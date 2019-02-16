Pirelli & C's (PPAMF) CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCPK:PPAMF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 14, 2019 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marco Tronchetti Provera – Executive Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci – Executive Vice President Business Unit Prestige and Motorsport and Chief Operating Officer-Region Europe

Maurizio Sala – Executive Vince President and Chief Planning and Controlling Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martino Ambroggi – Equita

Monica Bosio – Banca IMI

Renato Gargiulo – Fidentiis

Jose Asumendi – JPMorgan

Henning Cosman – HSBC

Andrea Balloni – Mediobanca

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Pirelli’s conference call, in which the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Pirelli, Mr. Marco Tronchetti Provera, will present Pirelli’s preliminary financial results for full year 2018. I remind you that the Q&A Session will follow after the presentation. Moreover, a live webcast of the event and the presentation slides are available in the Investor Relations section of the Pirelli website.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Good evening ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our conference call today. We’ll first comment 2018 full year preliminary results and give you the outlook for 2019. We remind you that the final results will be published on February 26. In the first two years of our 2017, 2020 plan, we delivered our High Value strategy, despite a tougher second half of 201, where the car industry faced several headwinds, especially in the fourth quarter, with unpredicted demand shortfalls and carmakers halting production plans.

We achieved lower volumes in standard business with a significant reduction in 2018, bringing our standard volumes below the IPO plan trajectory. The choice of speeding up our disengagement in the standard business along with the changes versus the external IPO assumptions required to work on new long-term plan that will be presented in the fourth quarter of this year. The new plan will include a broader restructuring plan in the standard business, an operating business model with a high level of integration, capturing the benefits resulting from our current digital transformation or solutions for the changing car industry as it moves towards electric and connected vehicles.

Let’s start from 2018 achievements. Pirelli closed the year with a solid operating performance that confirms the soundness and resilience of our business model. We strengthened our positioning in the High Value segment, now accounting for 64% of total revenues and 83% of EBIT. Strong price/mix improvement is confirmed to be top in the industry, plus 6.8% for the full year and 8.1% in the last quarter versus 1.5% previous average in both full year and fourth quarter.

In 2018, we posted a sound profitability improvement, in line with the target with an EBIT margin increased of two percentage points year-over-year, driven by our internal levels, namely price/mix, efficiency and cost-cutting program that more than offset external headwinds and a strong decrease of standard volume.

Finally, in 2018, net financial position includes EUR 140 million consisting of advances on investment in China, now our new joint venture, and a slowdown of restructuring in Brazil to be recuperated by 2020 when we will be able to start exploiting the cash impact of Patent Box benefits. Consequently, the net financial position adjusted – on adjusted EBITDA before startup costs reached 2.49 times, 2.35 times the 2018 target. Later on, Mr. Sala will give you more color on the cash flow dynamics.

Let’s focus on High Value. Our market expectation proved to be right, and Pirelli results are fully in line with our IPO trajectory. More specifically, in 2018, Pirelli increased its 18-inches-and-above market share with a peak in the Asia Pacific region. Indeed, Pirelli volumes grew by 14%, of which 16% in replacement. In the Pinnacle Prestige segment, our original equipment market share is now well above 50% with an impressive gain of more than five points over the last year.

Within premium carmakers, we are well established in the upper end of their offer where we are clear leaders. Our marked 18-inches-and-above products during 2018 were around 20%, reaching in Europe more than 950 products available, two times the average of our two competitors, our two top competitors. Our pull-through effect, the capability to capture the natural replacement demand deriving from our homologation efforts grew to 83%, two points more than 2017. Most of our High Value volumes are highly technological and marked tires, volumes are highly technological and marked tires, a segment where competition will continue to be limited to very few players. All this factoring, Pirelli has achieved a distinctively competitive position both in the original equipment and in replacement that will allow us value and pricing safeguard.

Moving to the following slide. In standard business, marked tires proved to be different than our IPO assumptions. In particular, in 2018, LatAm experienced a severe market contraction, particularly intense in the second half, replacement minus 13%, original equipment minus 5%. And even more in the last quarter, replacement minus 15%, original equipment minus 10%. Competition is increasing globally as well. Therefore, Pirelli further accelerated its planned disengagement from the standard, where we recorded volumes down by 14%, compared to a minus 12% target with our full year volumes down by 20% in LatAm.

Our strategic choice was to Privilege Value, trimming less profitable lower rim sizes, phasing out marginal low cost second brands and increasing prices in emerging markets to offset Forex volatility. In 2018, our global standard capacity was cut by four million pieces, in line with the IPO, yet less than our standard volume reduction, which was particularly severe later in the year.

