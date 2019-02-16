U.S. IPO Week Ahead: New Filings Will Indicate March Activity During February Lull

Based on the recent performance of our IPO Index, we are expecting a healthy number of IPOs in March.

Just one SPAC is on the IPO calendar.

The IPO market has a bye week as we enter the annual February lull.

The IPO market has a bye week as we enter the annual February lull. Just one SPAC is on the IPO calendar. Instead of going public, companies are waiting out the short holiday week, while preparing their year-end financials.

Any big IPO news will likely come in the form of new filings. A company that files during the week ahead will be able to price its offering in mid-March. Based on the recent performance of our IPO Index, we are expecting a healthy number of IPOs in March.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Acamar Partners Acq. (ACAMU)

Miami, FL $300M

$375M $10

30,000,000 Goldman

Deutsche Bank Blank check company led by the Executive Chairman of travel retailer Dufry.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.