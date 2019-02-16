Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF) CEO Thomas Oetterli on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Schindler Holding AG (OTCPK:SHLAF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 3:30 AM ET

Welcome to today's Full Year Results Presentation. My name is Thomas Oetterli, I'm the CEO of the Schindler Group. I'm here together with Urs Scheidegger, our CFO, who will later guide us through the financial details and the outlook for 2019.

The year 2018 saw a continuation of the trends that had already emerged in previous years but challenges in the markets intensified. Alongside material costs and wage inflation, pricing pressure and the return of foreign exchange headwinds, we faced a competitive market environment.

Overall, 2018 was, again, a satisfying year for Schindler [Technical Difficulty] to say that well-matched to adopt to changing market conditions and successfully continued our growth paths, while at the same time, improving results.

Please let me start the presentation with a general overview of the market development and the mega trends, which are supporting long-term demand for elevators and escalators.

Urbanization and demographic changes are supporting demand. Urban population is constantly increasing, and by 2030, more than 5.1 billion people will live in cities. At the same time, the middle class is expected to grow by more than 60%. These people require more living space.

The aging population, with its needs for efficient and safe mobilities and autodriver, as their population, will soon exceed 1.4 billion. Ongoing demand for latest technology will, in addition, create additional demand as the aging installed base creates modernization opportunities, particularly in the developed world.

With the Internet of Things, digitization is a part of our everyday life. New business models emerge in the connected building world. Connectivity of our equipment will become a driver for new services for our customers and users, and will generate additional revenue streams. Since 40% of global energy consumption relates to buildings, there is, last but not least, an increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions.

Let us now have a look into the new installation market development. In the upper section of the slide, the global new installations market is split into the regions: Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Overall, it's slightly grew by around 1% in 2018.

In the Americas, the positive development in the up west construction sector continued. Ongoing urbanization, supported demand for residential properties. In the institutional building sector, an acceleration of activity was visible. In contrast, there was a slight slowdown in commercial properties. After several years of recession, Brazil showed first signs of recovery.

In EMEA, the positive trends in northern and Southern Europe continued, driven primarily by residential construction. Growth slowed in the commercial real estate sector.

Germany developed very positively, and most markets in Eastern Europe grew. Markets in Southern Europe mainly benefited from the strong residential construction sector. However, Turkey contracted sharply.

Finally, Asia-Pacific, the Chinese market was slightly up and the other markets in the region generated a total slight growth.

In the lower part of the slide, we look at the global new installations market in terms of value. Asia-Pacific is also dominating here but less than in a unit, as the average price per unit is lower than in EMEA and North America, in particular.

On Slide number 5, we show the same distribution as in the previous slide, but for the installed base. The key growth region is again Asia-Pacific, which benefits from strong conversions of newly installed units into service contracts. In terms of value, the distribution is more balanced as the average service price per unit is higher in Europe and North America than, for example, in China. This was the past. Now let's have a short look into the future.

The new installation market outlook is not so rosy, I have to admit. Several headwinds are expected to hinder market growth, such as the Chinese market, which is expected to slow again, uncertainties about Brexit, stabilizing U.S. market and trade tensions and tightening financing conditions.

As a result, we expect, in summary, plus minus stable markets across all the regions resulting in a flattish global market development. With its vast geographical diversification, Schindler is ideally positioned to benefit from developments in several areas, where markets still will continue to grow.

I now like to move to the next agenda item. Strategy and execution, or our approach to mastering the challenges ahead. As already stated many times before, Schindler invests in the long-term and this philosophy has never been influenced by short-term turbulences. And we plan to further accelerate our strategic investments going forward.

Our strategy is defined along following three targets: grow faster than the market, as priority number one; improved profitability; and foster a winning team on all company levels. Two sets of initiatives support the achievement of the target.

First, operational excellence. These are the focus areas to drive results in terms of growth and profitability, and this happens with unique products and services, a global key, account management, efficient processes and structures, expansions in strategic markets and selective mergers and acquisitions.

Secondly, our strategic priorities, or long-term investment programs, to establish a better company for the future, such as modular concepts for elevators, which generate seamless offerings for our customers, a higher quality and less complexity and reduce also, our costs.

Then digitalization and mass connectivity. With our Schindler Ahead solution, which allows us to build a new future business models. The Digital Twin, we introduced and integrated three-dimensional design, which assures seamless data transfer from engineering to production, installation and maintenance processes leading to higher flexibility, quality and efficiency in our operations and less time to market for product innovation. And then a talent management, diversity and skills improvements, which are essential for the long-term success.

And last but not least, the Schindler quality champions program, which avoids costs for non performance and further enhances our premium quality reputation. As an outcome of our operational excellence programs and the strategic priorities, we generate a superior user experience and value for our stakeholders.

In 2018, Schindler grew above the market. I would like to highlight three examples of strategic priorities that supported our performance in terms of growth. Customer excellence is our global program to drive a customer-centric culture throughout the whole organization.

In 2018, our net promoter score further progressed. We conducted around 130,000 surveys to assess our customer satisfaction and we placed the strong focus on resolving challenging customer queries.

The expansion in strategic markets continued. In China, we generated strong growth, particularly, thanks to our competitive offering based on our harmonized product platform.

In India, we strengthened our local presence with the new escalator plan and in the U.S., we have been very successful with the Schindler 3300, and Schindler 5500, and in public transportation projects.

We were also successful in our M&A activities that accelerated in 2018. We acquired more than 25 service companies and further increased the stake in our Chinese joint venture, Volkslift Elevator to 49%.

Growth in the market and order intake was supported by a substantially higher share of major orders. Slide number 10 shows only a few examples where we provide a contribution to the quality of life in dense urban areas, rendering a service to society. There is a variety of commercial centers, public transportation projects and landmark buildings.

Next, to growth. To improve profitability is also a strategic target. Since 2014, we were able to improve our EBIT margin significantly from 10.1% to 11.7% in 2018. Absolute EBIT has grown with a CAGR of 8% during the same time period.

Since value is generated in hot currencies and not by margins, primary focus is to increase absolute profits, also in view that the margin can easily be changed by changing the business mix from new installations to existing installations, but cannibalizing future growth opportunities.

We have the ambition to be a leading employer in the urban mobility industry. In this respect, we are particularly proud of the results of our employee engagement survey, where we achieved a 97% response rate, which is absolutely extraordinary. Results were well above industry benchmarks, and showed the performance-driven culture throughout the whole organization.

Talent management is one of our strategic priorities. Cornerstones are, our careful carrier and succession planning; training and certification at all levels; vocational training and education. We have more than 30 programs underway across the world, helping more than 2,000 young people to begin a career.

In addition, Schindler has a dedicated carrier development program for young talents, and last but not least, initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion across the world through, for example, diversity councils and Women In Leadership programs.

With our Schindler Quality Champions program, we embed quality leadership along the Schindler value chain, applying three guiding principles. First, Frontloading. Second, CollaborAction. And last, continuous improvement. Over the years, Schindler has built a tradition of pioneering innovative customer driven products.

I would now like to touch upon three examples of innovation we launched over the last 12 months. Schindler Climb lift is a certified self-climbing vertical transportation set up, which gets an elevator ready for normal operation in less time. Optimizes site logistics, accelerates the overall construction process and increases safety for our field workers.

With R.I.S.E, the Robotic Installation System for Elevators, we are paving the way for a quantum change in quality assurance, work safety and installation speed in the elevator industry.

And if the full integration of elevators and escalators into digital building models, the BIM, and planning tools, we enhance our customers' efficiency through better site coordinations, adhoc information and digital documentation.

The following video snipped provides an impression of R.I.S.E. in action.

Digitalization moves forward throughout the whole Schindler organization and we've made further progress with Schindler Ahead. We Ahead Core, Ahead Action Board, Ahead Connectivity, Ahead Remote Monitoring, Ahead Ad Sport and Ahead Door Show, we launched six digital products in 2018.

Schindler Ahead has been rolled out in more than 47 countries. We trained more than 1,000 salespeople and we conducted more than 20 big customer launch events. There is a lot of drive in the whole Schindler Ahead organization and I'm pleased with the progress being made.

Also our modularity program advances well. Modular concepts for elevators are a core strategic element of Schindler's efforts to enhance competitiveness. At the end, modularity is about making things simple.

