The UDN ETF May Continue Moving Sideways

The Invesco DB US Dollar Bearish ETF (NYSEARCA:UDN), which shorts the US dollar against six major global currencies, is down by about 10.58% from its 52-week high. While a dovish Fed has helped stabilize the US dollar this year, and inhibited it from rallying much higher, the greenback has not been weakening by as much as market participants anticipate. There are various factors driving the value of the US dollar, though the most predominant driver remains the Federal Reserve's monetary policies. Nevertheless, this article assesses the latest developments and why the USD my continue moving sideways.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review

The objective of the UDN ETF is to inversely track the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. It aims to short the Dollar Index using futures contracts against six major currencies: euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc. The annual net expense ratio of the ETF is 0.76%, which is actually above the 0.71% average expense ratio of other ETFs that offer bearish exposure to the USD. However, the ETF offers more diversification in comparison to its peers.

The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX contracts that are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar Index (USDX).

Source: Invesco

Risk note from UDN prospectus:

Because the value of the USDX could, in theory, rise infinitely, a short position in DX Contracts exposes the Fund to theoretically unlimited liability. The Fund's losses could result in the total loss of your investment.

The distinctive reason I have chosen this particular ETF to short the USD is because the fund's strategy incorporates shorting the USD against various different currencies of developed countries, mitigating the risk of solely being exposed to just one currency to short the dollar against, thereby offering more diversification. For instance, if the ETF were to only short the USD against the Japanese yen, then this would undermine investors' ability to short the USD in anticipation of a dovish Fed if the Bank of Japan was also increasingly dovish. Hence, the fact that the fund's holdings are more diversified makes it a more appealing investment vehicle.

Mediocre inflation

On Feb. 13, 2019, Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was released for January 2019, which came in at 1.6%. While this was above the 1.5% consensus estimate, it marked a considerable drop from December's 2% level. Hence, given that inflation has fallen well below the Fed's target of 2%, it further weakens the case for more rate hikes this year. Thus, this will encourage the Fed to remain dovish for the foreseeable future, which will inhibit the USD from rallying higher, which is a positive factor for UDN investors.

Dovish Lael Brainard

Amid an increasing number of Fed officials turning more and more dovish this year, Fed voting member Lael Brainard also confirmed her dovishness recently by stating "downside risks have definitely increased" as US economic data continues to be mostly disappointing. She was supportive for keeping rates on hold at present, claiming: "I'm comfortable waiting and learning". Therefore, more and more Fed members turning dovish is a good sign for dollar bears, as the Fed becomes increasingly unlikely to raise rates this year.

Nevertheless, the impact from dovish statements made by Fed members seems to be diminishing, as the market is now convinced the Fed is now nearing the end of the rate hiking cycle in order to avoid constraining the economy. Hence, it may take a lot more to push the USD lower against global currencies.

Other major central banks also turning dovish

While a dovish Fed certainly helps put downward pressure on the US dollar, we must also consider the fact that other major central banks around the world are also turning increasingly dovish simultaneously, which undermines the ability of the USD to fall against the major currencies. For instance, European Central Bank's Mario Draghi has also been pledging to keep monetary policy accommodative if needed by the economy. This is placing downward pressure on the euro, against which this ETF has the largest exposure.

This is inhibiting the UDN ETF from rallying higher, as the US dollar is failing to decline strongly against other major currencies amid central banks being dovish at the same time. Therefore, the Fed will have to turn a lot more dovish to drive the USD lower. This could be in the form of convincing market participants that it will definitely not be raising rates this year. Investors should keep a close eye on further communication from the Fed to determine if, and the extent to which, the USD can weaken against global currencies.

Bottom Line

Economic data continues to disappoint, while more Fed members are coming out to express their support for keeping rates on hold amid weakening economic conditions. Nevertheless, this dovishness is failing to push the US dollar lower against other major global currencies, as other central banks are also seeking to keep monetary policy conditions accommodative to inhibit further economic weakening. As a result, UDN is likely to continue moving sideways in the near future. The Fed will have to turn a lot more dovish to induce more meaningful downward pressure on the USD; until then, price performance of this ETF is likely to remain subdued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.