Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SGAPY) CEO Chua Koong on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Singtel FY19 third-quarter results conference call.

Before we start taking questions, I would like to invite Sock Koong to share some highlights from this set of results.

Chua Koong

Thanks, Yang Fong. To our friends here who celebrate Chinese New Year, happy Chinese New Year to you all. Thank you for joining us for Singtel's results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2018. The Group's performance for this quarter has been impacted by slow economic conditions, also weaker sentiment both in business and with consumers, core business faces heightened competition and also voice erosion. We continue to invest in network, spectrum and content to create competitive advantages, while progressing with our digital transformation. We are also taking steps to address our cost base.

ICT services returned to grow, although at lower margins. In Australia, Optus continued its customer growth momentum and added 129,000 postpaid customers. In Singapore, postpaid customers rose by 36,000. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 4% was led by higher equipment sales and growth in ICT and digital services. EBITDA fell, with core margin erosion and lower NBN migration revenues in Australia. Airtel's performance had been impacted by intense competition in India, although its mobile revenue showed early signs of stabilization on a sequential quarter basis.

The associate investment in network and spectrum to capture rising data has led to higher depreciation, amortization and networks costs. Underlying net profit was down 28%, reflecting the challenges in the core business and lower associates contribution. Free cash flow fell due to lower operational performance, as well as timing differences in Telkomsel's dividend and ICT milestone-based receipts. For the nine months, underlying net profit fell, reflecting declines in Airtel and Telkomsel profits, as well as voice and NBN migration revenues.

Exceptional gains for the quarter are primarily due to changes in lease terms, for certain sale and leaseback assets, and Airtel's deconsolidation of a subsidiary, partly offset by staff restructuring costs. So, with that, let me hand back to Yang Fong.

Sin Fong

Thank you. Thank you, Sock Kong. Participants, please be advised that this call is being recorded for transcription. We will now invite questions from participants. Please state your name and the company when you ask your question, thank you.

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of M. C. Koh from Goldman Sachs.

M. C. Koh

Hi, morning, a couple of questions. One is on the Singapore mobile business. We're seeing that the business continues to gain prepaid market share very well, where postpaid has been fairly stable over the last few quarters. I would like to just understand how things actually have been executed so well on the prepaid side. What are the exact steps that has been taken? Also, any thoughts on the TPG post their, I guess, selective offering of free mobile service for a year?

The second question will be on Australian mobile business. So, on net adds I think Optus obviously has done well. I think Telstra's leads with numbers shows a very, very strong performance as well. We know that Optus obviously has led the market with attractive low pricing as well. So, I just want to understand why, given Telstra's strong as well, why isn't Optus actually gaining even more share I guess over Telstra? Can you explain the reason why the Australian mobile service revenue guidance was lowered as well? Thank you.

Chua Koong

Okay, maybe, Moon, you want to start off with the Singapore mobile business, and then Allen and Murray do you want to talk about Australia?

Yuen Moon

Thank you, Sock Koong, and good morning. With regards to the prepaid market, I think we have been executing our usual way of covering the market by segment, and this has continued to help us gain our customer base and continue to serve our existing customers. We do see the overall prepaid market actually reducing because of the lower foreign workers and foreign nationals working in Singapore.

We're also seeing a bit of a shift of the local prepaid moving into SIM-only customer base. But having said that, we are seeing a healthy take up of data usage in our prepaid base, and our focus is actually offering attractive data bundles on the prepaid. That has helped us continue to attract new customers in this segment. The postpaid area we have, this quarter, added 36,000 postpaid customers, and primarily coming from SIM-only customers and our existing customers picking up additional secondary lines with Singtel. That has helped us grow our customer base quite well.

With regards to your follow up question on the TPG free trial, I think it is very early days. They've just been giving out free SIM cards. We see this as initially testing their network. They've not announced any commercial rates post the trial period. So we are monitoring them closely. At this stage, very minimal impact. We do not see any impact on our business yet.

Chua Koong

Allen?

Allen Lew

Yes, thanks, Sock Koong. I will answer the question on what's happening on the postpaid market in Australia. Then Murray, who's my CFO, will talk a little bit more about the rationale behind the guidance that we just put out to the market. The postpaid mobile market in Australia is the highest value market in the telco sector here in Australia. It's obviously very competitive. I think what's very clear is Australians are starting to move towards the two premium mobile networks in Australia, Optus' network and Telstra's network.

I think the second half of the year for Telstra 2018 and the third quarter for us, this was a period there is a lot of promotional activities because it's the Christmas season. Yes, while the line numbers booked by Telstra and us are very close, I think what we need to understand is, and we've seen it in the disclosure from Telstra today, about half of their net adds for the half year, 115 out of 239, actually came from their sub-brand called Belong, which are the more competitive, lower ARPU customers.