Simple for our customers, because of our product offering is seamless and flexible, but also simple for ourselves, because less variance creates lesson design efforts and enhances quality.

In over 144 years of history, Schindler has grown around the world, while being recognized as a responsible corporate citizen in each country in which the company operates. We have now consolidated all these efforts in which the company operated -- we have now consolidated all these efforts in our sustainability strategy, which underscores our long-term focus, our responsibility toward the environment and our social commitments. Our sustainability strategy focuses on six areas, selected to deliver the greatest impact and to be measured against ambitious targets set for 2022.

At the end of 2018, we moved to our new headquarters in Abicom. The building will be one of the first in central Switzerland to receive a lead gold certification. Beyond this, we have Green Building certifications for our sites, not only in Switzerland, but also in India, in China, in the U.S. and in Slovakia.

So now let's move on to our results, 2018. I have already elaborated on the different market developments earlier, so let me briefly summarize the key development. Globally, the new installations market has slightly grown. We've sustained positive trends in key markets.

Overall, pricing was still tough. Service and modernization markets, globally, showed a very strong momentum. When we look on the performance on Schindler in a nutshell, Schindler performed well in a challenging environment. The team did a very good job. We are a strong organization with a winning spirit and we are well prepared for the challenges to come.

In terms of order intake, we were, again, able to grow faster than the market worldwide. Order intake and revenue grew more than 6%. The share of major orders continued to increase, particularly for infrastructure projects.

Our expertise, as a global leader with a strong brand and the dedicated global key account management, is well recognized by our clients. Given the headwinds we faced, we are pleased with the results we achieved. EBIT improved by CHF82 million at margin in line with the previous year. Net profit was up by 14%.

The next four slides show the regional market developments in more detail. As I have discussed them earlier, I won't repeat them again, and I would like to hand over to Urs, who will give us some insights into the financials and the outlook for 2019.

Urs Scheidegger

Thank you, very much, Thomas, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased that I'm able to present the strong set of numbers on our annual closing. I will provide you more details on the fourth quarter and full year figures, and I will also summarize the impact of the new IFRS 16 Lease Standard to be effective as of 2019.

Moving to Slide 25. You will see the key figures for the fourth quarter 2018, our order intake increased by 3.8% to CHF3 billion, corresponding to a growth of 6.0% in local currencies. Our order intake includes all business lines, new installation, modernization, maintenance and repairs.

The Asia-Pacific region achieved the highest growth rate, followed with good growth rate by the Americas and the EMEA regions. Our order intake in the important market, China, was strong in value and in units.

All business lines contributed to the growth in the quarter. We were particularly pleased with growth in modernization, showing double-digit growth and maintenance, including repairs.

The revenue improved by 4.3% to CHF2.9 billion, equivalent to an increase of 6.5% in local currencies. We are pleased to see robust growth in all regions and business lines.

Negative foreign exchange effects were heavy and had an impact of CHF62 million, driven by the strong Swiss francs against currencies of developing countries, such as the Brazilian Reals, the Chinese RMB and Turkish Lira.

Operating profit improved by 4.9% to CHF343 million, corresponding to an increase of 8.0% in local currencies. The EBIT margin reached 11.7%, 10 basis points higher than in the previous year.

Before restructuring cost of CHF11 million, the EBIT margin was 12.0%. Raw material inflation was still high and required really strong operational efforts to offset them.

The net profit amounted to CHF262 million, representing an increase of 11.0%, compared to last year's period. We can see the additional CHF5 million tax reforms, of which CHF3 million were recorded in income tax and CHF2 million in interest income. As a result, the net profit, without the tax refund, grew by 8.9% to CHF257 million. We are also pleased to see robust growth in cash flow from operating activities of 8.6% to CHF289 million.

And now moving to Slide 26 to comment on the performance for the full year.

Order intake for the full year rose by 6.2%, and 6.6% in local currencies, to a total of CHF11.7 billion. The Americas region, fueled by the U.S., contributed the most, followed by the EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region.

China new installation business generated high single-digit growth in units. The revenue improved by 6.9% to CHF10.9 billion, corresponding to a growth of 7.3% in local currencies.

Foreign exchange headwinds impacted the revenues by CHF44 million. Again, mainly driven by the strong Swiss francs versus the Brazilian Real, swiss [ph] dollar and the Turkish Lira.

I move to Slide 27. Revenue growth, by region in local currencies, shows that the Americas and EMEA region, you see that on the left-hand side, accelerated growth to above 7.5%, followed by the Asia-Pacific at 6.5%.

Across the regions, growth was particularly pleasing in the existing installation business, which gained further momentum in Asia-Pacific. Also our backlog, you see that on the right-hand side grew strongly by 9.7% to CHF8.6 billion with strong growth in all regions.

I am back on Slide 26. EBIT rose by 6.9% to CHF1,269 million, equivalent to a strong growth of 7.5% in local currency. Foreign exchange headwinds had a negative impact of CHF7 million.

The EBIT margin reached 11.7%, in line with the previous year. We were able to implement significant operational measures in efficiency and overall cost to offset the strong headwinds from the raw material costs and growing wage inflation. Before restructuring costs of CHF26 million, the EBIT margin reached 11.9%.

Schindler's net profit increased by 14.0% to CHF1,008 million. This is the first time in Schindler's history to reach this CHF1 billion milestone. This achievement was supported by the good operational profit contribution, but also the extraordinary tax settlement with an impact of CHF60 million. Net profit before the tax refund increased by 7.2% to CHF948 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was CHF1,005 million. Also here, a good increase of 24.1%, supportive by the EBITDA improvement and the contribution of the tax refunds. There is also an improvement of CHF35 million in change of net working capital. This all leads to a strong increase of earnings per share of 14.2% to CHF8.79 per share.

Let me now move forward to Slide 28. An ordinary dividend payment of CHF4 per share in participation certificate is proposed to the general meeting of shareholders on March 26. This represents a payout ratio of 46%, and is well in our payout ratio of 35% to 55%.

These are the key points to our closing. Let me now move and provide you a heads up on the impacts of the lease standardized IFRS 16, effective as of January 1, 2019.

This is shown on Slide 30. Lease contracts will make its way to the balance sheet, such as car fleet and office lease. Lease contracts will be recognized in the balance sheet as the right of use assets and their related lease liabilities.

An estimate of our full year, going forward, is an increase of approximately CHF400 billion in assets and lease liabilities, respectively. The EBIT will positively be impacted by CHF5 million to CHF10 million as the interest portion for the leases will be recognized as Finance expenses. There is practically no impact on net profit, it's the reclassification between the lines.

Finally, the cash flow from operating activities will actually increase by approximately CHF100 million, as the lease payments are now recognized in financing. However, cash flow from financing activities will decrease by the same amount. So overall, cash flow neutral.

Coming to the outlook 2019 on Slide 31. Looking ahead, the global market trends continue to be favorable to the development of the elevator and escalator markets in the long term, particularly the trend in urbanization, the aging of population and the wealth creation of the middle class. However, some of the key elevator and escalator markets are expected to slow down in 2019.

With its vast geographical diversification, Schindler is ideally positioned to benefit from development in several areas, where markets will continue to grow. For 2019, excluding any unforeseeable events, we provided a revenue growth guidance of 4% to 6% based on our strong backlog.

We will further work on our strong set of operational measures to enhance profitability, such as pricing and efficiency, including the rollout of our modularity initiative. On the other hand, we will face headwinds, namely, raw material cost and wage inflation.

In addition, we plan to accelerate our strategic investments. As in previous years, net profit guidance will be provided with the publication of the half year results.

And now, I would like to invite you for questions for about an hour. And I propose to first start with questions in the room.

A - Thomas Oetterli

So we will give you microphones so also people who are on the line can understand.

Martin Flueckiger

Thank you very much Martin Flueckiger from a Kepler Cheuvreux. First question, I have three , and I'll take one at a time. First question is on working capital in H2. Could you talk - I don't recall what the operating cash flow was from Q3.

So if you could remind us what the developments were in the change of net working capital, whether there were any surprises or disappointments in H2? That will be my first question.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you, very much, for the question. Networking capital has stabilized now towards Q4. I discussed that with you earlier and that we had a very significant drop in the last 2 years on our networking capital of CHF470 million. This was very much driven by our higher share of large projects and the large projects, with key accounts and global customers, with demanding payment terms.

