Week 8 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Total returns for the breakout stock selections since 2017 is 68.15% compared to 18.69% for the S&P 500 over the same trading period.

Continuing from last year now makes it 78 out of 92 trading weeks (84.78%), with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 days.

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week based on breakout model characteristics are: Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase.

Two new breakout stocks for Week 8 with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +48.08%

Cumulative Gain by Friday of the Week: -9.98%

This week 3 out of 4 stocks reached their highs at the end of the week. Until this past Week 7, the selling of the breakout stocks prior to the end of the fixed 5-day holding measurement period was the most profitable 1-week strategy. This change could be a positive sign that investors are becoming more confident in holding positions over the weekend. Also, as I monitor results for optimal holding periods over multiple weeks on the breakout stock spreadsheet for members, I am seeing that the two-week hold through the following Thursday is currently generating the best overall results as positive momentum conditions carry well into second and third weeks.

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). Selling many of the selections prior to Friday has resulted in +48.08% return YTD (green line) compared to the S&P 500 +10.90% for the same period.

As the table shows below for the past 8 selections for 2019, so far, the best returns were generally achieved in fewer than four days with an average top gain of 6.67% per stock. Idiosyncratic events will occur that the model cannot anticipate (e.g. earnings surprise, CEO resignation, SEC investigation, etc.), so it is always a good strategy to hold a basket of stocks to diversify unpredictable risks.

Momentum conditions remain strongest among Cara Therapeutics (CARA), Insys Therapeutics (INSY), CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS), TechTarget (TTGT), FormFactor (FORM), Keane Group (FRAC), eXp World Holdings (OTC:EXPI), and Daseke (DSKE) from prior weeks.

Momentum parameters have moved highly positive from Week 7 Breakout Selections. For Week 8, the selections begin the week with Momentum values at 123 Positive and 8 Negative. These are some of the highest positive momentum levels we have seen on this gauge in over a year.

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 8 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The two breakout stocks to start the week consist of 1 healthcare and 1 basic materials stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) - Healthcare / Medical Appliances & Equipment Earthstone Energy (ESTE) - Basic Materials / Independent Oil & Gas

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals - Healthcare / Medical Appliances & Equipment

Price Target: $5.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Earthstone Energy - Basic Materials / Independent Oil & Gas

Price Target: $8.00

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive the complete portfolio selections prior to the close on Friday.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 8

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce similar strong results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured 5-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term. The top 2 stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for this week are:

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

All of these key weekly and monthly selections feed into the Premium Portfolio database selection portfolio that is now up 17.14% YTD with 20 stocks gaining more than 10%.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESTE, ACRX, JPM, GS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.