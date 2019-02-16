Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund's (CGIFF) CEO Mark Davis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Mark Davis – President and Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Bhardwaj – Chief Financial Officer

Jacob Bout – CIBC Capital Markets

Joel Jackson – BMO Capital Markets

Steve Hansen – Raymond James

David Newman – Desjardins Securities

Endri Leno – National Bank Financial

Benoit Laprade – Scotia Capital Inc

Nelson Ng – RBC Dominion Securities Inc

Mark Davis, President and CEO you may begin your conference.

Mark Davis

Thank you, Jody. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for our conference call and webcast today. As usual, joining me is Rohit Bhardwaj, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I commence the review, I'd like to remind you our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities available at sedar.com.

One of the non-IFRS measure we'll refer to on this call is adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. For simplicity, we'll just refer to this as EBITDA as opposed to adjusted EBITDA, both of these terms are fully defined in our MD&A.

As evidenced in our results, 2018 was a challenging and disappointing year for Chemtrade. Most of the issues within our control have now been addressed. Our markets continue to be positive and our results will show improvement over the year as the initiatives we have implemented continue to gain traction.

In short, between the actions we are taking and the dynamics within our markets, we believe that all of our significant product lines can and will perform better going forward than they did in 2018. As we noted on calls during 2018, we anticipated that the results for the second half of 2018 will be better than the first half and they were slightly better.

We achieved that result despite some substantial unexpected changes in demand for some of our products, particularly in the last half of the fourth quarter. As noted below, we believe that the specific decrease in demand in the fourth quarter for these products is temporary. Rohit will review some of the specifics in his remarks, but to first help set perspective, I have a few comments about four major aspects that influenced our full year results.

Turning first to our EC segment, in particular chlor-alkali products, our North Vancouver chlor-alkali plant has been a very solid contributor to Chemtrade results since we acquired it in 2017 and it will continue to do so. Demand and prices for caustic soda and hydrochloric acid generally been strong ever since they were added to our portfolio.

All these products performed well. The financial performance could have been even better but for three issues, two of which occurred in the first half of 2018. In the first quarter, production at the plant was constrained because of issues associated with Western Canadian rail shipping and insufficient railcars to handle our hydrochloric or HCL demand.

In the second quarter, the plant underwent a significant plant maintenance turnaround which had about a $14 million impact on our second quarter results. The required maintenance was performed, the plant was safely brought back online and has operated well ever since. Finally, as Rohit will discuss, one of our products suffered reduced demand in the fourth quarter and that was HCL. This resulted in late year decrease in sales of both HCL and also caustic as production of these products are co-dependant.

2018 was also a year of adjusting to a major structural change in the merchant sulphuric acid market. As we have noted in the past, process changes in our largest merchant acid supplier substantially reduced the volume that we received from them. This reduction was much larger than anticipated, representing about 50% of the product we received from them, or almost 25% of the total volume of merchant acid sold in 2017.

Throughout the year, this reduced volume required adjusting our customer-base and our cost structure. Much of this work is done especially on the customer side, but we still have some more room to further rationalize our cost structure to better reflect the reduced demand. Further – as to reduce supply. Further, in the first part of the year, the shortage of supply was exacerbated by our own heavy plant turnaround schedule.

The good news is that the changed supply dynamics and strong demand have resulted in increasing merchant acid prices that are beginning to have a beneficial impact on financial results as contracts come up for renewal. Our regen sulphuric acid business continues to be strong, although as indicated on our last call, our fourth quarter results were affected by a major maintenance turnaround at our largest customer. In addition, we had a longer than expected maintenance turnaround in one of our other regen plants.

In our water products business, margins are being squeezed as raw material cost continue to rise. But most of the plant operating issues are behind us and I'll have a little more to say about that in my closing remarks.

Finally, the largest impact on our financial results in 2018 was a non-operational issue related to civil lawsuits that arose out of the alleged anticompetitive conduct of General Chemical entities prior to being acquired by Chemtrade in 2014. In the second and third quarter, as the legal and settlement cost became clearer, we established a litigation reserve of $100 million.

Although we had negotiated the indemnity from the seller as part of our acquisition, our legal and settlement costs are substantially higher than we expected and more than that indemnity. I'll have some closing remarks on the outlook for our key products after Rohit provides you some additional information on fourth quarter results.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thanks Mark. I wish all of you a good morning. As Mark indicated, our 2018 results were below expectations. The litigation reserve for the General Chemical pre-acquisition antitrust law suits had a significant impact on EBITDA and distributable cash in 2018. To better understand our operating results, I will exclude the litigation reserve and the $7.4 million of refinancing cost incurred with the Canexus senior notes and another small project financing loan that we had inherited as part of another acquisition.