Secondly, the recession we saw had an impact on our networking capital as payment terms in Brazil are actually favorable and the coverage of working progress with down payment is actually very favorable. So with the less volume in Brazil, we have a mix in the networking capital unfavorably.

And thirdly, in China, particularly on public transport projects in tier 3, tier 4 cities, we see a bit lower and later payment for those projects. As I said in the second half of the year, it has stabilized, actually the change of networking capital is a little bit better, CHF217 million, versus CHF254 million the previous year, and this trend has now started in the fourth quarter. So Q3 was a little bit negative and now, it was a little bit positive change in networking capital.

Martin Flueckiger

Thank you very much. And the second question is on China. Your outlook is for a flat, at best, market development for new installations in 2019. Could you elaborate a little bit on your key assumptions? And maybe also talk about what you are seeing in terms of tightening or relaxation of housing restrictions in China?

Thomas Oetterli

Maybe I take this question. Thank you for that. Of course, it's always the same question. How is the outlook for the next 12 months in China. And in reality, as it is the biggest market, 60% of the worldwide new installation market, everybody is extremely focused on the outlook.

We don't have a pessimistic view, but we also don't have a optimistic view. We believe that market will be somewhere between slightly negative and until stable, at its best, in terms of units. I think pricing has stabilized in 2018 in the volume business. So especially in the residential areas, what we have seen in pricing in large projects continued also in quarter four., that this has been very price-intensive.

Now when you look on some macroeconomic data, it is still the case that is a lot of government pressure on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. There are a lot of restrictions implemented not only in terms of financing, but also in terms of sales price. So in certain cities, there is even a cap on what kind of sales price you are allowed to ask for when you want to sell an apartment.

Then, as a consequence, we see a certain widening gap between project starts and completions. And this is mainly driven by slowing purchases of residential and commercial space, but also there is a weak cash position of certain developers, because with the slowdown of completions and also sales, there is some cash shortage. Because they have less customer prepayments and in general, we see certain delays of projects, certain delays in lead times of projects.

So for that reason, if we say if you put everything into one pot, of course, there is still urbanization happening, there is still demand, people are going into the cities, but on the other side, there is some restriction coming from the government, and there is also some cash shortage on the developers' aside and that is the reason why our crystal ball outlook remains flattish. So maybe slightly negative, but we do not see that will be a growth in terms of units, in the year 2019.

Nevertheless, I would like to emphasize that it is the biggest market in the world and it is an important market also for us, for future growth, and we also have still our priority number one that we want to grow faster than the market and this is also the case for China.

Martin Flueckiger

Thanks. And then my final question. Looking at your performance in terms of order intake in 2018, it would appear that also your new installation business outperformed the new installation market globally. Is that perception true? And what is your order pipeline suggest in terms of dynamism of order intake growth for 2019?

Thomas Oetterli

Well all in all, I think as it has been mentioned also by Urs, we grew not only in all geographical areas, but we also grew in all the different product lines. So new installations, modernizations and also a very strong service and repair business. And I think in all the different areas, we believe we have outgrown the market.

Now looking ahead, it's still a little bit early days in the year and there are quite of a lot of moving factors at the moment in the political but also macroeconomic environment. So this of course has to be observed very strong.

There is -- we have mentioned that. We see that China is maybe a little bit flattish. We also come towards an end of the cycle in the U.S. Nobody exactly knows when and how this and will it will impact our business, but we continue that we also want to outgrow the market in all the different businesses we have in 2019. So we are confident that we can achieve that.

And there is the question here, in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

[Inaudible] Roughly a year ago, you told us that the raw materials situation for probably cost you around 30 basis points in '18, which you need to catch up. Moreover, you said that the structure of the order backlog would also have a 40 basis point negative impact most likely on top of that, you had wage inflation and pricing pressure.

So my question is how much, at the end of the day, was negative impact of altogether this, what were the underlying margin improvements, assuming that there had been no headwinds?

And the adjacent question to there is, could you give some similar outlook on these elements for '19? And if you expect to be able to be able to overcome them as well?

Thomas Oetterli

So let me maybe first answer maybe a little bit on a broader level. Yes, it's a true. We said one year ago that we expect higher raw material experience, not only for new orders but also on our order backlog, because what you have sold, you have sold. So your price -- the sale prices is fixed.

And so when you have an increase in raw material cost, it hits you on the margin. And we said that wage inflation, material cost inflation, were maybe something like 50 to 70 basis points altogether. So we can confirm what we said a year ago.

On top of that, we also had increased investment into strategic programs. It was also has cost us some basic points and at the end we achieved flat EBIT margin. So there was a lot of efforts on our side to compensate those headwinds and we have seen in the market that this was not only a challenge for us. This has also been a challenge for other players in the market and I think, we all have suffered from that.

But I have to say, the team has done a very good job, we took very early initiatives and actions. One is our program we call that CCQL, that's Continuous cost and quality leadership. One element there is modularity, but the modularity only had a minor of contribution in 2018.

So lot was negotiation, but also we will benefiting from our harmonized China Platform because there, we tried to execute the first time, this modularity concept and it helped us. We've designed changes to come to a lower cost level.

And then we were working very hard on efficient improvements in the new installation business and also in the service business. And last, but not least, we try to stay lean not too expensive in the costs, which we have as fixed cost.

So at the end, we were able to mitigate those additional headwinds, we had from raw material and wages as we have an ousted and also our strategic also, for that reason we stayed flat.

Now when we look ahead into the year 2019, as I said before, it's early days in the year and as I also mentioned many moving factors influencing our results in 2019. I think we have a robust outlook in terms of top line 4% to 6%, and this will generate also a strong absolute profit growth. This is a consequence if we can keep margin.

Now there are still significant headwinds. We still have raw material cost increases, because we were able to push it back in the year 2018, but index of raw materials is still roughly 25% to 30% higher than it has been two years ago. So when you push back, suppliers usually come once more and knock your door and trying now to somehow increase the prices towards us.

On top of it, we also have the tariffs, which are impacting us negatively, and we still have quite a substantial wage inflation and we still further invest into our strategic programs. So this, altogether is of course impacting our margin.

But on the other hand, we have now more impact from the modularity program. We have -- we are well on track. We have advanced our program and we still have strong operational measures, and there is no change in our long-term ambition that we want to continuously improve our profitability, whether how much this is always year-on-year. It's as I said very early days, but on our strategic goal to continuously improve margin, there is no change.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you for that. Just on the structure of the other backlog, is there still a negative impact there compared to a year ago? Or is that not the case anymore, because that was also an element last year?

Thomas Oetterli

There is still some impact because it depends on the company, and what is the lead time between the time when you get the order until you can do the final billing. And depending on the market and on the product, this can be 6 to 9 months, all those topics let's say we were able to let say mitigate or to remove this negative impact on the backlog but in many countries, you have a lead time of 18 or 24 months.

On top of it, if you have a higher share of large projects still they even have a longer lead time. So also there still have some negative impact on our order backlog, but as I said, we also have strong operational measures in place. We're continuously working on our modularity program, we will introduce this year additional harmonized components, with the controllers, with the inverters and towards the end of the year or beginning of next year also with the machines and so we're confident that we also will be able to execute those programs this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, my last question, divisions. Last year, you said that you will increase the payout ratio from 35% to 45% from 35% to 65%. Last year it was 52% payout ratio, now it is 45.5%, profits have been up. I mean you gave a signal a year ago to basically increase the payout and now, relatively speaking it goes down. Some people expect to be more here. Why?

Thomas Oetterli

I think a very correct calculation. So I think on the topic of dividend policy. First of all, I think our ambition is always to have a very strong balance sheet. This is definitely an element that Schindler always had and I remember what [indiscernible] in the past year, when we had the downturn 10 years ago, everybody has happy that we had a very strong cash position.

And I of course, understand the appetite, but our philosophy is to have a very strong balance sheet. Why? Why is that now even more important? Because at the end, for us, we don't change our strategy. We want to have strong growth organically, but also with everyday and this needs investments. So we want to invest to further grow.

And secondly, we also want to invest into the programs, which will help the company in a couple of years to even become stronger than they are today. So we still want to do all the investments into our strategic programs, in the future and it also demands certain money.

