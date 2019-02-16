ODFJELL ASA AKT A (ODJAF) CEO Kristian Morch on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ODFJELL ASA AKT A (OTC:ODJAF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristian Morch - CEO

Terje Iversen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bendik Engebretsen - Danske Bank Markets

Frode Morkedal - Clarksons Platou Securities

Petter Haugen - Kepler Chevreux

Kristian Morch

So good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Odfjell's Fourth Quarter Results and also presentation of the Preliminary Results For 2018. We are presenting here in Oslo this morning. But we are also broadcasting the presentation live. So if I can kindly ask you to wait until the end for questions, we'll take a Q&A session towards the end.

The very short version of what you're going to hear today is that 2018 turned out to be a very, very challenging year for Odfjell. We have experienced some of the worst market conditions that we have ever faced and at the same time we've had considerable impact of the ongoing restructuring in the terminals division. So we are presenting a bottom line result that is the worst in the history of the company and that history goes back a long time.

So this is not something that - a record that we're proud - satisfied with breaking, but as I said, it's actually not that easy. You have to look at this number in some context and we will get back to that a little bit later.

First of all, I'll take you through the highlights as usual and then Terje he will come on and talk about the financials. And then I will come back and take us through some operational reviews and finally, we're going to speak about prospects and market updates towards the end. And then there will be a Q&A session to end it off.

So if I start with the highlights for the fourth quarter, and first of all, I think after a very challenging 2018, it was nice to see that towards the end of the fourth quarter, we actually saw the markets begin to improve, quite substantially. And this is something that is carrying on into the first quarter. I'll speak more about the market outlook a little bit later.

We had an EBITDA in the quarter of $33 million, which is down, - which is up $2 million compared to the third quarter. And out of the $33 million, $27 million of that came from Tankers, which is more or less unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

On Terminals there was a $5 million EBITDA which was also in line with the third quarter. That all came down to a net result of minus $48 million for the quarter. But as you will see later that $48 million includes around $18.5 million in impairments. So if you net that out, then the result in the fourth quarter was in line with what we saw in the third quarter.

And then we have a couple of subsequent events that happened after the close of the quarter. First and foremost, we are very happy that Lindsay Goldberg have reached a deal to sell their shares in Odfjell Terminals in the US to a Canadian-based infrastructure fund called Northleaf. Northleaf have other investments in the terminal industry. They are long term and they are very good partners for Odfjell to continue to develop and improve the footprint in the US. So we are very happy with that, and that will give us visibility in terms of what's going to happen on those terminals.

Secondly, we have the last two gas ships that have been assets held for sale for the past more than a year, and we are now close to having a deal, for selling those two ships which we will expect will close within the first half of 2019.

I will not take you through the figures on the right hand side. That Terje is going to take us more details on that. But as you can see in the quote box 2000 - fourth quarter concluded a very challenging year for the chemical tanker business. We are happy to see that the markets have changed and we also think that change is not only driven by the bump up in the CPP, but it's a more fundamental shift that we have been predicting what happened around that time and so that's good to see. So we do believe we are past the bottom in terms of earnings.

If we then turn to the highlights for the full year 2018, it was a challenging year for the market, as I mentioned. The EBITDA for the year came in $135 million, which is around $30 million sort of below where it was in 2017. It is worth noting that the operating cash flow was positive in all quarters and stood at $43 million for the year. That does not justify the loss but it is still a fact that in the worst markets that we've ever experienced, we continue to generate positive operating cash flows.

The full year, net profit was $211 million loss heavily impacted by the impairments in Odfjell Terminals. If you look at all the impairments in Odfjell Terminals that was about two-thirds of that number or around $140 million. I think it's - I know the markets don't remember as well as sometimes they should. But I do want to mention that in 2016 and 2017 in total, we have taken $180 million profit gains from sale of those terminals.

So $140 million that happened in the 2018 has to be seen in that context. That does not in any way justify the results. We're just pointing out - pointing to that fact. And in effect, if you look at the closing of the Singapore sale that happened in the last week of December last year, had that closed two weeks later, the $211 million would have been $111 million loss. So we are talking about really big impacts from the restructure.

On Odfjell terminals, I'm repeating myself almost, but the restructuring of the terminal and Lindsay Goldberg exit is progressing well. We have solved Europe, we've solved the US we have solved the overall governance of the terminals. So what remains is to find a solution on the Asian terminals, which I'll also speak about a little bit later.

