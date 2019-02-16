Enterprise Products Partners Is Still Cheap Despite Announcing Record Financial Results And $2 Billion Buyback

Source

Aren't Master Limited Partnerships "broken" investments using old, outdated business models? Haven't commodity prices and the challenges in the energy sector more broadly eroded their current financial performance and future expectations? Let's see what the CEO of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) said during the firm's recent quarterly call (bold by WER).

"We are extremely proud of Enterprise's performance in 2018," stated Jim Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise's general partner. "The partnership established 23 operational and financial records for the year. All of our business segments reported operational records. Compared to 2017, liquid pipeline volumes increased 9 percent; natural gas pipeline volumes increased 12 percent; marine terminal volumes increased 12 percent; NGL fractionation volumes increased 14 percent; and propylene plant production volumes increased 23 percent. This volume growth combined with higher natural gas processing and marketing margins led to record gross operating margin for each of our business segments. As a result, total gross operating margin for 2018 increased 29 percent to a record $7.3 billion compared to $5.7 billion in 2017."

Enterprise didn't report record financial results using obscure metrics reliant on one or two business divisions to mask its performance. Quite the contrary; the firm achieved record results in cash flow and volumes in every single business unit. What about distributions to investors and reinvestment in the firm? A strong or year doesn't necessarily mean those two aspects are also favorable.

"We generated $6.0 billion of distributable cash flow, which allowed us to increase the distributions paid to our partners for the 20th consecutive year while self-funding the equity portion of our growth capital expenditures. We achieved our goal of equity self-funding a year earlier than expected. Today, we announced the authorization of a $2.0 billion multi-year, common unit buyback program that provides us with an alternative means to opportunistically return capital to our limited partners," said Teague.

You read that right. Despite the Great Recession, associated oil crash, lost decade of depressed natural gas prices, the oil crash of 2014, and more recent ongoing commodity collapse, Enterprise increased distributions for the 20th consecutive year. Now given these impressive performance figures, we'd expect the stock to be well through its previous 52-week highs and near, if not above, five-year highs.

Fortunately for us, that couldn't be farther from the truth. EPD remains nearly 10% off its 52-week high and only 8.2% from its 52-week and three-year lows. EPD is less than $1.0 per unit above when the record results were announced. Let's take a deeper look at the firm's business and operations, including Q4 2018 specifically, to gauge how durable its current performance really is. That may be why the market has failed to respond to Enterprise's excellent performance and shareholder-friendly management.

Operations & Distribution Coverage

It's clear that Q4 2018 bolstered, rather than detracted, full-year 2018's impressive results. Comparing quarters year over year, Q4 2018 experienced 50%+ gains in Operating Income, Net Income, and Fully Diluted Earnings per Unit. Q4 saw year-over-year gains of at least 20% in terms of Total Gross Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF"). Volumes as shown above were also very strong. Full-year comparisons are provided below and are similar in nature.

I know the accounting surrounding MLPs can be intimidating, so I'll take a moment to explain a few of these metrics. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations ("CFFO") less net cash used in investing activities plus net cash contributions from non-controlling interests. In English, this means the cash generated from the business reduced by the capital expenditures over the period plus income from other business areas not already included. Depending on what you are trying to measure, the definition of even the most traditional accounting measures for financial performance are in fact blurry. The reason isn't that google cannot provide you a definition; it's that many firms' operational, financing, and investing activities are complex, encompass multiple reporting periods, and could be attributable to multiple GAAP classifications. Over multiple reporting periods, the figures tend to be accurate, however. We do have tools to see through the fog even if our view is imperfect.

DCF is often mentioned by MLP investors because it is thought to be the best, albeit flawed, measure of the liquidity available to distribute cash to investors. Investors mistakenly believe this is akin to what the company can distribute on a discretionary basis. It is not. This metric measures cash flow but excludes growth CapEx necessary to keep the firm growing. That "Excess DCF" line item in the above chart does not mean excess DCF in the literal sense. For MLPs in particular, given their heavy weight toward hard assets to generate revenue, growth CapEx is important. It's also impossible for you and I, and sometimes for an MLP's management team, to determine at any given point exactly how much CapEx will be required to sustain operations. Let's run through EPD's situation in detail concerning this.

Source

The firm's current distribution coverage is a seemingly healthy 1.6x in terms of trailing nine months' DCF. We know it had to be over 1.0x because management stated it retained a record amount of DCF despite paying record distributions to investors. When a firm like EPD decides to make an acquisition or invest in a new project, it has to pay for it one way or another. It can borrow money via equity issuance (additional units outstanding, diluting current owners and hurting the unit price), debt issuance (increasing leverage, increasing interest expense, and compromising its credit rating long-term), or pay using cash. It makes the most sense to use at least some financing in the current environment assuming the project's internal rate of return ("IRR") coupled with the firm's distribution policy will allow it to reliably pay for the project using retained DCF from the project plus a profit to compensate for the risk involved. The reason it makes the most sense is because it makes the firm and unitholders the most money long-term. One way to measure this is to analyze the Return On Invested Capital ("ROIC") versus the distribution yield coupled with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC").