Unidentified Analyst

So we can expect the much higher payouts in the future?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, nice try, nice try. At the end, the dividend policy is a task, which has been, which is given to the Board of Directors and they will have to take the ultimate decision, and I cannot already forecast what they will decide in the year or so.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Thomas Oetterli

Then there is one question here, on the site.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Dunfermline phone from Tomah. You mentioned that the share of large projects has increased quite significantly from the last year. How does your award pipeline look into 2019? Do you other so see that the share of large projects is becoming more significant in your award pipeline? Or do you also see that announced infrastructure projects are put on hold because of more uncertain global macro environment?

Thomas Oetterli

So regarding awards. We half the award pipeline we have. So it is a clear strategic initiative from us in terms of growths that we also want to have a good share in the major project market. So far we see that also in terms of awards, we are well on track because we only recognized that if you have received the down payments.

So there are already contracts in the pipeline where we have not yet received the downturn that they should become order intake in the next one, two, three quarters. Sometimes this takes really a lot of time.

Now regarding change in policy of infrastructure projects, yes, in some countries sometimes, you see that let's say the announced plan was extremely ambitious and then, maybe in the execution there are less projects, which then really are executed. But we do not see at the moment that the overall real executed amount of projects should be reduced.

And I also believe that there is even a chance in some turbulent times, usually government policies are more favorable for infrastructure project because they boost somehow the overall economy.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, excellent. And then one second question, please. In the Q3 conference call I understood that you are expecting the depression from material prices rather to level out in 2019, well, actually the pressure from personal cost increases could even accelerate.

Is this still your view or are you now becoming even a little bit more concerned now again on raw material prices because what we have seen iron ore prices for example? Thank you.

Urs Scheidegger

Yes, that's a very relevant question. Material costs still were at a very high levels in quarter four and in some of the raw material commodities, it even went up, so this trend for our team is continuing.

We have headwinds of raw material inflation into 2019 as we are very normally locking in the price with our suppliers in a range of 6 to 12 months. And this is still the case now middle of February. We don't see yet relaxation of the prices.

Unidentified Analyst

And personal cost developments?

Urs Scheidegger

And wage inflation is clearly concerning issue. We see wage inflation increase particularly in Europe and North America.

Thomas Oetterli

There is one question here, on the – two then.

Unidentified Analyst

Martin Hasler [ph] Zürcher Kantonalbank I have two questions. Coming on to page 5, I think on your slides where you showed the existing instillation markets. Could you please repeat what you said about profitability for certain regions and the question I have to EMEA? You show there a market road of 2% in units.

If I understand correctly, whereas in new market, new installation that was actually a decrease by 2%, and I really cannot make out the difference how can the new installation markets trade can shrink and existing installation solution market increase?

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you for the questions. First, on profitability, I do not remember that I have shared different profitabilities for the existing installation market but overall they're not so different. Although, the price levels are may be different because usually a contract in the Western part of the world has a higher price than in Asia we also have a different wages. So this brings you to similar profitability levels.

Now what is different in the Asian markets compared to the Western markets is very different. And Asian markets you just have new buildings and at the moment, when you look on the development for example in China, the markets have grown in new installation very much in the last 15 years.

So the buildings are still there, whereas in the Western part of the world, part of the new installation growth is negatively compensated because you first take down an old building and then you make a new building. So this is a new installation, but on the other side, you also lose the old building and the old installed base. We call that shutdowns.

So this phenomena of shutdowns you don't have yet, in Asia-Pacific but you have that in the U.S. and you also have that in Europe. And so, that's the reason why the growth, that's one reason why the growth of the installed base is not so big.

Secondly, if you look the relation between new installation market, in terms of units to existing installation market, the ratio is much smaller in Europe. Usually in the well-developed market, the new installation market is something like 3% of existing base, and then you lose 1% because of shutdowns. So the installed base only grows about 2%.

Now when you go to more an Asian and more to an emerging environment and you take, for example China where you have maybe 500 to 550,000 new installations per year and you have an installed base of 6 million, the ratio is almost 10%. So this also generates much more growth in the installed base.

If you will look ahead 10 years, this ratio will be very similar to the European ones because the installed base will grow, grow, grow and this ratio between number of units and new installation and number of units in installed base will be similar to the Western world.

Urs Scheidegger

I may add to Slide 4, where you see these negative NI growth in EMEA. We made a comment in quarter three, this is also very much related to Turkey. Turkey is one of the biggest elevator and escalator markets worldwide, but they took a pretty big hit in the second half of the year and that influences here in this figure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then maybe just one small question to your associates that you show in your annual report and actually, the last contribution increased and I was wondering whether this was only folks lift and if this is the case, when do you expect folks lift to contribute positively to the profits to associate?

Urs Scheidegger

Yes. May I can refer to Slide 26, where there's financing investing activities, and you see a number of negative CHF17 million for 2018 included is this tax settlement interest income of CHF27 million. So without that, we would have negative figure of CHF44 million.

In that number, we have restructuring and refinancing impact of one of our associates. It's not Folkslift. And forklift, we have now minority of 49%. In our sales and purchase agreements, we have call options to purchase majority, this very much depends now on how the business is growing and how we want to further integrate them to Schindler, China. So I cannot make very particular comment on the timing.

Thomas Oetterli

And two rows behind, there was a question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Freely pray from leisure free. I -- you have accelerated selective M&A in 2018, where did you see the best opportunity this field? And which future do you see for the engine market?

Thomas Oetterli

Okay. First of all, we have announced already some time ago that we want to have intensified day activities. At the moment, the key activities are more in the so-called service company area, so these are smaller companies. What we're doing, we are screening the landscape and we're looking, where do we have high density in our portfolio.

And sometimes, there are white spots on the landscape. For whatever reason, historically we might not have a very strong presence and then we are observing whether the there's an acquisition candidate in such a wide spot, or also in a spot where we already have a good density and we even further strengthen that.

So the key focus at the moment is really on service companies, because this helps us to create density and density creates more efficiency opportunities, that's the key driver.

Of course, we are also looking on bigger targets but not a lot of bigger targets available, and we always looked at also a company fits culturally into the Schindler Group, because I think the cultural aspect often is under evaluated and sometimes people mean that one plus one gives 2.5 and then the next morning, they wakeup and one plus one is 1.5. And this, we try to avoid. So we're very careful that our candidate fits into our strategy and also the culture fits into our strategy but at the moment, our key focus is more on the service part.

Second question is India, very simple. You have roughly, I have not counted all of them but you have roughly 1.4 billion people in India, and you have 1.4 billion people in China and you have a market in China reaches about 500,000 units and the second biggest market is India, which is 10 times smaller.

So there is a certain, I think evidence that this market will grow whether it will grow as much to a dimension of China, I do not believe, because it's another culture and the urbanization is very low, in fact the urbanization is somewhere at 35%, whereas, the urbanization in China gets closer and closer to 60%.

But this gives an indication. It is a very, very, very strong future market we believe in the market, and it is one of our key strategic markets besides China, Southeast Asia and still long-term I believe in Turkey.

India is a fast growing market in the future. And that was the reason why we have done a lot of investments. So we have now completed our supply chain footprint in India. We do not only have an elevator factory, but also the only one who have an escalator factory. And this plays an important role because in certain jobs, the domestic supply has an importance, especially for governmental customers. So that's one side.

And the other side is, we're much faster. We’re closer to the market for deliveries and we have seen already, first benefits, we were very pleased with our development in India. And we have big hope also for the future.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible] I have two questions. one is you're talking about some kind of end of the cycle and slowing down of activities and this normally goes with an increasing competitive environment of course, where do you see most of the pressure going forward in 2019, '20 when it comes to religion products repayment terms. This is the first one.

Second one, is there a some kind of the change in the service contracts, you can acquire with the biggest projects when it comes to digitalization and so on and so forth. So are you really able to benefit from that, that you have maybe difference service contracts going forward? Does that have an effect on margin, positive one or negative one?

And if there is some kind of an effect, if you cancel different service contracts going forward, what is the growth rate on this kind of service contract? Thank you.

Thomas Oetterli

So the second question was very extensive, I have to say. So the first one was about competitive environment. May be Urs, you can take this one, and I will a little bit elaborate on service part.

Urs Scheidegger

Right, thank you very much for the question, when it comes to economic cycles, it is obvious that North America, the states have reached a very high point of the cycle, and we see very strong order intake in the U.S. In 2018, and that helps our backlog.