And finally, something which is not visible because of the bad markets. But during 2018 Odfjell has made the biggest changes to our fleet composition in the history of the company as well. So if you look at unit cost and efficiency and environmental footprint of the average - of the Odfjell tanker fleet. We have done quite a lot of progress in 2018. And that will be helping us as the markets improve.

I think those were the highlights and then I'm going to hand it over to Terje and I'll come back.

Terje Iversen

Thank you. I will start with the tanker figures, in the fourth quarter. We saw an increase in the gross revenue from the third quarter, mostly related to more selling days, more vessels and also less off-hire than we had in the third quarter. Voyage expenses also increased as a - based on the same reason, that the number of days went up. So that increased from $89.99 million to $94.5 million. At the same time, we had the kind of positive one-off related to our South American business, where we reduced - it was expensive around $4 million due to tax-related matter in the South American trade. So that is improving. Our voyage are decreasing that in this quarter with around $4 million.

Of the pool distributions we have time charter revenues so $117.1 million compared to $112.6 million in the third quarter.

After time charter expenses and operating expenses, which are at very similar levels, as the preceding quarters. We had a small increase in the G&A, when, if you compare to the third quarter, but the same time you should remember that in the third quarter, it was lower than the average for preceding quarters. So we're back to kind of on a normal level in the fourth quarter. Then we are left with an EBITDA of $27 million compared to $26.8 million in the third quarter.

Depreciation, then we have an impairment in this quarter of one vessels that we are putting up for sale. That was also involved in the South American trade. That will be divested in the coming months. We took an impairment of $5 million there. None after capital gains we are left with an EBIT of negative $2.1 million compared to positive $1.9 million in the third quarter. Then after net interests, we also have other financial expenses. This quarter we had the negative developments mark-to-market on some of our derivatives, which was positive in the preceding quarter, negative $10.1 million in this quarter. So that increased the net finance.

So then after taxes we are left with a net result of that $30.8 million negative compared to negative $12 million in the third quarter.

Looking at terminal, there we see gross revenue declining. That is 100% related to the divestment of Rotterdam at 20 of September. So that is not included in the fourth quarter figures, but were included in the third quarter figures. Operating expenses went substantially down, also based on the same reason, Rotterdam is now not included in the figures anymore.

G&A also was decreased due to the same reason. But the same time, it didn't decrease as much as we should expect, because we are now including 100% of the G&A related to the terminal division in Odfjell while 50% of that is passed on to the joint venture partners, but here we show 100% this quarter related to those G&A expenses. And then we left an EBITDA of $4.8 million compared to $3.9 million in the third quarter.

We did an impairment of the terminal in Tianjin this quarter of $10 million. That is a newly built terminal, that is now fully operational. Most of the licenses are in place, although that market is not the kind of supporting the original estimates today. We have a good utilization of the terminals, on the terminal but the kind of the cargo and the storage is not giving that returns or the rates that we were expecting based on the kind of business environment not moving as fast as we expected when we went into that investment.

After capital gain, we have an EBIT of negative $8.5 million, compared to negative $16.1 million in the third quarter, also then which was affected by the impairments related to Rotterdam in the third quarter. After net finance we then have net and taxes. We have net result of negative $12.1 million compared to $19.8 million negative in the third quarter.

Looking at total, you see that the gross revenue is increasing, mostly related to the increased days for the Tanker business. The EBITDA went from $31.5 million to $32.7 million after impairments of $18.3 million, which also includes $3.3 million for our gas vessel. Then we are left with a EBIT of negative $13 million, compared to negative $13.5 million in the third quarter.

Now the Gas losses that we impaired has been classified as assets held for sale for more than one year now. So we haven't depreciated that. So it's more kind of an adjustment of the book value related to the expected sales price. And as Kristian mentioned, we are in the process to divest these vessels during and expect to close that during the first half of this year. After all our financial items, the net interest expenses and taxes we are then left in net result of negative $47.6 million compared to $31.2 million negative in the third quarter.

Looking at the balance sheet, there are some major changes there. Mostly as related to Rotterdam terminal where we divested a terminal in the third quarter. The cash proceeds were then left within the Terminal business in the third quarter, but was transferred to the owners in the fourth quarter, reducing our shares and investments in associated JVs substantially from $243 million to $170.9 million in the fourth quarter.

