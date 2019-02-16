Southwest Gas: Unique Utility With Dual Growth Drivers

Southwest Gas offers investors both regulated exposure to the growing Southwest US and a means of benefiting from aging gas infrastructure in other parts of the country.

Within the world of utilities, a $4.16 billion market cap and a $5.95 billion enterprise value certainly place a company on the smaller end of the size scale, and is the profile of Southwest Gas Corp. (SWX). Southwest Gas is a fascinating combination of a regulated natural gas utility with a population-growth service area and a utility infrastructure construction firm with a focus on natural gas pipeline expansion, upgrade, and replacement. SWX is the largest natural gas distributor in Arizona and Nevada. Its California service territory is on the western shores of Lake Tahoe, connecting seamlessly to its Nevada distribution assets, and in and around Barstow, CA.

Southwestern Gas also operates a utility-focused construction company using the brand name Centuri. Centuri is a strategic and growing asset, especially considering the disparity in the impact of lower federal income taxes for utility vs. non-utility businesses. 28% of TTM earnings September 2018 was from infrastructure construction projects, and 60% of earnings growth was generated by Centuri.

Gas Utility

SWX services the geographically diverse population centers of Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff, AZ; Las Vegas, Carson, and Reno, Nevada; the western shores of Lake Tahoe and areas in and around San Bernardino County, CA. Overall, Southwestern Gas serves about 1.9 million customers - ~1.0 million, or 53% reside in Arizona, ~700,000, or 37% reside in Nevada, and ~190,000, or 10% reside in California. 85% of its customers are residential or small commercial. Below are slides from their most recent investors presentation outlining the positive economic and growth profile of its service area, coupled with a map of its geographic coverage:

Population growth is projected to be above the national average. In Nevada, population growth is expected to be almost twice the national average over the next 5 years, while in Arizona, the population growth is expected to be 60% above the national average. Driving this growth will be both an expanding retirement population and strong economic development as outlined above. Management expects to expand gas hookups by an average of 33,000 per year for the next several years and is about the same growth of hookups as in the recent past.

Utility investors should seek out utilities servicing a territory reinforced by above average population growth, but these attributes are difficult to find. Southwest Gas, however, has these characteristics.

Supporting Southwest Gas regulated returns is a steady diet of capital improvements and additions to their rate base. Between 2018 and 2020, management expects to invest almost $2 billion and represents ~12% annual growth in its rate base. The steady investment profile is expected to be funded 50% to 60% from operating cash flow and the balance from new debt and share issuance. 70% to 77% of cap ex is immediately recoverable with either automatic trackers or immediate rate base inclusion due to required regulatory investments. Below is a table of types of cap ex management expects over the next few years:

Source: Investors presentation, Guiding Mast Investments

One concern with gas utilities is the replacement of aging natural gas distribution pipes. As shown by recent gas explosions, utilities have a problem with unprotected bare steel and cast iron or wrought-iron gas pipes, many dating back to the early 1900s. The gas explosion in suburban Boston, Massachusetts, a few months ago is an example of the dangers inherent with old pipes. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration of the DOT offers an interesting website that describes the number of miles of aging natural gas pipes by state and Arizona/Nevada are among the lowest.

In the process of researching this article, I uncovered the following table from a Sept. 18, 2018 USA Today commentary after the Massachusetts gas explosion. It lists the top 20 utilities in the US with aging natural gas pipes.

"These 20 gas utilities have the most miles of old, cast iron gas mains still in use, according to the latest reports they've filed with federal pipeline safety regulators. The chart shows the miles of iron mains the utility had in place in 2012 compared to 2017, and the percentage of iron gas mains replaced in a 5-year time period."

Generically, problem pipes appear to have been installed before the 1970s to 1980s, with even plastic pipes from that era causing some aging replacement concerns. To appreciate the severity of aging pipes, Forbes has estimated that in urban areas, natural gas main and distribution pipes can cost upwards of $1 million per mile.

Southwest Gas states in their investor presentation that 70% of its pipes were installed after 1990. Of the 55,000 miles of distribution and service pipe SWX maintains, 39,000 miles were installed over the past 30 years. An advantage of owning a relatively young gas utility with most of its growth over the past 3 decades is the relative newness of its pipes and lower risk/expense from the nemesis of aging pipe replacement. However, SWX plans on spending almost $675 million over three years under the category of Replacement Tracker and represents about 34% of its total cap ex budget.

