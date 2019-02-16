S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Rally Continues With Resistance Ahead, Get Ready For A Tug Of War

Plenty of market crosscurrents around now, remaining focused and taking what the market is giving us is the way to proceed now.

Investors ponder the question, is this a bear market rally or the start of a new uptrend?

The Dow, Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq are all up eight weeks in a row; the S&P has recorded gains in seven of the last eight weeks.

"Headlines, in a way, are what mislead you, because bad news is a headline, and gradual improvement is not." - Bill Gates

Investors are asking where do the equity markets go from here? The following will give one an idea of how difficult it is to even attempt to come up with an answer. It took just 66 trading sessions for the S&P 500 to fall 19.8% from 9/20-12/24. It's taken just 33 trading sessions since then for stocks to rise 17%.

The S&P has come off the lows and now sits 6% off the all-time highs. Hardly a devastating blow to the bulls who remained resolute in their strategy which was to observe and remain patient. Not many believed that was a good strategy to follow, and some of those folks are now saying this is just a rally in a bear market.

However, there are a number of signs that suggest it may be be more than that. The advance in the last eight weeks have been filled with crosscurrents that open the door to a more positive outcome than the majority is calling for. Before anyone thinks it is time to call for new highs, let's remain grounded and come to the realization that nothing has been resolved just yet.

In December 2018, investors were pricing in a global recession as plenty of them decided to flee the stock market. The page on the calendar was turned, and lo and behold, it is anything but recession positioning, instead it is risk on. Here are the S&P’s 11 sectors, sorted by their total-return performance in January 2019. The overriding theme is clearly “risk-on,” with a more cyclical and growth-oriented bias at the top of the list and a more defensive, dividend-oriented bias toward the bottom:

Industrials, 11.42%

Energy, 11.11%

REITs, 10.79%

Communication Services, 10.37%

Consumer Discretionary, 10.30%

Financials, 8.84%

S&P 500, 8.01%

Information Technology, 6.96%

Materials, 5.49%

Consumer Staples, 5.19%

Health Care, 4.84%

Utilities, 3.43%

It is necessary to understand herd behavior when investing in equities. The action we have seen in the last 3 months says there may be more to this volatile market action than meets the eye. I have been avoiding the notion that a confluence of events may have set the stage for a perfect storm occurring in the stock market last December. A storm that stretched the indices to lows during a very violent quick drop.

The reason is simple, once we start making excuses for price action we can leave ourselves vulnerable for mistakes. Following that line of thinking would then allow an investor to come up with a reason to justify their actions. In doing so, they miss what might really be taking place, and ignore the fact that price action rules.

I commented back on December 22nd, two days before the market low that it appeared to be a buyers strike, as volume was lighter than normal due to the Holiday season. Hedge funds were liquidating, tax loss and mutual fund liquidation added to the downward pressure on prices. The perfect storm had indeed hit the stock market.

While all of that may indeed be the cause for the violent selling, there may have been other factors at work as well. It could also be a signal that the situation is not as rosy as we believe. In this case, it is all about global growth or the lack thereof. At that point, wringing your hands over why and what is causing the problem is immaterial. An investor can do nothing to change the situation and that includes all of the “excuses” about why stock prices fell in December.

The herd behavior wasn’t over in December, it continued into January. This time it was all about buying into the idea that maybe things aren't so bad because, as shown earlier, recent action surely appears to be a risk on trade. Different crosscurrents, different signals, and different messages from the market. Confused? Join the club, so are many others and anyone saying they have it all figured out is telling a tall tale.

Over the course of their investing careers, Savvy Investors have figured out it is best not to jump to conclusions or offer a truckload of reasons for the market’s activity. Instead, observe and respect what is going on while the situation plays out.

Avoiding the “noise” has been a successful way to navigate this bull market. The bullish calls were made over and over with great success because most of what surrounded us was just noise intended to distract investors. It was oh so easy to identify it. All of it meant little because the underlying primary trend was firmly entrenched. Stocks were going higher.

It would stand to reason that if one could identify the noise back then, why can't we simply dismiss all of these naysaying noisy arguments and call for higher stock prices. It’s quite simple, there is NO primary trend today that is firmly established. That issue commands respect, not panic like some have called for.

The Dow, Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq are all up seven weeks in a row; the S&P has recorded gains in six of the last seven weeks. No one should be surprised if the indices start to weaken some. However, be aware that may start the chants from the short sighted crowd that the party is over.

We’ll see. I’d rather wait and watch to see if any pullback that may come our way has any staying power, before calling any party over.