At the same time cash and the cash equivalents went from $206.8 million to $167.8 million. There are some kind of big numbers behind that around $77 million was repaid in the bond maturing in December. We also received cash proceeds from the terminal division of $81 million and we also paid $27 million for the increased share Antwerp terminal.

Equity decreased based on the negative result in this quarter. We are around 33% equity share around the fourth quarter. And we also see that the current portion of interest-bearing debt is coming down as a consequence of us redeeming the bond in December 2018.

Cash flow, as Kristian pointed out, we still have an operating cash flow that is positive, also in the fourth quarter for the year as a whole. This quarter we had influence from divestments of the terminal of Rotterdam. The cash proceeds received from that divestment and the investment in Antwerp. And thus looking at the financing activities we repaid the bond and we also paid quite substantial installments on some debt during the quarter, leading to a net negative cash flow for finance activities of $95.8 million this quarter. And a net cash flow of negative $39 million as a total in the fourth quarter.

This is not a [ph] business slide. The reason we are highlighting this is to show that going forward, we have to take into account IFRS 16. So we have prepared the figures and reported the figures in 2018 as if IFRS 16 was implemented in the beginning of 2018.

I'll not go through each quarter, but if you look at the fourth quarter, we have then simulated what will the fourth quarter results for chemical tankers look like in the fourth quarter compared to what we have reported. As you can see the gross revenue is at the same level. At the same time you can see that terms charter expenses decreases quite substantially. Because we're now considering all time charter and bare boats operational longer than one year as kind of value-in-use as an asset that is capitalized on the balance sheet.

We don't book all the charter hires as time charter expenses anymore. That is decomposed to time chart expenses for the shorter vessels, for the shorter terms. But then into OpEx depreciation and interest for all charters more than one year that are consider as operational charters.

So time charter expenses decreased substantially. What you see left $17.8 [ph] million is only related to estimated time-chart expenses for shorter than one year hire agreements. Then we see that OpEx, we have done - estimated - calculated OpEx based on the new accounting rules. And then we are left an EBITDA of $46.2 million compared to $72 million - $27.0 million as reported in this quarter. So quite a substantial increase in EBITDA because of the new changes in the accounting rules.

Then you see that we have included depreciation of operating lease this quarter. So the EBIT is now ending at $8.7 million compared to $3.0 million and the net result afterwards including net finance from operating lease is then ending at $24.8 million compared to reported $37.8. This is then excluding impairments in the fourth quarter.

Looking for the year in total, the reported EBITDA would have increased from $108.7 million to $202.2 million, EBIT from $13.4 million to $23.4 million. And the net result quite comparable to actually reported. But we see the changes in EBITDA especially and also the EBIT reported. So this is mostly given guidance, what you should expect if you roll forward, the historical figures from the tanker business in Odfjell in 2018 into 2019 with the new accounting rules implemented.

This is further where we try to decompose, what we pay in charter hires, both for the time charters and the bareboats going forward, based on commitments we have for the day. So in total first quarter this year we will pay around $33 million in charter hire for operating leases and time charter leases that are not consider as financial leases of $33 million. The will be decomposed in the P&L. You will see 30 [ph] and that will be still booked as Time charter expenses. 5 will be OpEx, you will see a small interest element and then we see the 13 included as depreciation. So if we decomposed, you will only see then the remaining time charter expenses related to the contracts shorter than one year going forward.

The balance sheets there will also be impacts on the balance sheet. Here we included a new lines showing the effects on the balance sheet for 1st January '19. You see then we will have to capitalize right of use assets of $187.8 million. On the asset side, and on the other side of the balance sheet, you have to then include non-current debts, right of use of assets of $140 million and current debt right-of-use assets $47.8 million. So we are increasing our total assets with around kind of $187.8 million, without kind of change in equity. So meaning that equity percentage will be reduced based on the total balance sheet that is increasing.

Also looking at the financial ratios, where we see consequences, here we have estimated for the chemical tankers alone. Not including terminals because that is only disturbing the picture, is mostly for the chemical tankers business, you will have an effect. And as I said IFRS 16 will increase reported EBITDA based on 2018 figures for chemical tankers from $109 million to $202 million.

EBIT we also decreased slightly but the net result will be mostly very much the same, but slightly lower than what we have reported. Equity ratio will be reduced from 33 to 30 while looking at net interest debt divided by EBITDA and the value above EBITDA the reported figures or financial ratio will improve as a consequence of reporting according to IFRS 16 from the beginning of the next year or '19.

