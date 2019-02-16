MannKind - Scripts, Advertising, And Cash

This week, I will start off my coverage with a discussion about advertising. If you have been following things closely, you are aware that MannKind (MNKD) started a television advertising campaign on the 14th of January. This move came on the heels of a stock offering as 2018 closed out, which had not been well received by the market. For many investors, the beginning of a bigger ad campaign was welcome news after a disappointing 2018. Some saw this as a signal that the company was finally going to inject some cash and a concerted effort into marketing Afrezza. This is not to say that the company had not been trying to market Afrezza in the past. The issue has always been funding. Starting off the year with $70 million in the coffers, in concept, would allow a blitz of the airwaves and throngs of diabetics would come rushing in. Scripts would rise, and all would be right in the MannKind world for a glorious 2019.

Now let's get realistic. After four weeks of running heavier numbers of ads than in the past, we have seen an "All-Stop" on commercials. The most recent airing of the Afrezza commercial was February 10th. Now, let's not get ahead of ourselves. It is possible that the company is buying in blocks. Essentially what happens is you hit the airwaves hard, take a break, and then hit the airwaves hard again. This is a distinct possibility. If that is the case, we should see ads resume in the next several days. That being said, if the company is slowing down the campaign, it may be quite frustrating for investors. Ad campaigns usually take time to work. People seeing ads multiple times increases the odds that your brand imprints on those consumers. The company tried an ad blitz in late 2017 and saw a spike in sales followed by a sales trajectory that slowed down. If the 2019 campaign is simply a repeat of the Q4 2017 campaign, we will likely see similar results.

From January 14th through February 10th, the company ran about 1,216 ads at an estimated cost of $2.4 million (using $2,000 per ad run as an estimate). At the peak, the campaign ran 364 ads in one week. The campaign closed out its final week with 122 ads.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on iSpot.tv data)

The recurring issue with MannKind boils down to dollars. While starting the year with $70 million sounds good, it only gets the company to Q3, and that is without considering accelerated spending on marketing. In addition to marketing Afrezza, MannKind is trying to advance some form of a pipeline beyond the pre-clinical stage. Simply stated, it is not easy to fund R&D projects and progress when the company must feed the twin beasts of Afrezza marketing and general overhead. In that equation, something is going to get scraps, and rest assured that it will not likely be trimming dollars from operations.

What investors should be doing in the weeks ahead is assessing script traction to see if advertising is having a worthwhile impact. In order to be worthwhile, the company must be able to demonstrate that the monies invested into the campaign can deliver a return on the investment as well as how long it will take to garner a return. By example, investing $2.4 million in ads may or may not be worthwhile even if it can deliver sales that offset it. Seeing a return in six months is much different than seeing a return in 24 months. It takes deep pockets to invest in a slow return, and MannKind has not had deep pockets in years.

Scripts

For the week ending February 8th, Afrezza scripts came in at just above 560. This is down from the previous week and has the numbers tracking below what was delivered in Q4 of 2018. I have carried the opinion that MannKind's direct sale program has been cannibalizing higher-value scripts since its inception. The company made the new program, fulfilled through Eagle Pharmacy, available to the first 1,000 patients. Initially the program had a closing date of January 31st, but MannKind has extended it through the end of February.

Thus, while Eagle Pharmacy scripts are not likely considered in the Symphony numbers at this stage, investors must consider that the program has the company selling Afrezza at a much bigger loss than the standard scripts. In concept the program has a cap at three scripts per month per person at $120 per 90 count script, or $199 per 180 count script. The maximum revenue possible in this program (with the posted parameters) is a bit over $7 million for the year vs. standard pricing which would bring in about $36,000,000.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

An interesting dynamic we are seeing in the last month is that the average retail price per reported script is climbing slightly. Whether this is simply the retailer increasing the price point or the price increase from MannKind is not known. At this stage, the average retail price per script over the past month has risen to about $1,560 from $1,447 in the month prior. The increase is about 8%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Afrezza sales are tracking below my projections. Given what is happening with the direct sale program, this should not be a surprise. I look at the projections on a regular basis and adjust when it is called for. At this stage, with advertising and the direct sell program presenting some interesting variables, I am going to maintain the projections for a bit longer and assess a likely downward adjustment in the weeks ahead. Investors should bear in mind that my projections have the performance of the company being well below what would likely be needed to impress the Street and deliver equity appreciation.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections on cost, sales, and revenue are also tracking lower. An important item to note in the cost and net revenue projections is that the trend line on cost has a higher trajectory than the trend line on net revenue. In other words, the company is paying for growth. Currently the cost projections are not including the cost of accelerated advertising. I suspect that the spending on sales reps will have some savings, which could offset the cost of the ad campaign thus far. If the company turns on advertising again and carries a similar run rate to what it did in the month prior, I will likely need to adjust the spending line. In contrast, the direct sell program numbers are not included in net revenue. That being said, at less than $2 million per quarter in gross, there will not be enough dollars to make the net revenue trajectory appreciate substantially.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter over Quarter

In looking at the quarter-over-quarter numbers, we have scripts tracking at a pace that is 10% lower than what was delivered during the same time frame in Q4 of 2018. From an estimated net revenue perspective, the Q1 numbers are less than 1% below what was delivered in the same period a quarter ago. Neither of these narratives is very good. Afrezza needs to show traction, and Q1 of 2019 is, thus far, not delivering what is needed.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Year Over Year

The year-over-year numbers provide some decent talking points, but those talking points lose some of their luster when one considers that it is an apples vs. oranges comparison on script packaging. Scripts are 39% better than a year ago, and estimated net revenue is 54% better. The apples-to-oranges comparisons will evaporate after Q1, and the lone positive talking point will evaporate with it. When you look at the year-over-year numbers, you begin to see that the jump in growth is appearing to slow.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

I estimate that MannKind finished the week of February 8th with about $55 million in cash. When considering what we know is going to be spent on insulin, debt, as well as what might come in from milestones, etc., the cash will get the company through Q3 of this year. I am being generous by projecting that the second $12.5 million milestone from United will hit the books in early July. If that money does not hit the books by then, the company falls short of making it through Q3 with the existing cash. Let me be clear. I am not projecting bankruptcy when tracking the cash runway. I want that to be clear because some folks with nefarious intentions misrepresent the purpose in the cash runway projections. The cash runway projections offer investors and traders insight as to when the company may need to take actions in the form of cutting deals, issuing shares in an offering, or taking on debt.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Summary

Like it or not, MannKind will remain in a trading range that gives an overwhelming advantage to active traders. Those that wish to play this equity for the longer term can take advantage of this dynamic to build a position using house money. The more narrow trading range is $1.20 to $1.50, while a wider trading range can be seen between $1.00 and $1.70. The narrow trading range will be the norm, while the wider one will tie to news (good or bad).

What we are seeing in early 2019 so far is what appears to be another expensive lesson in the challenges of marketing Afrezza. Since taking control of Afrezza almost three years ago, MannKind has made numerous attempts to drive traction with each passing solution being heralded as the right one, only to see the numbers continuously come up short. A big part of the problem is finances. MannKind has a window of about 30 months with smaller cash draining activities in which to work. In July of 2021, the elephant in the room will be a $71.5 million payment to the Mann Group. That piece of debt will start to get closely looked at by July of 2020, just 17 months from now.

Even some of the most bullish MannKind supporters and "analysts" have called 2019 a make-or-break year for MannKind. So far, the start of the year has been slow. Traders will continue to dominate the stock price, so be prepared. Those that bought when I called a buy at $1 are still doing quite fine. Pay attention to the trading ranges to sell the peaks and buy the lows on house money. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.