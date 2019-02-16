Borrowing Into Oblivion: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 02.15.19

He also covers some not so good news on the economy that came out this week and the latest indication that Fed interest rate hikes are a done deal.

In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey talks about the massive levels of debt, how it relates to Fed policy and where this road is leading.

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

America has borrowed itself into oblivion. In this episode of the Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey talks about the massive levels of debt, how it relates to Fed policy and where this road is leading. He also covers some not so good news on the economy that came out this week and the latest indication that Fed interest rate hikes are a done deal.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud:

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.