Economy

The ECRI continues to rebound after it hit a low of -6.5% about a month ago.

Chart courtesy of Advisor Perspectives

The percentage of mortgages reported as delinquent hit a new low in December, with the number of properties that are delinquent and total properties distressed making new lows.

Source: Bespoke

Properties under foreclosure have been up very fractionally the last two months, and their share of total mortgages has also started to bottom out, but the levels are still so remarkably low it’s hard to call the last two months an uptick.

Almost 70% of Household debt is mortgage. Student loans 11%, autos 9%, and credit cards 6%.

The situation today looks far different from what we saw before the financial crisis hit.

Retail sales dropped 1.2% in December with ex-autos plunging 1.8%. November's 0.2% headline gain was revised down to 0.1%, while the 0.2% ex-auto figure was unrevised after strong gains in October of 1.0% (revised from 1.1%) and 0.8% (revised from 1.0%), respectively.

As one astute subscriber noted in the Savvy Investor chat room when that headline came across.

"Anybody selling on this news deserves to be parted from their money."

Weekly chain store sales bounced 0.9% in the week of February 9, according to The Retail Economist, after falling 1.5% in the February 2 week. The 12-month pace slowed to 1.6% y/y versus 2.6% y/y previously. The report noted that while the weekly pace has been choppy, the trends seem to be "softer" than in 2018.

NFIB small business optimism index dropped 3.1% to 101.2 in January after sliding 0.4% to 104.4 in December. This is a fifth consecutive monthly decline. It's also the lowest print since the months leading up to the 2016 election. And while it is down from the record high of 108.8 hit in August (data goes back to 1974), it's well above the historical average of 98.

Consumer sentiment popped up 4.3 points to 95.5 in the preliminary February print from the University of Michigan survey, after dropping 7.1 points to 91.2 in January, a 2-year low. The index was at 99.7 last February.

January CPI report revealed a slightly weaker than expected flat headline reading and a firm 0.2% core consumer price rise. The year-over-year increase of 1.6% in headline prices eased further from 1.9% in December.

Industrial production undershot estimates with a manufacturing led 0.6% January drop after small net upward revisions extending back to September. Manufacturing fell 0.9% despite firm jobs data, with a likely big hit from a vehicle assembly rate drop to a 10.6M pace, after a December spike to 12.3M.

JOLTS: Job openings rose 169k to 7,335k in December after edging up 35k to 7,166k in November (revised from 6,888k). The rate climbed back to the record high of 4.7%, hit back in August, from 4.6% (revised from 4.4%).

Global Economy

Some good news. There has never been a global recession without the U.S. being in recession. Stellar job growth, accelerating wages, solid consumer spending and rising labor participation rates are supportive for continuing, albeit more modest, GDP growth here this year.

According to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, the Eurozone economic growth during the last quarter of 2018 matched the first estimate and stood at 0.2% quarter-over-quarter rate.

On an annualized basis, the region’s economic growth also matched original estimates and confirmed a deceleration to 1.2% as compared to 1.6% in the previous quarter.

Eurozone Industrial Production fell the most in almost three years in November led by Germany’s economic slowdown.

German GDP continues to be very weak. After a dynamic start into the first half of the year (+0.4% in the first quarter, +0.5% in the second quarter), a small dip (-0.2% in the third quarter, 0.0% in the fourth quarter) was recorded in the second half of the year.

Manufacturing activity contracted a second straight month as tariffs clogged the export spigot. It’s not all gloom and doom, job openings are running ahead of job applicants in China and there are signs its economy may be stabilizing amid massive stimulus.

Japan GDP came in as expected rising at an annualized rate of 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Business spending was the big bright spot, up 2.4% quarter over quarter versus 1.8% expected.

Consumers didn’t seem bothered by all of the Brexit controversy in January. UK retail sales crushed estimates, rising 1% in real terms easily beating the forecasts.

The prime minister failed to win support for her EU strategy after the European Research Group (ERG), led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, abstained on a government motion because it appeared to rule out a no-deal Brexit. The drama continues.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q4 2018:

70% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise.

62% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.1%. The fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index.

Valuation: The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.0. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4), but above the 10-year average (14.6).

In the early stages of the season, it appeared top-line numbers were going to really struggle against estimates this season. As earnings season has progressed, the revenue beat rate has ticked slightly higher and is now solidly above the reading seen last earnings season.

The Political Scene

The bill to avoid a government shutdown was passed by Congress this week. After the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump will sign the spending bill while declaring a national emergency in an attempt to build his proposed border wall, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she "may" file a legal challenge to emergency declaration and will review her options.

