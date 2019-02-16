NG Weekly: Sell Excess Early Week, Price Discovery Lower To 2.54s To Test Key Support

This week’s auction saw early week challenge of key supply where sell excess formed and price discovery lower then developed to key support, 2.54s, re-testing the low.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week’s auction was for sell-side activity, provided key supply overhead, 2.65s-2.70s, held. This probability path did not play out in a pure sense, despite last week’s unsecured low. The early week’s relief rally to 2.74s, testing key supply, saw a sell excess develop there and rotation back toward key support, 2.55s, into Friday’s auction. Buying interest emerged at support, driving price higher ahead of Friday’s close from key support, closing the week at 2.62s.

10-15 February 2019:

This week’s auction saw a gap higher open in Monday’s auction as trapped sellers from late last week were forced to adjust inventory. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the stopping point high, 2.74s, as the market tested key supply overhead, 2.65s-2.70s, noted in last week’s commentary. Buyers trapped, 2.74s-2.71s, as sell excess drove price lower back into the key supply cluster. Two-sided trade developed in Tuesday’s auction before the uptick to 2.70s met with selling interest, 2.69s-2.66s. Rotation lower developed through Tuesday-early Wednesday Globex trade as a long liquidation developed to 2.56s into early Wednesday.

Wednesday’s auction saw two-sided trade, 2.56s- 2.62s, as balance development near key support occurred through Thursday’s auction and the EIA release (-78bcf vs. -85bcf expected). A minor probe lower developed early in Friday’s auction, achieving the stopping point low, 2.54s, driving price higher through Friday’s auction to 2.63s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.62s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery lower did not develop as last week’s unsecured low held as support. Price discovery higher developed early week to 2.74s, testing key supply. A structural sell excess developed there, driving price back into prior balance. This was structural indication that the buy-side phase had been terminated. Price discovery lower then developed through mid-week ultimately to test key structural support, 2.55s, into Friday’s auction. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher from key support into week’s end, closing at 2.62s.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) now shifts buy-side, following the re-test and defense of key support. This multi-week low develops at 2018’s key support, 2.55s. Focus into next week turns to market response to key supply overhead, 2.70s-2.74s. Failure of the sell-side in this area opens the door to short covering inventory adjustment by sellers from the low. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

NinjaTrader

Following the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC has resumed publishing the weekly COT report. The publishing resumes with late December’s data and will be lagging for the next two to three weeks (releases on Tuesdays and Fridays until current) as they catch up. Our data will update with their publishing schedule.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

