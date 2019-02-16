WTI Weekly: False Breakdown Early Week To 51.23s, Price Discovery Higher To 56.26s

This week saw a false breakdown below last week’s support where buy excess developed before driving price higher to 56.26s.

Minor probe of last week’s support to 51.23s in Monday’s auction, rejection of the low as buy excess developed.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for sell-side activity provided the near-term key resistance, 53-54.30s, held. This expectation did not play out as a false breakdown developed early week at key support to 51.23s. Rejection of the low developed, driving price back through the prior balance to last week’s overhead supply cluster, 55s-55.75s, before a probe higher developed to 56.26s into week’s end.

10-15 February 2019

This week’s auction saw a sell-side breakdown in Monday’s trade through last week’s key support, 51.80s, driving price lower to 51.23s. A structural buy excess developed, 51.23s- 51.80s, driving price higher back into prior balance. Buying interest emerged, 52.20s/52.50s, driving price higher into Tuesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 54s. Buyers trapped there, developing balance, 54s-52.95s, into Wednesday’s auction.

Two-sided traded developed early in Wednesday’s auction, before buying interest emerged, 53.90s-54s, driving price higher ahead the EIA release (+3.6mil vs. +2.6mil expected), achieving a stopping point, 54.60s. Buyers trapped at the high following the EIA, developing balance, 54.60s-53.82s, into Wednesday’s NY close. A minor probe of the high developed early in Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point high, 54.68s, before buyers trapped, 54.39s-54.43s, resulting in a shakeout of weak long inventory in Thursday’s auction to 53.08s. Buy excess developed there before buying interest drove price higher to 55.39s into Thursday’s NY close. Minor two-sided trade developed before buying interest emerged, 55.55s/55.65s, driving price higher achieving the stopping point high, 56.26s, ahead of Friday’s close to 53s, settling at 55.98s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for sell-side activity provided key supply, 53.40s-54s, held as resistance. While early week selling interest drove price through key support to 51.23s, a structural buy excess developed, driving price back into prior balance. This structural development was indication of the halting of the sell-side sequence from 55.75s. Price discovery higher developed through the remainder of the week toward back to test the prior resistance ultimately to 56.26s amidst the March-April contract roll.

Looking ahead, this week’s structural buy excess at the low and subsequent buy-side breakout attempt into week’s end imply price discovery potential higher. Focus into next week centers upon response to this week’s buy-side breakout attempt from 55.75s-55s for confirmation/negation of the breakout. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 32% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given the failure of key supply to hold, the primary expectation near-term (2-4 weeks) based on market structure is now buy-side provided this week’s breakout holds. The supply cluster overhead, 56s-58s, is now an upside focus.

NinjaTrader

Following the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC has resumed publishing the weekly COT report. The publishing resumes with late December’s data and will be lagging for the next two to three weeks (releases on Tuesdays and Fridays until current) as they catch up. Our data will update with their publishing schedule.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.