Looking first to the results for the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue from continuing operations was $390.8 million which was $4.1 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2017 despite a decrease in merchant sulphuric acid volume. The increase in revenue was largely driven by higher revenues in water products.

Aggregate EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $65 million compared to $61.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in EBITDA is mainly attributable to lower corporate costs including lower incentive compensation accruals. For the full year 2018, distributable cash from continuing operations after maintenance CapEx and before the litigation reserve and loan repayment cost was $149 million, or $1.61 per unit compared with $120.8 million or $1.37 per unit in 2017.

This was comfortably ahead of our distribution rate of $1.20 per unit. The per unit amounts are based on a weighted average number of units outstanding of 92.6 million units in 2018 versus 88.2 million outstanding in 2017. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for 2018 was $1.6 billion, which was $126.6 million higher than 2017. The increase was due primarily to the full year contributions from the acquired business compared with about 10 months in 2017.

Aggregate EBITDA from continuing operations for 2018 before the litigation reserve was $296.2 million compared with $301.7 million in the previous year before severances and accruals and onerous lease and Canexus acquisition cost incurred last year. During the segmented results for the fourth quarter, Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals, or SPPC, generated revenue of $129.1 million. It is essentially the same as that generated in 2017.

However, EBITDA for the quarter was $17.2 million which was $7.1 million lower than 2017. From a revenue perspective, higher prices for merchant sulphuric acid helps to offset lower volumes due to reduced availability of merchant acid supply. The decrease in EBITDA was driven by several things. From merchant acid perspective, margins were flat despite the revenue increase due to the lower volume, a contractual sharing of the price increases our suppliers and higher raw materials and freight costs.

EBITDA was negatively affected by unplanned downtime at two of our customers in an extended maintenance outage at one of our retail customers. Results also negatively affected an extended outage as one of our large regen plants, it resulted in higher cost to source out product to fulfill customer obligations. Our water solutions, especially chemicals or WSSC segment reported fourth quarter revenue of $102.4 million compared to $95.2 million in the 2017.

EBITDA was $11.9 million compared with $16 million generated in 2017. Increased revenue was mainly due to higher volumes and selling prices of our water products. However, despite increasing prices, the rising raw material costs continue to squeeze margins. We expect to see margins improve as contactor renew their prices reflecting the higher raw material costs.

During the quarter, two customers for two of our specialty chemicals in different industries, potassium chloride or KCL and phosphorus pentasulfide or P2S5 significantly reduced their purchases. We expect that once they normalize their inventory levels they will resume buying at historic levels. Mark will provide additional color on KCL sources.

Our Electrochemical or EC segment reported revenue of $159.3 million and EBITDA of $46.2 million both of which were close to the levels achieved in 2017. Lower caustic prices were offset by higher hydrochloric acid prices. However, a downturn in demand for HCL late in the second half of the quarter led to lower production of chlor-alkali. As noted in the last call, there has been some volatility in caustic prices recently.

However, and as Mark will outline in his closing remarks, the long-term forecast for caustic soda remains favorable. Maintenance CapEx in the fourth quarter was $31.5 million bringing total maintenance CapEx in 2018 to $77.7 million. We expect maintenance CapEx in 2019 to be between $80 million and $90 million.

Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate cost during the fourth quarter of 2018 were $10.4 million compared with $24.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The primary reasons for the decrease was an accrual in the fourth quarter of 2017 of $8.6 million related to the Calgary Canexus office lease and a decrease in LTIP and incentive compensation costs of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with the previous year.

Our balance sheet remains sound that our bank covenants well below required levels and we maintained ample liquidity. We have over U.S. $300 million of room on our U.S. $525 million revolving facility. During the fourth quarter we amended the credit agreement to add approximately one more year of term. The credit facility now matures in December of 2023.

We also announced the redemption of Series IV of Electrochem debentures and concluded that in January of 2019. I'll now hand the call back to Mark.

Mark Davis

Thanks Rohit. We'd like to provide you with some high-level comments about market dynamics for certain key products. Market conditions for all of our main products remains positive and we will certainly benefit from these market dynamics. The speed and magnitude of these dynamics on our bottom line depends on specific products. Chlor-alkali for example is more immediate and not subject to risk sharing contracts of something like regen acid is subject to longer term contracts, so market dynamics take longer to work their way through the system.

