getting the most competitive prices from our trade partners and suppliers. We have also significantly cut overhead expenses internally and reduced headcount to keep our organization as streamlined as possible. These are difficult steps to take but are necessary in light of the current demand environment.

The underlying strength of our company is our experienced management team and we've responded quickly to the slower market conditions to ensure that New Home will be well positioned moving forward. There were some silver linings to the fourth quarter; we saw a slight sequential increase in our sales pace from November to December and again, from December into January. New Home deliveries increased 35% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and would have been higher if not for some construction delay so encountered our C-Block community project imply [indiscernible]. These homes remain in backlog and are scheduled to close beginning later in the first quarter. Total backlog at the end of the quarter increased 25% versus last year in terms of unit. And 28% on a dollar value basis to $207 million. And our wholly on community count increased 18% to start 2019 versus 2018.

These positives coupled with their ongoing shift to more affordable product and a still favorable economic backdrop for our industry gives us some sense of optimism as we head into the spring selling season.

Now I'd like to turn it over to Leonard who'll provide more color on local market conditions

Leonard Miller

Thanks, Larry and good morning to everyone on the call. As Larry mentioned we experience challenging sales conditions across our markets in the fourth quarter as potential buyers exercised a higher degree of caution during what is already a decently slow period for our industry. The new orders for the 2018 fourth quarter were down 36% as compared to the prior year. Our monthly sales absorption rate for the fourth quarter was 1.2% per community compared to an unseasonably tough comparison in this prior year quarter of 2.3% per community.

Our projects in Southern California experienced the pullback in demand driven import by affordability concerns as well as a noticeable drop off in foreign buyer activity. While this buyer segment is not currently a large portion of our business, their absent strength the overall pool of buyers as a whole making each sale more difficult to come by. We are also hampered by construction delays in our C-Block community which not only pushed out a number of closings into the fourth quarter but also delayed the opening of our sales models. In Northern California, the Bay Area saw significant slowdown in demand driven by some of the same factors I mentioned earlier. Another headwind was likely the sharp decline experienced by the stock market to the end of the year which negatively impacted the valuation of local tech companies, thereby diminishing the purchasing power of many local buyers.

Trends were relatively more stable in the Sacramento market particularly at price points around $500,000. Similar dynamics played out in Arizona the fourth quarter as our higher priced community struggled to gain traction with buyers. However, we have seen a recent pickup in activity at our Belmont community in Gilbert with 6 sales thus far in 2019 at an aggregate average price of approximately $875,000. Overall the Phoenix market appears to be stronger at more affordable price points which bodes well for us as we have several new communities that we are already currently developing and should come online in the first half of 2020 at base prices starting between $275 and $400,000. We believe these new communities will give us much needed scale in the market and increase our exposure to a deeper pool of buyers.

Now I'd like to turn it over to John for more detail on the numbers.

John Stephens

Thank you, Leonard. Good morning. For the 2018 fourth quarter, we reported a net loss of $16.2 million or ¢80 per diluted share compared to net income of $10.5 million or ¢50 per diluted share in the prior year. The 2018 fourth quarter included $10 million of inventory impairments and $20 million of joint venture impairments compared to $900,000 of inventory impairments for the 2017 period.

The 2017 fourth quarter also included a $3.2 income tax charge related to the revaluation of our divert tax asset in connection with the change in corporate tax rates enacted in 2017. Adjusted net income for the 2018 fourth quarter after excluding inventory and joint venture impairments was $5.6 million or ¢28 per diluted share. As compared to adjusted net income of $14.2 million or ¢67 per diluted share for the 2017 fourth quarter after excluding impairment and the tax charge. Home sales revenue for the fourth quarter was approximately $187 million as compared to $280 million in the prior year and down 13% or $28 million from the low end of our guidance. The year-over-year decline was driven primarily by 50% decline in average selling price to $1 million which was partially offset by 35% increase in deliveries. The revenue mess relative to the low end of our guidance was largely a result of construction delays at our multifamily condominium project imply a Vista[ph] which represented approximately $20 million in revenues. The balance of the Q- 4 revenue mess was attributable to construction delays in our Arizona division and to a lesser extent slower sales absorption rates experienced in the fourth quarter. We expect our first quarter average selling price to be approximately $925,000. Our GAAP gross margin from home sales for the fourth quarter was 8.1% and included $10 million of inventory impairments related to 2 higher price communities in Orange County California. Excluding impairments, our gross margin for the 2018 fourth quarter was 13.5% as compared to 16.2% in the prior year period. The 270 basis point decline in gross margin was primarily due to higher interest costs and to a lesser extent a product mix shift and slightly higher incentives. The lower gross margins as compared to the previous quarters guidance was largely due to a delivery mix shift and higher incentives at a few higher price communities in Orange County.

