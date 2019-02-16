Pretium Resources - A Detailed Look At 2018

I think that PVG has established a solid base of around $6.80-7.00, and it is where a savvy investor should accumulate.

The grade is expected to be about 10.4 G/T in 2019, which is low and quite disappointing.

Pretium Resources released its fourth-quarter results on February 14, 2019. It was the sixth full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $108.60 million, up from $107.06 million in 4Q'17.

Image: The Brucejack

Source: Mining.com

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is a junior gold and silver mine in Canada now entering its second year of commercial production. Initially, the mine was developed by Robert Quartermain on October 28, 2010, for a price of $450 million.

The project and now the producing mine have not been immune from bitter controversies, and the pros and cons are still battling about these issues.

More recently, the Brucejack mine created a bitter and controversial debate about the real nature of its gold and silver deposit, which culminated with a provocative Viceroy Research independent report published on September 6, 2018.

As a reminder, the company is still involved with a lawsuit:

On October 29, 2013, David Wong, a shareholder of the Company, filed a proposed class action against the Company, Robert Quartermain (a director, and the President and the CEO of the Company at such time) and Snowden Mining Industry Consultants Ltd. (the "Wong Action"). The Wong Action was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice... ... [O]n January 23, 2019 the Court granted, an order certifying the Wong Action as a class proceeding pursuant to the Class Proceedings Act (Ontario).

However, as I have indicated in my preceding article, I believe that Pretium Resources offers a better outlook and should do reasonably well in 2019, due to better control of the mine production, and more importantly a bullish gold environment (golden cross).

As an example of potential strength, the New York-based investment management firm Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.06% to 25,244,636 shares or 13.9% of the company as of December 31, 2018 (See also Van Eck Gold miner ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)).

Pretium Resources is now reporting its sixth quarter of commercial production with an average of 88.1K Au Oz and 100.3K Ag Oz per quarter.

Production has been somewhat adequate despite a few mining problems due primarily to "the high variability of the gold mineralization throughout the Valley of the Kings deposit." Mr. Ovsenek, the CEO, said:

As we have discussed in the past, the high variability of the gold mineralization throughout the Valley of the Kings deposit is a key characteristic of the Brucejack Mine and gold production is managed with grade control, the sequence of the mine plan and the availability of stopes for optimal grade blending.

Unfortunately, the stock price has not fared well, and shareholders are now down significantly since January 2018. Production has been good and was achieved despite a few mining problems due primarily to the nature of the deposit.

On the other side, the mine execution has been pristine, and production was delivered without any significant technical hiccup up until now, which is a plus.

Data by YCharts

I believe Pretium Resources is still in a period of adaptation or fine-tuning, which may take most of the year 2019. However, this unsettling period is ongoing while the price of gold is rising again, increasing the potential cash flow that the company needs.

Thus, I still recommend trading PVG and advise avoiding a significant long-term investment until the mine matures a little more to allow a reliable guidance. However, I think that PVG has established a solid base of around $6.80-7.00 and it is where a savvy investor should accumulate.

Note: Again in this article I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - 4Q'18 results and financial snapshot

Pretium Resources 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q '18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 70.88 107.06 89.42 146.48 110.06 108.6 Net Income in $ Million −4.26 −2.50 −6.98 −2.72 -8.06 31.10 10.734 2.85 EBITDA in $ Million −9.26 −3.65 14.79 31.92 24.62 81.28 n/a 36.51 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 21.23% 9.75% 2.62% EPS diluted in $/share −0.02 −0.01 −0.04 −0.01 -0.04 0.17 0.06 0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million −2.59 −4.73 47.24 33.41 24.72 77.28 52.36 42.89 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 168.19 114.59 56.12 36.51 9.74 5.77 10.8 6.58 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million −170.8 −119.3 −8.9 −3.1 15.0 71.51 41.56 36.3 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 171.95 55.31 53.77 56.29 70.54 142.50 190.32 45.4 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 673.7 689.9 715.2 744.6 758.9 771.4 789.2 624.4 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 180.7 180.9 181.3 182.0 182.4 183.5 183.1 183.9 Gold Production K Oz 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Gold ounce Production Oz - 82,203 70,281 75,689 111,340 92,641 96,342 Silver Production in oz - 83,233 96,004 94,730 118,205 92,458 113,886 Gold price realized $/ Oz - 1,281 1,211 1,271 1,276 1,169 1,204 AISC by-product $/Oz - 788 893 1,004 648 709 784

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

1 - Revenues Pretium Resources released its fourth-quarter results on February 14, 2019. It was the sixth full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were $108.60 million, up from $107.06 million in 4Q'17, with a net profit of $2.85 million or $0.01 per diluted share. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings were $20.177 million or $0.11 per share.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the press release:

In our first full year of production we generated almost $200 million in cash from operations, producing 376,012 ounces of gold with an average realized cash margin of $608 per ounce of gold sold,

2 - Analysis of the all-in sustaining costs (AISC) on a by-product basis

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the third quarter, Pretium Resources sold what it produced. Generally, gold sold and gold produced are quite similar, and it makes no difference in general.

