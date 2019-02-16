Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/14/19

|
Includes: GT, TNAV, XBIT, ZBH
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/14/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), and;
  • Telenav (TNAV).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Xbiotech (XBIT), and;
  • Goodyear Tire (GT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • National (NHLD);
  • CSS Industries (CSS);
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE);
  • Zscaler (ZS);
  • Tenable (TENB);
  • Presidio (PSDO);
  • Paylocity Holding (PCTY);
  • O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY);
  • Midstates Petroleum (MPO);
  • Tableau Software (DATA);
  • Chipotle Mexican (CMG);
  • Crown (CCK), and;
  • Cracker Barrel (CBRL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Guaranty Bancshares (OTC:GNTY);
  • Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), and;
  • Bloom Energy (BE).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Baker Richard W

DIR

Guaranty Bancshares

GNTY

JB*

$3,000,000

2

Asher Daniel

BO

National

NHLD

JB*,B

$2,856,509

3

Baker G Leonard Jr

DIR

Corcept Therapeutics

CORT

B

$1,138,710

4

Rennes Fondation

BO

Xbiotech

XBIT

B

$997,250

5

Goldentree Asset Mgt

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$793,730

6

Geissler Werner

DIR

Goodyear Tire

GT

B

$652,628

7

Zervigon Eddy

DIR

Bloom Energy

BE

B

$473,000

8

Nokomis Capital

DIR,BO

Telenav

TNAV

B

$253,769

9

Farrell Michael J

DIR

Zimmer Biomet

ZBH

B

$247,250

10

Matthias Rebecca C

DIR

CSS Industries

CSS

B

$222,537

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Apollo Mgt Gp

BO

Presidio

PSDO

JS*

$60,440,000

2

Pershing Square

DIR

Chipotle Mexican

CMG

S

$35,894,612

3

Biglari Sardar

BO

Cracker Barrel

CBRL

S

$22,898,628

4

Fir Tree Capital Mgt

BO

Midstates Petroleum

MPO

JS*

$17,069,490

5

Oreilly David E

CB,DIR

O'Reilly Automotive

ORLY

S

$14,884,908

6

Sarowitz Steven I

DIR,BO

Paylocity Holding

PCTY

AS

$12,482,377

7

Stolte Chris

F,TO,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$11,699,281

8

Conway John W

DIR

Crown

CCK

S

$6,902,777

9

Sinha Amit

CTO,VP,OO,DIR

Zscaler

ZS

AS

$5,256,152

10

Vintz Stephen A

CFO

Tenable

TENB

AS

$2,877,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