Now on to some specific product comments. The only real outlier to the general positive comments I just made is KCL. As Rohit indicated earlier one of the major consumers of our active pharmaceutical ingredient or API product potassium chloride drastically reduced purchases in Q4 and has indicated lower requirements for 2019 than the past few years. Pricing remains firm and demand for our product continues to grow, but 2019 will see reduced sales of our API material as this customer right-sizes their inventory to reflect their current sales rates.

Turning to sulphuric acid, supply, demand and pricing for each of ultra pure regen and merchant are positive. Ultra pure continues to be sold out and we were able to increase pricing in 2018 and again for 2019. We expect that the North American demand for ultra pure sulphuric acid will continue to grow and we are contemplating how best to meet this growth. Regen demand based on refinery production of alkylate also shows growth. Regen contracts are multiyear, but as they come due they are being renewed at higher base pricing.

Finally merchant sulphuric acid price has improved and continues to improve. Although we did not anticipate the magnitude of the reduced volume from our key supplier, once the reduction was clear the market was able to increase pricing. Pricing continues to move up although we do not capture all of this increase as we share improvements for our byproduct suppliers under our risk-sharing agreements.

As we have previously noted alum pricing is also increasing as the market has stabilized and raw material costs are increasing. While margins are squeezed under existing contracts during times of rising raw material costs, as contracts are renewed, we are recovering the raw material cost increases.

In fact our recent renewal reflect pricing that more than recovers raw materials. This business has been under pressure for some time now and the margins squeeze will continue for as long as raw materials continue to rise. But based on recent price increases, we expect to be able to improve margins as contracts are renewed.

Finally I want to provide some color on our EC segment as sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali are our largest exposure to typical commodity price and volume movements. First chlorate, North American chlorate industry is expected operate at utilization rate of close to 95%. We noted previously that prices have increased from 2018 to 2019. Unfortunately one of our customers Georgia-Pacific at Port Hudson, Louisiana, announced it is ceasing bleach pulp production at the end of the first quarter.

While we will be affected in 2019 by the loss of this customer, looking beyond this year the closure should not have a material effect on the sodium chlorate industry. This customer mill represents only about 1% chlorate demand, but the industry will still operate well above the 90% utilization rate.

Turning to chlor-alkali we want to provide our views on both caustic soda and HCL. As a reminder, we produce about 220,000 tons of caustic soda and about the same volume of HCL. Accordingly variations in price or volume could have material effects. Starting with caustic, the northwest region of North America only has enough supply to handle about 50% of demand.

Accordingly, although there may be a short-term volume issues, as a general statement we can sell all the caustic we can produce. Thus the key metric to measure is caustic pricing. As we mentioned in our last two calls, pricing for caustic soda has been lower than expected, but the longer term forecast for caustic remains very strong.

There were a number of specific events that caused caustic price to fall at the end of 2018, but the longer term very positive supply demand characteristics we've talked about before still exist. The near-term weakness was not expected, but very recently we've finally seen some upward movement in the index indicating that the circumstances that caused the near-term pricing weakness are working their way through the system.

We expect caustic pricing to improve every quarter in 2019 albeit the starting point is relatively low caustic pricing for Q1. As a reminder our highest pricing in 2018 was realized in the first quarter, therefore Q1 2019's pricing will be significantly lower than Q1 2018. We expect it to be about $200 per metric ton lower. This would translate to roughly $11 million impact. We do expect to offset some of this shortfall by higher production volumes assuming that rail service is better than what we encountered in the first quarter of 2018.

Again while the near-term weakness was unexpected but future pricing forecast is even – is for even higher pricing and for a longer period than previous forecasts. One of the key industry publications has recently updated its pricing forecast and its forecast period. They now expect caustic pricing for 2019 to average slightly lower than the 2018 average, which means that pricing should strengthen as the year progresses.

We expect by the end of 2019 prices will be about $125 per ton higher than at the beginning of 2019. While this publication lowered its 2019 average pricing, it forecast 2020 to be about $150 per ton higher than 2019 and 2021 and 2022 be up by another $200 from that base.

Additionally, the publication has also added 2023 to its forecast horizon at prices essentially the same as 2022. So in short although we suffered through unexpected caustic pricing weakness in Q4 last year and Q1 this year, the longer term forecast for this product is extremely positive and we expect to see enhanced pricing in the second half of 2019 and for many years thereafter.

Lastly, a quick word on HCL. As Rohit mentioned we saw a steep decline in demand in late November and December as the fracking industry throttled back for a number of reasons. One key metric shows that the number of Canadian rigs dropped materially in December. Rig count numbers for the fracking industry for January already shows an increase in the number of rigs and our demand for HCL will increase as fracking activity increases. Our usual caveat, commodity pricing is extremely difficult to predict accurately.