Comparing our standard footprint with an optimal global allocation, we see today a surplus of three million pieces standard capacity. Viewing a negative impact on 2018 profitability from lower sales in standard, we promptly deployed a crash cost-cutting program worth EUR 50 million, of which EUR 20 million in Brazil, in the second half of the year, working on marketing and advertising budget, purchasing negotiation, rent overheads and labor costs.

To deal with the structural gap between standard capacity and volumes, a global restructuring plan on standard will be implemented within the next 18 to 24 months, preserving social balance and employment. I will comment about in a couple of slides.

Let’s now move to 2019 scenario. Our current assumption for 2019 are different from what we envisaged in the IPO plan. We see a global GDP growth at 2.9%, lower than the 3.2% of 2018, with a slowdown across regions, in a scenario dominated by trade and geopolitical issues. Comparing to our IPO plan, in 2019, we assume lower growth in Brazil, plus 1.8% versus 3.7% at the IPO, more contained development in euro with the GDP growing at 1.4% versus plus 1.6% at the IPO, still positive outlook for United States and China, plus 2.5% and plus 6.3%, respectively, without fully factoring in the looming uncertainties already showing some early signs of slower consumption.

In 2019, Forex is expected to have a marginal impact on our sales compared to the minus 6% of 2018. We are far away from the IPO scenario where we assumed an almost flat Forex impact. Raw materials costs had increased less than predicted at the IPO, plus 7.3% on average in 2017, 2018 versus plus 14.8% on average in IPO plan. Yet in 2019, we still expect an increase of around 6%, mainly related to butadiene and oil prices, where high volatility is still enduring.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic scenario, the High Value market is expected to continue its positive growth, really outperforming standard demand with the 18-inches-and-above market still solidly growing at 8%, while standard market is expected to be flattish. The issues of the car market are going to spill in into early 2019, resulting into a different pace of tire market growth among channels.

In the replacement, we expect the 18-inches-and-above to grow double-digit, around 10%, with all regions performing well. In the original equipment, 18-inches-and-above market is expected to grow by 5%. The first half will still be weak, considering a flattish Europe. The second half, we expect a recovery, also supported by the weak comparison with the 2018 base. Through our strategic priority market, we will grow strongly, and we are targeting, as we did in last year’s, market share gains.

In original equipment business, we can count on reinforced leadership in Premium and Prestige and new supply contracts in the Premium range of top Asian and U.S. carmakers coming to delivery phase over the course of the year. In the replacement, capturing the growing pull- through demand sustained by homologation in the last few years.

In the standard business, we will continue streamlining our exposure, reducing volumes by almost 10%, mainly in LatAm, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Our global standard capacity will be reduced by 2.5 million pieces, reaching 27.5 million pieces. In 2019, we will have over four million pieces of standard capacity in surplus, if compared with an optimal global allocation.

In this scenario, a new cost-cutting program is underway, targeting about EUR 50 million savings, working on outsourcing rationalization, commercial and G&A costs, traveling and other expenses. Currently, the above-mentioned restructuring plan will start being implemented. Majority of economic efforts of this restructuring plan has already been taken into account in our 2018 results and 2019 guidance.

In 2018, we have set prior provisions for the majority of restructuring costs. In 2019, our CapEx guidance already includes investments required for planned reconfiguration. The charter for restructuring has spread over the next few years. P&L and cash impacts covered by Patent Box benefits.

In 2019, we will benefit from the impact of our three key programs. First of all, as we offer increasing variety of our Prestige and Premium original equipment customers, we are containing the complexity costs by working on component commonality and product modularity as well as planned debottlenecking to achieve flexibility. Our integrated business model is being transformed, with more interfunctional and horizontal organization, made more efficient by digital applications.

After having invested in enablers such as digital talent, data infrastructure and cloud architecture, this year we will deploy new sales and marketing model in Europe, our key High Value region. In parallel, we will release our new manufacturing scheduling and execution system. Our third program aims to work on long-term cost optimization. In 2019, we will capitalize our organization simplification, such as reducing the number of regions from six to five by creating the new macro area of EMEA and aggregating Nordics with Russia.

Mr. Casaluci will further explain the updated regional organization later. Further benefits will be achieved from marketing and supply base optimization. The impact of these three key programs will contribute to EUR 70 million in efficiencies, 1.3% on sales for 2019. These are our targets for 2019. We expect revenue growth between 4% and 6%, sustained by the strengthening in High Value and price/mix improvement. We aim to continue outperforming the market with a High Value volume growth of 11%, reaching 67% weight on total revenues and 85% of the EBIT. We continue to reduce our exposure to the standard business with a volume reduction of something between 9% and 10%.

Price/mix is expected to improve by 5%, 5.5% driven by the shift to high-end products, the macro mix improvement within each single segment as well as a price increase in emerging markets.

Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to improve to approximately 19% due to soundness of our internal levels, volume, price/mix, efficiencies and cost cutting. It will more than offset the raw materials and Forex headwinds as well as the high inflation. In particular, we confirmed the usual drop through of top line drivers and the positive gap between efficiencies and inflation. Raw material headwind is expected to be around EUR 100 million, 70% driven by Forex volatility. Please refer to Slide 26 of our assumption, where you’ll have the input cost split, the above-mentioned EUR 50 million cost-cutting measures.

Startup costs equal to EUR 40 million, EUR 47.7 million in 2018, support the digital transformation of the company. The ongoing development of cybersolution and the kickoff of manufacturing operations of the new joint venture in China. We expect to reduce our leverage reaching a ratio of net financial position to adjusted EBITDA before startup costs about 2.1 times, with cash flow generation before dividends and extraordinary operations of approximately EUR 400 million, mainly driven by the operating performance and the working capital optimization. CapEx will amount about EUR 430 million, mainly to sustain our High Value capacity and promote mix and quality improvement in our plans.

The different external scenario, the acceleration in standard reduction, requiring a global rationalization of our standard capacity and strengthening of our transformation programs for stronger High Value development need an update of our IPO plan. In any case, we are confident that all our actions and rationalization steps will keep us in line with the IPO deleverage target of a net debt over EBITDA ratio below two times by 2020.

We are working at a new long-term plan with a 2019, 2020 time horizon, which we presented in the fourth quarter of this year. The new quarter of this year. It will address the following issues: Standard reduction to sustainable level; global capacity and footprint; bringing also the Chinese joint venture fully into account; review LatAm strategic role; reap the full benefits of the transformed High Value business model. And that’s – these are the main points that will be part of our new plan.

And now, I leave the floor to Mr. Casaluci for the regional review of 2018 results and 2019 strategy. Mr. Casaluci?

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci

Thank you, Mr. Tronchetti. And good evening ladies and gentlemen. Let’s go through the results by regions and our strategy for 2019, starting from the High Value regions, which contributes 80% to our group sales and 93% to High Value revenues. In Europe, in 2018, we kept on strengthening our positioning in the High Value segment. In the replacement channel, our better performance versus the market was driven by the pull-through effect, the growing demand for our specialties and the more pervasive presence in the car dealer channel. In the original equipment, we experienced changes in seasonality with sales concentrated earlier in the year and the second half impacted by the new WLTP emissions test on CO2, mitigated by our exposure to the Prestige and Premium carmakers.

The standard trend was negative. Organic sales reduction of 8.9% with an accelerated reduction of the less profitable products, a reduction of second brands and lower rim sizes in favor of wider rims. Profitability in the high-teens range, improving by more than one point percentage compared to 2017, racked by the mix improvement and efficiencies.

In NAFTA, we kept improving High Value sales, in particular in the replacement channel with a market share improvement supported by the success of our specialties, 18 inches up, and our regional old season products. Profitability in the 20s range improving year-over-year over one percentage point as a result of the mix improvement and the progressive strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

Asia Pacific is confirmed as our region with the highest growth rate and profitability. The 21% organic growth in High Value sales was the result of a strong performance in the OE channel with new homologations with European and local brands and a better positioning in the replacement channel, supported by strong pull-through effect and a wider distribution network with more than 4,500 point of sales, mainly concentrated in China. The standard business experienced 8% organic reduction with lower sales of the products 17-inches-and-below in the general context of weaker market demand for this segment. We had an EBIT margin in the 20s, recording a significant improvement against 2017.

Moving to 2019, to further accelerate the execution, we reshaped our regional organization by creating the new macro area, EMEA, including Europe and Middle East and Africa. This will help us accelerating the execution of the High Value business model, also in markets like GCC, an area where High Value demand is now very relevant and by aggregating Nordics with Russia in order to optimize synergies in operation, given markets’ proximity and product development since winter car demand is very similar.

Now our organization counts on five regions instead of six. In the High Value regions, we are progressing along the IPO strategic guidelines. In EMEA, we will continue to leverage on the original equipment pull-through virtuous cycle, further rationalizing the standard business and cost.

In North America, in the replacement, our ambition is to increase our presence in Tier 1 distributors and grow our share of wallet. We are strengthening the old season business leveraging our product portfolio. Finally, we will differentiate the OE portfolio by expanding our collaboration with key partners in the High Value and with new electric vehicle players.

In Asia Pacific, the new JV in China will allow us to increase our High Value capacity, to better size market opportunities in China and in the other Asia Pacific countries. In the original equipment, we will enter into the delivery phase in premium Asian car makers and in the replacement, we will continue to leverage all the expansion of the retail networks, and we plan new product launches.

