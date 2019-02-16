Maybe The Honeymoon Is Over For Brazilian Indices, Maybe It Isn't

The month of January was a great month for the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ), the ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UBR) and the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:BRZU) investors, but February has yet to show us the same passion. EWZ, UBR, and BRZU returns for January were 19.22%, 40.24%, and 64,38%, respectively. It is in my opinion that the underlying index and the Brazilian Real still have upside available. I hope to demonstrate that this is true in the below research.

This article is a continuation of my price multiple series for the IBrX 50 Index which debuted on July 10th, 2018. The IBrX 50 holds the 50 most actively traded shares in the Brazilian stock market, all of which are in the Ibovespa Index and most are held in the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. Furthermore, the IBrX 50 is positively correlated to Ibovespa (IBOV) as proven by its correlation factor of 0.99893 and an R2 of 0.99785. The adjusted R2 is 99.78%, and the standard error is extremely low (0.00310). What these two sentences are saying is that the following linear model almost entirely explains the returns of IBrX 50. The Linear regression model is r% IBrX 50 = -0.000154 + 0.98751 (r% IBOV) and was calculated from a sample size of 48 monthly (from 07/01/2014 till 06/01/2018) observations (Source: Yahoo Finance). The bottom line is that any conclusion that we can draw from the price multiples of IBrX 50, we can also apply to IBOV and consequently to the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, the ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped ETF and the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF. It is important to remember that investors of these ETFs have exposure to both Ibovespa (R FC ) and the Brazilian Real (R FX ). Also, be aware that UBR is a 2x leveraged ETF and BRZU is a 3x leveraged ETF.

The IBrX 50 After Reconstitution:

Our good friends at B3 (Brazilian Stock Exchange) decided to begin the year with changes to the index's constituents. They removed five stocks from the IBrX 50 index, and the below table will show their replacements.

REMOVED: EQTL3 FIBR3 FLRY3 MRVE3 VVAR11 ADDED: ELET6 BRDT3 GOLL4 NATU3 VVAR3

Source: IBrX 50 Index Composition

The company Equatorial (EQTL3) was removed from IBrX 50 and was replaced by Eletrobras's (NYSE:EBR) (NYSE:EBR.B) preferred shares (ELET6). The results of this change are that Eletrobras has an index weight of 1.117% where it used to be only 0.367%. Also, the Utilities sector's weight in the index increased by 18.5 bps, now 2.061%. Fibria Celulose (NYSE:FBR) (FIBR3) was removed from the index as it is no longer trading because Suzano (OTCPK:SUZBY) (SUZB3) acquired them. Though this was a no brainer, I was not happy that the exchange indirectly increased our exposure to Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by adding Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. (BRDT3). Another choice that I was not so fond of was the removal of Fleury (OTC:FLRYF) (FLRY3) which reduced the index's exposure to the Healthcare Sector. The exchange did give us exposure to the Passenger Transportation industry which we did not initially have, so that was a plus. Next, the exchange removed MRV Engenharia e Participações (OTCPK:MRVNY) (MRVE3) which reduced the index's exposure to the Real Estate industry and increased exposure to the Consumer Products industry by adding Natura (NATU3). Lastly, the exchange removed VVAR11 and replaced it with VVAR3 (both are Via Varejo (OTC:GBXPY) (OTC:GBXPF)) because VVAR11 is no longer traded on the exchange.

Price Multiples for IBrX 50:

Source: Price data from Yahoo Finance and per share data from companies' earnings during the period of 05/15/2018 until 01/31/2019

The above graphs demonstrate that the IBrX 50 is recovering as it is above its historical mean. The average P/E and P/S multiple is 17.9x and 1.40x, respectively. The max P/E ratio was 21.6x (05/16/2018) and the minimum was 15.9x (09/04/2018).

Expectations for EWZ and BRZU:

The left column of the table below is based upon the same historical information as the above P/E ratio graph. The maximum and minimum price is just the maximum and minimum P/E ratio multiplied by the index's current EPS. The Maximum FX estimate comes from the Brazilian Central Bank's Economic Outlook Report, and the Minimum FX estimate is the all-time historical low for the Brazilian Real. Using this information and EWZ's closing price 02/08/2019, I calculated the estimates for EWZ.

HISTORICAL ESTIMATES ^IBX50 PRICE 15,800 BRLUSD 0.2682 EWZ PRICE 43.07 MAX R$ 18,592 MAX FX $ 0.2703 MAX $ 51.07 MIN R$ 13,663 MIN FX $ 0.2358 MIN $ 32.74 UPSIDE >>> 18% UPSIDE >>> 1% UPSIDE >>> 19% DOWNSIDE>>> -14% DOWNSIDE>>> -12% DOWNSIDE>>> -24% As of 02/08/2019

The below table is based upon my estimates, and to better understand them, I encourage you to read my Brazilian economics article. The maximum index price was calculated from my Grinold-Kroner Model. The maximum FX rate was calculated from my Purchasing Power Parity Model, also found in the same economics article. The minimum FX rate is based upon technical analysis where I feel that the strong support for the BRLUSD is 0.2562.

MY ESTIMATES ^IBX50 PRICE 15,800 BRLUSD 0.2682 EWZ PRICE 43.07 MY IDEA MAX $ 17,542 MY IDEA MAX $ 0.2885 MY IDEA MAX $ 51.44 MY IDEA MIN $ 14,048 MY IDEA MIN $ 0.2562 MY IDEA MIN $ 36.57 UPSIDE >>> 11% UPSIDE >>> 8% UPSIDE >>> 19% DOWNSIDE>>> -11% DOWNSIDE>>> -4% DOWNSIDE>>> -15% As of 02/08/2019

Conclusion:

It is in my opinion that the "honeymoon" experienced a quick return to reality but should regain its "passion" soon. Both of my EWZ estimate models show an upside of 19% and my most pessimistic model shows a maximum downsize of 24%. If an investor would like to limit their downside exposure, I would encourage them to buy an Out Of The Money (OTM) put option that will expire in the next couple of months. I feel that the largest short-term risk to EWZ and to the Brazilian economy is headline risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRZU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.