What we can say is that the market supply demand characteristics for most of our products is quite favorable. Some of our products do not immediately reap the full benefit from tight markets, while others like caustic soda clearly do. We are well-positioned to benefit from these dynamics and believe our results will reflect this as the year progresses and for future years.

Thank you for your attention, and Rohit and I will now be pleased to answer any questions you may have.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Jacob Bout [CIBC Capital Markets]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Hi Jacob.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Jacob Bout

First question on the chlorates, you mentioned the Georgia-Pacific shutdown and you said it was 1% of chlorate demand. Can you talk about what that actually means for you as far as volumes? And then how should we think – be thinking about that as far as the market like, are we going to see more competitive pricing? Or is your intention to sell that remainder into the export market?

Mark Davis

Yes, look, its fully give or take 20,000 tons, right, and with the utilization rate of the industry, there's no need to – for pricing to weaken to actually help us place the product, so we think that places the place of the product and at high utilization rates even without this, the market pricing remains firm.

Jacob Bout

Going to the WSSC, just help us out on the – some of the buckets here. How much of the – so really what I'm trying to derive here at is kind of what a normalized EBITDA contribution should be from the sector, how you're looking at this. So the decline you saw year-on-year, how much was it – was from the sulphuric acid prices versus volumes of the KCL of the phosphorus pentasulfide?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So, Jacob, firstly as a reminder, Q4 is seasonally the lowest quarter of the year, particularly in the water treatment business. When you look at our – at EBITDA is about $3 million lower than Q4 last year. And I'd say the water stuff is pretty flat, if anything we've been able to offset the cost increases by pricing. As I said, it's still not overachieved on that, but it's kind of flat. So the big miss in Q4 versus Q4 was the two specific chemicals, the P2S7 KCL and I'd say two-thirds of that was P2S5 and the third was KCL.

And as Mark mentioned, the KCL is low volume, but high margin business and it's not – by no means a spot business, at least not the high value stuff. So it will take us some time to between this customers trying to buy it again and finding alternate lucrative markets for that product. The P2S5 should be a quicker rebound, maybe by Q2, I think we should be back to normal levels as this one customer rebalances their inventory.

And we continue to expect on the alum business that as prices continue – so currently the data points we have is that the prices are – able to more than offset cost. What is really be critical is the trajectory of cost increases in 2019, to the extent they stabilize or start to go down, our margins would expand, but we are having some good data points on pricing right now.

Jacob Bout

So what's the typical lag then between higher import pricing and when you can…

Rohit Bhardwaj

Well, if you think about it, a lot of our business is annual contract, so if you assume that these come up evenly through the year, usually it is like – it takes six months, but the bigger issue is just how cost keep going up. If cost stays flat, then you'd say in six months should be totally caught up, but if cost keep going up and you are constantly chasing this rising cost curve, so the – but if cost were flat, give it about six months.

Jacob Bout

And so maybe just to end off here, so looking at it from a normalized perspective in your mind, let's say $85 million EBITDA business, $100 million EBITDA business, how should…

Rohit Bhardwaj

Jacob, you are a little faint on the phone. I'm not sure if you can get closer to your phone.

Jacob Bout

Just to end off here, the – how should we be thinking about normalized EBITDA for the WSSC business, is this a $85 million EBITDA business or $100 million EBITDA business?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Look, as big general statements and buckets is that SPPC should actually perform better in 2019 than 2018, right. Our electrochemical business actually obviously is clearly dependent on caustic and HCL pricing, right, but we expect it actually to do as well – at least as well as it did last year and we give back a little of the SPPC in the WSSC segment.

Jacob Bout

Okay, thank you.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Joel Jackson [BMO Capital Markets]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Joel Jackson

That's the same line of questioning I want to go on. So just a couple of questions to follow up on this, so how are you saying that you expect WSSC to be down a little bit in 2019, that's my first question? And then you did about $19 million of EBITDA in WSSC in Q1 of 2018, so what should the Q1 look like in that segment? It looks like just have $3 million headwind on P2S5 and KCL. And then I would hope that you had some growth, but it sounds like you're expecting WSSC to be down in Q1 and in 2019, is that correct?

Rohit Bhardwaj

In Q1, yes, because the P2S5 issue will take probably until Q2 to be fully normalized and the KCL might take a little bit longer. Q1 again for alum is not typically a high seasonal quarter. As you can see even last year it was about $19 million. So we think Q1 will be down a bit from there and for the whole year, we should be very close to last year, maybe if it's down, it will be just not a material down.