But having said that, we are be-cautious on cooling in North America going forward based on tariffs, based on political challenges, we see that that could cool doubt. In China, as Thomas mentioned, our outlook is between slightly negative and neutral. Also here, a bit cool in China, very much related to the lower tier cities, Tier 3, tears 4, tier 5 where we see that there are increase in bottlenecks of liquidity and funding for certain projects.

Thomas Oetterli

Maybe, the second question in terms of service for large projects. Yes, there is may be not totally a different service offering, but usually, large projects are even big commercial projects.

So skyscrapers, very high demand and there is also between those buildings in the big cities, if you go to New York, if you go to a Hong Kong, if you go to Shanghai, there's competition between the buildings. You have to be attractive that you also can ask for a higher rental fee.

So this is not only satisfied with normal building and you have some elevators moving up and down and bringing you people, you have to deliver also additional services. So our destination control system; PORT is very often reflected by customers because it optimizes the travel times of people, when you go to a building like ICC in Hong Kong in the morning, 30,000 people are coming.

And they want to go to work and they do not want to wait 45 minutes until they come to the office. So this is clear request, there's a higher quality demand in those contract. Also in the service afterwards, because you have to generate the high uptime of the equipment.

Now we see that in those buildings, Schindler Ahead is clearly differentiator. With our digitization program, we can generate higher uptimes of our equipment because we have early detection of potential root causes of failure, so customers are willing to invest into our Schindler Ahead products not only because of uptime because there also interesting because the management of such buildings is highly complex, and you want to have real-time information about all your equipments you have in place.

You want to know immediately if something goes wrong. You don't want to get a phone call of attendant that the elevated is not running anymore. You rather prefer to be able to give the tenant the phone call to say hey, sorry, we have an issue with the elevator at the moment or the escalator but the service technician of the Schindler is already on the way. It will be fixed in the next 10 minutes. So customers are willing to pay for this.

And the third one is also, they try to move more forward in interaction with the tenants. So very often, those customers, they are interested in advertising in the elevator, information in the elevator which helps them to have a good relationship to their tenants.

Very often they have app, a known app for the building, where you as a tenant, get all the different information, also about elevators and services and things like that. So we see that there's a demand for additional services besides the normal maintenance contract and customers are willing to pay for that more.

The second part of large projects are public transportation projects, where the availability of equipment is even higher demanding, because when you go for example, to underground station, if there an escalators not running, you do not only have a problem that people can move, you even generate a safety problem because people cannot leave the platform anymore. New people are coming in, if the train -- if the next train and then it gets extremely crowded.

So also, those customers are very much interested in a service contract which is not saying I come 12 times per year, they are much more interested in the performance figure. So we agree with certain KPI key performance and availability of the equipment, which we can increase because of Schindler Ahead. And this gives us also a competitive advantage.

So one reason why we have been very successful also in large projects in the area of public transport and in the area of high-rise buildings is that we can deliver an additional service -- an additional service with digitalization.

Okay, let's try to do this the next one.

Daniel Gleim

Daniel Gleim from MainFirst. I would like to touch upon margin drivers for '19, and if you could provide us a little bit an update on your Component Harmonization program, more specifically, how much absolute savings have you already realized gross in '18? And do you still expect 45% of the total gross savings to be realized in '19. That would be the first question?

Thomas Oetterli

Good, Urs?

Urs Scheidegger

Right, so you're referring to our modularity initiative to harmonize our product platforms, which was initiated early last year. So in 2018, this was just the start, and we just introduced a new card of the modularity at the end of 2018. So that, to the P&L was as we indicated earlier, a small impact of 10% to 15% of the overall full impact.

For 2019, we now advance into doing doubt component by component group, and we estimate P&L impact of about CHF50 million in 2019.

Daniel Gleim

Is it just a run rate or the incremental over '18?

Thomas Oetterli

That's the incremental, the additional savings so at the end, of course, you will have the benefit of all the things we have done last year. We will have 100% and then of all the initiatives we do this year, you are at the midpoint, so don't get everything for the whole year, but it will have an impact of around CHF50 million in the P&L, 2019, additionally, to the P&L impact of 2018. So it's year-on-year improvement.

Daniel Gleim

So this sounds like a step up over our last discussion, is this driven by the absolute cost savings going up? or do you simply expect a higher share already in '19?

Thomas Oetterli

No, I think we always said that end we talk something like a CHF200 million program. So when you go end of - and we want to achieve hundred rate of 50% end of '19. Now if you have a run rate of 15%, end of 18, you add 35% within the year 2019.

So what you have to do, you have to take the 15% of the previous year, you will have 10% as well, and you add now half of the 35% of 2019 in the run rate and then you will come together to around CHF50 million.

I mean this is what we have and as an ambition, of course one month's delay or one month's earlier. Usually in some programs you're not one month earlier, you have more the risk to be one months late than you can imagine, this immediately has an impact on couple of millions but we're quite confident about the CHF50 million this year.

Urs Scheidegger

And this gross savings are consistent, what we said earlier?

Daniel Gleim

Very clear. Thank you very much. And on the raw material prices, you've been very clear on the direction for '19. Could you provide us also a little bit of color, what is quantitatively means if you compare the increase in cost '19 over '18?

Urs Scheidegger

So as I said, the raw material inflation is indeed a topic and raw material costs stay at high-level for us in all the elements we use for our products. That's very clear, end-of-the-year where really high and still high and we expect the P&L impact quite significant one again, it was '19.

Daniel Gleim

Thank you

Thomas Oetterli

Are there any additional questions from the room? There's one more here. So we can bridge the time with the digital problems we have.

Margin Flueckiger

Okay. Thanks very much. Margin Flueckiger from Kepler. Two Questions please, you've been talking about your installed base and there's increase for Schindler, actually for the market. How much has it increase for Schindler in 2018? And how much do you think that was related to your Schindler Ahead program? That would be my first question.

Thomas Oetterli

So we do not give particular growth in the different businesses, but we can say that we had overall, our growth in service and repairs was above the average number we had. So in terms of order intake, we had a little bit more in the service and repairs and modernization, and a little bit less in the new installation business.

Now what we see with Ahead, the growth is coming from different aspects, in the installed base. But the key driver is NI conversions. So we make new installation business in order to convert our new installation afterwards into service portfolio.

Now is this supported by Ahead? To a certain degree, yes. Because as we equip now, all our deliverables in the new installation business with Ahead platform, we then try to immediately connect those units to our remote monitoring platform and also to sell that to our customers.

And I can say what we have seen is that our price for new service contracts, we were able to increase because we could on top of our normal maintenance contracts, we are enable now to sell also a part with added services. So leverage price has been increased and also in countries where we thought it might be very difficult to sell, we were quite successful in applying this Ahead products.

One reason for it is you should never underestimate, usually, especially in the European markets. You always have the requirement, the legal requirement to have an alarm system. So you can push a button and then you're connected to our call center.

In the old times, you need a telephone line for this. And so you have amongst and this is the requirement of the owner of the building, he has to make a contract with the telephone company. 20, 30, sometimes even more Swiss francs or Euro per month just for this telephone line.

Now with our system, where we go over to cloud, you don't need that anymore. We are managing your whole connectivity. So you don't have to worry anymore about that. We are creating, we are managing the sim cards. We're managing the whole connectivity in the Ahead core package, you have to tell your alarm included so you can replace this costs usually half with our Ahead product platform.

On top of it, of course, you get additional services for it like more up time and you get also the availability to see a real-time what is happening with those elevators. And that's the reason why a lot of our customers now say yes, I take this Ahead product on top of the normal service contract, especially in new installation conversions into the maintenance portfolio.

Margin Flueckiger

Okay, thanks. Then my second question would be on Brazil, the new installation market that you've been talking about for 2018. Could you quantify how much you think units were up by in 2018 and what is your outlook is for Brazil in '19?

Thomas Oetterli

So the market was four years in zero just going south, it almost was cut in half in terms of units. Then you have the topic of course if you have such negative trend. Also prices are going down. So in terms of value, it's even more, then if you calculate into swiss francs then it's even less. So it's really a very, very hard time for us in Brazil.

Now in 2018, we have seen that there was a recovery. It was the first time, we had according to our market-rate, there was a slight increase, maybe something like 5% and we also see that in 2019, also with the change of the government, we see that there is most stimulus in the market and I have visited Brazil in January, and I had a lot of discussions with investors and construction companies and they are quite positive, I have to say.