So I think at the end of the day, the important thing is that, for Optus, we believe our strategy, our focus on building up a best-in-class mobile network, supplemented with our exclusive premium content, is winning us the required customers. We are acquiring this profitably, in terms of if you look at our EBITDA for the quarter and you take out the NBN migrations, our EBITDA continues to grow.

So I think that's been the strategy in Australia in the consumer business and we are tracking towards that. I'll leave Murray now to answer the question of why we changed the guidance. Over to you Murray.

Murray King

Thank you, Allen. So what we've seen in respect of the market dynamics in the mobile industry in Australia is there is a higher weighting or higher mix on SIM-only plans so customers are holding onto their handsets for longer. Coupled with the fact that all the carriers are offering more generous data allowances in their included value within their monthly access fees. So this is obviously putting pressure on ARPU and it's an industry-wide dynamic. I think it's evidenced in not only our results today, but also Telstra's results announcement today.

So as a consequence of that, we see our mobile service revenue growth for the full year being stable, as opposed to the previous guidance of low single digit growth. So it's essentially an industry dynamic that is impacting the revision to the guidance in respect of the Australian mobile service revenue.

M. C. Koh

Got it, thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Piyush Choudhary from HSBC.

Piyush Choudhary

Yes, hi thanks a lot. Two questions. Firstly, in your release you have stated free cash flow fell owing to the timing of ICT milestone-based receipts. Can you elaborate on this how much of free cash flow decline is due to this and could this be worse in the subsequent quarters?

Secondly, in Singapore Mobile, one of your peers have launched new plans with higher data bundles in December, are you witnessing any higher churn post that? What has been Singtel’s response, if any, for these plans? Thanks.

Sin Fong

Can you repeat your second question Piyush?

Piyush Choudhary

In December Starhub has launched new plans, mobile plans with higher data bundles so just wanted to understand if you are witnessing any increased churn on the back of that and what initiatives Singtel Mobile is taking?

Lim Cheng

Okay, hi Piyush this is Cheng Cheng. I'll take the first question on the free cash flow. The impact for the quarter, it's not just from the mobile, sorry the milestone-based receipts just to be clear, actually the large part of it came from the timing of the dividends that we received from the associates which actually in this case is the special that we received from Telkomsel in the previous year on the same quarter and that is a larger amount of about $260 million and that is a regular large part of the impact on the free cash flow.

As to the milestone receipts it is a much smaller portion. Unfortunately, I can't share the numbers as we have not disclosed those numbers but it's a lot smaller than the 260 number that I have quoted. So it’s mainly from the ICT, which is the NCS part of the business. You know projects have always been lumpy so as we signed on with the turn-on it does affect the timing of the receipt but it should regulate itself over the next few quarters.

Yuen Moon

Hi Piyush, Moon here. So with regards to your question on higher data bundles that came into the market in December, actually prior to that we had launched some high data bundles on our Combo XO plan earlier on in Q3 and that has actually got enough some momentum and obviously any new price plans we actually watch the market very closely. We have actually revised a lot of our SIM only high bundle, data bundle packages in the market very quickly in December and January. So, we have not seen a big shift in our churn rate post the launch of StarHub launch of the plan in December but we have been revising our pricing plan for SIM only plans and watching the market movements very closely.

Piyush Choudhary

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Wei Shi Wu from BNP Paribas.

Wei Shi Wu

Hi, good morning. Thank you very much. My first question is related to the enterprise business. I noticed some comments in the MD&A that the lower enterprise margins were due to a combination of increasing mix of lower margin ICT business, pricing pressures and other factors. Can I confirm that the mix of the ICT businesses the key driver of the margin contraction and can you please give some examples of such low margin businesses? Related to this can we understand this shift as part of the natural evolution of businesses as Singtel deepens its customer relationships by expanding in peripheral services or is there a conscious strategy to develop certain new categories of services at a lower margin?

The second part of my question relates to Australia consumer. How should we reconcile the comment again in the MD&A about the growing SIM only adoption in this market with the increasing revenue mix from equipment sales which is clearly driving margin contraction in this segment? The second part to Australian consumer is what sort of network upgrade path is Optus pursing for 5G? Thank you.

Chua Koong

Okay, Bill do you want to take that question…

Bill Chang

I'll do the first one on the margins. So, if you look at Q3 the mix of the ICT business went up to 48% versus last year Q3 at 45%. So that's underlying, you can see the growth is close to double digit in the ICT part, especially in Singapore. So in the ICT business there are generally two categories and then we have of course cyber security that is also part of the ICT business as well but there are generally two categories, one is towards the implementation technology and implementation services for trying to pull systems together for customers and the other portion is actually managed services on annuity where we managed large complex systems for clients.

