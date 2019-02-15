Dynasil Corporation of America (DYSL) CEO Peter Sulick on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 13, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Patty Kehe - Corporate Secretary

Peter Sulick - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Bowdring - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Clarkson - Van Clemens

Operator

Good day and welcome to Dynasil Corporation of America's First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity for questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Patty Kehe of Dynasil. Ms. Kehe, please go ahead.

Patty Kehe

Thank you, Hailey, and good afternoon everyone. With me today are Peter Sulick, Dynasil's Chairman, CEO, and President; and Rob Bowdring, Dynasil's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that various remarks management makes on today's conference call that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, designs, objectives, prospects, financial conditions, assumptions, and future events or performance are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in Dynasil's Annual Report on 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 filed on December with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dynasil's filings can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.dynasil.com.

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of today, February 13, 2019. These statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. While Dynasil may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Now, let me turn the call over to Peter Sulick.

Peter Sulick

Thanks, Patty. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today to highlight our financial results and other activities for the first quarter of our 2019 fiscal year.

Earlier today, we released our Form 10-Q and press release with summary results for the three months as of December 31, 2018. The press release includes a table showing our results for each of our segments; Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical for both this year and last. You may want to refer to these statements for specific information during this call.

Rob will provide further details on our results in a few minutes. I would like to begin by announcing another quarter of year-over-year double-digit revenue increases in our Optics segment.

Note that it was our fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Our Optics segment revenue increased 16% as compared to the same period last year. Our Innovation and Development revenue also showed a modest 1% increase over the prior year. And our overall revenue increase 9% for the first quarter of our 2019 fiscal year.

We continue to invest in growth initiatives in our Optics segments to support further revenue growth, increasing spending, both in personnel and marketing initiatives. As a result, the operating expenses in our Optics segment interest 20% of the same period last year. Our Optics management and marketing teams recently returned from our major trade show of the year, Photonics West, where we made new context for our growing infrared or IR business.

We're excited about the developing interest in our IR, HEAR and hard carbon capabilities. Our investments in this area consist of new personnel, capital equipment, formula development and a considerable marketing effort to establish our presence in the IR area. All we have not yet seen meaningful revenue, we have been included on a large number of bids and this is very encouraging.

With the exception of approximately $160,000 of accounting expenses associated with implementation of the new revenue recognition rules, all G&A and certain costs of goods expense increases are directly associated with strategic revenue growth conditions. Specifically continued website development now optimized for e-commerce, the addition of staff for both our IR and assembly business and marketing for all of our Optics businesses, most particularly for the growth initiatives.

We're actively engage in content generation for LinkedIn and Facebook and we have started a quarterly newsletter. We have multiple presentations at IEEE and Photonics West and plan additional presentations at upcoming shows. We also distributed a very unique video direct mail piece to decision makers in the IR area.

In summary, we're very active in the marketing front and are hopeful this will result in revenue gains in the near-term. A hard reality is that if we are going to grow, we need to invest in that growth which is what we're doing and what our board endorsed. As I mentioned on our call in December for financial reporting purposes, we renamed our former contract research segment to Innovation and Development to better reflect exciting new technology being developed at the segments business unit RMD particularly in the fields of material science, radiation detection, digital and magnetic imaging, laser optics and photonics.

At the present time, RMD is working approximately 50 projects across a broad section of science areas. We're happy to report that the recent U.S. government shutdown did not have a significant impact on our Innovation and Development business or not certain the possible effects of any future shutdown as we're very dependent upon stability and predictability from our government customers and this is not uniform across the government agencies we service.

Managing the project is dependent on direct billings to specific projects becomes challenging in this environment and requires active oversight. But as our government contracts are with a number of different agencies, we're hopeful to be able to continue to minimize the effects of a future slowdown. For this particular shutdown, we continue to work on projects with only our payments being delayed. Seven of our projects across two government areas were affected.

Our project backlog remains strong at 33.3 million or an excess of 24 months in project revenue. Our total gross profit for the three months ending December 31, 2018 was 3.7 million or 37% of revenue, compared to 3.6 million or 39% of revenue for the 3 months ending December 31, 2017. Both of our optics, both of our operating segments gross profit as a percentage of revenue decrease this year compared to last.

The Optics decrease as a result in part from the product mix of material costs and some of our product lines, Innovation and Development's gross profit decrease was a result of fewer commercial product sales this quarter over the same period last year. As I've mentioned the timing of our products, it is very difficult to predict.

Operating expenses in our Optics segment were up 20% over last year. Additionally, Innovation and Development segments operating expense also increased 9% due in part to personnel expenses.