Then back to the operating business, bunker expenses that is one of our most - kind of largest cost components. We saw an increase in the bunker cost for the Odfjell vessels this quarter increasing from $42.9 million in the third quarter to $46.7 million very much kind of reflecting the increased bunker price throughout the second and third quarter. While the decrease we saw in the bunker price and oil price towards the end of the year will not be visible before, at the beginning of '19 in our figures because we use the first-in first-out principle kind of calculating the cost of bunker in our P&L.

Going forward, we have still have quite huge contract coverage, also done hedging large part of the expected bunker cost for us, including what we have done of financial hedges. We have secured around 65% of the bunker cost exposure going forward. But as mentioned you should expect to see a decreased bunker cost in the coming quarters based on the reduced bunker price that we see in the market today compared to the third quarter into the fourth quarter.

Our debt elements, not very much new to report on this year. We have the bond maturing in September. And also have a financial lease maturing in September, but beside of that we have rather limited debt repayments before third quarter of 2020. And then we have a simulation of the - gross debt this expected to develop going forward based on repayments, on based on new financing for the new buildings. So we will see an increase in the debt towards this year, but then we expect that to decrease in 2021 and 2022 based on the investment portfolio that we have today.

Regarding the bond maturing in this September, we are going to follow in the markets and we'll consider to refinance that at some stage when we find the terms acceptable for compared - to what we have done in the markets previously. CapEx, we have the new builds of course being delivered in 1919 and 2020. Six new builds from Hudong also the finance to be have a limited equity installments around $12 million in '19 beside of debt everything is mostly financing and sale and leaseback structure.

With some of our business, we have included planned expansion CapEx for '19 of around USD6 million that is a modest amount. But the same time, we think that going forward and bringing a new partner into the US business, you should expect to see some increase in the CapEx going forward based on us wanting to develop the terminal based on the very favorable market conditions we see for the US business.

First, we have to sit down and new partners we own the business plan going forward before we can signalized what kind of found expansions we are going to embark on. I will leave you to Kristian Morch again?

Kristian Morch

Thank you, Terje. So some operational highlights before we get to the market comments and I'll start with our fuel tankers. What you're looking at on the top left-hand corner is kind of the development in our fleet for - of our fuel tankers and we are making changes to the portfolio. As I mentioned earlier, new ships coming older ships are going out. So some of the quarters might see some of those strength fluctuations, which also happened in the third quarter, but the trend line is clear Odfjell Tankers is increasing its market footprint, but was also visible from that slide is two other things.

First of all the dotted line as you can see is the Odfjell own days that our market exposure in terms of size of the fleet. That has been going down, because we have replaced a time charter ship with some cruise ships, which means we do not have the downside to the market for those ships. But we do still have the upside because those profits shares and so on for the ships that are in the pool.

The other thing, that's visible from that is that you have seen in this especially the second and third quarter of 2018, we had quite a lot of off-hire days. We have many drydockings, we had re-coating on some of our coated ships and that is expected to return to normal during 2019.

So we have been also hit in 2018 by too high number of off-hire days. On the top right hand corner, you are looking at the contract coverage that we're having that is about 59% at the moment, you can actually see that that going down just a little bit from the second quarter. I think if we believe a strongly as we do in the fundamentals for the chemical tanker market, there is no point in having over coverage going into 2019.

We have let some contracts go because we felt that the levels that our competitors offered were not sustainable. But that's a conscious decision. It's not because we don't have the access to the contracts, but we do think that the strong fundamentals and will support that we take a somewhat tougher stand on rates.

Bottom right hand corner is maybe the one that stands out the most what you are looking at here is the comparison of the Odfix, which is an operational index. So that will include the repositioning for drydocking and so on will impact that, that negatively and we're comparing that to the Clarkson spot index, which is kind of taking the spot rates and compounding that into its TC equivalent. So, as you're seeing how our performance in the fourth quarter went down by 3%, while the Clarksons index went up by 10%.

I'm not too worried about that. I think it's a natural thing when the spot market spikes that there will be some delay before that filters through to our earnings. You have to finish your current voyages before that starting to filter through to our earnings. The positive thing about this slide is that the market actually came with the spot market did come up 10% in the fourth quarter. And as I've mentioned earlier, that seems to continue into 2019.