So we see may be in the same magnitude further growth also in '19 and the years onward. I think there is -- in terms of economic outlook, there is a positive trend visible with the new government.

Margin Flueckiger

Thank you very much.

Thomas Oetterli

So now, my question to the team is now the connection working? Okay, good. Okay. So we try once more. So we would like to try once more to be connected with the ladies and gentlemen online. So maybe if you can ask a question now online.

Okay, now here. Good.

Unidentified Analyst

I hope you can hear me now.

Thomas Oetterli

Yes, thank you good.

Unidentified Analyst

Real estate construction remains a key driver of China's overall economic growth. Now the widening gap between projects are to completion that we are observing and the dampening of demand for construction investment does not help China achieve its wider GDP targets under the 13 5 year plan.

Not to mention the urbanization target. Now with a slowdown of growth in many other key industries in China, now exports are a risk from trade tensions. Can China really forward to allow real estate construction activity slow materially in 2019? I'd be very interested to hear your views here.

Thomas Oetterli

Very good question. But probably, you would have to ask the Chinese government how they will react and not myself. But I have to say, I have lived by myself before I became CEO in China. But I definitely can observe out of experience is that the government is quite fast in adapting the policy.

So you are right. There is a chance that if other industries maybe are more under pressure that they would relive [ph] some of the restrictions to motivate or to stipulate a little bit more that real estate market.

There is a chance that this happens. So then, you would have from the supply side maybe more stimulus then you still have to -- then we still have to observe it from the demand side. We also see again an increase coming in.

But usually, you are right. The government has the tendency to act very fast and I'm sure that if others -- other industries are more under pressure. I could imagine that this could happen that would be an upside potential.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I guess and what I'm trying to get to is does that give -- would that give us a bit of assurance over medium term or not?

Thomas Oetterli

I think I'm not worried that China is now going again into a sharp drop of the market as we have seen in '15 and '16. This is not an assumption. We have more a flattish assumption over the next 2, 3 years. But I have to say making an outlook in China for 2, 3 years is like in Europe for 15 years. So there is some - let's say, some risk that you are wrong.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's good to hear. Thank you. And my second and final question was really on this new digital twin initiative that you've just started. Are you able to quantify for us what sort of investment this will require and over what period?

Thomas Oetterli

So the digital twin maybe first is as a program and then maybe [indiscernible] a little bit more about, let's say, impact from all of us today programs because we do not split them into the single initiatives. But probably, the digital twin is the most long-term program we have.

Because what you do is you are first starting to put your whole R&D department, you don't test anymore in test towers. You create simulations, and algorithms and every single nut and bolt is digitized. So this is a certain effort you have to do.

Then, as the second stage, you are digitizing the production. So whatever you change in your R&D environment, if you make a change in your drawing, in your digital drawing, immediately your production is changed as well.

And then third, in the third stage, it also impacts the field. So whenever you change the drawing in your corporate R&D, in your design, you also will change the drawing in your information for the field people and your installation manuals in new installation and for service.

And last but not least, if you once have digitized all your materials, also the spare part management will become much, much faster. Because today, very often people struggle when they have to replace a part. They make the photo and they send it to a central place and people try to find out what kind of a piece that is and this can take quite a lot of time.

So it is a program, which will last and keep up our specie for 4, 5, 6 years. It's a really long-term investment. But what do we expect as benefits? First of all, we expect that you have more efficiency in the field. For example, in this spare part and repair business, but you are also much more efficient in your product development and production.

So you will be faster also at the end time-to-market. Because you don't have to test everything 2, 3, 4, 5 times in an installation shaft and then get learnings. And they have seen that now in escalator, we started that program a little bit more than one year ago and we are beyond half time.

So we see now that tests we did in the reality, we now have modeled also in our digital programs and we to exactly to the same result. So those simulations start to work, but it takes time.

And there is big investment we do. Because we believe that in a couple of years, the integration of elevators and escalators into the whole building we've been the speed you need to adapt the market changes.

But then also, using all the information we are generating out of Schindler ahead because we are collecting all this data as well and we make now Big Data analytics, not only to improve our efficiency in the field but also to improve our product.

So all those programs at the end are connected. You have less components. On those components, you are measuring the reality with Schindler Ahead. You are feeding that information into your digital twin scenarios.

So you will learn much more with simulations to be fast in adaptations. But the impact, the benefit, we will only have in a couple of years. There is no positive benefit we have at the moment. It's pure investment into the future.

Unidentified Analyst

That's very clear. Thank you. So should we be expecting R&D levels to remain as they have been recently?

Urs Scheidegger

So this is initiatives as, Thomas explained, are absolutely important for us and for the future. You have seen it in the presentation. This rise, this spin, the jump lifts, Schindler is an innovation leader.

And that's now also applicable innovation leadership to this digital-twin project, covering the full value chain to Ahead platform connecting our portfolio and providing more functionalities to our maintenance portfolio.

Overall, this impacts our P&L by 20 to 30 basis points, and Also again in 2019. And to your question, to our global corporate R&D costs have now increased in 2018 as a percentage of operating revenue and I would expect it stays at that level since the company is growing by 4% to 6% in operating revenue as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks so much.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you. Next question?

Lars Brorson

Thank you very much. Good morning, Tom and Urs. Thanks for the very elaborate and detailed answer to the questions. As always I appreciate it. Can ask specifically to, again - I apologized to 2019 thoughts on margins? And maybe just try and summarize where we are in terms of the numbers? There's been a lot of numbers on the call. Am I right understanding you are picking the modularity program to be about 50 basis point incremental tailwind in '19?

I heard you say, I think was the investments 22 to 30 basis points headwind, raw materials and wage inflation was its power it would like it will significant quarter-to-quarter gain in '19 and of that is similar to the 58 to 70 basis point headwind we saw in '18.

And then, whether you can comment a little bit on volume leverage and mix makes, all combined, I could see the path towards the 40, 50 basis point margin improvement in '19, which is obviously what folks are looking for in terms of the estimates. But can you help maybe just talk through those key elements to the bridge that would be helpful?

Thomas Oetterli

So thank you for the question. I was waiting that we now come to the very detailed once in terms of margin improvements or non-margin improvements. At the end, we -- usually the only comment on our profit guidance in the mid-of the year, and we don't make a guidance over at the beginning of the year.

Why? Because it's very early days in the year. And I mentioned that before there are a lot of factors, you mentioned the very important ones. So we have significant headwinds, raw material, which, maybe in a similar dimension like last year as well. Yes, we do this strategic investments, yes.

And then on the other side, we are working on strong operational measures. One is the modularity, but that's not enough. Because the modularity would not help us to compensate or to offset all this headwinds we have.

So we need more. And the more comes from pricing and the more comes from efficiency gains. Where do we land at the end of 2019? Honestly, I think it's too early exactly say. And we are a little bit a cautious company, yes. We don't want to do any over-promise. But what I can confirm is that our long-term ambition it remains. We want to continuously improve also our profitability margin.

But it will depend a lot what is happening in the world. If there should be even more pressure coming up again from raw material prices, then of course this immediately impacts our profitability.

So we have all the operational measures in place. We have no change in our strategic ambition. But I do not want to make a clear outlook in terms of basic points where we will land at the end of the year.

We see that there is not only economical headwinds, but also political headwinds at the moment and you all can read that in the newspaper. And its -- I would not say turbulent times but challenging times. And we were able to keep our margin in a very challenging environment in 2018, and we will work to further improve our profitability. But I don't want to give any precise number on that. It's too early for us.

Lars Brorson

I understand that. I fully appreciate that. Can I ask you may be for if you can come a little bit of regional color to margins in 2019 to get a sense for where you see the most that have least margin potential upside this year? And again, I appreciate you don't typically provide much color on margins regionally.

But I'll be keen to get a little more flavor for the trend, not least of course because of this wage inflation we see come through more so in Europe incrementally and North America than elsewhere. But for some regional color would be helpful.

Thomas Oetterli

So very good question. I mean raw material is plus minus everywhere a little bit the same, except of the U.S. where you have the tariffs, which now hit us and it's interesting people underestimate the impact because you have a direct impact. If we are supplying out of China components or a product toward the U.S., then you have a direct impact of tariff.

