Why Apple's Bruising Won't Hurt Emerging Markets

We believe that, rather than dampen, the current trends brighten the outlook for e-commerce in China.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lowered its revenue forecast based on a downturn in sales of iPhones in China. We believe that at least part of this downturn is due to the Chinese consumer's preference for lower-priced smartphones. Additionally, we believe that these same dynamics are affecting the smartphone market across emerging market countries. Apple's competitors in China, and globally, appear to be profiting at Apple's expense.

The world's next wave of smartphone users is expected to come from poorer emerging markets countries. As such, we believe that this will further fuel the shift to more affordable smartphone options.

We also believe that rather than dampen the outlook for e-commerce companies in China and the emerging markets, this shift may brighten it in the long-run.

What's Bad for Apple is Good for Huawei, Oppo, & Vivo

Data from Statista shows that Apple's market share in China has declined from over 14% in 2015 to 7.4% in the third quarter of 2018. However, the overall market for smartphones has not shrunk. According to Statista, the number of smartphone users in China has risen from 436 million in 2013 to 626 million in 2016. Estimates from Statista are that users will reach 817 million by 2022.

Rather, Apple's competitors are gaining ground. Statista shows that the market share of China's largest smartphone manufacturer Huawei has grown from 9.6% in 2014 to 24.6% in 2018. Oppo and Vivo have grown from 3.8% and 3.5% in 2014 to 21.7% and 20.4% in 2018.

It's the Price

What is the common thread among these manufacturers? Cheaper prices. These companies have priced their smartphone in the middle of the range. That way, they can compete on price without appearing to be downscale or inferior.

A CNET article from 2016 noted that one-time Chinese consumers preferred Apple because their products were more technologically advanced than those of local Chinese manufacturers. However, that gap has shrunk considerably. The article noted that Chinese firms are offering functionalities in their smartphones that are similar to Apple's. "And while they may not offer all the bells and whistles of, say, Apple's flagship phone, they get the job done," noted CNET.

The Next Billion

A recent article in the Wall Street Journal noted that almost half the world's population owns a smartphone. Most of those smartphone users are in developed countries. The article noted that the next billion are from poorer areas. With an average price over $800, Apple's iPhone is more than double the price of its competitors, according to the Wall Street Journal. As a result, the next billion users are more likely to purchase the more reasonably-priced products of Apple's competitors.

Why We're Optimistic on E-commerce

The availability of reasonably-priced smartphones is healthy for e-commerce in the emerging markets. Smartphones are the way that many in emerging markets like China and India are gaining their first access to the internet. And with an underbuilt retail infrastructure, smartphones are the way that many emerging markets residents are likely to shop.

Summary

Apple's woes may be creating opportunities for its Chinese competitors. More correctly, Apple's woes may have been created by its Chinese competitors. While Apple cutting its revenue forecast is not a wildly bullish sign, it most likely is not an augury of impending financial doom.

Apple's woes may be partially a shift of consumer preference to more affordable brands which have closed the performance gap versus the company's products. As more residents in emerging markets countries gain access to the internet and to e-commerce, it is likely to be done through more reasonably-priced smartphone brands.

We believe that, although not immune to the larger economy, e-commerce still offers potential for growth in the future. Reasonably-priced smartphones have given much access to online retail. The middle-class is expected to keep growing. And smartphone shipments are still forecast to grow in the future. All signs for potential growth.

As such, we believe that the case for holding emerging markets' internet and e-commerce companies remains intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.