On a positive note, our remaining exposure to the high end market in Orange County has shrunk considerably. Other than the 2 communities that we impaired during the fourth quarter, there are only 3 remaining communities in Orange County priced above $1 million. 2 of these communities represent 10 unsold lots and in Irvine that are selling fine and the other community is our luxury product in Covenant Hills in South Orange County that is selling well with healthy margins. Excluding impairments and interest in cost of sales, our gross margin from home sales for the 2018 fourth quarter was 17.7% compared to 18% in the year ago period. Our SG&A rate, as a percentage of home sales revenue for the fourth quarter was 9.9% versus 8.4% of the prior year. The 150 basis point increase was primarily due to lower leverage resulting from a 33% drop in home sales revenue. Higher Co-broker commissions and higher sales personnel and advertising costs associated with increased community count. These items were partially offset by decrease in absolute G&A[ph] dollars resulting from lower compensation related costs. Also, as Larry mentioned earlier, we have made adjustments in our staffing levels and organization which will result in a restructuring charge in that first quarter of approximately $2 million. For the 2019 first quarter, we expect our SG&A rate inclusive of restructuring charges to be in the low 16% range. Excluding the anticipated restructuring charges, we expect our first quarter SG&A rate to be in the high 13% range. Our share of joint venture activity for the 2018 fourth quarter result in a pre-tax loss of $19.9 million as compared to approximately $300,000 of income in the prior year period. The JV [ph] loss for the quarter was driven by a $20 million impairment related to our Russell Ranch land development joint venture in Northern California. The impairment was primarily from lower anticipated revenues from land sales as well as our decision that we would no longer incorporate a potential home building component within the existing land development joint venture. We believe that by foregoing a future home building component, the company will preserve capital and reduce our investment exposure to this one geographic location. For the 2019 first quarter, we are projecting about a break even for our share of joint venture income. Our fee building revenue for the fourth quarter was $42 million as compared to $44 million a year ago. Our fee building gross margin for the quarter was $1.1 million or 2.7% versus $1 million or 2.3% in the prior year period. We expect to see substantially lower fee building revenue in 2019 due to lower expected demand and production levels in Irvine. We ended the fourth quarter with 20 active communities which represented 18% increase over the 2017 fourth quarter. We expect to grow our 2019 year end wholly owned community count by approximately 15%. We ended the quarter with $42 million cash, $566 million in real estate inventories and $388 million in debt including $68 million outstanding under our $200 million revolving credit facility. During the quarter we spent approximately $66 million on land and for the full year of 2018 spent approximately $223 million. Also, during the quarter we repurchased approximately 379,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate total of $2.8 million. We ended the quarter with a net debt to capital ratio of 59%. We expect our 2019 first and second quarter net leverage to be the highest of the year and then decline with a goal of being in the low to mid 50% leverage range by year end. We expect to spend just under $100 million in land for the full year 2019 and also have Land sales of approximately $35 million scheduled for the middle of the year which should help bring down our leverage increase our liquidity.

Now I'd like to provide you with some additional guidance regarding our 2019 first quarter. We are estimating home sales revenue of between $80 million and $90 million. Fee building revenue of between $20 million and $30 million and home sales gross margin of between 12.6% and 13.0%.

I'll now turn the call back to Larry for his concluding remarks.

Larry Webb

Thanks, John. In conclusion, the fourth quarter of 2018 turned out to be much more challenging than we had anticipated. New Home demand in our markets were soft for the fourth quarter despite a fundamental backdrop that remains stable [ph]. While we are optimistic that this softness will eventually prove to be temporary, we are positioning our company to be prepared for the possibility that it is not. We are taking the necessary steps to rightsize our cost structure, re-look at all land options, turn our projects more quickly and improve our leverage. Our leadership team has a wealth of experience operating in difficult demand environments and I believe this experience will serve us well going forward.

That concludes our prepared remarks and now I will be happy to take your questions.

