General Dynamics: Hold This Military Contractor For Long-Term Income Growth

General Dynamics' three-year forward CAGR of 6% is fair and will give you steady growth with the increasing worldwide economy and defense budgets.

General Dynamics' total return underperformed the Dow average for my 49-month test period by 7.63% which is poor mainly due to the down market at the end of 2018.

General Dynamics' dividends are about average at 2.2% and have increased for 21 years in a row, a dividend aristocrat almost there with a dividend increase coming in March 2019.

General Dynamics (GD), one of the largest manufacturer for defense and other government markets, is a hold for the conservative income investor. General Dynamics has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, General Dynamics has a good chart going up and to the right for 2014 through 2017. The latest dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid income investment.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of General Dynamics will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

General Dynamics passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

General Dynamics does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 21 years of increases and a 2.2% yield. General Dynamics is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year dividend growth rate is also good at 11%. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 32%. After paying the increasing dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. GD passes this guideline. GD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $50 billion. General Dynamics 2019 projected cash flow at $4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth, buybacks and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 6.0% misses my guideline requirement by a small amount, and I think the CAGR will be above my requirement of 7% going forward. This fair future growth for General Dynamics can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their defense products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. GD fails this guideline since their total return is 32.27%, less than the Dow's total return of 39.90%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $18,200 today, and this makes General Dynamics a fair investment for the total return investor looking back with future growth to come. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. GD's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $188, passing the guideline. GD's price is presently 5% below the target. GD is under the target price at present and has a relatively low PE ratio of 14, making GD a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present dip provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is no. The total return is fair and the increasing dividend for 21 years makes a good combination for the conservative income investor. The Portfolio already has Lockheed (LMT) in it which is a much better company. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles, but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, make a fair profit, invest profits back into the business and also generate a fair income stream. Most of all what makes GD interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. General Dynamics misses against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 32.27% makes General Dynamics a poor investment for the total return investor. General Dynamics has an above average dividend yield of 2.2% and has had increases for 21 years, making General Dynamics a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in March 2019 to $1.02/Qtr. from $0.93/Qtr., or a 9.7% increase.

Dow's 49-month total return baseline is 39.90%

Company name 49-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage General Dynamics 32.37% -7.53% 2.2%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 13, 2019, General Dynamics reported earnings that beat expected by $0.09 at $3.07, compared to last year at $2.10. Total revenue was higher at $10.38 billion more than a year ago by 25.4% year over year and beat expected revenue by $20 million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $2.89 compared to last year at $2.65, a moderate increase.

Business Overview

General Dynamics is one of the largest manufacturers of military defense systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

"The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems, and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair. The Company operates through four business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems."

Overall, General Dynamics is a good business with a 6%-8% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for GD's military products. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides GD with the capability to continue its growth as the defense business increases and foreign sales are expanded.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 13, 2019, earnings release, Phebe N. Novakovic (Chief Executive Officer) said:

"We enjoyed a solid fourth quarter, the results in comparisons with prior period were straightforward for the most part. As a result, I will go through them briefly to leave more time for my thoughts on the business segments, our outlook for 2019 and your questions. For all-in-all, a solid quarter, with good performance, particularly compared to the year-ago quarter as well as the third quarter of 2018. For the year, we had fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $11.22. This is also $0.09 above consensus. All-in-all, 2018 was a very good year. A year of growth and a year of important order intake that left the company well-positioned for 2019. We believe that last year will be the low point in operating earnings during this transition to our new models with modest earnings increase in 2019 and 2020, and significant earnings traction thereafter."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the General Dynamics business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. GD has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow.

Takeaways

General Dynamics is a good investment choice for the conservative income investor with its good dividend record and projected growth as the worldwide defense budgets increase, and the company buys back shares. General Dynamics will not be considered for The Good Business Portfolio since the portfolio already has LMT in it, a better company. If you want a steady growing income in the growing defense business, GD may be the right investment for you. Also, read my reviews of Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed that also have good fundamentals.