While the book may not be closed as any court battle will garner headlines, as far as the stock market is concerned, this issue is over. It should also be noted that while all of this was going on, the S&P is up 14+%.

As U.S. and Chinese negotiators met for a round of negotiation in Beijing, there is a hint of optimism that a deal can be eventually achieved. The base case remains an extension of the deadline to avoid a new round of tariffs and accommodate the Trump-Xi meeting.

The Fed

For those obsessed with the yield curve:

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 16 basis points in the middle of February.

Sentiment

Fund managers are flush with cash.

I knew there was plenty of money that was not invested, but did not realize it was reaching levels last seen in 2009.

While they are underweight global equities.

Sentiment pulled back slightly this week as reported in the weekly AAII survey data. Bullish sentiment fell to 35.1% from a recent high of 39.8% last week. While that is below the historical average, it is well off of the lows of the past few months.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed a build as inventories increased by 3.6 million barrels. At 450.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 0.4 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.

There was little follow-through from last week's failure to overtake the resistance level of $55. In fact, crude oil stabilized, then rallied to take out that resistance by closing at $55.71, up $2.99 for the week. A follow-through next week will signal a break that could easily take the price of WTI to $59-$60.

The Technical Picture

With continued strength across the board and market internals confirming that strength, I'll stay with my earlier view:

“Any future weakness should produce a retest that does not get anywhere near the lows.”

Nowhere it is implied that it is up, up, and away from here. The rally continued this week and another line of overhead resistance fell. This time it was the 200-day moving average (Brown line).

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

I noted last week that this area was the least of my concerns if the rally were to move forward.

“Many analysts and weekend chartists will now cite the 200 day moving average (brown line) of the S&P as a key to how far this rally can go. While it is important, I caution investors about putting too much emphasis on it today.”

The reason, the index had already cracked that line in two previous rallies. The more important area resides where the two arrows are drawn on the chart. The November and December rally highs.

The Dow, Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq are all up eight weeks in a row; the S&P has recorded gains in seven of the last eight weeks. Using my indicators, the Russell 2000 has now joined all of the other major indices is reestablishing a bullish configuration. At the moment, all are in sync. Now it remains to be seen if these indicators and indices can remain aligned going forward.

Given the quick rally off the lows, no one should be surprised if the indices start to weaken some. A quick test of the 200-day moving average may be the next move for the S&P. Success or failure there will determine whether this move may be a ‘false breakout’.

Short-term support is at S&P 2,697, then 2,616. Resistance resides at the two arrows highlighted on the chart. S&P 2,780 up to 2,820.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into the same trap that just caught many analysts who called for more pain with the S&P off 19+%.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

During this furious rally off the lows, the semiconductor sector has now reversed its bearish look, and the charts now sport more of a bullish configuration. The latest news from the U.S.-Chinese negotiations suggesting that China may now be buying more semiconductors from U.S. companies may now add fuel to the rally in the group.

So much for theory that FAANG stocks MUST be involved for the stock market to move higher. The major indices were all up about 1% on a very strong day; ALL of the FAANG stocks were in the red. A solid sign that the rally is broad and money is rotating within the equity market. The next myth we will be hearing is that the FAANG trade is over.

The attack on “Wealth” took another step forward this week. According to some, corporate stock buybacks should be banned. If not banned, then taxed. All of this while we hear the chant that wealthy people aren't paying their "fair share".

Stock buybacks do NOT enrich the wealthy. "Buybacks” exchange cash for stock within the company, Accounting 101. They also do NOT replace capex and worker pay. The labor market establishes wages, and any capital investment is based on expected return, Economics 101.

As with any “plan”, there are always the threat of unintended consequences. Especially, when the plan is introduced by the ill informed and the financial illiterate. Eliminate buybacks and we can start looking at an avalanche of leveraged buyouts. History shows measures aimed at Wall Street would likely lead to more shadow banking, as corporations find work around to the over-regulation being imposed.

Fair share? An individual works then pays taxes. Saves and invests their extra money. Taxes are paid on the capital gains along with the interest and dividends as they build their wealth over time. Leave it to an heir and it's taxed again.

Oh I forgot, this rhetoric is initially targeting millionaires and billionaires. Most forget that those folks build their wealth paying taxes along the way as well. Most, if not each and every one, of the ultra rich delve into philanthropy, charitable foundations, scholarships, etc. All intended to spread their wealth to those not so fortunate. If they are taxed more, should they stop all of that that benevolent behavior? Then again, if they are taxed more, they may never get to that level of wealth. Consider the truly wealthy person that decides to leave ALL of their money to heirs and to charity when they die.