Probably the hottest topic in the shipping industry at the moment is IMO 2020, scrubbers, or not scrubbers. As you know Odfjell has taken quite a clear stand against the scrubbers. We don't think it's the right way to solve, IMO 2020. And we don't think it's sustainable approach to install scrubbers but we also realize that by taking such a firm stand, we do expose ourselves to some of the uncertainties about future fuel prices and availability of fuel.

The graph, you're looking at here is a historic comparison of the cost of heavy fuel oil compared to gasoline. And you can see 11 to 14 you have seen that spread being around $275 and then up to until today that spread seems to have narrowed a little bit as the bunker prices come down.

Most people have installed scrubbers they are very focused on that spread, either they burn HFO or you have to burn MGO, as an alternative fuel and I have actually never really understood that logic, because the alternative to burning HFO is not burning diesel. The alternative is to burn low-sulfur fuel and since the green --, you're looking at on this graph is since 1st January Platts have been quoting the costs of low-sulfur fuel oil.

So even though not too big volumes are being sold yet because you can still burn HFO. Then what it shows is that these of between heavy fuel oil and low-sulfur fuel oil so far is only around $30 [ph]. And so that makes the economics of a scrubber quite interesting and whether this is a mark of how the market is going to function as we get closer to 1st January or not, I think it would be a mistake to be over confident at this point. But at least early signs are that the impact in terms of pricing of low-sulfur fuel oil may not be as bad as everybody have been fearing.

And at least the spread between the alternative to heavy fuel oil might not be in the favor at the moment for the scrubber economics. But as I said, it would be a mistake to be too confident on that point. And it is something that we continue to monitor very closely.

There is a one important point that I want to make on IMO 2020, and that is in Odfjell we have not taken any COAs any contracts beyond 1st January 2020 without either having a bunker adjustment clauses where the customers would pick up that the difference in fuel prices or that there's an exit provision in that country.

And we've taken that very firm stands. We are not going to take on the risk of a changing fuel environment. So that's an important point to make when you talk about IMO 2020.

Terminals, you're seeing quite a big increase in occupation, utilization up to 96%. That is the effect of Rotterdam not being there any longer, but if you then on the right hand side, you look at Houston as Terje mentioned, it's a very strong market in Houston chemical producers are producing at full speed and expanding.

So we are 98%, 99%. So that makes the terminal full. When you fill up a terminal, lot of them being long-term contract is difficult to increase the top or at line revenue at the same time. It will take a little while. But then it becomes a matter of efficiencies and selling all other services and actually in the fourth quarter. Houston has managed to increase the revenues by around 3%, because of the strong market. So it is a very favorable market in the US.

I don't think I have anything more to add on that slide, except for the natural fact that our global footprint has been reduced because of the sales we have had.

This is the current footprint on terminals and it's very reduced footprint compared to what it was in the past. But there has been good reason for the changes that we have made. I think the way that we think about it is, that we have South Europe. We don't have the uncertainty and the weight of Rotterdam We have increased our shareholding in Antwerp, which is performing well.

It looks like we have solved the US with a stable long-term infrastructure pipeline in that terminal. Have to repeat that that deal is still subject to customary closing and so on. But it looks like that is happening. So the US is solved as well. That means that the remaining challenge for us is to solve Asia.

Lindsay Goldberg is still looking to exit Asia, and that work is ongoing. In Asia, Ulsan and Dalian are performing well. Dalian little bit better than Ulsan. The two challenges, we have are the two other Chinese terminals that are not performing as they should, and will have to find a solution for that, but otherwise the restructuring of the terminals businesses is progressing well.

Prospects and market update, we mentioned a few times that the market came up in the fourth quarter and we see that continuing. And we thought it would be in - it might be of interest to give our perspective of why that happens and we think there are essentially three main reasons why the market has come up.

First of all, if you're looking at the CPP market and the two top graphs here, on the right hand side, you are seeing that there was a significant spike in CPP markets towards the end of the year. That has trailed off a little bit, but it has stabilized at a much, much higher level. And that means that the swing tonnage or the IMO 2 tons that has been doing chemicals, they are now beginning to swing back into the markets, they were designed for which is the CPP market.