Total operating segments increased expenses were a direct result of the shared approximately $160,000 in accounting expenses encourage due to the implementation of new revenue recognition policies. This cost of implementation in presentation that will expense in time has been significant.

However, despite the increases in the two operating segments, our overall operating expense only increase 2% year-over-year due to cessation of work on Xcede's preparations for first in human clinical trials, which resulted in $400,000 decrease in operating expenses, an update on Xcede.

Our Innovation team at RMD is investigating funding for continued development of the Xcede Patch specifically for wound care. We have also reengaged with our partners at CBI to assist in this process. There can be no assurances with respect to any such alternatives or the any additional outside funding to continue development of the Xcede Patch will be available to RMD.

We continue to maintain the IP through this time of investigation. I'm happy to discuss Xcede more detail, should anyone be interested through the Q&A session.

Now, let me turn the call over to Rob Bowdring our CFO.

Rob Bowdring

Thank you, Peter, and good evening everyone. In typical fashion, Peter touched on most of the key items for the quarter. I will summarize a few additional points. As Peter noted, Dynasil's revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 which ended December 31, 2018 was $10 million and 9% increase as compared with revenue of $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Both of our operating segments showed increases in revenue year-over-year.

Our Optics segment revenue increase $800,000 or 16% for the first quarter compared to the same period and the prior year will be grew by 12%. The increase was primarily result of revenue growth in three of our four operating units in this segment with increased demand coming from our establish customer base.

The Innovation and Development segment revenue increased by $100,000 to $4.3 million for the quarter, for the first quarter fiscal 2019 as compared to last year's first quarter as a result of more funded contracts. The research backlog for Innovation Development remained strong at 33.3% at the end of December.

Overall gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $3.7 million or 37% of revenues compared to 3.6% or 39% of revenues for our 2017 first quarter. Gross profit for the optic segment decreased by 2% to 33% of revenue, or $1.9 million, for the quarter ended December 31. Compare to 35% of revenues, or $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Innovation and Development gross profit decreased to $1.8 million or 42% of revenue as compared to $1.9 million or 44% of revenue in the same period in fiscal year 2018. As Peter mentioned, total operating expenses increased to $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, from $3.7 million for the same quarter in fiscal 2018.

Operating expenses for the Optics segment increased 300,000 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 as compared to the prior year due to personnel additions and related charges, increased marketing expenses with the creation of our marketing department along with the increased accounting and auditing costs associated with the implementation of the new 606 revenue recognition guidelines.

Innovation and Development expenses increased to 1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 as compared to 1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. As a result of increases in personnel and handling class similar to the Optics segments. In addition, as I and Peter both mentioned in the Optics segment, we have increased accounting and auditing expenses here as well.

Some of these expenses will continue as we go forward due to the nature of our business and increased auditing requirements of these rule changes. The Biomedical segment expenses decreased by 400,000, and the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to our stopping work on the preparations for the first-in-human clinical trials.

Now as a result of the items discussed about, previously I should say. Income from operations for the three months ended December 31 was a loss of 100,000, compared to a loss of 200,000 for the same period in fiscal 2018. The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was approximate benefit of $100,000 as compared to a charge of $700,000 for the same period in fiscal 2018.

To refresh your memory, the 2018 Q1 charge was primarily the result of the 2017 Tax Act and which we estimated the rate reduction impact to be 500,000, earnings and profit transition tax of our Hilger Crystals subsidiary in the UK to be 100,000 and the common quarter earnings provision of 100,000. The net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018, was 100,000 or minus $0.01 and basic earnings per share, compared to loss of 800,000 or minus $0.05 for basic earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Again, as Peter and I noted, approximately 160,000 was spent on accounting expenses for the adoption of the new 606 accounting revenue recognition policy that we required to be in place as of October 1, 2018. Unfortunately, this implementation continues to take a considerable amount of extra effort.

With that, Peter and I will be happy to take your questions. Hailey?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tim Clarkson of Van Clemens. Your line is now open.

Tim Clarkson

I just wanted to talk a little bit more specifically about the Optics. Why you're excited about it? And what exactly do you guys have that that makes your technology proprietary? And where you think you can grow it and make some more money there?

Peter Sulick

Sure. I am quite excited about what's going on Optics, and as you can tell, we've been growing that business quite a bit over the last couple of years. So Tim, we, I alluded to it in my prepared remarks, we are aggressively pursuing a growth strategy within the optics or within our optics companies going after the infrared market and a highly efficient AR market and another segment of that market called the hard carbon coatings.

