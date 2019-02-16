Kellogg Is Serving Up Double-Digit Returns And A 4% Dividend Yield

The stock is undervalued, the yield is near 4%, and we think a moderate amount of growth is coming.

By Josh Arnold

Kellogg Company (K) had a tough 2018. The stock began the year near $70, but finished it at just $57. Investors have been concerned about Kellogg’s ability to return to some meaningful level of growth after years of substandard revenue and earnings expansion. However, we think Kellogg has the ability to turn the corner in 2019 and beyond.

With recent weakness in the stock, the valuation has become more appealing. Even assuming modest growth rates in the coming years, Kellogg looks to be attractively priced. The ~4% dividend yield is also quite appealing, particularly in light of the fact that the company’s dividend increase streak is good enough to make it a Dividend Achiever, which is a group of stocks that have boosted their payouts for at least 10 consecutive years. Given all of these factors, we see Kellogg as a buy for investors with a long-term view.

Overview of Recent Events

Kellogg was founded in 1906, and in the 113 years since, it has become a juggernaut in the food processing industry. The company has always had a strong presence in the ready-to-eat breakfast market, but has expanded in recent years to become an enormous producer of snack foods. Today, shares have a market capitalization of $19 billion, and the company produces nearly $14 billion in annual revenue.

Kellogg reported Q4 earnings on 2/7/2019 and results were ahead of expectations. Judging by the reaction of the stock, it would appear investors were pleasantly surprised by the report.

Revenue was up 4.2% year-over-year as a wide variety of factors contributed to a strong quarter, both positively and negatively. Volume fell 0.2% as Kellogg continues to make progress against what have seemingly been perpetual declines in volume. Management commented that the sales declines of past years seem to have stabilized and that it is now on a footing where it can build for the future.

Price and mix fell 0.4% in Q4, and fewer shipping days took another 0.4% from revenue in Q4. Currency translation took a further 3% from revenue as the strength of the US dollar and Kellogg’s significant exposure to the rest of the world worked against it.

Acquisitions, however, added a very strong 8.2% to the top line in Q4, including Kellogg’s very successful RX and Multipro brands. While Kellogg’s organic revenue performance wasn’t stellar in Q4, it was certainly a step in the right direction. Very importantly, its strategy of acquiring growth is unequivocally successful at this point and should help drive future growth, irrespective of organic revenue performance.

Gross margins fell 280bps in Q4 to 34.6% of revenue as an adverse mix shift and the impact of the company’s acquisitions were more than enough to offset the good work being done on productivity savings and operating leverage. Brand investment meant that operating profits declined 1.1% on an adjusted, currency-neutral basis during the quarter despite the higher revenue total.

In total, adjusted earnings per share declined 2.2% to 91 cents, capping a full-year growth number of +8.3%. Management believes the company’s sales declines have ended and that 2019 is a turning point for growth, and we agree. To that end, it's forecast 3% to 4% top-line growth this year and roughly flat earnings on an adjusted basis. Given this, our initial earnings per share estimate for 2019 is $4.20, which would represent a slight decline from 2018’s number that was boosted by a one-time tax benefit.

Growth Prospects

Kellogg’s recent past hasn’t been particularly inspiring in terms of earnings growth. Indeed, in the past decade, earnings have compounded at ~4% annually at a time when the global economy experienced one of the longest periods of expansion in recent memory. While Kellogg certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, we believe it has its best days in front of it, rather than behind.

Revenue growth continues to be an issue, but as mentioned, management is quite confident brighter days are ahead.

Source: Q4 earnings slides, page 11

This slide from the Q4 earnings presentation shows the journey organic sales have been on in the past couple of years, turning from negative in 2016/2017 to flat in 2018, and finally moving higher in 2019. Kellogg is going to continue to invest in its brands and thus operating costs will be slightly higher, keeping a lid on earnings growth.

Source: Q4 earnings slides, page 10

However, this is all part of the plan, as we can see above. Kellogg has worked in recent periods to remove cost from its operating model, and it has done so in a big way. The next phase of the company’s plan is to invest in its brands and capabilities. This will be costly in the short-term, but will pay off in the out-years in the way of sustained top-line growth and margin expansion.

Source: Q4 earnings slides, page 16

As an example, the company’s core North America Snacks business is focusing on growth in a variety of ways in 2019, which is indicative of how it is approaching all of its segments. Kellogg is focusing on building upon the strength in core brands like Pringles and Cheez-It, while also taking full advantage of relatively new brands like RX. This includes product line extensions and innovations, while looking for ways to boost margins on existing products. Divesting non-core brands and businesses will help as well, and Kellogg intends to continue to take advantage of consumer preferences for natural brands.

In total, we think these improvements can help drive 5% annual earnings per share growth in the coming years as revenue and margins should drift higher over time.

The dividend is only about half of earnings, so it is quite safe and should continue to be raised at roughly the rate of earnings growth in the coming years. With the yield already at 4%, Kellogg is a strong choice for income investors with a modest level of payout growth to boot.

Expected Returns

Kellogg’s valuation has moved a bit higher since the earnings report, but still sits at just 13.2 times our estimate of 2019 earnings. That compares very favorably to our fair value estimate of 16 times earnings, which is based upon the company’s historical valuations and its improved growth outlook. That puts Kellogg at just ~84% of fair value, and means the stock is very attractively priced. Should shares revert back to fair value over time, it would add 3% to 4% to total annual returns for shareholders.

With the 4% yield, 3% to 4% tailwind from a rising valuation and 5% earnings per share growth, we see Kellogg as offering a very attractive total return profile in the low double digits. Kellogg is not the next hot growth stock, but it has the pieces in place to mend its poor results from recent years, and combined with a cheap valuation and high yield, we believe it offers a compelling total return profile for a wide variety of investors.

Final Thoughts

Food businesses aren’t always the most exciting investment vehicles around, but in the case of Kellogg, the company offers a strong total return profile as well as recession resistance. Given that the stock is trading for a low valuation, has a very high yield and much-improved growth prospects, we rate it a buy. Kellogg is in the early stages of its turnaround and, as such, we believe income and value investors alike will find the stock attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.