Standard regions account for 20% of our sales and just 7% of our High Value revenues. Our performance in Latin America is affected by the weakness of the market and the choice to protect our value, by reducing our exposure to the less profitable products and lower rim size and by increasing prices in Argentina and lately in Brazil response to Forex devaluation. These actions led to a strong price/mix improvement, plus 20% in 2018, especially in the fourth quarter, plus 24%.

Profitability trend discounts the above-mentioned in volume reduction, the impact of the high inflation accounting in Argentina from the third quarter, the increasing cost of raw materials. These negative impacts were partially compensated by the better price/mix and the cost-cutting actions, about EUR 20 million, to respond to the challenging external context.

In Middle East and Africa, we reduced our standard volumes in the less profitable segments in a weak market context. Profitability was impacted by exchange rates volatility, especially in Turkey. Finally, in Russia and CIS, our focus on the most profitable segments and the strong market allowed us to grow both sales and profitability with an adjusted EBIT margin aligned to the groups. In 2019, we do not expect a significant market recovery in Latin America. Our priorities are to better manage our inventories, to cut cost and to optimize our production footprint, strengthening the position of industrial hub to support the High Value growth in North production footprint, strengthening the position of industrial hub to support the High Value growth in North America.

Finally, we will strengthen High Value in Russia and Nordics by sizing new opportunities with Premium OEMs in the region and by widening our product portfolio for winter with the launch of the New Ice Zero 2, a standard product for extreme temperatures. We will continue to leverage on our Voronezh plant as a source of High Value exported to Europe.

Now I’ll leave the floor to Mr. Sala for a more detailed review on 2018 results.

Maurizio Sala

Thank you, Mr. Casaluci. And good evening ladies and gentlemen. 2018 closed with EUR 5.2 billion revenues with an organic growth of almost 4%. Volumes reflect a different trend between High Value and standard. High Value volumes recorded a strong growth, plus 11% across the 12 months with market share improvements in all the main regions. During the fourth quarter, High Value volumes improved by 7.2% supported by the very strong replacement figures, partially guaranteed by the reduction in the original equipment, as already explained. Opposite trend for the standard business, where we reduced volumes by minus 14% throughout the year and by minus 22.6% just in the fourth quarter.

Price/mix grew by 6.8% in 2019 supported by the increasing weight of High Values, 64% of group sales, the improving mix within High Value and standard tires and the price increase in emerging markets to compensate for the volatility of exchange rates. Forex was negative by minus 5.9% in the full year and minus 3.4% in the fourth quarter, mainly due to the volatility of emerging markets’ currencies.

Finally, IFRS 15 negatively impacted group net sales by minus 0.7%. The quality of our top line drivers translated into a profitability improvement in 2018, with an acceleration of the trend in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBIT reached EUR 155 million over the full year 2018 with a margin at 18.4% and a record high of 20% in the fourth quarter, 2.2 percentage points more than the fourth quarter of 2017. The profitability improvement in 2018 was driven by our internal levers, namely price/mix, plus EUR 239 million, which more than compensated for raw materials, minus EUR 52 million; and Forex headwind, minus EUR 43 million; and a drop of volumes, minus EUR 68 million. Efficiencies, plus EUR 70 million more than offsetting rising inflation costs, minus EUR 48 million. And the cost-cutting actions, EUR 50 million, taken in the second half of 2018 balanced the reduction of standard volumes and increase in G&A and other costs related to the development of High Value. All the elements and drivers determine the net income will be published with the final figures on February 26.

Next slide, we talk about the net financial position. We closed 2018 with a net debt of EUR 3.180 billion, that includes around EUR 140 million between advanced financial investment in the new JV in China, around EUR 65 million, that will be recovered by 2020 and the temporary negative effect from the slowdown restructuring in Brazil. The ratio of net financial position to adjusted EBITDA before startup costs was 2.49 times; 2.7 times in 2017; 2.35 times, the 2018 target, reflecting the extraordinary buildup of inventories, mainly standard products, and the temporary revision of the payment terms from some dealers in Brazil, for which the company has already taken actions beside the advanced financial investment in China already described.

In particular, the cash flow generation was equal to EUR 858 million in the last quarter of the year due to the usual seasonality of working capital and including the JV financial investment in China and almost EUR 40 million for the full year. The net cash flow from operation in 2018 was positive of EUR 383 million. CapEx was equal to EUR 463 million and related to High Value and the constant improvement of the mix and quality in all factories.

The change in working capital and other items, minus EUR 388 million absorption in 2018, reflects the realignment of factoring to historical levels compared to those of 2017, the increase of inventories, 21.7% of sales at the end of 2018, mainly linked to standard following the greater slowdown in sales in LatAm and the company has launched a plan to normalize this phenomenon and realign inventory during 2019 to a level below 20% of revenues, the temporary revision of the payment terms from some dealers in Brazil given the difficult macroeconomic context, which will return to the norm over the course of 2019 and the usual refinancing of pension fund deficit.