Overall, the whole mix of the ICT business, the margins is around blended about low teens to mid teens. Of course, the more profitable one is the managed services on annuity. This quarter we saw a larger contribution from the technology and implementation services due to the large contraction, therefore the lower margin mix as described in our MD&A.

Out of the two portions, the component that is technology implementation services came up larger for this quarter. The annuity services typically it's on a large contract basis, which is just add on and grow from there, but the lumpiness is the one that is technology product and implementation services, okay.

In as far as what are we innovating into the new areas, we are actually investing in building what's called digital related services, and this incorporates a lot of deep capabilities with regards to areas like analytics, areas like IOT related, AI related stuff and so those are the stuff that we are investing in our corporate labs.

We've announced a few of them like an NUS, NTU and A*STAR, partnerships with these research institutions and also, cyber security where it's a major digital focus here in securing our digital systems. So those are the key areas we've investing in.

What's called the new and meanwhile we've got the base of our managed services and our technology implementation services to balance out with. The margin mix of this is very different from across our core business of which is 52% of our business today.

Chua Koong

Murray, do you want to take up the other question.

Murray King

Yes, so I'll take up the question on Consumer Australia equipment revenue. Although we are seeing a higher proportion of customers taking SIM-only or BYO-type plans, our overall customer base continues to grow which as a consequence we see growth in both our customers taking devices as well as BYO customers.

So equipment revenue is driven by both customer growth taking devices but also the increase in the price of the handsets. You would be familiar with the devices at a retail level having increased substantially from the major manufacturers, particularly Apple and Samsung and that is driving quite a lot of the equipment revenue increase in our numbers. I'll hand over to Allen on the 5G question.

Allen Lew

Thank you, Murray. Good morning Wei Shi. With regard to the 5G question just let me state firstly that in Optus we have very high expectations for our mobile network. We believe that we need to deliver a very good wireless experience on our mobile network and ensure that it is perceived by all Australians as a premium network. Within that context, we obviously now have the new technology that's starting to emerge called 5G. This gives a completely transformative experience that gives customers the types of speed that run up to hundreds of megabits, perhaps even gigabits, reduces latency and has a lot of other benefits in terms of connecting millions of devices.

I think what you need to understand is this technology is not going to just happen on day one, it will evolve over a period of time but it helps Optus take its premium network to one that allows it to provide a whole host of other services other than just connecting mobile devices to the internet. So I think two weeks ago we launched the first application of 5G which is fixed wireless access because there's opportunity here in the Australian market to provide a 50 megabit service which we are confident we can provide at this stage in the early stages of 5G.

What this does to us is it allows us to put the assets that we have already compiled with those of our base stations that we have across Australia. We have the frequency spectrum that we got in the metropolitan and we recently upgraded to even get spectrum in regional areas. We allowed them to put those assets and of course our fiber backbone that connects them to provide a high performing 5G network that will serve the first application that we believe is commercially viable and is a good take-up in Australia. So that's the first application. Gradually as the technology evolves and as other devices such as handsets become available in six months' time, we will have a mobile service.

Above and beyond that, the standards will change. There are other opportunities in the enterprise space and we will take what we build and take advantage of these opportunities as and when the standards become clearer. Customer needs become - as we understand them a bit better and we can package our products in a way that makes commercial sense to customers and we can get a good return of the investment. I know it's a long answer to your question, but I hope it has answered it.

Wei Shi Wu

Thanks so much. If I can follow up with Allen on your last comment. Do you see Optus building a standalone network within the foreseeable future?

Allen Lew

I think right now our 5G network leverage our 4G investment as the standards for the next generation of 5G, which requires a standalone network becomes finalized, and as the cost to build such a network becomes available from the infrastructure providers, we will look at it and then make a decision. Right now, we'll take it step by step and we will be more visible with all of you about what our investment goals are when the technology becomes a little bit more commercial.

Wei Shi Wu

Thank you very much for all management's comments. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Arthur Pineda from Citigroup.

Arthur Pineda

Thank you and good morning everyone. So, several questions, firstly can we get the outlook for 5G services in Australia? Your competitor seems to be of the opinion that they could actually lift mobile ARPUs as a result of this. Do you think this is likely to happen or is the focus area really more on fixed wireless access?

The second question I had is with regard to the financials on the Singapore business. Can we get any color on the cost of sales lines for the Singapore business? What's driving this? It's been growing materially quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

The third question I had is with regard to vendor. Given the uncertainties on Huawei, how does that impact your network rollout plans? Where is the contingencies for this, I understand for Australia you were one of the primary vendors? Does that actually not impact your CapEx as well? Thank you.

Chua Koong

Allen, do you want to do the 5G outlook and then I think Moon can talk about the cost of sales. Were you referring to consumer sales or overall Singapore?

Arthur Pineda

Its on overall Singapore.