Source

EPD's unlevered ROIC has been above 10.0% every year going back to 2005, which is favorable versus its yield of 5.5-6.5% over the same period. We've backed out the benefits of leverage and its cost. There are certainly costs EPD must absorb above and beyond individual project costs, but this is a good general indicator of the firm's profitability and ability to support distributions.

Source

Nevertheless, it's important to review every company's leverage profile. EPD does well here with 99% fixed-rate debt. This means it is very easy for management to reliably model its interest costs over time. Its cost of debt mimics the trends in LIBOR and has only raised 20 basis points since 2016 despite going farther out on the curve (average maturity of 16.1 in 2016 vs. 19.4 years as of 9/30/2018).

Source

Impressively, EPD has managed to structure nearly 50% of its notes with 30+ year terms. This will give it a massive competitive advantage going forward if rates continue to ratchet higher. It achieves this through its Baa1/BBB+ investment grade credit rating, which is among the highest in the midstream sector.

Source

What I like about this chart is it shows a combination of the last two years and the next two years. The estimated annual average is $2.58 billion in CapEx from 2017 through 2020 versus 2018's annual DCF of $6.0 billion. EPD paid out approximately $3.75 billion in cash distributions over the same period, and assuming EPD paid for all growth CapEx without any external financing results in a CFFO deficit of approximately $500 million. That relatively small deficit from that conservative calculation is usually overcome by a positive IRR on the affiliated project, which has been 12% on an unlevered basis on average over the last 10 years. EPD's 2018 growth capital investment was 49% from CFFO, 37% debt, and 14% DRIP issuance. This allocation means there is a significant "surplus" as only half of CapEx is paid directly from retained cash flow. The fairly meager 37% of CapEx derived from debt issuance, and the associated interest costs we covered previously, are what the project has to overcome with returns. EPD's extremely consistent ROIC in the low double digits easily overcomes that burden. The firm's last twelve months' ("LTM") leverage ratio of 3.6x is also comparatively conservative and in line with its long-term target of 3.5x.

Geographical Exposure

Source

EPD owns 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines alongside 260 MMbbls of storage. EPD also has 28 natural gas processing plants, 23 fractionators, and 11 condensate distillation facilities. The asset base's connectivity is excellent with little reliance on outside firms from the drilling location through the production of a refined product. EPD is very well diversified with exposure to all major U.S. shale basins, all U.S. ethylene cracker facilities, and 90% of refineries east of the Rockies.

Source

EPD maintains strong exposure to the major shale basins where 58% of all rigs and 65% of all DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) are located in the U.S.

Exports

Source

Enterprise's exports were at all-time highs in Q4 2018 which are the last figures available. They have been steadily climbing in recent reporting periods and are well balanced across NGLs, refined products, and crude oil. The export oriented facilities include 18 docks.

Firm Structure Today & Tomorrow

For those that read the recent article on Magellan (NYSE:MMP), we noted that the MLP had a unitholder-friendly structure that was simple and without GP IDRs. The 50% IDR for EPD was eliminated long ago in 2002. Remaining IDRs were eliminated through a waiver of $322 million in distributions from 2011 through 2015. We at Williams Equity Management urge caution when investing in MLPs with unfavorable structures and poor cash distribution coverage. The long-term viability of companies with financially engineered distributions (there are several and most are popular with retail investors) are in serious doubt. As you might have noticed, EPD doesn't have many of the attributes normally associated with an energy MLP. It doesn't pay IDRs, has a stable, investment-grade credit rating, full distribution coverage over time even when taking into account funding most CapEx internally, funds the equity portion of growth CapEx via internally generated cash flow, and has an extremely consistent business operationally that's insensitive to fluctuations in crude oil or natural gas prices. The firm's $6.0 billion in ongoing and planned project growth is well designed to grow DCF over time and permit EPD to provide the consistent performance unitholders are accustomed to.

This all centers EPD on the path toward a standard corporate model and away from the stereotypical MLP structure. In fact, EPD's CFO listed "Transitioning away from MLP financial model to traditional financial model" as a key objective on the summary page of the most recent financial report. This overhaul is expected to finalize by the end of 2019 and is in direct response of the weak capital markets available to firms still operating the old MLP model.

Conclusion

The analysis of EPD is unique in a positive way: it's firing on all cylinders and achieving record results across its business. It's investing in a sustainable manner to support growth in the future and is transitioning its business model toward one less prone to the issues experienced by MLPs. From a valuation perspective, its current yield is in the top quartile of the five-year average coupled with all-time highs in net income and DCF. While specific entry points and valuations are reserved for Institutional Income Plus subscribers, I consider EDP attractive at current levels, though an entry closer to or below when earnings were announced is ideal.