Net cash flow was positive EUR 40 million. It includes, among others, the interest and tax payment, cash out for restructuring and the financial transactions impact.

Moving to 2019, actions to bring cash flow up to EUR 40 million are based on operating performance improvement, a tight control of working capital that will benefit versus the strong absorption of 2018 from the normalizing factoring level and the recoveries actions on stock impairment terms, mostly in Brazil, that already started in the first quarter, lower investment, EUR 430 million versus EUR 463 million in 2018, benefiting from the advanced financial investment in China and the capacity available from the standard convention and including a lower positive financial effect versus previous year from financial transactions.

Now I’ll leave the floor back to Mr. Tronchetti.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you, Mr. Sala. Before a Q&A Session I would like to talk about our performance and achievements in sustainability, consistently with the ongoing 2017, 2020 sustainability plan.

In 2018, meaningful improvements were indeed achieved in terms of environmental, social and economic performance, and we are well in line to reach 2020 targets. Worth mentioning for this year, the release of the implementation manual of our policy on sustainable natural rubber, which benefited from a multi-stakeholder consultation. The ISO 37001 certification of Pirelli Anti-Corruption Management System and the adoption of the tax control framework and the admission of the cooperative compliance regime.

Last, we have been acknowledged world leader in sustainability in the auto component sector of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index with a score of 81 versus a sector median of 32 in addition to other rating indexes listed year after.

We may now open the Q&A Session.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Martino Ambroggi with Equita. Please go ahead sir.

Martino Ambroggi

Thank you. Good evening everybody. The first question is on the pricing environment, because some of your competitors mentioned to perceive pressure in Europe in the High Value segment, someone else denied it. So what do you perceive about the pricing pressure in Europe and also in other regions?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci.

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci

Yes. Good evening. I would like to start from North America, where the demand is performing quite good and all the Tier 1 players announced the price increase in the last quarter 2018, and we are now in the phase of the capitalization of the price improvement. So, all in all scenario is slightly positive. While China and Europe where the demand is less brilliant all in all, we do see a price environment which is flat. But in the High Value segment, let’s consider that we are more protected because the majority of our sales are focused on the high-end mix where there are few competitors, and we are supported by our OE, original equipment, presence, where, on average, we have two or three players maximum. So in our market, there is high production also in Europe and China.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. Okay. So not worried about it? Okay. The second question is on the price/mix, because in 2018, the drop-through was 69%. And can we take this as a similar assumption for the current year?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Yes, yes. We can have the same trend. As you know, we are protected by the growth of marked tires market. So every year, the new homologations we’re getting in marked tires providing us a strong support in the growth of our mix.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. And the last question on the net debt guidance. If I look at what you have for this year and next year, okay, we don’t know exactly what would be the dividend policy going forward, but the debt will remain in the EUR 2.9 billion, EUR 3 billion range. What is really changing in 2019? We understood the temporary effect in LatAm, the change in payment terms that will return to a normal situation in 2019? But could you elaborate a bit more on what is really temporary and what will continue to affect the performance?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Yes. First of all, the dividend policy, as already stated, is 40% of the net result. So the target cash flow and target – financial targets includes – would include dividends in 2019 paid on balance sheet 2018. The improvement in our cash flow and the extraordinary effect of 2018 will be partially offset already in the first quarter, and that is related to the stock in Brazil and to delayed payments. As you see, we are making the dirty part of the business in Brazil. We’re cleaning up the house, and this – I think in the first quarter, you already will see the result of it in our improvement in cash flow. For the investment in – the extra investment, EUR 65 million, we made in advance in China, that will be offset in 2020 in terms of cash by the cash-in of the Patent Box that will be in the first half of 2020.

So we see 2019 back to normal and for further investment, the dilution between 2019 and 2020. And so we will deliver the cash flow in line with the IPO plan.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. Very last, on the startup cost. If I remember correctly at the IPO, they were quantified in EUR 90 million to EUR 100 million to be finalized in a couple of years’ time, it seems to be a longer life for the startup cost?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

On the startup cost, we have digital, where we are investing in line with what was planned. The difference you see is in 2019. 2020 will be zero. 2019 in the IPO we used – we did have 40, 20 – 40 in 2018. 20 in 2019. And zero in 2020. Actually has been 48 in 2018. It’s 40 instead of 20 in 2019, this is mainly due to digital, where we are really, we see that we offset quite quickly this cost. So I believe this EUR 40 million could deliver already in 2019 some efficiencies that could affect positively our results.