Chua Koong

Okay, Cheng can take that. Allen?

Allen Lew

The first question in terms of our projections for 5G, I think right now we are very focused on the business opportunity that 5G allows us with fixed wireless access. It's early days and we basically will go half out and make a game to get subscribers that are basically part of homes in Australia that we believe want a wireless solution, so we will be out there giving them the option to that.

I think in terms of what is going to happen beyond that into mobile, I think certainly there'll be some early adopters who will want to have a 5G experience on their mobile device. The reality is the standard for mobile has just been finalized. I think the 3GPP December variation has just been cleared. I think that mobile handset providers have all claimed that they will have a handset out there in six months, at least some of the major providers of mobile handsets. Let's see what handsets look like and then we can see whether it will meet the needs of the early adopters. With regard to your question on Huawei, can you repeat that again please for my benefit?

Arthur Pineda

Yes, sorry. I understand that there are vendor concerns with Huawei and I'm just wondering throughout the Group if that'll actually impact your network spending expectations or is the impact really just limited to Australia and does it actually raise your Capex given that they were one of your vendors for 5G.

Allen Lew

Let's start with Australia first. Australia's been very clear. 5G cannot include Huawei for security reasons and obviously our network is part of the critical infrastructure of this country. We've always collaborated with the government with regard to ensuring our network is certainly of the highest grade in terms of security and in terms of all other critical infrastructure. I think we have implemented our 5G plans without Huawei.

It doesn't affect our cost of rollout because of two things. Number one, we've always had a multi-vendor strategy in Australia and in Australia we've still got choice and we were able to get the pricing that we needed for our 5G network in order to meet our expectations in terms of return. So we've been able to achieve that. The second is obviously Optus is part of Singtel Group and the Singtel Group, we do have significant leverage of other providers of infrastructure beyond just Huawei. A combination of those two will ensure that our 5G network will be quite competitive.

Arthur Pineda

Understood.

Lim Cheng

Okay, Arthur, let me answer the cost of sales question. I think you are aware that we no longer provide numbers on just Singapore geographic alone so I’ll take it you are asking on Singapore consumer and Singapore Enterprise. Broadly just for the whole group, the cost of sales increase is of course the large factor was due to the handset sales, the equipment that as you actually sell more handsets you will expect to see the cost of sales go up. The other one, the large one, is relating to project related ICT equipment sales. As ICT business increases you also expect the equipment or rather the cost of sales to increase.

Arthur Pineda

Understood. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Luis Hilado from Maybank.

Luis Hilado

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for hosting the call. I have three questions. The first is regarding the mobile business for both Singapore and Australia. Just wondering in the sale of equipment for the quarter, is the significant portion of it due to the changes in the SFRS, so the parts of the service revenues classified under that? Essentially if you used old accounting would it be showing a better number, growth number instead of being flat Q-on-Q?

Second question is regarding competition in Singapore. There seems to be this focus now on no contract SIM-only plans. Do you think in the medium term it will actually reduce the level of subsidies and expenses for the group?

Third question is regarding the cost initiatives you've hinted about during the presentation, if you could give us more color on that and if I recall, last year in the investor day you talked about $500 million savings you were expecting. Are you progressing well on that?

Chua Koong

Why don't we start with the competition question in Singapore first then Cheng can come in on IFRS and the cost initiative. Then maybe, Murray, you want to add a bit of color on what ARPUs will be with or without IFRS because I think the way it's being treated at Optus and Telstra may cause a bit of confusion. It would be good for you address that.

Yuen Moon

Yes, thank you. One of the trends we're seeing in the market is that consumers and customers are switching towards SIM only plans, not necessarily without contract as some of them are still taking one year contracts SIM-only plans. The trade-off between SIM-only versus handset subsidy plan is, if you take a SIM-only plan you will get larger data allowances, while you take a handset subsidized plan, you're getting the subsidy and therefore you are getting lower data allowances as a package.

In general, more customers move towards a SIM-only plan which we are seeing the trend today. We will see a reduction in handset subsidized plans. On one hand there will be a reduced subsidy but on the other hand you will have to give more data allowance to the SIM only plan. This has been matched up in the subsidy because the handset prices have also been going up and therefore while the quantity of handset subsidy plans may be reducing the absolute amount of subsidy is going up because the cost of the handset has been going up as well.

On balance, we do see a shift but in overall, the margins are comparable and we are pricing it in a way that we are indifferent between the two types of plans so that we can cater to the needs of our customers.

Lim Cheng

Okay, with regard to the IFRS 15 impact, you will expect as we sell more handsets during that quarter, you will see correspondingly an increase in the equipment revenue because at Singtel for IFRS15 we recognize the full recommended retail price on the handset. Consequently over the next 24 months contract period, you will see a higher amortization of the subsidy into the mobile service revenue.