Joel Jackson

Okay. So did the WSSC business, the assets mostly acquired from GCC, I mean it's been challenging on many levels, you're many years into this. It is trading well below what it was and it doesn't seem like it's improving despite alum prices going up, Mark is this the time to maybe look at a portfolio change and divest this business?

Mark Davis

I'll give you two and a half answers, right. One actually is the alum business actually is improving, and as we've tried to indicate is it will take some time to be seen because the raw material costs have been escalating faster than the contracts allow us to pass it through, so we don't believe that actually 2018 or first part of 2019, if raw material cost keep on escalating the true reflection of that business performance. But we think it will be better than what you've seen. And I will also say that actually that we too have been disappointed with the performance and everyone in that business knows the challenge ahead of them to improve results.

And again I think we have the initiatives underway that are driving improvements in that business. As far as your second question, this is the one and a half part, is which was portfolio change is we actually are not anxious to actually dispose of this business. It actually has good synergies with our merchant acid business and again we think this business can be improved, right.

So we're not in a hurry to do anything with that, right, is I think as most of you know though, we actually do try and focus on value and actually if there's a higher value use of any of our assets to somebody else's, we would always consider that if it drives shareholder value. But selling a business off a trough when you believe it's improving is actually not something that typically keen on doing, nor the past.

Joel Jackson

That was helpful. So my final question is sort of putting some of all together. So if I understand all the different comments we've heard in the last 30 minutes, it sounds like you're guiding to 2019 EBITDA about flat with 2018 or maybe slightly up. Electrochem maybe flat, SPPC up a bit, but giving most of it back in WSSC, is that all correct?

Mark Davis

No. It is – we think that SPPC should be materially better right, should more than offset WSSC little down or flat. And look, the big assumption in aggregate that people have to make including us is where we expect the chlor-alkali pricing to go during the year. And we – as I said is the index has actually finally started to show signs of moving up and very recent expert industry reports are planning on price increases throughout the year. You're overly harsh in the bottom line comments on 2019 versus 2018.

Rohit Bhardwaj

And on the Electrochem side, I mean on the cost that we are expecting 2019 pricing was lower than 2018. Okay, so that's what kind of the forecast showing as well. So not counting on similar pricing environment as 2018, we're expecting it to be lower than 2018, but we're expecting higher production volume. As you know last year we had a couple of issues in Q1 and Q2.

So we said that the volume should off – the volume up should offset the lower pricing and so therefore kind of flat to maybe slightly positive but that's where we're expecting the EC segment to round up.

Joel Jackson

Thank you.

Mark Davis

Thanks Joel.

Your next question comes from the line of Steve Hansen [Raymond James]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Steve Hansen

Yes, good morning, guys. Couple of questions; first is just on these contract structures for the water treatment business. Is there an ability to migrate towards a semiannual or perhaps quarterly contract structure where there's some sort of raw material adjustment factor placed in? And it just strikes me that having…

Mark Davis

Let me give you a long answer. No. But seriously these are all municipal bids subject to municipal bidding requirements, and these guys bid fixed one-year contracts. We as you know – it'd be consistent with our business model to actually go to our municipalities, say, hey, give us a five-year contract. We'll pass through raw material ups and downs. It just isn't doable, otherwise we would do it.

Rohit Bhardwaj

It's a bureaucratic process and it's scattered over hundreds and hundreds of municipalities. So it's not that two big guys can go and try and do something. So would be a waste of energy to try and engage with them in that process.

Steve Hansen

Understood. Okay. And just on the operational issues that hit Q4 in the sulphur business, can you just maybe give us a sense for exactly where we're at on those? There was some internal and some external issues that you described, some customer outages in one of your large regen plants. Any of that can bleed into Q1 or are those all complete?

Mark Davis

The external ones are all complete and they were – look, there's a big turnaround at Exxon and Beaumont, Irving Oil I think you all know had had issues. And there was a third one, I'm forgetting.

Steve Hansen

Okay.

Mark Davis

And one of our other regen customers had issues. The bleeding in the first quarter question is in our own facility actually is during a major turnaround in our Richmond, California facility is as we were doing the turnaround, we found more things that needed fixing than what we had anticipated, right? So we stayed down longer to fix them. The good news/bad news story is actually is capacity is very tight on the West Coast.

So that you have good customers, good demand, you're able to operate your plants high; but when you don't it's actually expensive to actually send the material elsewhere to be processed. Even if you do it within your own system, it's a long distance. So we think that the Richmond reliability was improved during the fourth quarter shutdown and we're going to continue picking away actually at making Richmond a better more robust plant.