Martino Ambroggi

And for Commercial that would be the first sale this year in our original equipment?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Commercial is improving technologically quite fast. We are already in platform for 2021. As you know, the process of homologation and the introduction of new technologies are requiring between three to four years. We are well in advance of our plan for the evolution technologically of the Cyber Tyre. And with three carmakers, we are in project. The first will be delivered in 2021.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from Monica Bosio with Banca IMI. Please go ahead madam.

Monica Bosio

Good evening. And thanks for taking my questions. The first one is on the guidance for the High Value over the full year. You are still expecting a double-digit growth, but I can imagine that the first part of the year will be much weaker than the second part. The last quarter ended with a growth in High Value in the region of 7.6%. Can we project a similar growth also for the first part of 2019? Or it could be even lower? And is there any country where the growth of the High Value would be a little bit at risk? And secondly, over the first part of the year, can you give us an indication of the balance between original equipment and aftermarket? That’s for the first question. The second one is about the delta between the adjusted EBIT and the reported EBIT. There is a significant delta between the two items, and I think that it is due to the restructuring actions that you have put in place and that will have an effect on 2019. But I can imagine that also in 2019 there would be some restructuring costs. Can you give us an indication of about this? And the very last is maybe too early to ask, but basically the company has accelerated a lot in the reduction of standard tires and this has an impact, a positive impact on the price/mix. Going forward, my feeling is that the comparison base will be tougher in terms of improvement in mix. Can you confirm this? And can you share with us some idea of the sustainable price/mix for the company on the longer-term? Thank you very much.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

I’ll start from the last question, and I hope to remind the first questions. You made many interesting questions. First of all, price/mix, the more the standard will go out the more there will be growth in the top line. I mean, the decrease in the top line is related to the standard reduction. We will have in the future a reduction in the mix, but an increase in the top line. That means that the High Value products, products having EBIT margin close to 25% will provide this double-digit growth. And for us, it’s important to have this growth of profitability come – coming continuously.

So it’s not a question of reducing the mix. It’s a question to continue to increase the profitability in real terms. So I don’t see any problem, if we will have a lower mix in the future, but with the growth double-digit on the High Value and the growth of the EBIT in the out terms. The figure to be always kept under control is the growth of the High Value. Second, price/mix, we continue to grow first quarter – first half of the year. In the replacement market, we will see a double-digit growth of profitability. The original equipment will have a slowdown in the first part of the year. And in the second part of the year, we see the recovery, but a recovery that is not related only to the market, which should rebound, but is related to contracts that we already have in hands that are starting with new models that will be supplied starting the second have both in Asia and in the United States. So it is consistent this expectation. And the other questions, I forgot and EBIT margin.

Monica Bosio

Maybe, just the growth for High Value in the Q1 and Q2, that’s an indication and the and the restructuring charges for 2019.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

EBIT margin take into account all the other costs. Without a startup will be in the range of 19%. This is the number. So including obviously the startup cost – including the restructuring cost. They are not affecting – so the restructuring before this 19% of EBIT margin is included.

Monica Bosio

Yes. In fact, I was thinking about the reported EBIT.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

That’s the one that included the PPA, the purchasing price allocation, which is not cash.

Monica Bosio

Okay. And just to relap the growth for High Value in the Q1 and Q2 , just a rough indication?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

I mentioned before, so we expect a growth double-digit in the replacement market.

Monica Bosio

Okay.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

Monica Bosio

Thank you. Thank you.

The next question is from Renato Gargiulo from Fidentiis. Please go ahead sir.

Renato Gargiulo

Yes. Good evening. Well, some of my questions have already been answered. I have one question left still on pricing. Some of your competitors have been talking about the slowdown for winter tires in the last part of the fourth quarter. I’m wondering what are you seeing? What have you experienced in terms of pricing for European market? And a more general question on the U.S. market almost all of your competitors also have announced price increases. Can you give us some indications about the price increases you have been talking about up to 6%? Do you see also going forward some more room to increase prices and to reduce the gap versus some of your competitors? Then, if I may still on the fourth quarter. On the non-recurring items, you reported in the fourth quarter between adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA, it seems that there was a quite significant increase, more than EUR 110 million in the last quarter. Can you give us any more details about the items making up this number? And then my final question on free cash flow. So if I well understood, you are saying that all the factors impacting cash flow this year, 2018, should be – should have a reversal in 2019? Are you – how confident you are about going back to more normalized level of inventories and payment terms in Brazil, given that you’re not expecting the market to recover significantly this year? Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

I’ll start with the last question and then I’ll leave the floor to Mr. Casaluci and Mr. Sala for the other questions. For Brazil, we had a delay in payments that are already in a phase of being recuperated. They are under control. So we don’t see an issue. We already are catching now so the recoveries is coming and the stock reduction is ongoing. So the first quarter, you will see some adjustment that will be in favor of a better cash flow.

