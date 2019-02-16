Global Medical REIT - 7.68% Yield With Big Upside

The most important risk is the increased cost of borrowing, which could slow down the acquisition activity and put pressure on GMRE's cash flows.

The business: net lease + defensive type of real estate = cycle inelastic profits

Global Medical REIT (NYSEMKT:GMRE) is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to leading clinical operators with dominant market share. GMRE intends to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by leasing each of its healthcare facilities to a single market-leading operator under a long-term triple-net lease.

Net lease operating platform, which tends to be more resilient during economic fluctuations, coupled with the safe healthcare real estate investments makes the business model recession-proof and offers less risk than other REITs.

More specifically, a net lease requires GMRE's tenants to pay, in addition to the rent, all of the property expenses which may normally be paid by the property owner/landlord in other types of leases (e.g., real estate taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other items). The most noteworthy factors which support the thesis of healthcare REIT industry tailwinds:

65+ age group expected to double between 2015 and 2060;

85+ age group expected to triple between 2015 and 2060;

approximately 90% of adults over 65 have one or more chronic condition; this includes diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression, and hypertension; and

about 25% of Baby Boomers expect to live past age 90, which will require more medical attention.

Acquisition-driven management, where the leverage becomes less risky in light of GMRE's business model

GMRE has a robust acquisition pipeline anticipated to drive future growth and cash flows to support a sustainable and well-covered dividend.

Jeffrey M. Busch (Chairman & CEO) explains the company's strategy in the following words:

We aim to create a property portfolio comprised substantially of off-campus, purpose-built, licensed medical facilities such as MOBs, specialty hospitals, IRFs and ASCs, that are geographically situated to take advantage of the aging U.S. population and the decentralization of healthcare

Some of the most critical factors, which GMRE looks for before making acquisitions, can be divided into three segments: facilities, tenants, and markets/location.

Facilities should be characterized by institutional quality, purpose-built real estate, class A/recent construction or renovation and long-term leases with annual rent escalations.

Tenants should have to possess the following: strong providers with leading market share, rent guarantees and other credit protection, specialization in age-related procedures, operators with regional footprints, and strong and diversified payer mix and history.

Markets/location - Healthcare market with clear and quantifiable competitive dynamics, positioned to benefit from ongoing decentralization trends in healthcare, proximity to related resources, long-term positive demand drivers (population growth and demographics), and barriers to competition.

In my opinion, acquisition-driven management should not only solely focus on just buying new properties, but also try to incorporate disposals of the existing assets in case if a lucrative opportunity arises. The Great Bend Disposition illustrates how the management recently made an astonishing deal by selling one of its properties. On December 20, 2018, GMRE disposed the Great Bend Regional Hospital for gross proceeds of $32.45 million, achieving a 43% levered IRR, a 24% unlevered IRR and generating a gain of approximately $8 million.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, GMRE completed six acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 206,997 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $58.6 million with an annualized base rent of $4.5 million and a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.59%.

The portfolio

GMRE owns and operates 72 state‐of‐the‐art, purpose‐built healthcare buildings that, as stated before, are primarily leased on a triple‐net basis and contain over 1.9 million net leasable square feet, approximately $47.7 million in annualized base rent, and an approximate weighted average cap rate of 7.9%. As of September 30, 2018, the portfolio was 100% occupied and leased to 41 high‐quality tenants with a weighted average lease term of approximately 10.4 years.

Both pie charts indicate that the overall GMRE portfolio is extremely diversified - both at the tenant and state level. For example, the largest tenant comprises only 11% of total annual base rent and the largest state in terms of where the rent comes from accounts for 24% of the whole pie. Moreover, tenants, which generate 66% of the total revenues, have provided information about their rent coverage ratio - the average RCR is 4.59.

The fact that almost 50% of its leases have a term longer than 10 years and ~75% of leases will not expire in the coming seven years makes the argument of a safe portfolio even stronger.

Stock Performance and Valuations

Comparing Janus' Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) (an ETF that invests in healthcare REITs. The fund looks to track the performance of the Solactive Long-Term Care Index, which seeks global exposure of companies that directly benefit from the growing need for long-term care services) to GMRE, we can see that since 2018 GMRE has outperformed OLD by ~10%. During this period, GMRE has provided a total return of 30.51%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, AFFO per share grew to $0.56 compared to $0.40 for the comparable prior year period. FFO per share grew to $0.58 compared to $0.27. Namely, AFFO and FFO exhibited a 40% and 214% increase respectively. Its P/FFO is 19.17x compared to the long-term industry average of 16.5x, meaning that it trades at a slight premium.

However, when we compare its TTM P/B to that of its closest peers, we can conclude that from this valuation perspective, the stock does not look overvalued at all.

In addition, TTM P/CFO supports the argument made from the TTM P/B ratio that GMRE does not trade at a premium, but rather at a discount relative to its peers.

Recently made acquisitions have resulted in an expanded debt-to-equity ratio of ~1.4. Compared to GMRE's closest competitors, it has approximately 30% more debt relative to equity. However, this is a fully justified pattern for firms that actively seek to acquire new business and hence issue more debt to finance these acquisitions.

Among other analyzed healthcare REITs, Global Medical provides one of the highest dividend yields - 7.68%. This is a logical consequence of its below-average P/CFO, and taking into account the recent maneuvers in acquisitions, the yield is very attractive.

Assuming that GMRE will experience its share price convergence to at least average valuation levels of its peers, then ~24% (USD10.42) share price appreciation can be expected. 24% is calculated by taking the mean of the aforementioned healthcare REITs' P/B, P/CFO and letting GMRE's valuation metrics converge to that mean value. The assumption that GMRE's valuation will catch up with that of its competitors is, in my opinion, reasonable given the aggressive acquisitions and the proven management track record of selling assets in a profitable manner.

Risks to consider

Some of the most common risks that are not only relevant for GMRE but also for the whole sector are increased cost of debt, regulatory changes and potential loss of major customers. If the cost of debt will continue to increase, there is a huge probability of GMRE suffering great harm since it has one of the largest leverage among its peers. In that case, one could reasonably expect GMRE to slow down its acquisition activity that could result in investors discounting its future cash flows more aggressively - hence limiting the upside for the stock. While the loss of an important customer is still relevant for GMRE, the composition of its tenants allows one not to put a too big emphasis on this risk.

The bottom line

Global Medical REIT is poised to benefit from increased healthcare spending by an aging U.S. population and by increasing chronic conditions. The broadly diversified portfolio both at the tenant and state level coupled with the net-lease agreement types allows one to consider the current dividend yield of 7.68% as a secure source of current income. In addition, the stock also provides a ~24% upside potential (valuation convergence to the average level of its peers), which is strongly backed by the acquisition-driven management.

Global Medical REIT is a strong buy.