Infrastructure Construction

About half of Southwest Gas' revenues, 30% of earnings per share, and 60% of earnings growth is generated from its Centuri subsidiary. Centuri is a roll-up of nine regional utility construction firms, and at $1.5 billion in revenues, seems to be gaining in critical mass. Current large construction projects include a 24” high pressure gas main in Indiana, a jet-fuel tank farm at an international airport in Toronto, a replacement pipe project in Utah which crosses residential neighborhoods and barren canyons, a new compressor station in Illinois, and sewer location verification services for pipeline construction. These are in addition to its main expertise of distribution pipe installation and replacement.

Customers include most of the major US gas distribution utilities in 25 states. As a specialized construction firm, Centuri’s largest customer generates 13% of revenues, the top five clients generate 42% of its business, and the top ten customers comprise 68% of revenues. While increased pipe replacement work due to aging infrastructures and heightened regulation and safety supports Centuri’s future, the top-heavy characteristics of its customer base will probably remain.

Below is a map of Centuri’s current business territory, in blue, from its website (prior to closing on the recent LineTec acquisition):

Southwest Gas continues to expand its Centuri business through acquisitions. A few months ago, management announced it was acquiring LineTec, a Louisiana-based utility construction firm whose strength is in electrical and power line construction and repair. The $330 million purchase will expand services as LinTec is strong throughout the Gulf Coast and Mid-Atlantic regions and their services expands Centuri’s product offerings.

In a column of “unintended consequences” for the tax reform package is the fact that PUC-regulated utilities did not participate in reaping the benefits of lower federal taxes. Most PUC regulators required utilities to return any tax benefits to its ratepayers and various utilities devised different programs to refund their customers. Going forward, utilities with large and growing non-regulated businesses, such as Southwest Gas’ Centuri subsidiary, should be preferred as the company/shareholders retain the benefits of a lower tax profile.

Southwest Gas doesn’t have much of a following on Wall Street. Fund manager Mario Gabelli offers the following comments in its 4th quarter 2018 commentary for the Gabelli Utilities Fund (GABUX). SWX represent 3.6% of GABUX’s portfolio:

"Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is a natural gas distribution utility and serves one of the faster growing service areas with above average long-term customer growth potential. SWX also owns Centuri Construction Group, a full-service underground piping contractor that provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems. The pipeline construction business is growing strongly, given the industry’s focus on safety related pipeline replacement programs. We consider SWX to be a high-quality gas utility with a focused, low risk strategy and solid earnings outlook, driven by recent and future rate increases, expanded infrastructure tracking mechanisms, customer growth, and cost controls."

CFRA has Southwest Gas rated a high A- for 10-yr consistency in earnings and dividend growth while many of its peers have earned a lower, and average grade, of B+. F.A.S.T. Graphs offers the following chart on SWX's historic performance, and readers could reasonably conclude share prices are currently fully valued.

There are no ETFs focused on the natural gas utility industry, and the only mutual fund that follows this industry is the Hennessy Gas Utility Fund (GASFX). GASFX has ~75% of its portfolio in gas utilities and the balance in gas pipeline companies. The top 10 holdings comprise 50% of assets, spread evenly among them. As a peer group, this could be the closest broad-based comparison to SWX. Below is a 3-yr price only chart of SWX and GASFX:

As shown, SWX has climbed about 35% over the past 3 years vs. a 10% rise for GASFX. Both have dividend yields in the 2.2% range. SWX has also outperformed the 3-yr price only return for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) 35% to 20%.

Not all analysts agree that natural gas utilities are good investments. While gas does not seem be subjected to the same potentially disruptive forces as electric power utilities have with distributed power and energy storage, coupled with microgrids, there are some that believe the golden age for gas distribution utilities is coming to a close. One of these advocates is McKinsey and Company, a management consulting firm. They issued a report last year concerning the decarbonization of our economy that advocated for natural gas LDC (local distribution companies) like Southwest Gas to support the development of biogas as a replacement for shale gas and to expand the use of natural gas for transportation.

About 2 years ago, I added Southwest Gas to my utility portfolio as my only “pure” natural gas LDC. I have been pleased with its performance since, but was too skittish to take advantage of the gift in share pricing at the end of December. I don’t plan on making that mistake again.

While gas utilities historically have offered a lower dividend yield compared to their electric brethren, SWX has grown its dividend by 11% a year for the past 5 years (according to Reuters), and the current payout ratio is ~50%, leaving room for higher dividend growth above its 6% estimated earnings growth profile. Investors looking to add natural gas utility exposure should definitely review SWX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.