That's why in the Singapore slides we did talk about the higher amortisation of handset subsidy impacting the mobile revenue as the handset cost increases, the subsidy level correspondingly increases and thus impacting our mobile service revenue. But also I want to highlight we're talking about the change in mix to SIM-only and that has a big impact on the decline in the mobile service revenue and the ARPU.

You will also see that in our appendix we have disclosed the pre IFRS ARPU number for both Singapore and Australia.

Murray King

Yes, thanks, Cheng. I think as Cheng said in relation to our interpretation of IFRS 15 the revenue recognition model, the subsidy cost associated with the mobile handset plan, we amortize over the term of the customer contract and apply that to service revenue in its totality. There is other interpretations where the subsidy can be in part allocated to equipment revenue and in part allocated to the subsidy. We believe that that does impact then the equipment revenue recognized by the other carriers and that's recognized upfront in relation to the customer contract so that has an impact not only on the equipment revenue recognition but also, profitability at the time the equipment is recognized.

It’s a different interpretation. You'd obviously have to ask Telstra the specifics of how they've interpreted IFRS 15 but we're very clear. As Cheng said we have disclosed separately both our pre-IFRS ARPUs and our post-IFRS ARPUs but we amortize the full subsidy cost over the customer contract term completely against service revenue.

Lim Cheng

I'll now talk about the cost savings. We talk about cost savings of $320 million achieved for nine months and we record $500 million that we put to the investors for the full year so we are on target for the full year. The nine months cost savings, we give a little bit of a breakdown there on slide 22 in the appendix so you can refer to that to see where the cost savings component comes from.

Luis Hilado

Thanks all. That's very clear.

Your next question comes from the line of Sachin Mittal from DBS.

Sachin Mittal

Thank you. A couple of questions. Firstly, guidance for the consolidated EBITDA has been lowered to low single-digit decline from stable earlier. Is it due to Australian consumers or the other factors behind lower guidance? Why do you think the decline can be arrested in the years ahead if at all? That's question number one.

Secondly, you talked about Smart Nation contracts in the second half. Have you seen the flow already or is it something which has been delayed to next year or postponed or what is the status of the Smart Nation contracts?

Thirdly, on the NBN migration fee what is the visibility now that we see acceleration on a quarter-on-quarter basis? What is the trend over there and how long can this continue? Especially when you are having the fixed wire access? How does your fixed wireless access and NBN migration go hand-in-hand? I think these are the questions please.

Lim Cheng

I think on your question on the lower EBITDA, obviously we have also revised our guidance for mobile service revenue from Australia and also revenue to increase by low single-digit instead of mid-single digit for group ICT. Both would have an impact on the Group EBITDA.

Bill Chang

On the Smart Nation contracts, we have seen a lift. They are slowly getting back into procurement activities. To some extent you can see the increase of Q3's numbers and obviously, we are still working on a number of this so versus last quarter where the whole cyber event cause a pause. We're starting to see a little bit of this flow coming on stream. The order book’s view, I think we have if you look at the NCS order books that given in the MD&A we have seen an uplift there. Obviously, this quarter also, we've had also an order book uplift through a global MSC, what's called a data center contract with our managed services of up to about $850 million in there. The other books, we're building that up in this coming year.

Murray King

In relation to the NBN question on migration, as a result of the NBN stop-sell decision in the HFC areas being lifted, we now have greater clarity and certainty around the NBN rollout in those HFC areas. The agreements we have with NBN is to migrate our HFC customer base based off those updated rollout plans. We've previously advised the market that the around $800 million post-tax NPV from migrations. That's when we had a customer base of about 500,000 HFC customers, around 400,000 today, so there's still sizeable migration payments to be secured.

As a result of the greater clarity and certainty around the NBN rollout, we do believe the NBN migration payments will be higher in subsequent periods. In relation to your question about FWA, I think the market has acknowledged, including NBN, that a certain portion of households will be wireless only. Those are the ones that are not well serviced by fixed terrestrial infrastructure. We don't believe that was the case in the majority of the HFC areas and as a consequence our focus will be more on fixed wireless access outside of the HFC areas.

Sachin Mittal

To follow up on the first question, given the EBITDA declined this year. Why should actually, why do you think we are not in a multi-year EBITDA decline for the Group? What are the factors, if you could throw some light there, or we are actually in a multi-year decline for EBITDA and there are some factors which we should be focusing on?

Lim Cheng

I don’t think we are saying we are in a multi-year. So first of all, in this call, I just want to put that out we are not in a multiyear decline per se. Having said all of these, you know that for 4Q we will come out with our full year guidance in the fourth Q.

Sachin Mittal

Okay, thank you.

Chua Koong

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Gopa Kumar from Nomura.