The latest data point we have is December and by that we see that the 0.7% of the quoted tonnage is now back, going away from chemicals, again. That may not sound like a lot, but it's from a big data point compared to the chemical tankers. So it actually has a meaningful impact on the supply and what we are seeing that continues in the first quarter

So swing tonnage is less our challenge that it has been throughout 2018. The second thing is that the palm oil markets have taken off. Strong markets towards the end of the year. September November exports were all-time high, production is all-time high, some reduction of taxes in India and Indonesia that favors this trend. So the better market is sucking up both chemical tankers but also IMO 2 tonnage and that also helps the supply side, in the chemical space.

And then finally on chemicals, we've been saying for quite a while that the export of methanol, especially from the US and Middle East would happened, and you are seeing a lot of that capacity now coming on stream, towards the end of last year. The United States is now a net exporter of methanol. That's a big thing and it's - these are big long haul volumes that's socks off the chemical tanker. So that that helps the supply demand balance as well.

So these are the three fundamental things. So when some people look at the chemical market and say, well, the market's only up just because the CPP market jumped. That's partially true but it's not a sentiment thing, it's actually a real impact in terms of demand that will impact the supply side positively in chemical tankers.

The other question we get quite a lot this. Okay. So what's the impact of the ongoing trade war? The short version is that we don't see any negative impact on our market. Actually on some products we are seeing an increase in ton mile. Because of the year of the trade war and we have picked the three different commodities here and what you're seeing on the first two which is styrene and EDC, you're seeing year-on-year a reduction in exports from US to China. But you're seeing at the same time, an increase in exports from the US to Middle East and to the Far East for EDC as well.

So what's happening is that a lot of these products will get either get transshipped or the markets will find different ways, the products will find different ways to their markets in China. And that means an increase in ton miles.

So these only two commodities. But the general picture is that we do not see in the negative impact of this trade war.

The last product, what we mentioned here is MDI which is export from China to the US and we're actually seeing that increase. And also China to Europe is increasing. But China, the US is increasing and that's kind of a paradox, because you would think that this trade war will be working work two ways. And we scratching our heads, quite frankly a little bit in terms of why that is happening.

And I think if you - one of the possible explanations can be if you speak to the container lines actually you're seeing a little bit the same impact on container volumes. And some people in the container just feels that the explanation could be that if the Chinese government told the Chinese corporations not to buy US products anymore, they will stop doing it.

But if the US economy asks Wal-Mart don't buy products in China. Wal-Mart's going to say, well, we're going to continue buying it as long as it makes economic sense. So there's probably less control in terms of shutting off that input. Whether that's actually the case or not, it's really hard to find out. But the fact of the matter is that you are actually seeing increased trade from China to US in some commodities.

So the bottom line is for the trade war, at least as it is now and it also seems to be trailing off a little bit. Cooler heads are prevailing. But we do not see a major impact from the trade wars on the chemical tanker demand as it is today.

On supply side, fourth quarter, there was no zero orders of new tonnage in the core chemical markets. What you're looking at on the left hand side is the number of new orders is not delivered, the number of new orders and that's been zero in the fourth quarter for core ships. So that means that the current order book stands at around 8% of the total chemical tanker fleet and that's not a very scary order book.

8%, we have been trying on the green bars to put that a little bit in perspective because if you look at the age profile of the chemical tanker fleet and you see all the six built before year 2000 - between 1995 and 2000 that actually represents 17% of the fleet. We're not saying that all of that is going to go in terms of scrapping. But as the year progressed, they will at some time be dropping off - out of the markets and that 17% compared to the 8% means that 8% is not too scary on in [ph] terms of supply.

Then we are seeing and the 6% you're looking at and that's in terms of real supply of course. This is not about ships coming and going, but real supply into the chemical tanker market, if the number of swing tonnage reduces back to the historic average, then it'll have an impact of 6% on supply for chemical tankers. That also puts the 8% in perspective.

And then finally, we are seeing that there might be an impact on the slow steaming and other things relating to IMO 2020. That is hard to predict today. And we take 5% using a couple of assumptions here but the reality is, if fuel prices really spiked, you will start to see slow steaming and that will impact real supply as well. So the short message is, we think that supply is under control within our markets.

So the market outlook conclusions. The markets did turn in the late 2018. We believe that was the bottom and it's continuing into 2019. It's real structural improvements. It's not just the sentiment coming up. The trade war has no material impact. And so far the GDP growth does not seem to have - the slower growth, does not seem to have an impact on demand. I do think that that is probably the joker in the demand side, if there is a real correction, it will obviously have an impact on the demand for chemicals.

