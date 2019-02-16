3 Top Stocks For The Dawn Of The EV Age

ICE vehicle sales likely peaked in 2018 and may now be in permanent decline.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology is over 100 years old and billions of dollars have been spent fine-tuning it over the years. If he could see today's vehicles, Henry Ford, the pioneer of the auto assembly line back in 1913, would be truly amazed.

All ICE vehicles, however, have one major flaw - they burn polluting gasoline or diesel fuel. Now, however, we have a new, technologically superior, more efficient, and cleaner mode of transportation: the electric vehicle (EV).

However, some analysts think that combustion engine vehicle sales peaked in 2018 and may trend down from this point on.

Vehicle sales in the developed world have been stagnating or in decline for several years now. Fast-growing, developing countries such as China have more recently carried the growth baton. But in 2018 due to a slowing economy and trade tensions, China too saw auto sales fall.

Sure, unit sales will likely recover if and when trade issues are worked out and global economies rebound. But now there is a new kid on the block: the EV. And in China, the world's largest auto market, EV sales are growing rapidly - cannibalizing ICE sales. December of 2018 saw over 160,000 EVs sold in China, approximately 7.1% of all sales. Remember that in China, government EV mandates are already in place and a probable ICE sales ban looms in the future.

ICE sales have other headwinds. Buyers may be increasingly holding off on vehicle purchases as they wait for an EV to their liking to become available. And those who already have an EV? Almost 90% say they will never go back to an ICE. (Count me in that group.) So, even though the number of EVs on the road is still small, ICE sales could already be affected.

There may be signs of incipient panic among the traditional automakers. General Motors (GM), having seen Tesla (TSLA) capture the luxury car market in just a few years, is now talking about an electric SUV Cadillac. Ford (F) is looking at electrifying its top-selling F-series pickups. Toyota (NYSE:TM), perhaps looking to hedge its fuel cell efforts, is joint venturing with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (OTCPK:PCRFF) (Tesla's battery supplier) on EV batteries.

EV sales are in the fast lane and moving up quickly

Even as ICE sales falter, EV sales are rocking. As in China, Canada is also seeing EV sales reaching up to 8% of new car sales. In the U.S., the world's second-largest auto market, EV sales were up 81% in 2018. In the EU, the world's third-largest auto market, EV sales are up 42% in the first half of 2018. It's also notable that the Tesla Model 3 is just getting started in the EU and China.

Globally, EV sales are expected to show a 66% increase over 2017 and the EIA predicts the number of EVs on the road will grow from 3 million today to 125 million by 2030.

But, the floodgates are just beginning to open. An abundance of new EV models is expected in 2020 and 2021. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) alone expects to have some 27 EV models on its MEB platform by 2022.

Why EVs? Why now? Well, the heart of an EV is its battery and batteries just keep getting better and cheaper. BNEF’s Yayoi Sekine says, “[Battery] costs have come down faster than we expected." And the trend is expected to continue.

(Source: Powur)

Melting polar ice caps will mean melting ICE sales

The elephant in the room, which no one wants to talk about, is ICE greenhouse gas emissions of CO2 and NO2. The IEA recently came out with rather dire warnings of what the steadily increasing CO2 in the air is doing to our climate.

Few even think about it. We all do it. Just gas up, go where you wish, vent the exhaust, and forget about it. Repeat as whenever you wish. And it is repeated, hundreds of millions of times each and every day with the world's 1.2 billion vehicles. Just how much can the earth's thin atmosphere take? Scientists have been thinking about that for some time now and it doesn't look good.

CO2 levels are currently the highest in 400,000 years (and marching higher every day). As CO2 is a greenhouse gas which traps heat, it's not surprising that we see the earth's polar ice caps starting to melt and mountain glaciers disappearing. See here, here, and here.

It appears that most of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases goes into the oceans. As a result, we see warmer seas, more intense rainstorms, killer heat waves (Australia is having one of its hottest summers ever), melting ice caps, and rising sea levels.

How does this relate to EVs? Well, EVs don't emit greenhouse gases or particulates, and as the economic cost of this pollution becomes better known, expect more government mandates (already present in China) and increasing public pressure to replace ICEs with EVs.