Gopa Kumar

Thanks for the opportunity. Just a question. In Singapore subscriber additions, to what extent has it benefited from your MVNOs in this market? And a general question on Singapore and Australia, how long do you think that the current growth challenges could persist before you see some turnaround in the mobile in these markets? Second question is on ICT. Can you talk a bit more on the challenges and growth that you see in ICT in light of the guidance changes? Lastly, what are your thoughts on monetising some of the investments and acquisitions in the GDL segment including Amobee? How far are we in terms of any listing or some other forms of its sale? Thank you.

Chua Koong

Maybe I will get Moon to talk about the Singapore mobile business and then Bill, maybe if you take up ICT, maybe Art can talk a bit about the cybersecurity business and then Samba can talk about Amobee and monetising access, et cetera.

Yuen Moon

Thank you, Sock Koong. I think the mobile growth for postpaid in Singapore this quarter is 36,000. It comes, as I said earlier, from selling SIM-only plans to our existing customers as well as additional offers to our existing customers as well. We also do have a MVNO also contributing to the 36,000. Obviously, on the prepaid net adds of 21,000; that's primarily from our own branded Singtel brand. So it is actually a combination of both.

Bill Chang

On the ICT part, think about this. We have actually - the two categories, like I talked about, on where we are playing in the market segment, a large part of that is the Singapore Government through obviously, our SI – NCS segment, and that's with regards to the Smart Nation developments. Also, with regards to the industry, what's called transformation that's happening in digitalization. The opportunity for us is to really play alongside with that.

Where we are seeing it, the big traditional IT managed services, the big government contracts, there is a shift also from not just the government looking at, obviously we have, the large part of that footprint, we are continuing to supply a large part of that, but in the Smart Nation development there is a number of digital-related projects coming up.

Those are the areas that we are positioning ourselves to pursue, whether be it in IoT-related, in analytics-related, and areas that are requiring a lot more deep digital skill. That's where we are retooling ourselves from the traditional IT, outsourcing IT managed services which forms a big part of our business today, but we are transitioning this to cater to this whole new digital opportunity that's happening.

The other part of this is really the telco managed services which we use our infrastructure and our telecoms, and the fixed-line network and we bundle this - whether it's fixed or mobile we do this through the telecoms managed services in Australia and through the Singtel arms, and again offering complete solutions.

Then the other part of this is our cybersecurity services, which is a category under the old digital portion. This is a portion where Art Wong will talk about this - in the opportunity and also the challenges that he faces. Yes.

Arthur Wong

In the cybersecurity business we've seen actually a lot of growth in the quarter. In our core managed cybersecurity services and technology services we actually grew our business by almost 14% so almost twice as big as the market rate. We've made significant investments globally around being able to do better threat detection and gather better global intelligence because as we know that we've seen an increased volume of threats and greater sophistication in those threats, but those threats have been coming basically from a global hacker and adversarial environment.

So, we built greater and have been doing more investments in AI and analytics to be able to further detect and better detect new threats from a global perspective, but then be able to solve problems in regions with the ability to be able to execute with people in a region, helping customers directly solve their security problems. We see that there is a - we've had a double-digit growth in the APJ region specifically, but we see that we're going to see higher growth in the Americas and the EMEA going forward as well.

Gopa Kumar

Sorry, just to clarify my question. Weren’t the challenges in this ICT segment, the guidance cut was due to - was it due to delays in Smart Nation spending or was it due to some underlying sector growth in cybersecurity?

Bill Chang

The delays in some of this Smart Nation, we'll probably need to see the flow into the next FY because order books are still building up. If you look at the order books, it's still building up in - as far as our contracts in the government and also the order books in the enterprise, and what we have landed in some of these data center contracts. They are actually building up, so unfortunately the issue is the runway towards getting that tracking from what we thought was going to be mid-single digit, we've just guided one notch lower in terms of low-single digit. Because the order books were flowing through - before the pause in the last three months, before this thing was lifted, caused some of these delays in terms of projects being delivered and it will continue to move into next year.

The other portion I think, compliance in the US, do you want to just talk about these sorts of challenges?

Arthur Wong

Yes. In our PCI compliance business, which is not part of our core managed services and technology as our security business, it's been in decline. For this quarter we've actually seen a decline of about 11% in that particular business with an underlying industry decline - in the industry growth rate declining at about 5% year-over-year. We've seen a lot of price compression and competition in that space, but we've seen that in the industry as well.

Chua Koong

Samba?

Samba Natarajan

On the topic of crystallising the value of our Group's digital businesses, we are very open to different ways to unlock the value. It could come in the form of full or partial IPO in the equity capital markets, or in the form of bringing in strategic investors to take a stake in a particular entity. We also know that before we decide to do any of these things, our businesses must continue to demonstrate that new growth and momentum as well as profitable growth. Amongst our digital businesses, we think that Amobee is getting good traction and are quite hopeful that we will see this in the coming couple of years, but we are still several quarters away because we have to continue building the momentum and demonstrate the track record before we start looking at how to start crystallising the value externally.