But there are so many positive structural things happening to long haul transportation of chemicals that we think that it is fairly robust, but it is of course something that we have to worry about. And it will impact should that happened. So the total demand picture we continue to think that's going to be around 4% compounded over the next couple of years, plus whatever you think in terms of ton miles. And that's a fairly robust numbers, as I said.

And the supply, order book is under control, no new orders 8%, it stands at. That's the swing tonnage that I just spoke about. And then there's the joker on the supply side is a little bit what happens on the - is there going to be an impact from IMO 2020. If there is an impact, we believe that that's probably going to favor the markets more than disfavor the markets but them, but it is something to watch. And the compounded growth in supply is expected to be around 2% in the same period as we [indiscernible] up to 2021.

So in summary we believe the markets have turned. It's real improvements, it's not just sentiment. The 2020 impact so far looks like that the impact of 2020 is going to be less than what everybody has been fearing. But these are early days and it's something that we're watching. No matter what happens on IMO 2020, it's a fact that the energy efficiency of our fleet is increasing quite substantially and has been increasing 2018. And that will help us no matter what happens in terms of IMO 2020. And we are very happy on the terminal side to have a long-term infrastructure partner in place in the US that appreciates the strength of that market and the potential in our terminal especially in Houston.

So the prospects, we expect the first quarter is going to be improving and we expect terminals results be stable throughout 2019 as we put a new plan in place for the U.S. So I think those the summary on the prospects. I also just want to send a little teaser that on fourth of June, we are going to have our Capital Market Day here at the Hotel Continental in Oslo, where we are going to talk more about our field and how we engaged in the markets and I hope you will be joining us for that day.

So that concludes the presentation and now we will we will be taking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bendik Engebretsen

Thank you.

Kristian Morch

Are you hearing the question, yeah, okay?

Bendik Engebretsen

Yes. Thank you very much. Bendik Engebretsen, Danske Bank Markets. Before the refinancing of your previously - of your bond in 2018 and after the sale of Rotterdam, you mentioned that a dividend payment was amongst the uses of capital. Is that still an option in 2019 or is it off the table?

Kristian Morch

No, it's still an option. But I think presenting the loss of the size that we are here with the uncertainties. It's not an easy decision. But we have not made a clear recommendation and the Board has not dealt with it. I wouldn't say it's off the table, but it's not the opposite either. I sorry, we cannot have more certainly on that point.

Frode Morkedal

Frode Morkedal, Clarksons. You mentioned Lindsay Goldberg is selling the U.S. terminals.

Kristian Morch

Yes.

Frode Morkedal

Can you give more insight to who is the new partner and what type of partner is it? And also, and in the case on the valuation in terms of EBITDA multiples?

Kristian Morch

The last part of your question is the easy one to answer, because I don't think we are at liberty to say and then the deal hasn't closed yet. So I'm sorry, I cannot add too much of insight there. What I can say is that Northleaf is a Canadian based fund. They are an infrastructure fund. They have terminal investments around the world. They like situation with an operating partner, which means that Odfjell can kind of operate the terminals as an integrated part of the system. And we're very excited about having them on board.

I don't think they've ever sold an investments they have made. So they are not short-term people. So we don't have to and be in process like we have been the last year with Lindsay Goldberg anytime soon on the U.S., and that's what that terminal - these terminals deserve. Northleaf Partners in Canada, Toronto.

Petter Haugen

Petter Haugen, Kepler Chevreux. About the IMO 2020, interestingly, to see a quote for the very low-sulfur fuel. To my knowledge there is very little volume being done at those, well, that specification. Is there any volume then of those specifications?

Kristian Morch

There is volume being traded not only in Rotterdam. But you're right, there's very, very little being traded. Actually the only thing that's being traded is people who are testing it out on engines and so on. So it is very, very early days. And so there's probably some opinion and rather than real market forces in the determining that price. So we probably shouldn't trust it too much. That's right.

Petter Haugen

And you also mentioned you're robust for 2020. You don't do any course going into 2020, without either an exit option or above, which is incorporating I suppose the new prices, is that on the basis of NGO prices, or this very low-sulfur price or what is the buffer basis?

Kristian Morch

So the buffer is either based on MGO prices or compliant fuel, which means the so far

Terje Iversen

And it's correct that we are not taking any contracts without either having that path, that will - we'll cover us forward or that we have an exit clause.

Petter Haugen

At the current state, what is your contract coverage for 2020?

