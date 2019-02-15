Brookfield Asset Management 2018 Valuation

Fee-related earnings and carried interest should continue to rise as institutional funds commit more capital in the coming years.

2018 is the first year where management places a higher plan value on asset management than invested capital.

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) will be a good investment over the next five years. The price looks fair and the future economics on a per share basis are promising given the commitments institutional funds should make to real assets in the coming years.

In order to understand whether the price is fair, we need to look at the plan value and the general framework is spelled out clearly on page 2 of the 4Q18 supplemental:

Fee-Related Earnings Plan Value

Page 6 of the 4Q18 supplemental shows that a 60% margin is used such that the annualized fee-related earnings are just over $0.9 billion:

Management uses a multiple of 20x such that the total plan value for fee-related earnings is $18.5 billion. Viewed through a more conservative lens, a 15x multiple can be used for a total of $13.9 billion.

Carried Interest Plan Value

Page 21 of the 4Q18 supplemental shows that we now have $36.4 billion in opportunistic, value add and credit and core plus carry eligible capital [CEC]. There is also another $21.9 billion of CEC under uncalled fund commitments such that the total CEC is $58.3 billion. This compares to 2017 CEC of $42.4 billion.

The net targeted carried interest is now $1 billion which is up from $0.7 billion in 2017:

We multiply this net target carry by 10 to get a net target carried interest plan value of $10 billion. A more conservative view could say that this might be too optimistic such that we should only use 3/4ths of the total or $7.5 billion.

There is also $1.7 billion in accumulated unrealized carried interest, net.

Invested Capital Plan Value

Page 7 of the 4Q18 supplemental shows $28.9 billion for invested capital under the blended column:

This blended column uses the quoted value of listed investments with the EXCEPTION of BPY where the IFRS column is used. For the last five years, Mr. Market has always been less optimistic than management/IFRS with respect to BAM's invested capital in BPY: 2014 market: $12.3 billion; 2014 management: $15.0 billion; 2015 market: $12.5 billion; 2015 management: 16.2 billion; 2016 market: $12.0 billion; 2016 management: $16.6 billion; 2017 market: $12.1 billion; 2017 management: $16.7 billion; 2018 management: $15.6 billion; 2018 market: $8.9 billion. Sooner or later Mr. Market becomes more of a weighing machine than a voting machine such that the quoted value has to be used for BPY at some point.

Eventually, we have to start paying more attention to Mr. Market. The fact that IFRS is used instead of quoted for 2018 means a difference of $6.7 billion.

Another key point about the blended column is that it uses $7.4 billion for unlisted investments instead of the IFRS number of $6.3 billion because Brookfield Residential has a privatization value that exceeds IFRS.

A more conservative lens for invested capital could be $6.7 billion lower with BPY for an invested capital total plan value of $22.2 billion.

Total Plan Value

Page 3 of the 4Q18 supplemental shows the high end of the 2018 plan value is $59.1 billion:

2018 is the first time the asset manager plan value is higher than the invested capital plan value [$30.2 billion vs. $28.9 billion].

Again, a low end of the 2018 plan value could have the following differences:

1. A lower multiple for fee-related earnings.

2. The plan value of target carried interest at only 75% of the number from management.

3. The market/quoted value for BPY instead of the management/IFRS value.

Here is my spreadsheet for a low end and high end of plan value:

2018 Plan Value Low High Fee earnings $13.9 Bn $18.5 Bn Target carry $7.5 Bn $10.0 Bn Accumulated unrealized carry $1.7 Bn $1.7 Bn Asset management $23.1 Bn $30.2 Bn BPY $8.9 Bn $15.6 Bn BEP $4.9 Bn $4.9 Bn BIP $4.1 Bn $4.1 Bn BBU $2.7 Bn $2.7 Bn Other listed $1.6 Bn $1.6 Bn Corporate cash and financial assets $2.3 Bn $2.3 Bn Unlisted investments $7.4 Bn $7.4 Bn Working capital $1.1 Bn $1.1 Bn Leverage -$10.6 Bn -$10.6 Bn Net invested capital $22.2 Bn $28.9 Bn Total $45.3 Bn $59.1 Bn Total (per share) [1] $45.42 $59.29

[1] The per share amounts are based on the 997.2 million shares on page 36 of the 4Q18 supplemental. This is kind of minutiae, but I'm guessing the $59.29 from the spreadsheet is slightly different from management's $59.26 due to rounding.

The February 14, 2019, closing price was $42.99.

Future Per Share Economics

One of the more salient parts of the 4Q18 letter discusses why Brookfield should expect to bring in more assets under management in the coming years:

Allocations to private investments (real estate, infrastructure and private equity) in the institutional investment market are circa 20% and look to double over the coming decades. Most institutional investors we deal with are increasing overall allocations to real estate, infrastructure and private equity through fund allocations, co-investments, or direct investments. As a result, we are in the midst of vast sums of capital being allocated to these areas and this should continue for many years to come. This is due, in part, to the fact that traditional fixed income investments today do not generate enough yield to support the returns needed by institutional funds. Equally important is the desire to shed the historic volatility in public market assets that these institutions have traditionally had by holding liquid traded investments. In summary, alternative assets have been and will increasingly become the new fixed income component in most institutional portfolios.

Closing Thoughts

Institutional funds should continue to commit capital to Brookfield given the fact that they can outperform fixed income investments and shed volatility. This will increase the asset management plan value for Brookfield as fee-related earnings and carried interest continue to rise. Given the price of BAM today, long-term investors are paying a reasonable price with respect to what the economics should look like in five years.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.