Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Texas oil wells produced more than 1.54B barrels of crude in 2018 - despite a 40% commodity price drop during Q4 - beating the previous record of 1.28B barrels set in 1973, TIPRO disclosed in its annual "State of Energy Report." Natural gas production also grew, reaching 8.8T cubic feet in 2018. "Texas is paving the way for America's energy independence," declared Governor Greg Abbott.

Tuesday:

President Trump said he was willing to "let slide" a March 2 deadline for resolving the U.S.-China trade conflict if negotiations were progressing well. The softer tone, as well as comments from officials, suggest the two sides are making headway on key issues like intellectual property theft and force technology transfers. Later in the week, President Xi Jinping revealed U.S.-China trade talks will continue in Washington next week, with the hope of reaching a mutually beneficial deal.

Wednesday:

The U.S. national debt passed a new milestone, topping $22T for the first time. It stood at $19.95T when President Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, but has been rising following the passage of a $1.5T tax cut and spending increases on domestic and military programs. The Trump administration contends that its tax cuts will eventually pay for themselves by generating faster growth, but economists are divided about the projection.

Thursday:

Theresa May suffered another Brexit defeat in a parliamentary vote that was symbolic rather than binding, but showed how weak her hand is as she tries to secure changes to her divorce deal from the EU. Lawmakers intent on averting a "no-deal" Brexit are now gathering support to force the government's hand in a new series of votes scheduled for Feb. 27, but by then Brexit will only be a month away.

Friday:

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election following the government's failure to pass its 2019 budget through Congress. At issue? Two Catalan separatist parties voted against the proposal, which Sanchez maintains would address some of the country's long-standing economic inequality via spending increases. The drama comes just days after the European Commission issued surprisingly healthy economic forecasts for Spain.