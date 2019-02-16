ETJ: It Could Be A Good Idea To Hedge Your Market Bets With This High-Yielding Closed-End Fund

There appear to be two competing voices in the financial media today. On one side is a group of bulls who believe that the generally weak market performance that we saw in the fourth quarter of last year was just a brief correction and that the market strength that we have seen since the start of this year will continue on for a while longer. On the other side, we have a group of bears that are calling for an imminent and massive correction similar to the one that the market saw in 1929 that ushered in the Great Depression. This all must be quite confusing to investors that are simply trying to preserve their living standards and protect the money that they have earned. Fortunately, there is a closed-end fund that can help you protect your wealth against market turbulence while offering a massive 10.28% yield to boot. That fund is the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ).

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, its primary objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this goal, the fund invests in a portfolio of common stocks, many of which are dividend-payers. This is not exclusively the case, though, as there are several stocks in the portfolio, including in the top ten, that do not pay dividends. Here are the fund's top ten holdings:

Source: Fund Website

As we can see here, most of these stocks pay a dividend of some kind, but we also have stocks like Amazon (AMZN) that are mostly in the portfolio because the fund's management expects that they will be able to deliver a relatively large amount of capital gains. The remainder of the stocks are in here to provide dividends that can help support the payouts that the fund makes to its investors (although most of these stocks also have some capital gains potential).

As my long-time readers on this topic are likely already aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position occupy more than a 5% weighting in the portfolio. This is because a heavily-weighted asset can expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk, which is the risk that affects that particular company individually. This is basically the risk that some event will occur that causes the price of a given stock to decline independently of the market and is the risk that we seek to eliminate through diversification. However, if a stock is too heavily-weighted, then its idiosyncratic risk is not completely diversified away and thus the stock can bring the portfolio down with it if it declines. Fortunately, though, not one of the positions has a weighting above 5% so the portfolio appears protected against this risk.

The one thing that we do notice by looking at the fund's top ten holdings is that it appears to have an outsized allocation to technology. This is indeed the case:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

As we can see, technology is by far the highest weighted sector. However, the fund's weighting to this sector is not particularly out of line with the weighting that we see in the S&P 500. It is therefore questionable whether this is a problem or not since ETJ appears to be comparably diverse to that index, but the S&P 500 itself is very heavily-weighted towards only a few stocks, as I have pointed out before.

Earlier in this article, I stated that this could be a good fund to use to hedge your portfolio and protect your wealth. This is due to the interesting options strategy that ETJ uses in addition to its portfolio. This strategy consists of selling out-of-the-money call options against the S&P 500 index. The fund then uses the money from this to purchase put options on the index. The point of this strategy is to protect against the downside as the fund will be able to exercise these put options when the market declines without incurring costs due to the premiums that it collects from the sale of the call options. The downside, though, is that by doing this, the fund also generally sacrifices much of the upside that it would otherwise enjoy during strong markets. As such, this fund is the type of investment that should be used to protect yourself against market turbulence but does not really make a long-term buy and hold fund.

Reasons To Hedge

There are numerous reasons why having a hedge against a decline in the market is a good idea right now.

One reason for this comes from the yield curve. Back in early December, Bloomberg reported that the yield curve in the United States inverted for the first time in more than a decade. What this means is that the interest rate on long-term debt is lower than the rate on short-term debt. This generally means that the bond market expects interest rates to fall going forward and is typically viewed as an indicator of a coming recession because historically, one has occurred 21 months on average following an inversion. The yield curve remains inverted today, which adds to our conviction that the current market strength may prove fleeting.

Another sign of potential trouble ahead comes from the United States Treasury. In the trailing twelve-month period, the U.S. Treasury reported total tax receipts of $3.33 trillion. This was a 0.4% decline over the $3.344 trillion that the government collected in the same period of the previous year. Historically, every time that U.S. government receipts declined on a twelve-month rolling basis, the United States was either in a recession or emerging from one:

Source: Zero Hedge

The only exception to this was in 2016 when receipts very briefly declined, but they quickly bounced back. It appears, though, that this may have been a dead cat bounce as the figure turned negative very shortly afterward. If this metric holds true, then we could once again be looking at a market decline caused by a recession in the near-term. Even if it does not hold true, the uncertainty that this adds to the overall environment could certainly make having a hedge a desirable thing.

Finally, we have indications that consumers are beginning to cut back on spending. The biggest evidence for this comes from the retail sector, which saw sales drop 1.2% in December. This was the largest month-over-month drop since 2009 and the fact that they came during the month of December, which is typically a very strong month for the retail sector, is very discouraging for the performance of the economy going forward. This is due to the fact that consumer spending accounts for around two-thirds of economic activity, and if this has begun to slow down, then it introduces a great deal of uncertainty.

Performance

As already mentioned, ETJ is not an ideal fund to buy and hold. This is due to the fact that its options strategy tends to perform rather poorly in strong markets. As we can see here, the fund has actually lost money over the trailing one- to three-year periods, and while it did deliver positive returns over longer periods, they were nothing to write home about.

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

This was also the only closed-end fund to deliver a positive return throughout the 2008-2009 market crash, which I discussed in a previous article. Thus, the trick is to use ETJ to protect your wealth but not to rely on it during bull markets. For reasons already discussed, now may be an appropriate time to begin building a position in the fund and collect a solid yield while you ride out any potential problems ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.