Talking about the American market, taking into account the price increase, were related to a different situation on raw materials. So, an important thing is that the profitability remains at a level that we expect in U.S. So we don’t see an erosion in profitability related to prices, thanks to the raw materials, obviously. So the 6% that was announced, nobody has implemented the 6%, but there is no reason to do it, because raw materials are not in the condition they were expected to be. And now I’ll leave the floor to Mr. Sala that will explain to you the EBIT adjusted, the EUR 110 million you mentioned. Please, Mr. Sala.

Maurizio Sala

Okay. Thank you. As you may remember, when we announced the obtaining of the patent box that was equal to EUR 54 million, we announced immediately that we wanted to use this future cash inflow to sustain the activity, to accelerate the growth in High Value and to reduce the presence in the standard. So practically this was the main item that we charged in the last part of the year, because out of the EUR 110 million, the restructuring charge for the full year, EUR 67 million. Out of which the most important part was charged in the last quarter for action that we already in – partially took at the end of 2018, but we will take and we will continue to take in 2019 and 2020. EUR 18 million were related to one of – related to for a value of EUR 15 million, the increase of pension liability following UK court sentences on Lyle case. And following the sentence in UK all pension fund minimum level was revised upward. But taking into consideration this and taking into consideration also the continuous cash that we are putting in our pension fund, you will see in the release of the final balance sheet that the deficit on our pension fund was dramatically reduced versus the previous year. Then the remaining part was related mostly to the revision of certain commercial agreement royalties, out of which EUR 9 million related to the revision of royalties with Aeolus in which we revised the contract, but with the reduced cost for the next periods.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Mr. Casaluci, can you answer to the question on European prices?

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci

Yes. Thank you, Mr. Tronchetti. As far as winter price environment, we have to say that the selling season in winter in Europe is basically finished and now we’ll focus on the sellout. January was a good month in terms of sellout because of the weather conditions, and so this facilitated a destocking phase of the dealers and reduced pressure on the price environment. While if you move into the summer products, as I said before, in Europe we see a stable price, price environment. So in the High Value, there is in our segment not a strong pressure, but there are no windows to increase price in this moment in Europe. So it’s a stable price environment.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

And on the sustainability of the free cash flow in 2019, the EUR 400 million we mentioned versus the 2018, this is sustained by the EBITDA, which is EUR 100 million, considering the consensus, an increase of EUR 100 million. The normalization of working capital in the range of EUR 270 million. Inventory is going down below 20% on sales. At the end of 2018, they were at 21.7%. Factoring in that will be stabilized back to the normal level of 2018. I remember that – I remind you we normalized in 2018, factoring that was EUR 150 million in difference between 2019 and 2018 and the recovery of payment terms in Brazil, as I mentioned before. That’s why this EUR 400 million – sorry, it was EUR 200 million difference in factoring between 2017 and 2018, and the recovery of payment terms in Brazil. So this is the reason why we consider that free cash flow we have now, our plan is solid and consistent.

Renato Gargiulo

Okay, thank you. Perfect. Thank you very much.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

The next question is from Jose Asumendi with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you. Jose with JPMorgan. A couple of quick items, please. Can you talk a little bit about your CapEx guidance for 2019? And what drives the delta between 2019 and 2018. Second, can you talk about your operations in China, the JV ones and the non-JV? A little bit, can you talk about where you stand, the products you’re bringing out and the profitability where you see these operations may be into 2019? And the third element is can you just give some comments on the replacement tire market, nonstandard? Are you seeing any weakness at the moment in Europe specifically, or you can see the strength going on, and also if you can just put that into contrast with the High Value segment? Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Starting from the last question, the segment High Value, we see a strong replacement market as it was mentioned before that continues double-digit. We see a weaker original equipment, but in our plan, we put a 5% growth, which will be strong in the second half for the original equipment and weaker in the first half. On CapEx, we have this year EUR 430 million versus EUR 460 million in 2018 and the joint venture we will not consolidate the result of the joint venture in China in 2019, and we expect a production of one million pieces in High Value and we consider that the consolidation will happen after 2021.

Jose Asumendi

And any comments please on standard replacement, are you seeing any signs of weakness there? Or prefer not to comment maybe?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Standard business is weaker, as we mentioned before, but Mr. Casaluci, you can elaborate on this – at global level.

Jose Asumendi

I was asking specifically in Europe, if you can, but any comment you can make, please.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Okay, Europe.

Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci

Yes. We still have opportunities to reduce the standard business in Europe that accounts for roughly 30% of our sales. What we are doing is to continue the approach we had in the last two years. So we continue the reduction of the second brands and the low rim size, where the competition is more and more related to Tier 2 and Tier 3 player. And the profitability is lower and lower. And so we stay out from these arena. And we still have opportunities to reduce the standard business in Europe as well as of course, in South America.

