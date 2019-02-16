Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value

Annaly Capital Management just about covered its dividend with core earnings in the quarter ending December.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) remains an attractive income vehicle for dividend investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The mortgage real estate investment trust reported decent fourth-quarter results, and just about covered its dividend with core earnings in the quarter ending December. NLY has value as an income vehicle in times of market turbulence, and an investment in the mortgage REIT at today's price point yields 11.7 percent.

Portfolio Overview

The company has evolved from a mortgage REIT with a sizable agency MBS business into a diversified capital manager with a growing commercial real estate and middle-market financing business. The total portfolio at the end of the December quarter was valued at $113.0 billion.

Here's a breakdown by business segment:

Annaly's diversification strategy has paid off for the mortgage REIT. The company today is a larger, more diversified capital manager with enhanced access to investment opportunities.

Importantly, the company's growing size has led to considerable cost efficiencies. Today, Annaly is twice as efficient as its mortgage REIT peers.

Value In Times Of Crisis

Annaly has been around for more than two decades and made it well through multiple market crises. Hence, the mortgage REIT has value for income investors in times of market turbulence and as a hedge against market volatility.

The REIT has produced leading total returns over the last five years with a comparatively low Beta coefficient (a Beta coefficient below 1 signals below-average risk). In other words, Annaly has produced excess returns while being less risky than other investments in the stock market.

Distribution Coverage

Annaly Capital Management has a very narrow margin of dividend safety, and the mortgage REIT has paid out 100 percent of its core earnings in the last seven quarters. NLY pulled in an average of $0.30/share in core earnings since Q2-2017, which compares against a stable quarterly dividend payout of $0.30/share.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Annaly's shares currently sell for a premium to accounting book value, and the mortgage REIT's P/B multiple is slightly higher than the BV multiples of other mortgage REITs in the sector.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Annaly has a significant amount of interest rate and credit risk. Changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads could negatively impact the mortgage REIT's financial performance going forward. In addition, NLY regularly issues new shares as a way to raise capital for new investments, which exposes shareholders to dilution risks.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management is an attractive income vehicle for dividend investors with an above-average risk tolerance. Its growing size and enhanced diversification profile improve the value proposition, and the mortgage REIT has value during times of heightened market volatility. NLY just about covered its dividend with core earnings in the last quarter, though the margin for error is thin. Buy for income.