Gold ounces sold/produced oz 89,011/96,342 Silver ounces sold/produced oz 82,380/113,886

The company indicated an AISC of $784 per ounce on a by-product basis ($893 per ounce in Q4'17), which means that the production of silver is deducted from the costs.

The realized AISC is quite low compared to the industry average. The company was guiding for $700-900 per ounce in 2018. However, the last three quarters are showing a rapid increase.

Note: As a reminder, Pretium Resources reported all-in sustaining cash costs (life of mine) initially of $448/oz that I questioned as unrealistic in a preceding article.

The company has described AISC in the filings as:

[T]he sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative expenses, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount.

However, effective January 1, 2019, Pretium Resources announced that it would adopt the WGC's revised definition for AISC...

...which will include cash payments from sustaining leases to account for the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases.

2019 production and financial guidance

Gold production for 2019 is expected in the range of 390k to 420k ounces, based on an output from 3,000 to 3,800 TPD by year end in 2019, with an average of 3,500 TPD in 2019.

The grade is expected to be about 10.4 G/T in 2019, which is low and quite disappointing. The company said:

The lower grade in 2019 reflects the sequencing of stopes in the mine plan to achieve the development ramp up to the 3,800 tonnes per day production rate, working within geotechnical and ventilation constraints. The average gold grade is representative of the areas to be mined in 2019 and is not representative of the estimated life of mine grade, which will be provided in the second quarter

AISC for 2019 is expected to range from $775 to $875 per ounce of gold sold. It is another disappointment. I was hoping for a low $700s.

AISC includes $15 million for one-time sustaining capital expenditures such as access road and camp upgrades, an underground maintenance shop and a back-up underground paste booster pump. AISC also includes approximately $23 million for growth-oriented expenses such as resource expansion drilling and an additional 300 meters per month of underground development associated with the production ramp-up from 2,700 to 3,800 tonnes per day (an increase from 700 meters per month to 1,000 meters per month).

3 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow situation is improving with the gold production. As expected in my preceding article on PVG, 2018's free cash flow is $164.4 million.

4 - Net debt is $579 million as of December 31, 2018 Net debt is now $579 million, down sequentially, which is not including the $237 million to be paid for the stream.

Full-Year 2018 Financial Milestones (excerpt): Repurchased 100% of the 8% gold and silver stream that was sold as part of the construction financing package for $237 million.

Closed a $480.0 million debt facility to refinance the existing construction credit facility.

Reduced total debt by approximately $180 million with the repurchase of the stream and refinancing of the construction credit facility and substantially reduced our average financing cost.

5 - Gold and Silver Production

Note: Gold price realized this quarter was $1,206 per oz. Pretium Resources is getting an average gold price discounted between $15 and $20. The company said in the press release:

Treatment costs and refining charges associated with concentrate sales, in the amount of $4.5 million, were included within concentrate revenue. The average London Bullion Market Association AM and PM market price over the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $1,227 per ounce.

Production details: Grade per Tonne and Daily Production Tonne per day.

Note: The company is still planning to increase its production rate at Brucejack to 3,800 tons per day from the currently permitted rate of 2,700 tons per day. For an investment estimated at less than $25 million, Pretium Resources can increase the run rate at the mill by 40%, increasing production and reducing all-in sustaining costs.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Pretium Resources has finally closed its first chapter of a hopefully long and profitable mining life. The ramp-up was not a light process, it never is, but management did a high-grade job and adjusted to the technical challenge. The Brucejack is a good mine, but difficult to mine due to its specific nature, and I do not think it will get better. Furthermore, reality has set in, and shareholders come to realize that it will not be what Quartermain once promoted to get the massive financing required.

However, Joseph Ovsenek had some encouraging comments for 2019:

We are well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow in 2019. With our permit to increase production in hand, our focus in 2019 will be on building sustainable mining and milling operations at 3,800 tonnes per day. The variable nature of the Brucejack gold mineralization is well documented, and we are leveraging the experience gathered from mining over 1.5 million tonnes of ore to enable us to mine for maximum value.

However, I found the grade low and AISC higher than I was expecting.

Technical Analysis

PVG is trading within a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $7.80 (I recommend selling at least 20% of your position at this level unless gold price can trade above $1,350 per ounce) and line support in a range $6.80-7.00 which is a double bottom (I recommend accumulating at this level and below). PVG could eventually reach $9-10 in 2019 if the price of gold continues to be bullish as I am expecting.

Technically, descending channel patterns are short-term bearish, which means it is probable that PVG will retest the $6.80-7.00 support indicated above.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PVG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.