We have not participated in that market in the past. It's an in-excess of $1 billion market. The addressable market for us is in a range of about $200 million and there are some compelling reasons why we decided to get into it because there have been some local factories that were, here in New England that have closed and that opened up some opportunities for us both in terms of our ability to get people who were very knowledgeable in the IR space, both in terms of the business develop side and the technology side that hadn't been available to us previously.

So, we've hired a number of people in that area and that's what's reflected in the increase in our expenses. It's a very profitable part of the optics business. We typically anticipate getting 45% plus margins in that which is, which as you know from just looking at our numbers over the years is much better than some of the kinds of margins that we typically been able to get across our other optical components businesses. So that's part of the reason why we're aggressively going after it.

And the differentiator for us is that we have some coating technology within Dynasil which we're excited about, which results in what we call virtually zero pinholes in our IR optics. And that's a very big deal for the IR the space and particularly in the diamond-like coating space. We designed and had built for us a particular kind of coating technology called an up-coater that provides DLC coatings up as opposed to down so that it really minimizes some of the kinds of pinhole issues that you get in part carbon coatings.

And these -- examples of these are weapons systems that are used on navy ships where they have a lot of salt intrusion and things like that. And to the extent that you have holes in your timing like carbon coating, it tends to break down the coating service relatively quickly. So, we have that technology that we're very excited about in our recent direct marketing piece which we went out with focuses on that aspect of our coating technology that we think is unique for us.

So, that's one thing. We've also been aggressively pursuing the optical assembly business. We haven't gotten any of that business yet, but we did build a clean room assembly space, one of our facilities. And we are, I think, very close to getting our first meaningful piece of business in the assembly area. So, those are the things that we're doing within our Optics, within the Optics space to expand it.

Any other questions, Tim?

Tim Clarkson

Well, I know that you've purchased and made another big investment in the stock in the last what three months or so. But how many -- you bought 1 million shares is public information, right?

Peter Sulick

About 2 million shares.

Tim Clarkson

2 million shares and you pay whatever amount of $1 share or something like that?

Peter Sulick

Yes.

Tim Clarkson

Well, obviously, you see some upside there and you're putting your money where your mouth is. I mean, I would assume that you're at least looking at some kind of a reasonable return on that investment right?

Peter Sulick

I'm hoping for an unreasonable return.

Tim Clarkson

All right. Well, good. Based on the way the stock is trading, not a lot of other believers, but that's all right.

Peter Sulick

I know. Well, fortunately, I'm the ultimate insider, I suppose.

Tim Clarkson

Yes, I appreciate it and yes.

Peter Sulick

So, I will just say a few things. I did get some online questions that I can sort of address and Tim maybe you can listen in and stay.

Tim Clarkson

Yes, I'll just listen to it. Sure.

Peter Sulick

So, I've done this in the past, where I've asked and answered my own questions. These came via an email a little bit probably a few hours ago. So, the first one is considering undervalue the stock is currently as management considering buying, stock buyback. The answer is that management and most and more specifically, the board is always looking at alternatives to improve the returns to our investors.

And we have over the years looked at stock buybacks. They're complicated in many ways. You've restricted to a very limited time period, when you can actually do buyback transactions similar to 144 type transactions. There's a very small period of time during the year when the Company can actually do those. You have to hire brokers quite knowledgeable in that sort of execution of trades as a lot of limitations on the trades.

We understand all of that, that's not to say that we would not consider doing a stock buybacks or potentially doing a stock tender offer, to purchase back some of our stock. At the moment, we don't have the liquid resources necessary to do it. We've been spending our -- let's call a free cash flow on investing back in the Company and helping to grow the Company through that. However, I can assure you that we and the board are always looking at various options, so that is always under consideration.

Second question was how much money is invested annually on RMB. That is a public disclosure that I think we actually make our public document. In 2018, we invested $10.7 million in RMB, 800,000 of which was in the Optics area. So obviously a considerable amount of the RMB that we invest in RMB, that's government funded for the most part, but we sell fund the $800,000 in the Optics area and we'll look at R&D there. Is a company considering selling something that's numerous patents to unlock shareholder value and possibly do a buyback or to proceed? The answer is the Company is always looking at monetizing our IP. We have 78 issued in 53 pending patents. I don't think that includes exceed patents. Does it?

Rob Bowdring

Yes. It does. Those are inclusive.

Peter Sulick

We have eight patents I believe with Xcede. So what we typically do on the IP side and looking at our IP portfolio is, license it out as opposed to sell of IP. We have our licenses outstanding with a couple of very large companies right now that we received royalty payments on. It's not meaningful enough at the moment to justify a stock buyback for what we're getting for the VIP royalty. But it is a consideration. So, it's certainly something that we think about.