3 relatively safe picks at the dawn of the EV age

Leaving the Tesla drama aside, let's look instead at 3, more conservative, companies which will likely benefit from the coming EV transition.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY)

As noted, China is the world's largest auto market and BYD, market-cap $18 billion, is the country's largest EV manufacturer. Although not a pure EV company, BYD sells electric cars, charging stations, buses, trucks, forklifts, and more. Most sales are in China, but the company is growing its international exposure. In the US, they manufacture electric buses in Lancaster, California.

BYD's top electric vehicles include the "e5" sedan, the "Song", and the "Qin".

BYD began as a battery manufacturer in 1995 and today is a strong participant in that business. The company is planning new battery factories in China and Europe.

Key financial data show BYD's quarterly revenue up nearly 20% YoY, trailing PE is 41, operating margin of 3.6%, total debt to equity is 129, and the return on equity is 5.7%. There is a small dividend.

A slowing global economy and trade tensions between the U.S. and China have investors leery of Chinese stocks and BYD is no exception. The shares, currently around 13, are well off their 52-week high of 19.6 and somewhat above the 52-week low of 10.33. I would consider buying on dips here.

As always, there are risks. The company is based in China so investors assume any risk that the country may pose. Also, BYD ownership is somewhat opaque. One family controls most of the shares and has close ties with the Chinese government. (I'm not sure if that is good or bad, but it does introduce uncertainty).

Volkswagen AG

Putting its diesel emissions scandal in the rear view mirror, Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, has new management and a new mission. In a huge switch, the company is getting out of the diesel business and instead throwing its massive resources into EV development. Volkswagen expects its MEB platform to be an inexpensive way to manufacture EVs. A Golf-sized vehicle is expected to be the company's first mass-market EV in the model year 2020.

VW expects to invest 30 billion euros over the next five years in its electrification push.

Financially, Volkswagen is in good shape. The latest quarter shows revenue growth up over 10% since last year, trailing PE a low 5.3, total debt to equity is 185 and return on equity of 13.4%. There is no dividend.

As the biggest auto company, Volkswagen has considerable resources to throw into its EV efforts and will likely give front runner Tesla strong competition once its cars reach the market. The company has indicated it may sell EVs for as little as $21,000. If so, this makes unsubsidized EVs as cheap, if not cheaper, than ICEs - a major tipping point.

The biggest risk for Volkswagen investors would be a continued slowdown in the global economy as total vehicle sales would follow the economy down.

Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic is a large (market cap $22 billion) Japanese electronics firm perhaps best known as the supplier of Tesla's EV batteries.

Investors should be aware, however, that EV batteries are less than 35% of Panasonic's business. According to the 2018 Annual report, the company's sales breakdown is 32% appliances (vacuum cleaners, washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and more), 32% automotive-industrial (EV batteries and more), 23% eco solutions (LED lighting and solar products), and 13% connected solutions (aviation, manufacturing, and entertainment systems). Sales are international, but most are in the Asia Pacific area, especially Japan.

Key financial data shows Panasonic to be in relatively good shape, though revenue growth is flat. The trailing PE is 11. The operating profit margin is 4.2%, and total debt to equity is 64. The company pays a 2.8% dividend. The stock is in a downward trend over the last year and may represent good value at this point.

Panasonic has big plans. It wants to increase EV battery cell production 30% by the end of the year at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory. The company's EV battery business is currently exclusive to Tesla, but it's now discussing a joint venture with Toyota to build electric car batteries together. Panasonic also is looking to double its EV battery production in China.

Risks for Panasonic include a Tesla bankruptcy (unlikely) and/or a setback in China (possible, considering the past animosity between the two countries).

Conclusion

The EV revolution is just getting started and it's not easy to know who the winners will be. My approach is to invest small amounts in the larger companies such as the ones mentioned above and also small amounts in the battery metal miners. Then let the market sort out the winners. The 3 companies profiled above appear to be among the more conservative choices for investing in here at the dawn of the EV age.

Disclaimer: As always, investors should do their own research and exercise due diligence before investing in any of the company's mentioned in this article. Mass produced EVs is a very new phenomenon and it's difficult to pick winners with any certainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDY, PCRFY, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.