Sin Fong

Is that okay, or do you have other questions?

Gopa Kumar

No, but thank you.

Sin Fong

Thank you for that.

Your next question comes from the line of Ranjan Sharma from JP Morgan.

Ranjan Sharma

Hi. Good afternoon and thank you for the presentation. A few questions from my side. Firstly, sorry to harp on this, but on your equipment sales, I believe you said that equipment or cost of sales were higher in Australia because of customer growth and more expensive devices, but if I look at your postpaid customers in Australia and Singapore, they are both up around 5% year-on-year. Cost of sales have declined in Singapore and have increased sharply in Australia so what explains the divergence?

Secondly, I think SIM-only plans were given as a reason why ARPUs have decline in Australia, but if I take a more broader view of the industry, is the proliferation of SIM-only plans leading to better industry profitability to lower handset subsidies? The third question is on ICT. You said there has been a 9% decline in EBITDA because of change in ICT sales mix, so are the new revenues at negative EBITDA and what would we need to scale those businesses?

Lastly, also on ICT, how does some of the data localization or data sovereignty laws affect your ICT business? Thank you.

Chua Koong

Murray, do you want to talk about the equipment sales?

Murray King

So in Australia in relation to equipment sales, you've seen in our recent quarter results our equipment revenue is up around 31% and our cost of sales up around 26%. The majority of the cost of sales increase is due to the equipment sales. We are seeing, as I said earlier, both an increase in the number of customers taking devices despite the fact the BYO mix is also increasing, but also customers taking the higher cost of the handset.

The Australian market is a very strong iPhone market and you just need to look at the retail pricing of iPhones to get a sense as to what's happening with regards to the price of devices and that's obviously flowing through into both our equipment revenue and our cost of sales. I'll let Moon comment on what's happening in Singapore with regards to equipment and cost of sales and then I'll come back on the SIM-only profitability.

Yuen Moon

I think in Singapore the cost of sales has gone down for the quarter compared to the previous year and that's because we see a lower re-contracting rate this quarter as compared to last quarter. In Singapore, our customers are primarily more attracted to higher-end phones and if you recall the year before in 2017 that was the period where in November there was the launch of the iPhone X, whereas in this 2018 quarter they were only launching an XR which is actually a lower tier than the XS.

Therefore, the volume had declined compared to a year ago. That actually contributed to the lower cost of sales as well as the lower equipment revenue compared to a year ago. Overall, and we are also seeing a shift into the SIM-only plan and that's why you see that the trend in Australia and Singapore is slightly different.

Murray King

The follow on question in relation to SIM-plan profitability, there is really no significant difference in respect to the profitability of a SIM-only plan versus device plan. Obviously, with the device plan, sorry, the SIM-only plan, you don't have the subsidy cost of the devices but it's not a significant difference in respect of the NPV on a per-customer basis between a SIM-only plan and a handset plan.

Bill Chang

On the ICT margins, let me just cover that. This is a services business. Unlike our telecom infrastructure related services, the margins are all at roughly mid-to-low teens kind of range, depending on the type of services that we offer. Technology implementation services tend to be lower margins and then managed services would be higher and if you average this out, it's low-teens to mid-teens kind of range. So, and obviously when we look at all these big contracts, they have to all make all their business case on its own and we don't basically subsidise customers in this.

Arthur Wong

From an ICT perspective and from cyber security, the data sovereignty laws certainly adds complexity in the security environment. We don't, we actually think of this as a potential opportunity for us and our businesses because as the complexity is greater because of the need of data compliance to satisfy data sovereignty laws, that we think that we have the ability to help clients be able to manage through that greater complexity.

Rajan Sharma

All right, thank you so much.

Your next question comes from the line of Mr. Prem Jearajasingam from Macquarie.

Prem Jearajasingam

Hi, thank you for the opportunity. Two questions from me. First of all, I noticed that you've now signed up the EPL contracts for Singapore as well. Could you give us some sense of how costs are likely to shift if in any material way over the next year or two as a result of this? That's one and do we see any further room to bring down the cost of content in light of all the piracy issues that we're seeing? That's one.

Secondly, just to clarify our dividend guidance that was provided at the beginning of the year with regards to you know, keeping that $0.175 for two years. Is that still baked into our guidance et cetera? Thank you.

Yuen Moon

Yes. Thank you for your question. Prem, with regards to the Premier League extension to year 2022, I must say that all the contracts are commercially confidential, but I would say that we have gotten the rates at the rate that we wanted and we have also announced to the market that we will not be raising the prices for our customers for the coming year. So I'll just leave it at that.