Steve Hansen

And just to dig into the water treatment issue a little bit more on the reduced purchases from your two customers, can you just maybe give us a sense for exactly what's happening behind the scenes? I think you've alluded to it, but just so we're clear, the reduced purchases, does that stem from their own end markets being challenged? Or is it just an inventory readjustment?

I'm just trying to understand if this is going to be something that we're going to continue to sort of combat going forward? Or if it's just a onetime thing? Any commentary on exactly why they went through these reduced purchases would be helpful I think.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Steven, if you look at KCL, the history there is that our plants was sold out for a few years and we were struggling to keep up with the demand. So one of the customers I guess was – not I guess, was deliberately over-purchasing to ensure that they have higher inventory just because we did short them a couple of years ago. So they have this pattern of buying more and then as we have increased some of our capacity debottleneck the plant and they saw we are more reliable in our suppliers meeting their demand, I guess they made the decision to rebalance and reduce that safety stock they had built up.

And so two things happened; one is in the short term it goes the other way because they were overstocked to bring stock back. And secondly the levels they were buying at were artificially higher because they were building up the pipeline. So one of them is just a short term thing that will take some time to wind down, the other one is now we have a view on what their real demand is. So we can now go out and sell some of that product out to other markets.

Mark Davis

So we expect 2019 to be the most severe hit because it will take us time to replace the customers for a product this guy isn't taking and his destocking will actually be throughout the year of 2019. But so 2020 should be a better year for that business because I see they'll be resuming their normal run-rates and in the interim we're pursuing additional sales because this is relatively unique high margin product, but that's not an instantaneous sale.

Rohit Bhardwaj

If you look at the KCL macro conditions, still remains very robust. The projections are still CAGRs of 6%, so we definitely believe that this is just – we just have to have the dislocation that we've got to fix, but our future prospects are still very sound for that product. The P2S5 is a little bit more unusual there. It's not actually atypical for a couple of the key customers to reduce their purchases towards the end of the year. This time it is a little bit more severe and we think that Q1 there'll be some bleed over into Q1, but by Q2 we should be back to kind of normal levels, so that will be quicker recovery.

Mark Davis

And just again just for those that don't know right is there are only two P2S5 producers in North America. It's an ingredient that goes into automotive lubricants. So there seems to be no downturn in the necessity of automotive lubricants. And therefore that's why we think it's a temporary thing and they should resume normal ordering patterns relatively soon.

Steve Hansen

Okay, that’s very helpful. That color helps. Just one last one if I may and it just relates to the easy Q1, you already referred to the pricing dynamics, and I think I understand that quite well. Just more on the HCL demand drop-off that you saw late Q4 and how that extends into Q1, will you still be able to run at recently high rates in Q1 if HCL demand is still a little bit curtailed? I know the rig counts are better, but they're still low and so you're…

Mark Davis

We should be able to run at decent rates in Q1. I'm not sure yet quite honestly if we're going to be able to run at full rates. It depends on how quickly the fracking industry comes back because I think as – I think what I see is that it's for everybody else, right, it's we can't sell HCL, is – we could still produce caustic if we could sell chlorine, but that's actually not instantaneous either, right? So we think we're going to run pretty good rates in Q1, but certainly the faster the HCL demand comes back the more towards full rates we can get.

Steve Hansen

Very helpful, guys. Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of David Newman [Desjardins Securities]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Newman

Good morning.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

David Newman

Just on SPPC again, just to sort of look at 2019, I think, Mark, you had previously flagged that Vale could move up in the volume a little bit to 400,000 tons to about 425,000 tons. So if I look at sort of the sharing and the price with your suppliers and then the volume picture, what is the key driver again for your view on 2019 being better than 2018?

Mark Davis

I'm just humming because there's about six reasons. Let me name some of them, okay, is one is merchant acid pricing continues to increase. Second actually is we actually continue to shed excess railcar costs during the year although that actually has a little bit of a – a little bit of a drag because you have to clean them as you shed them, right? Three is that ultra pure pricing actually continues to go up and fourth actually is that regen both pricing and volume actually gives us a benefit in 2019.

And actually – and five actually as we've said before is we've changed our SBS marketing strategy. So you put all those things together as I said there's five or six individual reasons that are all positive that should drive SPPC to have a better year in 2019 than 2018.

Rohit Bhardwaj

And to put that in perspective, the merchant acid pick-up that we are expecting, that is not that significant relative to where we think SPPC should benefit for the regen, the ultra pure and the SBS are probably larger factors than the merchant acid part by itself.

