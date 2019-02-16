Should I Worry About Market Liquidity? Probably Not

Over the last few years, a great deal has been written about market liquidity. John M. Mason published a good summary at Seeking Alpha on February 14. Paul J. Davies wrote about it in the February 12 WSJ.

The message that all investors should take away from these and other articles on the subject is that securities markets appear to be liquid - until you need the liquidity. At that time, liquidity may well disappear. One may argue about why this is so. But the bottom line reality should not be glossed over.

A great deal of ink has been spilled about the causes of market illiquidity and whether it has been exacerbated by more stringent bank capital requirements and other regulatory policies. I will share my own bias about causation and then move on to the main subject of this article. My bias is that liquidity always has dried up in a crisis; that market makers have almost never prevented that from happening; and that regulatory policies that make banks and broker-dealers stronger are not responsible for any significant change in market liquidity in a crisis. Constant stability simply is not a feature of financial markets.

But the focus of this article is YOU. Should you worry about all this liquidity talk?

Most of you should not worry. You can be Alfred E. Newmans, if you like.

You should worry if:

(1) You are a leveraged investor who is subject to margin calls in a declining market. Then you should worry a lot.

(2) The companies that you invest in are themselves highly leveraged and rely on market liquidity for their survival. Leverage, as always, is a two-edged sword.

(3) You are so completely invested that you do not have cash or cash equivalents to tide you over for at least six months.

(4) You are a market timer or trader who depends on getting in and out at will.

Otherwise, market liquidity (even "flash crashes") should worry you very little, if at all. That is because market illiquidity tends to be fairly short term - measured in weeks or months, not in years. If your investments basically are sound, you can ignore periods of illiquidity.

That does not mean that the market value of your assets will not decline in periods of illiquidity. It will. It will decline because there are other people who need to sell (or feel they need to sell) despite the illiquidity, and they will drive prices down. (If you are yourself liquid, that will be a good time to buy).

Probably there are a few seemingly safe types of assets where you should worry about liquidity. One of them is bond open-end mutual funds. The illiquidity of their assets can end up permanently impairing their value. Some pundits say the same is true for ETFs with similar assets. I am not persuaded that is the case, but that has yet to be tested by a real-life situation.

Liquidity events often occur because something fundamental has gone wrong with the economy. Therefore, of course, you should worry about economic fundamentals. But we should not confound the cause with the effect.

I may have missed some other warnings - and maybe readers will add to the list.

But for most of us who are investors (not traders), liquidity events need not scare us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.