Some may not agree, but it seems to me that we can be reasonably assured family members and the other organizations involved would deploy these funds in a much better manner than the government would. The waste and fraud in some of these programs if even slightly cleaned up would extend their lives by years. Yet, we seem to want to give that alcoholic (the government) another “donation”. Perhaps a more common sense approach and eliminating waste would go a long way in building confidence to the notion of increased taxation.

Then there are those wealthy folks that insist they should be paying more taxes. If they truly feel that way, then write a check and send it to he IRS, rest assured, it won't be returned.

The next topic isn't about this political party or that political view. Instead, it speaks to the common sense I just referred to. More importantly, the threat of what takes place when people with an agenda overtake the will of the constituents that they represent. It is a very slippery slope and a dangerous situation when the minority (not race, but numbers) decides the fate of the majority. Apparently, 70% were in favor of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) building their headquarters in New York. Instead, opposition seems to have forced Amazon to now look elsewhere.

In my view, this event is quite disturbing. What does it have to do with investing? Please step back and look at the longer term ramifications, then decide what side of the debate you wish to be on.

Investors have had ample time now to make any necessary adjustments they deemed necessary given their individual situations. We have now seen the S&P trade back to, and then retake the 20-month moving average on January 18th. The call that cited the probability of that occurring was made here on December 22nd, two days before the market lows were established.

“Remember, there are some visible signs that point to this downward move being a normal market correction.” “My first inclination is to wait for the rally that will indeed take the indices back to what was support in an effort to retake certain levels. Depending on your situation, it will be at those levels where investors can start to make the necessary changes in the transition phase. These types of rebound rallies have occurred in all of the past instances where stock market trends have broken down.”

Instead, the wizards that surrounded investors were bringing emotion, bias, speculation, and conjecture into the picture. If nothing else, market participants should realize that bull market gains are NOT given back overnight. That is a myth that fear mongers prey on. Equity markets simply do NOT work that way.

They should also now see how it is best to be in control of the situation instead of the situation controlling them. Many now are saying this is indeed still a bear market rally. They may be correct. They contend that breaking above what is viewed as a key technical level (200-day moving average) is merely a head fake. An event that may signal to some investors that it is all clear to get back into stocks.

Decisions, decisions. Investors ask, do I start deploying cash now?, is this a head fake or is it the start of what could be a new up leg in the secular bull market? Now we come to the third revelation that has been flashed to investors in the last 3 months. If one remained in control, and avoided the geniuses calling for more lows, there is far less angst now. Once an individual does not panic at the first sign of trouble and decides not to leave the market, there is little discussion on getting back in. They can now calmly decide on how to proceed. The other contingent has a lot to ponder now.

No this isn’t BUY and HOLD forever, this is navigating a trend.

None of this is hindsight. It has been the message here since the free fall in equity prices began in December. Nor is any of this sheer coincidence or luck. For sure, no one can be correct all of the time. However, it is all about lining up the probabilities of an event taking place using a variety of factors to navigate the markets.

The EXACT same message was given to investors in 2015 and 2016, and that proved to be correct. The road is still difficult to navigate. With the break in the longer term trendline in December, and the S&P recently regaining that important demarcation point, there is no firmly establish trend in place. These periods of uncertainty can fool many investors.

Stepping in and making any predictions on where the S&P may be headed now would be just as fool hardy as the calls for much more pain for investors at S&P 2,400. Following a very simple rule usually pays off. When there is NO playable trend in place, there should be NO predictions of any kind.

That won't stop the wizards from coming up with some sort of analysis that is void of all the necessary data to make an informed decision. Investing isn't easy, but I can’t listen to or follow anyone that continues to have the story wrong. Boy did we see a room full of them when the markets were near lows, and all the way up to present levels.

There are two attributes that Savvy Investors share, and they are the same two that have guided them to where they sit today. In the pilot's seat, and in control. Maintaining flexibility and being open minded. There is no reason to be convinced the stock market HAS to drop precipitously here, just as there is no reason the stock market HAS to make new highs in the next month.

Savvy Investors know what information need be followed to increase the probabilities of success. When the data changes we change, not a day earlier. Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Thanks to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Enjoy the long weekend!

Best of Luck to All!

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.

As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

Every subscriber is solely responsible for the results of any action taken as a result of any discussion or commentary contained herein. The owner/author of this service shall not be held liable in any way for the actions that any subscriber takes as a result of any discussion in this forum. This is in no way a solicitation to buy or sell any securities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK IN EVERY SAVVY PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place. I am LONG all positions in every portfolio mentioned.