David Newman

Okay. And just on the volume picture, are you guys counting on any additional byproduct supply or no?

Mark Davis

Let's say the increase actually that we've talked about before, right, is again based on Vale's best estimate of what they'll produce. It's hard for us to believe that they would provide less than they did last year. The question is whether or not it's an extra 50,000 tons or 75,000 tons remain – again, as we talk about at other calls is this is a new process for them and they're still optimizing it and they don't try and optimize acid production. They try and optimize nickel production, but we – to the best of our knowledge we believe there's another 50,000 tons there in 2019 versus 2018, maybe more, but in that magnitude.

David Newman

Okay. All right. And just on – maybe Rohit, maybe IFRS 16, all these, the comments on the EBITDA I would presume that's like for like and what do you anticipate could be the EBITDA lift on the back of IFRS 16? Just the rule of seven maybe it could be like $25 million, $30 million EBITDA lift and is that over and above the commentary?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Okay. So for our commentary we ignored IFRS 16. I think that goes to be about a $60 million pick-up for us.

David Newman

How much? Sorry.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Between $55 million and $60 million pick-up in EBITDA.

David Newman

Okay.

Rohit Bhardwaj

And we ignored that for our commentary because that's just – that's just accounting stuff. What we will be doing is we will be identifying that in our disclosures, so you can see how much it is because it's kind of not normal business stuff. From a de-cash perspective it will be flat. So the way our de-cash would work is we would take the hit for the lease payments themselves, the cash outlay that takes place, so there'd be no impact on a relative basis on de-cash.

David Newman

Yes, just below the line, right?

Rohit Bhardwaj

It will not be a benefit. Now for our bank covenants et cetera we are also going to adjust our – basically we'll be pretending like IFRS 16 never came into place, so it will be nothing for our bank covenant perspective, but from a reporter perspective you will see the lift in EBITDA, but we will be – we will be very transparent as to how much that is.

David Newman

Okay, very good. So just to reiterate it's $55 million to $60 million, and is there sort of a roughly a segment split or should we be looking at just where your weighted average segments are today?

Rohit Bhardwaj

It will be disproportionately in the SPPC segment because that's where we have a very large fleet of railcars and the rest will be Electrochem. The water will be for the least.

David Newman

And you mentioned about the railcars, obviously laying up railcars and selling them. When is that process done? How far are you through it? And could there be an EBITDA lift just on the back of that? Obviously that would have been part of, I guess, I know there's capital leases or operating leases, but what would be the lift? Any cost saving there?

Mark Davis

Yes, but it's probably 2020 and going forward, right?

David Newman

Okay.

Mark Davis

None of these things are owned by the way, right? So we have a bunch of ladder leases, right? So as we – so we can shed cars every year, but in the year you shed them between cleaning them and refurbishing them and things like that as there's no cost pick-up until the following year. But starting 2020, we should actually see some cost reductions from having reduced rail size fleet.

David Newman

Okay. And last one from me guys, just in Brazil obviously Suzano closed on Fibria. Is that a business that you think you might be married to longer term or any change in perspective given the new ownership in Brazil?

Mark Davis

No. Look, it is – I think we've said this a number of times is that there's no great synergistic between Brazil and us. Having said that from a business model perspective with risk share contracts; U.S. dollar fixed margin business, right; AAA guy across the fence from us is a counterparty because we like the business, right? So monetizing the portfolio question I actually answered before is we like this business and intend to keep it, right? If somebody actually sees a whole bunch more value in it than we do is we're just trying to create value, but we think it's a nice business to own and to keep.

David Newman

Very good. Thanks, guys.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Endri Leno [National Bank Financial]. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Endri Leno

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Most of them have been answered, but first I just wanted to clarify the Richmond facility in Virginia in SPPC, is that back on line now?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So the Richmond one is actually in California and that is back on line and operating okay.

Mark Davis

Just while we're talking about that, is that so we have a number of regen plants, right? And essentially they take their turns and where we devote major capital is those people that have actually held us for years know that we spent a lot of money over the years at Beaumont for example, right? It is actually the next number of years actually it's Richmond's turn, so we will be suspending a disproportionate amount of our capital in that regen business to actually make Richmond a better, more reliable facility. So as Rohit says, yes, it's done and back on line and operating, but likely talk about Richmond in quarters to come.

