Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Investors showed confidence on more signs of progress in the U.S.-China trade negotiations. President Trump said a deal is close even as structural issues such as forced technology transfers and enforcement oversight remain unresolved. He also hinted that the March 2 deadline could be extended. The Dow racked up its eighth consecutive weekly increase, matching the longest such streak for the period ended November 3, 2017, the Nasdaq also posted its eighth straight weekly gain and the S&P 500 scored its seventh gain in eight weeks. All three major indexes ended this week up more than 2%.
Economy
Monday:
Texas oil wells produced more than 1.54B barrels of crude in 2018 - despite a 40% commodity price drop during Q4 - beating the previous record of 1.28B barrels set in 1973, TIPRO disclosed in its annual "State of Energy Report." Natural gas production also grew, reaching 8.8T cubic feet in 2018. "Texas is paving the way for America's energy independence," declared Governor Greg Abbott.
Tuesday:
President Trump said he was willing to "let slide" a March 2 deadline for resolving the U.S.-China trade conflict if negotiations were progressing well. The softer tone, as well as comments from officials, suggest the two sides are making headway on key issues like intellectual property theft and force technology transfers. Later in the week, President Xi Jinping revealed U.S.-China trade talks will continue in Washington next week, with the hope of reaching a mutually beneficial deal.
Wednesday:
The U.S. national debt passed a new milestone, topping $22T for the first time. It stood at $19.95T when President Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017, but has been rising following the passage of a $1.5T tax cut and spending increases on domestic and military programs. The Trump administration contends that its tax cuts will eventually pay for themselves by generating faster growth, but economists are divided about the projection.
Thursday:
Theresa May suffered another Brexit defeat in a parliamentary vote that was symbolic rather than binding, but showed how weak her hand is as she tries to secure changes to her divorce deal from the EU. Lawmakers intent on averting a "no-deal" Brexit are now gathering support to force the government's hand in a new series of votes scheduled for Feb. 27, but by then Brexit will only be a month away.
Friday:
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election following the government's failure to pass its 2019 budget through Congress. At issue? Two Catalan separatist parties voted against the proposal, which Sanchez maintains would address some of the country's long-standing economic inequality via spending increases. The drama comes just days after the European Commission issued surprisingly healthy economic forecasts for Spain.
Stocks
Monday:
Walmart and logistics firm Deliv pulled the plug on a key same-day grocery delivery partnership, dealing a setback to the retailer's race against rival Amazon (AMZN). Sources told Reuters that Deliv drivers had to frequently wait 40 minutes or more to collect grocery orders when they showed up at Walmart (WMT) stores. Amazon also announced its latest push into the smart home market with the acquisition of Eero, a developer of easily connected home internet routers.
Tuesday:
Legislators in Georgia are pushing for a 4% tax on Netflix (NFLX) and other streaming services, such as digital books and music downloads, that would subsidize construction of high-speed internet lines in rural areas. Price breakdown: If you spend $13 on a Netflix subscription, you could be taxed about 50 cents on your bill. Only a handful of other states - Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Washington - have imposed this kind of tax so far, but similar proposals have been introduced in legislatures nationwide.
Wednesday:
"Our goal is to continue to shrink the size of our stores," Sears' (OTCPK:SHLDQ) Eddie Lampert said in his first interview since his rescue plan was approved by a bankruptcy court this week. He also revealed plans to devote more retail space to tools and appliances, and less to apparel. Later in the week, Lampert stepped down as chairman of Sears' (OTCPK:SHLDQ) board in connection to the completion of the "going concern" transaction and "not the result of any disagreement."
Thursday:
Headquarter changes... Amazon (AMZN) canceled plans to build its HQ2 in New York City, blaming opposition from local leaders upset by the nearly $3B in incentives promised by state and city politicians. The facility was intended to create 25,000 jobs in Long Island City. General Electric (GE) also scrapped a 12-story headquarters office tower on Boston's waterfront, choosing instead to lease smaller buildings nearby.
Friday:
Once calling bitcoin a "fraud," Jamie Dimon is now leading Wall Street's push into cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan (JPM) created the first digital currency to be backed by a major U.S bank, which will help settle payments between clients in its wholesale payments business. Each "JPM Coin" is redeemable for one U.S. dollar, so its value shouldn't fluctuate, similar to so-called stablecoins.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow +3.1% to 25,883. S&P 500 +2.5% to 2,776. Nasdaq +2.4% to 7,472. Russell 2000 +4.2% to 1,570. CBOE Volatility Index -5.2% to 14.91.
World Indices
London +2.3% to 7,237. France +3.9% to 5,153. Germany +3.6% to 11,300. Japan +2.8% to 20,901. China +2.5% to 2,682. Hong Kong -0.2% to 27,901. India -2.% to 35,809.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +5.9% to $55.81/bbl. Gold +0.5% to $1,324.8/oz. Natural Gas +2.% to 2.634. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.3% to 122.05.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.3%. USD/JPY +0.7%. GBP/USD -0.4%. Bitcoin -1.6%. Litecoin -1.3%. Ethereum +2.%. Ripple -3.3%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) +260%. Gridsum Holding (GSUM) +109%. Invacare (IVC) +91%. Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) +60%. Optical Cable (OCC) +59%.
Top Stock Losers
Motif Bio (MTFB) -75%. Phunware (PHUN) -67%. TMSR Holding (TMSR) -41%. PHI Inc. nonvoting (PHIIK) -35%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) -35%.