Kristian Morch

Our 12 month rolling forecast of 12 months rolling. It's around 60%. We even with the growth - and that's lower than some of our other competitors. But I think it's going to be interesting to see what happens in the third quarter when we get the contract renewal season. Because it's actually have first over the challenge that both the customers and the carriers they share. So I'm sure that's going to be solution to it. But 60%.

Petter Haugen

And that's the level you're comfortable with and keeping from there?

Kristian Morch

Yes, I think we know the - there are two things, first of all, I think the coverage for us is also a market thing. I mean for us to load up on contracts at the lowest point in the market just doesn't - it's not right and then we would be fixing 60% or more of - we are fixing 60%. But if we took that further we will be fixing our revenue line this historically low moment. So we've been very focused on only taking the contracts that we think we need to operate efficiently and then we are exposed to the market more than some other people are.

The other thing that is those to note about contract covers. That the higher, you take your contract coverage, the less flexibility you have in terms of your fleet. And the slide - tells you that we have actually a lot of our time charter fleet trailing off into 2019 means that we do have flexibility if the market should do something unexpected to reduce the fleet also swapped the fleet around and so on. If you are highly, highly contracted, you don't have that capability. So that's also an operational perspective on coverage. We have said that on contract coverage.

We are the sweet spot is probably somewhere between 60% and 70%. We don't think that it's go above 70.

Petter Haugen

And a question on the terminals in Asia. Is - are you also looking in light of the impairments being done and business not going as planned? Would you be willing to also left of - if someone came along and wanted everything and not just your partner's share?

Kristian Morch

I think we might, we might, we might be - I think what we have-- if you look at the history of the last two years plus in terms of what we have done with the terminals. We have shown that we are ready to do whatever is economically best and take the economical decision for us. If that was a transaction to be done, we would absolutely consider it. We do think some of these terminals are strategic especially the Korean terminal has a high degree of synergies with the tankers, less so in China, and I'm not implying a either what happened. I'm just saying that it would not only be a financial consideration. But I wouldn't rule it out. But it's not a decision, we have taken.

Unidentified Analyst

How many of the contracts that you entered in over 60% is for exits close and how much are for compensation?

Kristian Morch

That's a really good question. I cannot answer that straight off the bat, I can find out, I think the - I would - this is guesswork. So we have down the homework. I would think, once further to our close to maybe half would be bunker adjustment clauses, more than half will probably be with an exit close. But then exit clause in some instances can kind of can sound like the parties would have to sit down in good faith and solve the challenge on fuel. So it's not kind of a hot exit. But it's a good faith commitment that both parties will sit down and figure out how to solve it. But that's probably overweight of those clauses compared to the Bunker adjustment clauses. We will find out. It's a good question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one more question one more question, because you hear more and more about owners now planning for cleaning of tanks things that needs to be done ahead of implementation.

Kristian Morch

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that it's real, do you really have to clean those tanks in order to fill compliant fuel on them?

Kristian Morch

We have done tests on a couple of ships. And we think that that particular issue is less of a concern. I think the biggest concern for us is actually in the barges, is not the availability of fuel - it's actually getting the fuel physically to the ship because the barge cannot take, you cannot swap a barge out-of-compliance with the non-compliant fuel.

But on the ship's tanks themselves, of course cleaning up a tank up to carry NGO is a bigger issue is a because but actually from high sulfur fuels and low-sulfur fuel is not a real, real issue. You have to plan a plan for it, but it's not like you have to completely swipe and open the tank, you can kind of flesh it through.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Another question regarding your debt you meant, you showed a graph displaying that will peak in 2020 on the deliveries on the coming vessels. You also show that leverage was roughly below six times EBITDA at this quarter. It's fair to guess that leverage also increased towards 2020 then. Are you committed to taking all these deliveries in 2020 even if leverage increases or are you able to postpone some of those deliveries to keep leverage at a certain adequate level.

Kristian Morch

I would say that our balance sheet are more than capable of taking these new deliveries. We are talking about 6 new buildings from Hudong and also [indiscernible] vessels. And based on our models, we have the financial strength to take them on and even though it will imply increase leverage. We also have a solid cash position that makes us able to also reduce debt if that should be a necessary. So I think we are well prepared to take care of the new billings.

Kristian Morch

Yes. No other questions. Last chance. All right. Then I want to thank you all for coming here and we are going to be available afterwards, if there's any other follow-up comments. But thank you for joining us and stay safe.