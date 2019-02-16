Triton International Is A Decent Pick For Your Portfolio

Source

Triton International's (TRTN) shares have been underperforming versus the market. However, much of this is due to general concerns with sluggish global growth and the trade war with China. In the long term, trade between countries should continue to grow and the demand for Triton containers will continue to grow. As the company is the largest player in the space, it offers the best and worst dynamics of the industry. Investors who are patient could see a healthy return due to a well covered and higher than average dividend yield.

Performance

Triton just reported a quarter that showed it is still performing well despite concerns.

Earnings grew by 47% for the quarter, year over year, and 6% from the last quarter. So not only was there yearly growth, there was sequential growth as well. This shows us we have not seen a slowdown as many investors may be worried about. Net income for 2018 was $363 million which gave us earnings of $4.52 per share. The company is benefiting from lower container prices which have decreased to around the $1,700 range. While this is due to seasonally slow factors, the leasing portfolio currently stands strong.

Triton's average utilization during the quarter was 98.2% which is down slightly from the third quarter. However, the company sees weakness going from the fourth to first quarter generally. The company actually expects income to decline from the fourth quarter because of this before seasonal improvements drive earnings higher again.

The company continues to grow market share through added inventory.

The total fleet grew from 3.4 million units to 3.7 million units in 2018. This allowed for higher revenue as there were more available units from the company for leasing.

Below we can see how leasing revenues improved to drive profitability.

Furthermore, the company is taking advantage of its low share price due to fearful investors and repurchasing stock. There is still $134.9 million left of the approved $200 million share repurchase program. This is good for about 5% of the outstanding shares.

This is not a bad idea considering shares trade at only slightly above book value and offer a compelling return just from their dividend alone.

As the company continues to show it can generate steady earnings from its business, investors may begin to appreciate shares and assign a value to them that is deserved.

Taking a look at the cash flow statements, it appears that the company is in fine shape. Cash from operating activities improved and shows us further there are no worries of a slowdown.

The cash position decreased, but this could be attributed to the share repurchases and equipment purchases. Going forward, the company should continue to produce stable cash flows as the needs for containers remain stable. Most companies don't want to purchase, own, and store the containers which is why Triton has a business model. The plus side is that if there was a slowdown, Triton could slow down purchases of new containers to ensure stability in demand.

Valuation

Comparing Triton to peers, we can see if the shares offer a premium or discount to others in the industry.

As we can see, Triton doesn't offer the lowest nor does it have the highest forward P/E. It does have a higher price/book value as well, but it is the only company offering a dividend on common shares. While the dividend history has been short, there was a raise to $0.52/quarter from $0.45/quarter. This is well covered by the company as the payout ratio stands at a currently modest 45%. It would take a significant and prolonged global recession to put this dividend at risk of being cut. Furthermore, the company should improve its payout ratio as it reduces the number of shares outstanding.

Below we take a look at the DCF valuation presuming two different paths of growth. The first we look at presumes 3% growth for the next 3 years and from thereon after. This is a low earnings growth target and would take into account a mild recession.

As we can see, the discounted cash flow value stands around $77 a share which is 133% higher from current levels.

The next presumes modest growth of 6% for the next 3 years and 4% growth thereafter.

With these estimates, we see the shares are undervalued by almost 200%. The company has a clear path to growth so long as global economic activity continues. The world constantly consumes more product due to a larger population and Triton leases the containers needed to move these products. It is fair to say the company should continue to grow.

Conclusion

Investors who might like a relatively unknown mid-cap company in their portfolio should look deeper into Triton International. The yield is enticing for those investors who like income. It also offers incentive to hold on to shares while waiting for the market to appreciate the company. While we are not sure if the dividend will keep growing, it currently appears to be high and safe enough that it does not need to. There is certainly the chance of further trade tensions leading to a slowdown, but this will be fixed in the long term. Should a recession happen, Triton would be negatively affected. The company does have a strong enough balance sheet that it can withstand the storm and come out stronger. Investors may look to start a position while they can as any news of a trade deal would likely lead to shares moving higher very quickly.

