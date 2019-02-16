Why Sun Life Is Not A Wonderful Investment Choice

SLF has outstanding fundamentals because its stock price is still trading in the same $35-to-$36 price range where it changed hands five years ago.

Unfortunately, Sun Life of Canada continues to fumble in Asian countries. As a result, it is not a wonderful company that we should gamble on.

Being a former Warren Buffett disciple, I respect the fundamentals of Sun Life Financial (SLF). Unfortunately, Mr. Buffett also said that we must prioritize buying wonderful businesses at fair prices over investing in fair companies at wonderful prices. At first glance, SLF’s wonderful low valuation ratios can seduce bargain-hunting investors to bet on it.

Seeking Alpha’s chart below illustrates the attractive low P/E, P/S, and P/B ratios of SLF. Many bargain-loving investors believe that a decades-old mega-cap company (like SLF) with a lower-than-10x forward P/E ratio, and a P/S ratio of less than 1x, is great for bottom-fishing.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

On the other hand, SLF’s 0% five-year return is a danger signal because it screams that the stock has long been perceived as a zero-growth company. My takeaway is that many institutional and small retail investors are ignoring SLF because they do not want another 0% five-year return. Logically, I conclude that SLF is trading at bargain prices because it looks ugly to most investors (who despise stagnating firms).

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Sun Life Financial has a decent dividend payment history, and yet the stock is still unloved. I'm convinced that the majority of investors do not prioritize fundamentals and dividend payments when it comes to their stock picks. The stagnant five-year return performance of SLF is anathema to most investors. The mediocre five-year revenue growth rate of Sun Life Financial is a turn-off to investors.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Sun Life Finance’s core markets, Canada and America, are peaking and will soon be on the decline. Asia, Africa, and Latin America are Sun Life’s next sources of growth. Unfortunately, I do not think Asia will ever be fertile ground for Sun Life.

Very Weak Asia Strategy

I concluded that Sun Life Financial is not a wonderful company (from Buffett’s principles) because it continues to underperform in Asia. Asia is widely accepted as the next growth driver for the global insurance industry. Asia reportedly drives 76% of global insurance growth. I checked Sun Life’s Q4 2018 earnings report. It clearly stated that SLF Asia individual insurance sales were flat, and that SLF Asia’s wealth sales are down 45% on a constant-currency basis.

(Source: SLF Q4 2018 ER Presentation)

Sun Life’s fierce rival, Manulife (MFC), reported solid growth in its Asia business (Asia cores sales up 23.4%). It should be clear now why Sun Life Financial is not a wonderful company. It is stagnating/declining in Asia - the world’s biggest growth driver for the global insurance industry. Do not be misled; Sun Life will always be an insurance company. Sun Life is only selling investment-linked insurance plans because if they did not do so, they would have declined a long time ago.

I do not know about other countries but I can attest that Sun Life Financial Philippines is the No. 1 life insurance company here, based on premium income. This might be due to the fact that Sun Life has been operating in my country for more than 110 years.

Sun Life seems to be unable to hit it big in other Asian countries. It is not among the top 10 insurance companies in India. The firm started operating in China in 2002, and yet it is largely unknown in China and Indonesia. These three Asian markets with huge population are perfect expansion areas. It’s a shame that Sun Life is a failure in all three countries.

Sun Life talked about expanding in Singapore and Thailand in 2016. It is already February 2019 and there’s still no Sun Life Singapore or Sun Life Thailand. I suspect that the firm is content being No. 1 in the Philippines. It has more than $6 billion in cash and outstanding credit ratings. Sadly, I don’t see it risking an expansion in other Southeast Asian countries anytime soon.

Go read the management discussion PDF file. It does not mention any real expansion plans in Asia. A firm that cannot grow in the best expansion areas for insurance is not a wonderful company. Going forward, I bet that SLF will still be trading at around $35 to $36 five years from now. It is a giant that is looking fat, rich, contented - and ready to go into a long hibernation.

Final Thoughts

A global insurance company that can only be No. 1 in the Philippines is a poor investment choice. Sun Life is only No. 3 in Canada. We should avoid SLF. There are better dividend-paying and growing companies out there.

Asia is the biggest growth driver for insurance sales and yet Sun Life is underperforming there. The solid growth in Asia is why MFC touts better one- and three-year revenue growth rates than SLF does. In my book, if you like insurance, MFC is a better bet than SLF. Manulife is growing in Asia; Sun Life is stagnating there.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I opine that struggling insurance vendors are poor choices for your wealth/investments. Banks, mutual funds, hedge funds, and private bankers are still better options when it comes to investing. Sun Life’s growth as an investment management service provider is therefore limited.

It is my fearless forecast that Sun Life Financial will never be among the top 20/top 50 asset managers in the world.

Sun Life’s struggle in Asia means it is also far from having a bigger slice of the massive assets under management in Asia. Sun Life Financial is not among the top 10 players in Japan, India, China, Australia, and Hong Kong. I humbly conclude that Sun Life Financial has no decent growth opportunity in Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.