U.S. IPO Week Ahead: New Filings Will Indicate March Activity During February Lull

by: Renaissance Capital IPO Research
The IPO market has a bye week as we enter the annual February lull.

Just one SPAC is on the IPO calendar.

Based on the recent performance of our IPO Index, we are expecting a healthy number of IPOs in March.

Any big IPO news will likely come in the form of new filings. A company that files during the week ahead will be able to price its offering in mid-March. Based on the recent performance of our IPO Index, we are expecting a healthy number of IPOs in March.

U.S. IPO Calendar

Issuer
Business

Deal Size
Market Cap

Price Range
Shares Filed

Top
Bookrunners

Acamar Partners Acq. (ACAMU)
Miami, FL

$300M
$375M

$10
30,000,000

Goldman
Deutsche Bank

Blank check company led by the Executive Chairman of travel retailer Dufry.