But much more severe is the indirect impact you have because the supply is in the U.S. Also source a lot of subcomponents out of China. Because you have to understand, if you look onto whole global market, more than 70% of all the materials are produced in Shanghai and the circle of 100-kilometer.

So even if you have a European supplier the subcomponents are sourced by them out of China. So they have also the tariffs, which they have to pay and then they come to us and say wow, we have higher costs. So now, even if we are a U.S. supplier, we are asking for higher costs as well. So this is maybe the negative impact we have in the U.S.

Then when you look on wage inflation, I think that's across the board, emerging markets have that but also the Europeans have that. So as a consequence, it means all the efforts we do to improve our results have to come across the board.

It's not that we say our improvements we want to do in our absolute profitability comes from one geographic area, all the geographical areas have to contribute and all the geographic areas will contribute.

So there is no real difference where we say it comes from there or it comes from there. All the geographical areas will contribute to the improved results.

Lars Brorson

Can ask a third and final question yes, just for clarity on the Chinese service markets, specifically under affordable Housing segment. That's heard slightly different messages on caps on fees and fertility management in the affordable housing segment. Is that something, which is an incremental concern? In other words, our maintenance margins in that affordable housing segment on the incremental pressure, do you see there?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, the service margins in China are - we mentioned that before. They are not so different for us from the margins we have somewhere else in the world. But this is of course a little bit also historically. Schindler has been very strong in the commercial area where usually the prices for service are higher than in the residential area.

Now with that geographical expansion we have done in the last years and also more focus on global on the Chinese frame contracts, so big developers. And if our harmonized China platform, we have entered more into the residential market as well.

And yes, in the residential market, the average price for a service contract is lower than the average price for a commercial contract. And this gives you some pressure on your margin in the service business.

But I'm a very simple thinker, if you have more pressure on the margin, you have to do a better job and you have to be a little bit more efficient and to run that a little bit more faster and you have to have clever ideas. And what we do is with also there Schindler Ahead now starts to help us to create more efficiency.

Not that we can skip a service visit. But as the usage of elevators is much higher in China than in Europe, in number of trips, you have also more breakdowns. So we try to avoid to have more breakdowns like maybe in non Ahead equipped elevators. And when we have an issue the resolution of this breakdown is much faster. So this also generates efficiency.

So the efficiency improvements in China year-on-year are usually very high, higher than the average we have in the world, which helps us to mitigate this, let's say, lower price level and also maybe a little bit higher wage increase if you have for service technicians than in other areas of the world.

So we are not - yes, it is a concern, but I think it's not saying where we are worrying about. I still believe, if you look 5 to 10 years ahead, those will have the highest entity in the installed base in China, which have the highest maintained portfolio, they will also have the strongest position in the market.

And this is the reason why we do everything to have a super high conversion rate, which is again also for a '18, above 70%. And I think, which is leading in the market still, because we put so much emphasis on this future service business.

Lars Brorson

Indeed. Thank you very much. Very clear. Thanks.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you, Lars.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Ashley Aries [ph] on behalf of Andrew who's asked to send his regard. We have a three full of questions profit bridge and China perhaps. But I think most of them have already been answered.

So just double check a few things. So perhaps, firstly, on China, given your comments. So shall we interpret that as that you are still increasing price in China, in the volume segment?

Thomas Oetterli

So first of all, welcome Aries, also best regards to Andre back. Usually, is one of the most well-informed and most demanding interviewers I know. So China, the sales prices there are two different elements and you have mentioned.

Well, we have seen stabilization in pricing for the volume business, and we have been quite successful really to try, not only to try, but also to increase prices in our order intake. So this definitely was a success story we had in China.

And it is of course a very difficult balancing, volume growth versus price increase. So we have put a lot of focus on prices, and we have taken a lot of measures generally but also very product and city specific.

I talked about that in past calls. We have a so-called public power pricing in place where very try to get the maximum price out of different scenarios in cities but also cost in the segments.

Then when you go to the large project. In the large projects from the price battle is still very intense. And it's also intense when you look on large developers because large developers just have a huge volume and everybody would like to benefit from the huge volume and their prices are still severe. But overall, our - on our side, I think we have been quite successful. In first, stabilizing and afterwards slightly increasing our prices.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you Appreciate that. And maybe secondly, just to follow up on the profit bridge. Appreciate your earlier quantification on modularity, the CHF15 million for 2019 as an incremental impact. And maybe just directionally on raw material versus pricing given your previous comments on China pricing.

And then also the fact that although, we know that raw material is still a headwind for 2019 but perhaps between H1 and H2 [ph] should we expect say that that pricing i.e. on pricing that are for raw material inflation to be better in the second half than the first half? And directionally, should the balance be positive or negative?

Urs Scheidegger

So yes, I confirm this gross savings for modularity in 2019 as an incremental impact. I would like to emphasize that this is a ramp-up of an initiative component by component.

Then on the material inflation, compared to the past and previous periods, we clearly can say that material inflation was again very high in Q4. A bit higher than what we have expected earlier previous periods.

And therefore material inflation going forward in 2019. As we have a lock in prices, we have strike agreements with our suppliers for 6 to 12 month. Yes, this hasn't carried forward with impact into the P&L towards 2019 of very roughly 40, 50 basis points, including the tariffs.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And just on labor inflation maybe as well. And so we have about 30 basis points impact for 2018. And so are we talking about more than 30 basis points into 2019? I mean i.e. like a jump to 50, 60 incremental impact for 2019 or more like in line with the incremental impact as if we're seeing in 2018?

Urs Scheidegger

So wage inflation is one of the moving factors, I must say. It's really not that easy so early in the year to estimate now that impact. As in many countries, we have our bargaining agreements and we have to work on this and the outcome is not that easy to predict, it can be really different. And the same as well in -- that's a close to world. So it's difficult to make here a specific number indication on the wage inflation.

Thomas Oetterli

But usually, what we can say is that the overall inflation when you put it on your cost of personnel, what we have seen in the past is that it is somewhere between 2.5% and 3% increase. That is what's in the past usually the case. And so I would expect that probably this is quite similar also this year.

However, what we see is that in many countries we now have seen that the labor side has become more demanding because one risk the whole industry is facing and there are some countries where this is really very serious, for example, in U.S. its shortage of labor.

So your negotiation power as an employer becomes much, much less because you're just happy to have the people on board. Otherwise, you cannot execute your jobs. And this is something similar also in those areas where you have a high subcontracting.

So where you have a lot of third-party installation capacities, because of shortage, there is a certain war around those capacities, which is putting prices even more up.

So there is a certain risk now in this dynamic environment we have at the moment where you have shortage of labor. You have the books for reorders but not only us, but others as well. Less people who want to go to the construction industry, more and more people want to go into white-collar jobs and less into blue-collar jobs.

There is even a higher risk now for '19 or the years to come that wage and salary inflation could even become higher. And this is something we will see over the next couple of months because a lot of those bargaining agreements will happen in Q1 or in April in many countries usually have the increase somewhere in April or May.

And sometimes, we even have a second round towards October. A lot of those deals have like a 2-step increase. One is coming somewhere in springtime in the second one is coming in autumn time. And I do expect that it will become more intensified and intense than in the past. Just because shortage.

Unidentified Analyst

Understand. I hope we can come in Q1 results and get more clarity on that. And can I just quickly check on one last question, which is the productivity. So should we expect usual 3% of cost base pace as we see before on productivity?

Thomas Oetterli

I think our ambition is if you have salary increase, you have to have productivity and efficiency increase. So this is definitely a key driver. And one element of efficiency is supporting with tools.

Now we are back in digitization, all our people in the field, all our people are equipped with smartphone where they get all the work instructions, all the support from the technical operations centers and call centers to make them more efficient.

And yes, there is an ambition we have to mitigate the wage increases with efficiency increases. So you have to work with continuous cost leadership on the product side in order to mitigate your - a part of your material cost increase. You have to drive pricing in order to make up for the rest and you have the minimum compensate wage increase with productivity.

That's the simple game at the end. And if the higher growth, which is our clear ambition number one, we want to generate more absolute profit at the end. Next question.

Lucie Carrier

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my question. They are actually a follow up. The first one would be on the U.S. I understand you are commencing a bit more cautiously now on this market.

