My Update On Philip Morris' Cigarette Volume Declines

When reviewing Philip Morris' (PM) fourth-quarter results, I was quite pleased, especially with its guidance for this year that sees free cash flow surging over 11% from nearly $8B to approximately $8.9B. Although this year is looking bright, the company's long-term performance is significantly more meaningful, and thus it's important to monitor its cigarette volume trends to ensure they remain steady and manageable. If this situation continues, PM should be able to grow or at least maintaining its earnings for many more decades and thus provide shareholders with attractive returns whilst eventually transitioning the company. Approximately two months ago, I published an article outlining my analysis of the volume trends, and following the release of the fourth-quarter results, this article updates my analysis with additional data and reassesses whether my original conclusion is still valid.

Before presenting my updated analysis, I will briefly restate the conclusion from my original analysis to provide further context. After previously conducting this analysis, I concluded there was currently "no reason to be concerned about Philip Morris' cigarette volumes". Although I had to subsequently concede that my confidence wasn't as strong as my equivalent Altria (NYSE:MO) analysis, as Philip Morris' volume decline only began six years earlier and thus provided less precedence. Moving forward, I stated I would be concerned "if its volumes begin consistently falling below this expected trend, unless it stems from a significant portion of smokers switching to the IQOS product line".

If you've already read either of my previous articles on Philip Morris or Altria, you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained unchanged. It was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's and Philip Morris' quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Altria's SEC filings were required as Philip Morris was its international tobacco division before the demerger in 2008. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and still provides ample data to analyse.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which should represent the expected future direction of the company's cigarette volumes. The R-squared value indicates the percentage of observations explained by the trend line, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding the current and future volumes. If the trend in the volumes has been steady and predictable thus far, the R-squared value should be quite high. A value of one is technically the maximum; however, this would be practically impossible to obtain. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data that may not necessarily be indicative of the future.

When performing my original analysis, I discovered that even though Philip Morris' quarterly results are interesting, it was more accurate to use its annual cigarette volumes. Unfortunately, since there are two different trends within this time frame, it significantly reduces the usefulness of the model and thus produces an R-squared value of only 0.6353. It should be noted these models only include the company's cigarette volumes and not the heated tobacco volumes.

Even though this model indicates that volumes are expected to continue growing over the long-term, this is likely inaccurate as the last six years have seen the volumes consistently declining year on year. When the company's cigarette volumes suffered a decline in 1999, it was simply a temporary setback stemming from economic crises in various emerging markets, such as the Asian financial crisis and Russia's sovereign debt default. Since the extent of the current decline is materially larger and doesn't stem from an economic crisis, it indicates there may be a new trend forming where the volumes continuously decline year on year. Ultimately only time will tell whether 2012 has marked the peak of the volumes; however, to provide a conservative analysis, I will assume this to be the case going forward.

Similar to my equivalent Altria analysis, the accuracy of the model was significantly improved by beginning when the company's cigarette volumes peaked. This increased the R-squared value to 0.9712 and 0.9754, depending on whether the heated tobacco volumes are included and thus indicates the majority of the observations can be explained by the trend line. This means the expected results for future years that are derived from the model can prove useful when assessing the performance. If there was a noticeable drop below the trend line, it would be concerning; however, at the moment, there is no evidence of this eventuating.

The formula derived from the trend line forecasts this year's cigarette volumes should be approximately 719 billion and 756 billion once including heated tobacco. When back-testing these forecasts against the last six years of results, I found that the largest downside deviation was only 1.94%, which I believe is quite accurate and thus it will be concerning if the future results deviate significantly. Obviously if the volumes deviate to the upside, it would be quite bullish; however, I wouldn't base an investment decision on this eventuating.

Instead of focusing on the absolute amount of Philip Morris' cigarette volumes, my updated analysis now also includes its annual and quarterly year-on-year percentage change. Although on the surface an annual decline of 2.84% may not sound overly good, it's actually quite low and significantly better than its volume decline of 6.28% during 2017. I've included the equivalent graph from my Altria analysis, see below, which shows it has often faced larger volume declines and, as we're all aware, this hasn't inhibited its ability to reward shareholders. During the fourth quarter, Philip Morris' volumes declined 3.12% year on year, which is very close to its year-on-year annual decline rate and doesn't appear to be any cause for concern.

Since Philip Morris' heated tobacco products are quite new, it's essentially impossible to accurately predict its future volumes and thus this graph has primarily been included for general interest and discussion. After increasing rapidly during 2016 and 2017, the volumes suddenly went into reverse last year, which is something I suspect many shareholders will recall, as it helped contribute to the company's huge one-day share price plunge in April. It was encouraging to see the volumes seemingly regain growth trajectory during the fourth quarter; however, the big question is whether this will be sustained in the future. During this year, the minimum I would like to see is the quarterly volume exceed the previous record of 15.7 billion, as another year stuck below this level would call into question the company's future success.

Since Philip Morris' cigarette volumes have only begun declining since peaking in 2012, there isn't as much precedence informing my conclusion as there was when analyzing Altria, whose volumes peaked over a decade earlier in 1997. That said, since the volume declines have remained quite small and steady during the last six years, I still feel quite confident in my analysis. The company's volumes during the fourth quarter have not altered my original conclusion as there is no indication they're falling off a proverbial cliff and thus I maintain there are no reasons to believe these volume declines threaten the company's viability in the foreseeable future.

Altria has been facing structural volume decline for much longer and, despite this headwind, has been capable of continuing to grow its earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given Philip Morris' geographic diversification that includes exposure to less regulated markets and extremely similar product offerings, I believe it's even better positioned than Altria. Since I previously doubled down on my investment late last year and I currently own shares in other tobacco companies, I will continue holding steady.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria's and Philip Morris' SEC filings contained in the following four links (1), (2), (3), and (4), and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

