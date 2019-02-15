General Electric: Is A Ratings Downgrade Pending?

A GE employee working on a gas turbine in France. Source: Barron's

General Electric's (GE) stock has been on a roller coaster ride over the past few months. The stock hit a 52-week low of $6.66 in early December. JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa suggested GE had bottomed and the stock soared. GE is up more than 50% compared to its 52-week low. The ride has been accompanied by stories of asset sales and CEO Larry Culp turning the business around. It divested part of its stake in Baker Hughes (BHGE). GE also merged Transportation with Wabtec (WAB) and retained a sizeable stake in the merged entity. An IPO of Healthcare could be next.

It all begs the question, "So what?" Asset sales will cut the company's debt load, but they also will reduce future earnings and cash flow. It's difficult to understand GE's recurring operating income and cash flow because it keeps divesting assets and engaging in some new strategy. Fitch recently revised GE's credit to Negative from Stable:

General Electric (GE -4%) surrenders a week's worth of gains after Fitch revises the company's credit to Negative from Stable, citing concerns over risks to the power business, free cash flow and support for GE Capital. The ratings agency affirms GE's long-term rating of BBB+ and its short-term rating of F2. Fitch says further deterioration in GE's power business and the likelihood of lower industrial free cash flow in 2019 have magnified execution risks, which could outweigh positives such as lower leverage from planned asset sales and ongoing restructuring initiatives.

Though the incessant press releases and asset sales may have helped the stare price, they may not have improved GE's credit profile. Is a downgrade to junk status pending? I find it difficult to believe the rating agencies will actually sack GE. If they were being fair then they would have done so already. However, Fitch may have put the industrial giant on notice. Below are reasons a downgrade could be pending.

GE's Debt Already At Junk Status

At Q4 2018 GE's total debt load was $110 billion, down from about $115 billion at Q3. Management has intimated to the rating agencies that it should focus on Industrial debt when determining the company's credit rating. On the earnings call management intimated it was looking to reduce debt at GE Capital ("GECC") and Industrial. It also was targeting a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5x at Industrial.

However, I found the reference to GE's debt load lacking. I expected CEO Larry Culp to walk investors through GE's debt/EBITDA before and after asset sales. Secondly, this concept of two types of debt - Industrial debt and GECC debt - may have worked in the past when GECC was not considered a black hole. After consistent losses at GECC there's no indication it can service its debt load. In my opinion, GE's entire $110 billion debt load is Industrial debt and should be measured against GE's total EBITDA.

I previously estimated GE's total debt to EBITDA was around 7x - deep into junk territory. Until Larry Culp provides analysis to suggest otherwise then I would assume GE's debt remains at junk status.

Power's Demise Continues

In my opinion, GE's Q4 financial results were nothing short of disastrous. Revenue from core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy - was $18.6 billion, flat Y/Y. Over 35% of NewCo's revenue was derived from Power Systems, which remained a laggard. Power's revenue fell 25% and its segment profit was -$872 million. In October 2018 Moody's downgraded GE's senior unsecured debt two notches from A2 to Baa1. Moody's downgrade reflected the "adverse impact on GE's cash flows from the deteriorating performance of Power." Four months later, Power is still a drag on GE's earnings and cash flows.

On the earnings call management intimated it was taking steps to rightsize Power:

And then finally on Power. Let me share with you the root causes of our underperformance as I see them today and the actions we're taking to address each one. First as I said, last quarter we were late to embrace the realities of the secular and cyclical pressures in the business. Recent data suggests that the market for new generating capacity is settling in to the 25 to 30 gigawatts range for the foreseeable future. We continue to believe gas will play an important role in global electrification but we have to resize our cost structure, our capital expenses and our supply chains to this new reality now. As a result last year, we reduced headcount by 10,000 or 15% in the business, consolidated our footprint by 30% and took out $900 million of base cost exiting at a $1 billion lower run rate ... Second Power faces a number of non-operational headwinds and we expect a high water mark in this regard this year.

I believe management is taking the right steps to wring costs out of Power. However, when your core business is struggling to grow revenue and stem losses amid a $110 billion debt load then it could give rise to a ratings downgrade.

Lastly, regardless of management's efforts Power's demise will likely continue. The power generation businesses of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), (OTCPK:SMAWF) are reflected in Power and Gas and Energy Management. In Siemens' most recent quarter the combined revenue and EBITA from these two segments fell Y/Y by 5% and 48%, respectively. According to Siemens' earnings release, Power's demise will likely continue as global energy trends structurally reduce overall demand for the unit's offerings, resulting in declining sales of large turbines and corresponding pricing pressure. These headwinds will likely impact GE going forward.

GE Capital's Run On The Bank

In Q4 2018 GE had to abandon its commercial paper program, which I surmised was a "run on the bank." I estimated GECC funding costs on its $70 billion debt load would amplify the finance unit's losses. In Q4 2018 GECC had segment profits of -$86 million. Its segment profits on a full-year basis were -$489 million. I expected Culp to divulge what GECC's new funding costs were since they were key to whether the unit would ever become profitable.

Management was mum on GECC's funding costs. However, GE did divulge the parent planned to contribute $4 billion to GECC in 2019 to maintain adequate capital levels there. If GECC continues to bleed cash and needs to be funded by the parent then it lends credence to the notion that GECC is a black hole. The cost of that black hole should be factored in when deciding GE's credit rating.

Conclusion

It's difficult to believe the rating agencies could finally junk GE. Given the continued demise at Power and apparent black hole at GECC, they may have no other choice. Sell GE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.