Just as an indication, is that thoroughly based on industry leading indicators you are seeing? Or have you observed maybe during the fourth quarter or at the end of the fourth quarter a bit a weakening of the market already?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, there are, of course, different topics we're looking at. Usually, you have a cycle of 7 years. Now we are I think somewhere towards, near 10. So now you can make your own mathematics with probability calculations whether you believe there is still 5 years to grow or whether maybe a cycle comes to the end. This is maybe to a certain degree also a little bit gut feeling. So we believe that yes, and we don't know exactly when but we see that once this cycle has to come to an end.

On the other side, you are also looking on macroeconomical data. There was more side trend when you look on architecture billing index that is a side trend. Then you can -- you have different indexes. How much is - then 1 family houses are going up, which sectors are going up. We thought that it was still quite strong in the residential area but we saw that there was some softening already happening in the commercial area.

On the other side, we see a lot of public transport jobs. So it's - we do not expect a disaster there. We just say become towards the end of the cycle and there will be a softening. And interesting enough, it is also that the - when you look on new residential completions and the permits, it also is now more a side movement. It does not grow anymore. Completions even have gone down a little bit. So these are all early indicators that somewhere in the next 1, 2 years, we will have a softening of this U.S. market.

Lucie Carrier

Thank you very much. My second question was related to the margin in your order intake, in your backlog. I know you've had that question earlier but that wasn't clear to me whether the margin in the order backlog is now at the level of what you reported this year. Whether it is still slightly below or potentially slightly above?

Urs Scheidegger

Yes. Thank you for that question. As you remember, prices have deteriorated particularly in China already 2 years ago very significantly. And of course, this is now in the rollout and offer operating revenue. And when you now compare our margins in the backlog in closing '17 to closing '18, we see that some projects with very book margins from the very past.

Sometimes, you have a lead time of even more than 2 years have been executed in 2018. And now, we still have a bit the wave of low prices from China in the backlog to be executed in 2019 and forward.

So that means in essence that our backlog quality is slightly, slightly lowered, margins are slightly lowered going forward because of this very long lead times that I have explained.

The margins for 2018 in the order intake actually have been really stable. And because Thomas explained, we even see some slightly better price now in China and that has helped in the order intake. But the average - average the weighted average of the backlog is what I just explained.

Thomas Oetterli

And there is maybe a second phenomena coming from the larger share of large projects. Usually, large projects have in the new equipment business, a slightly lower margin. Because if you are shooting for a bigger cake usually than the price is a little bit lower. But then, after you have executed the job 2, 3 years afterwards, you will have, what we discussed before, you have better service contracts.

So I still believe as we are accompanying and are looking always long term, we believe we should not only jump from quarter-to-quarter, but we should also invest into business segments where we believe we can on the long-term add a lot of value to the company.

So this has also put us a little bit under pressure, of course, in the margin. The higher share of large projects, which has been compensated in the order intake by better pricing in the volume business.

So overall, we could stabilize our margin in the order intake. We still have something left from the year '16 and '17, which have been very low prices. So that's the reason why the order-on-hand margin is slightly below the order-intake margin.

Lucie Carrier

Understood. That's very, very clear. And then just my last question, if you understand a bit more around the strategy between pricing and volume, I think on the pricing side, you have mentioned increasing prices in some area but it seemed in other part of your business, it's maybe a bit more difficult or hasn't really been done.

Do you think that maybe you haven't seen the same momentum on pricing that some of your competitors also because of your volume strategy and your objective of outperforming the market?

Thomas Oetterli

Good question. I do not want to comment what our competitors have done. I think you should ask them directly and not me. The only thing I can say is yes, we are carefully always balancing volume against pricing. It's easy to grow if you saved it doesn't matter what it costs. This is not our strategy.

We are growing because we want to be more competitive and more competitive means not only competitive in the products and this is one my topic of motility program. It's also competitive in the way how we serve our customer. We have to create a premium from our customers because we want to stand for quality, we want to stand for innovation and we want to stand for customer excellence.

Now when you look at overall profitability, I am a former accounted. So it's quite easy. It is price minus cost. Now if you have not a shrinking margin year-on-year but costs have become under pressure because they go up, you probably have done something good on pricing.

And you have to make your own conclusions how this was maybe another elevate the company, you have to observe how they have developed in the margin and they have the same cost impacts as we had. So that they might have the different strategy than we have.

But definitely, we were able -- at the end, we've cost reductions and pricing to compensate some price increases we had to face. So I would not agree that we've less, let’s say, successful in pricing. I think we were doing a good job there.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, hi. This is actually Athira on behalf of Daniela. Thanks for taking my question. My first question is on your top line guidance of 4% to 6%. You mentioned that you had very strong order backlog this year. So why - is this a very conservative guidance or topline being only 6%? You see an execution programs or any problems in the flow to top line?

Urs Scheidegger

Yes. That's true. Our backlog has now increased by 9.7%., and it is very healthy. Now in the elevator industry, the rollout of large projects and overall the volume business is really very much depending on the milestones.

And the more large projects we have now, of course, we depend much more on that and that makes an impact. That has big influence on our revenue growth for a single quarter or for the next 12 months.

We will roll it out. So we are very confident, and we have strong growth to come out of it. But it easily can be that revenue growth is a little bit less in a certain period compared to our backlog growth. And we will obtain view in half-year closing with an updated revenue guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. That's very clear. Thanks. And my second question is on your buyback program. Do you see any reinitiating of the buyback program in the near term?

Thomas Oetterli

Well, the buyback program is not in our decision. The buyback program is something, which has to be decided by the Board of Directors. And I do not want to speculate how they would decide.

At the end, they will make a decision if they want to have an order buyback program and once they have decided that, then we will announce. But I do not want to do any forecasting on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Got it. Thanks. And 1 my final question. You mentioned a widening gap in your project start and project completion in China. Is this a phenomena that you're seeing in other areas as well or is this just restricted to China?

Thomas Oetterli

No, this was specifically for China. And is following the bureau of statistics, which is deploying that every single months for more than 50, 60s and also overall the whole country. And so this is publicly announced figures and you see that there is a widening gap between the project starts and the completions.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. Thanks a lot.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you very much. And I think we have the last question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. I have two. First, can you talk about Chinese margins and how they develop being tend to '18 please? And second, can you also talk about any developments in relations to any potential Chinese regulation changes to services, for example, to move away from the menu [ph] of physical inspection every 14 days through a remote monitoring regime? We heard there have been some palace in China. What have the feedback being? Thank you.

Thomas Oetterli

So maybe the first question can be answered by Urs about margins and then I will quickly talk about regulation.

Urs Scheidegger

So as I said and we had a strong headwinds in material costs and obviously since material costs are much higher share of the P&L in China versus other countries. This is quite a negative impact for China and our operation was able to offset most of that but not everything, which means it dropped a bit but we are still running it at the group average EBIT in China.

Thomas Oetterli

And the second question about regulations. Yes, there are - there is a certain trend and I think also an openness from China that to use more and more digital tools to support the service business. And we also are participating in some of the pilots. And of course, we know our own technical solution, and we have very promising results.

We have installed thousands of our new Ahead solutions everywhere in China and especially in certain provinces. We also have worked closely together with the government.

And so we see that there is not so much the possibility so far that you get rid of one of this 14 day services. But what they allow you is that if you have a digital solution, a service technician can maintain in certain cities and provinces more units than if you don't have a digital solution.

So it's not that you skip a visit but as I said, as the traffic of those elevators is much, much higher, you have more breakdowns in China. Not that quality is lousy here.

This is not what I want to say. It's just there is one factors, which drives breakdowns is also how many times the elevator is moving up and down today. And the more trips you have, the higher is the risk that you have a breakdown. So by eliminating that type of breakdowns, you can serve more units as a service technician.

In some municipalities, there is a cap. You're only allowed to maintain as many 30 or 35 units or 40 units. But if you have a well-functioning remote monitoring system, you are allowed to maintain more units per service technician. And this is definitely one step by see.

Of course in a long run, everybody is interested that you can start to replace the one or the other physical visit with a digital visit. But this has not yet been decided. But China is extremely proactive in that area. I think there are much more open than maybe other countries in the world.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Thomas Oetterli

Thank you very much.

Thomas Oetterli

Good. Was a long shot, 2 hours. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for attending this full year results presentation. I would like to close now, and I look forward to see you or hear you all again on our first quarter results conference call on April 26, 2019. And I thank all of you and wish you a great rest of the week. Thank you, and goodbye.