I also want to touch briefly on, before anyone asks a question, touch briefly on the cost in the Xcede and in the Biomedical area which is a separate line item on our categorized P&L. You can see there that we've spent about $50,000 on Biomedical costs in the first quarter, virtually all of that cost is to support the Xcede and the Dynasil Biomedical IP, so the eight patents that I just talked about to keep those patents current.

We have international patent filings on all of those various patents. They're expensive to maintain, and until we make the final determination as to whether or not, we're actually going to try to get some additional government funding around the Xcede patch, which we will be making over the course of the next quarter.

So by the end of June, we will make a determination we either going to have a filing for some government funding on that or we're not, in which case, we will make a final decision on what we're going to do it Xcede. But in the interim, we have been keeping the Xcede patents alive. That's what that money has been for.

Any other questions, Tim? You still there?

Tim Clarkson

Just as another question. Is there a way of bringing in an outside consultant to look at the Xcede thing to see if there's -- if it's a legitimate place to put more money or is it time to cut it off?

Peter Sulick

Look, I don't want to sort of unrealistically get anybody's hopes up. The Xcede patch, we did not take it into clinical trials. It failed prior to the clinical trials because of a certain characteristic that it had when it was heavily, let's call it intubated at the site, which meant a lot of saline was put on it, not something that we do here in the United States, but the European clinical trial something happened to it that.

And so in its current format, the Xcede patch for the usage that we're anticipating is not going to move forward. There is no, I think interest on either our part or on the part of anyone that we surface today to move that product forward in its current state. The, what we were potentially talking about when the Xcede patch is a different using meaning a wound care product as opposed to a product that uses during the surgery for internal use.

It may very well be that that is a viable use for the product, but it is a very difficult area to do clinical trials in and to develop a product around because obviously clinical trials have to be done through some kind of trauma and so, it's a tough one. We can bring in consultants in, but I think the issue is, Tim, that we've incurred an awful lot of costs around this product already and there's a lot of, I guess, I would say, I don't what I would say, we're all kind of tired.

Tim Clarkson

No, I get that. But sometimes, I mean, you have to admit, it was a weird kind of a failure, because it was, here, it's to see in the United States, because the Europeans have a, from our point of view, a normative way of doing it, it doesn't exceed. I mean it's a weird it's a weird kind of failure. And.

Peter Sulick

The other issue is the CBI took biotech program and they were funding all the product elements. So the only thing we were really funding was the G&A related costs for window turnaround like I said. So look at millions of dollars talk about in these things, they were going to be determining manufacturing partner. Once we lost cook. When they pulled away, we didn't have anyone that was willing to continue to want fund the development.

So and we can't, afford it on our own, everybody's pretty tired at this point. So the answer is haven't completely thrown in the tower, maybe we'll spend a little bit more time on it and see if there is some potential application. We can't fund any product development in that area. We'd have to find some way to do that. And right now, I have a limited team here, so we have to focus on some of our getting, outside at the moment. That's kind of what we're doing. So that match what we're excited about today.

Tim Clarkson

Yes. And I think that one point you need to make is on a succeed deal is that I mean, you personally lost is much more money on it, is anyone I mean, you were money as soon as. So it's not like, you have a great vested interest in line to succeed. So, you're not casually walking away on this deal either so…

Peter Sulick

It was very disappointing when we got the results back from the European trading session with the doctors because we literally, we thought we were going into clinical trials within a week.

Tim Clarkson

Right?

Peter Sulick

And this is after massive amounts of work of toxicology study. I mean huge amounts of work necessary to get us to this point. And so, anyways.

Tim Clarkson

It was water under -- gone, but I mean, it was a tough deal, not only for the Company, but for you personally too.

Peter Sulick

Yes.

Tim Clarkson

Well, look.

Peter Sulick

Tim, I more than expect to make it up on my Dynasil investment.

Tim Clarkson

Well, there you go, there you go. I do appreciate that and I do appreciate that you're putting your money where your mouth is, and I was inspired today on the stock, and it is weird business and, but Dynasil's been around a long time and I know you're doing everything you can do revitalize it, so.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Peter Sulick

That's all.

Operator

And at this time, I am seeing no further questions. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Sulick for any closing remarks.

Peter Sulick

Thank you all for participating in our first quarter 2019 fiscal year results analyst call. We'll be back again after our second quarter.

Patty Kehe

In May.

Rob Bowdring

In May.

Peter Sulick

In May. So, good evening.

Operator

The conference is not concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.