Q3 FY19 Financial Results.

Prem Jearajasingam

Okay.

Lim Cheng

With regards to the dividend, no change to the guidance that's been given for 17.5 cents for the full year.

Prem Jearajasingam

All right, perfect. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Srini Rao from Deutsche Bank.

Srini Rao

Hi, thank you very much. Most of my questions have been answered. Just if you help with two of my questions. One, on the, on your support for your associates there is talk of Bharti raising funds for its Indian’s entity and not Africa operations so what's your stance on that in terms of maintaining your current stake in Bharti which will require additional funds? That's number one.

Second, just want to clarify and I think Allen has made a fair amount of comment on the 5G fixed wireless rollout. As it stands, given that the final standards would change in some time. Are you anticipating that you will switch out the user equipment in say two years' time when the standard will change? Is that something which you expect to do on the 5G route in Australia?

Finally, one more question on cyber security. Recently we had Temasek do a joint venture. I just want to understand what's your perspective on that. Did you want to do the joint venture or you were not looking to add that kind of operating model? Those three questions. Thank you very much.

Chua Koong

Maybe can you clarify the cyber security question?

Srini Rao

So you had Temasek do a joint venture with StarHub sometime back, where they - both of them brought together their cyber security assets to - they're forming a new company which at least on paper seems to be fairly large in the Southeast Asia context. So I just want to understand, you know, was that kind of deal looked by you also or is that kind of a deal make sense for you? Why didn't you go and acquire or partner with something who has cyber security assets?

Chua Koong

Arthur?

Arthur Lang

Okay. I think for your question with regards to Bharti Airtel, I would say if you're looking at today, Airtel's balance sheet, if you look at their maturity profile, it is more than five years average maturity. I think the total debt that they have is probably about US$15 billion of which about almost $6 billion is spectrum debt or DOT debt and as you know, that debt level is actually amortised over a 15 year period. So in terms of the de-financing risk, it is manageable across the various years and the maturities are actually quite well spaced out. There's a good mix of bank debt as well as capital market debt.

With regards to making sure that the balance sheet continues to be strong, I think we are definitely in line with that, with Airtel, in making sure its balance sheet is strong but you know, there are many different options as the company has also highlighted to the investors. One is, as you know, what we are doing with regards to the African business. We have raised almost $1.5 billion in the last three, four months from you know, high quality investors. There are plans for an IPO coming later this year, so that's that and then you all also are aware of what we are doing with regards to the towers. There is the merger that is happening now, is still ongoing and they have many different I would say assets where we could look to monetise potentially to manage the balance sheet.

So I would say generally at this point in time, we remain - we are of the brief that Airtel's balance sheet will have to continue to remain strong to fight the competition out there.

Arthur Wong

Regarding the Temasek joint venture called Ensign, certainly, you know, we partner with many different organizations and the many different partners. I think that that particular joint venture certainly is a local one. It's a local one in cyber security. In comparison of the size, we would be five times the size of that combined cyber security business itself, and our business here in Asia is actually growing at almost double that of the market rate.

Our take - I think what's really important to know is that that joint venture is really a local regional Singaporean joint venture with capabilities in the local market, whereas we have the ability to execute in the local market and we have a business in Asia that is growing rapidly and much larger than that joint venture that is being formed, but more importantly, because again, what I said many times before, we know that threats are global and therefore you require global capabilities.

We bring these global capabilities into the region and we're able to better protect our clients in regions because of our global capabilities, but that also means that we're able to protect our clients all over the world better because of our global capabilities that we bring to bear.

Chua Koong

Allen, do you want to answer?

Allen Lew

With regards to the 5G question, we won’t have to change the CPE because our CPE is compatible with the 3Gpp standard and we have the functionality necessary to deliver the required 50Mbps in Australia.

Srini Rao

Understood. This is abundantly clear. If I can just ask, the cyber security, your revenues have been flattish on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The managed security part of the business, I'm talking about that and even if I look at nine months based on your disclosure of about 8%. Is that the kind of growth rates we should be thinking about on the cyber security in the mid-term when, I mean the next 2 or 3 of years?

Chua Koong

Hello?

Srini Rao

Hi, this is Srini here.

Lim Cheng

Hi, Srini we got cut off. I think we probably still have one more question on the 5G.

Chua Koong

Did you hear my response or did Allen respond? I'm not sure because I think…

Srini Rao

Allen did respond. I think it came through actually garbled but it did come through so thank you very much.

Sin Fong

Yes, thank you. Okay Srini, you are the last participant to ask question, so we are going to close off the call here. Thank you very much for everyone's interest in this call. If you have further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to the IR in Singapore or Australia. With that, thank you and talk to you again next quarter.