Endri Leno

Great, thank you. And Rohit, you mentioned before your EBITDA guidance for CapEx for 2018. Do you have any guidance in terms of what tax you expect to pay and whether there have been any developments on the legal matters?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So this for the tax one, and the tax one we expect maybe $5 million to $7 million of cash taxes that we'll pay out. We do – the way we pay the most taxes actually in our Brazil segment. In the U.S. we pay a little bit of minimum tax, what's called B tax with the tax reform that took place. In Canada, we don't expect cash taxes for a long time to come. So overall it – cash taxes should be lower than last year and probably in the $5 million to $7 million range.

And Mark, you want to talk about litigation?

Mark Davis

Yes. So we continue to work our way through the class action suits as we talked about before. As you all know we have our $100 million reserve. The big case which is called the direct purchaser's case which is what we announced the settlement on before, it has received interim court approval. The $51 million on that settlement goes into a court escrow account sometime in the first quarter and then the class gets to opt in or opt out before we get to the final order. So that's going in normal course.

As we mentioned there's three or four other ancillary cases that were in discussions with and at the right evaluation is, we'll settle them; and the wrong evaluation is we'll fight them, but they're all working through – in the normal course as we expected when we created the reserve.

Endri Leno

Thank you. And the very last one for me, there's been some pretty inclement weather in Vancouver over the last weekend. Have you seen any delays on the rail side of things?

Rohit Bhardwaj

In Vancouver, no. And I think one of the things as we had mentioned was the – given where the HCL demand was early in this quarter, we haven't had to – we were not that sensitive to rail issues, but as HCL demand picks up, and if we experience further rail – if there are further rail issues, they'll effect us, but right now we are okay.

Endri Leno

Thank you. That’s it from me.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

And our next question comes from the line of Benoit Laprade [Scotia Capital Inc.] Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Benoit Laprade

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Well, last one, we talked a lot about all the operating segments, just curious how should we think of the corporate segment for 2019?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So I mean, clearly the corporate segment in 2018 had the big $100 million expense sitting there. But if you normalize that out, we should be very close to what we experienced in 2018. The one difference I would say is that in 2018 we had significantly lower incentive compensation cost given our financial performance. So assuming 2019 is a normal year, we should be okay. If you want a number, probably in that $55 million to $70 million range.

Benoit Laprade

Great. Thanks for this. And just curious, we talked about litigation. Any update, color you can provide on the older ones, i.e., the MEG and/or Superior Plus litigation?

Mark Davis

Hi, Benoit, it’s Mark. I'd love to talk more about those, those are positives. But they are working their way through discoveries and through the court system is I'm not sure if everyone knows, but these are actually cases that are brought in the province of Alberta, and their court schedule is lengthy. So we continue to pursue those. They are moving, but are moving as quickly as we could push them which means they're moving at glacial speed.

Benoit Laprade

Great. Thank you. That’s it from me.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

And your next question comes from the line of Nelson Ng [RBC Dominion Securities Inc]. Please go ahead. Your line open.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. Just a quick clarification on caustic and hydrochloric acid. In Q1, did you say that pricing for caustic should be a bit lower than Q4 given that spot markets in Asia remain low?

Mark Davis

Yes.

Nelson Ng

And then hydrochloric is about the same pricing, but volumes in Q1 might be a little bit higher than Q4, does that sound right?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. In Q1, the volume should be a little better than Q4. But in terms of pricing, the issue with our pricing is it depends on our mix. We'll be – definitely get higher net backs as we service the Canadian market and lower net backs as we go to the U.S. So there is a bit of a mix issue depending on how quickly the fracking activity in Canada picks up, that might be a bit of a factor, but…

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then on maintenance CapEx, so at $78 million it was a little bit lower than like the $80 million to $90 million range. Were any kind of large projects pushed into 2019? And should we be assuming something at the higher end of the range for 2019?

Rohit Bhardwaj

I wouldn't – no, not necessarily. I think we have – within that there'll be like 200-300 projects we did. So while we give – while we some ranges, we don't always get very precise with that value. But no one big thing we deferred for example, so that shouldn't be a factor.

Nelson Ng

And then just one last follow-up on the legal part and the settlement. In terms of the I guess $51 million U.S. settlement and the payment in Q1, and then – and also I guess the future settlements, that's like you're able to draw on your revolver to fund that, right? That's the intention?

Rohit Bhardwaj

As I mentioned we have a lot of liquidity and room in our covenants to allow us to borrow that money.

Nelson Ng

Okay, got it. That’s all from me. Thanks.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

There are no further questions in the queue, I turn the call back over to the presenters.

Mark Davis

Thank you all for joining us this quarter. And we'll talk to you at the end of the first quarter. Thank you.