The next question is from Henning Cosman with HSBC. Please go ahead.

Henning Cosman

Yes. Hi. This is Henning. Thank you. If you don’t mind, please, could we go once more and slowly if we can over the reconciliation of the EUR 400 million free cash flow? I understood you’re suggesting around about EUR 100 million from higher EBIT, 270 from networking capital. I think there’s some amount related to recovery of payment terms, EUR 33 million from different CapEx. I think you also mentioned lower net financial result. Just so we can sort of take this off, if you would just go over it one more time?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Certainly, yes. If you like, Mr. Sala.

Maurizio Sala

Okay. I will recap what already was already explained by Mr. Tronchetti by saying that if you take the 2018 cash flow that was poor considering the not ordinary effect that we had in this number that was equal to EUR 40 million. We have to add what is the current consensus of the adjusted EBITDA that is plus EUR 100 million to this level of EUR 40 million. Then in terms of working capital, as in 2017, we had a positive effect coming from the higher factoring. In 2018, we put the factoring in the normal condition. So practically, we had a negative effect in the working capital by EUR 200 million. And for all concern, the impact of the stocks and the receivable in the customer, in Brazil, we had a negative effect of EUR 80 million.

So if you sum to EUR 40 million, EUR 100 million and EUR 280 million of working capital, you are arriving already to a value that is EUR 420 million of cash flow. Then you have to add also the difference of investment in 2018, we invested EUR 463 million. Our target for 2019 is EUR 430 million.

So we have also lower investment because we begin – we will begin to use the financial investment that we did in China for instance that was EUR 65 million that impacted negatively in the cash flow of 2018. We’ll begin to benefit of it because we will reduce the investment in China versus the IPO plan. And with this, you are right to EUR 450 million, EUR 460 million by having the space to have in our assumption also lower positive cash flow coming from financial activities. Because we will not have any more the inflow of Mediobanca stake sale, but we will not have any more the cash flow for the financial JV in China.

So doing the final recap: EUR 40 million 2018, plus EUR 100 million EBITDA, plus EUR 280 million of working capital, plus EUR 30 million of investment, minus EUR 50 million of financial activity, you arrive to the EUR 400 million. And it’s important to consider that EUR 40 million of 2018 were impacted by EUR 280 million of working capital, not ordinary from this point of view that we recover in 2019.

Henning Cosman

Very helpful. Thank you. And then can I ask about the sustainability of the savings and the net efficiencies in the EBIT bridge? Can you confirm that we will see another EUR 50 million of savings and another EUR 20 million of net efficiencies in 2019? Is that correct understanding?

Maurizio Sala

As you mentioned for 2018, we have the EUR 70 million of efficiencies versus EUR 48 million of inflation. In 2019, we are targeting farther EUR 70 million of efficiencies versus EUR 60 million of inflation, because we are experiencing an increase of operating cost in particular for all concern, energy and logistics cost in term of inflation. For all concern, reduction of cost after the EUR 50 million of cost we already reduced in 2018, I can confirm that we are operating for farther EUR 50 million reduction that we will add to the initial EUR 50 million.

Henning Cosman

That’s very clear. Thank you. And final question from me. As far as the non-recurring result goes the PPA and the restructuring, can you give us an indication for this line item, a combination of the whole bucket for 2019 – the reconciliation between adjusted EBIT and reported EBIT?

Maurizio Sala

For all concern, 2019, PPA will continue with the same number of 2018. So EUR 114.6 million is actually the same, because is a depreciation of the purchase price allocation coming from the PPA activity from coming from the OPA. For all concern, non-recurring restructuring cost, we are targeting around EUR 50 million in 2019.

Henning Cosman

So for the entire bucket of non-recurring PPA and restructuring, only around EUR 170-or-so million, yes?

Maurizio Sala

Yes. EUR 165 million around.

Henning Cosman

Thank you so much.

The next question is from Andrea Balloni with Mediobanca. Please go ahead sir.

Andrea Balloni

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Actually, you have answered most of my questions. Just to recap about the net working capital trend in 2018, just to be clear, you have guided the – you have stated that the lower level of factoring had an impact of EUR 200 million, correct?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Yes.

Andrea Balloni

While inventory and the delayed payments in Brazil were around EUR 80 million negative impact?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Right.

Andrea Balloni

Okay. And just to be clear, I would expect in 2019, our investment plan only in the case of inventory and delayed payment in Brazil. So the net positive impact to be expected in 2019 should be only EUR 80 million, is that it?

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Correct.

Andrea Balloni

Okay. Thank you.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you.

Mr. Tronchetti, gentlemen, there are no more questions registered at this time.

Marco Tronchetti Provera

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for your attention. Have a good evening.

