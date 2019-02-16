XLE Weekly: Price Discovery Higher Early Week From Buy Excess Back To Test Key Resistance

This week’s auction saw last week’s key buy excess hold as support as price discovery higher toward key supply and a buy-side breakout developed.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary inference for this week was for neutral (balance) trade within the context of a buy excess below, 61.87s-62.05s. This week’s auction saw key support hold and price discovery higher develop 65.56s as the primary expectation only played out marginally in Monday’s auction before price discovery higher developed through Friday’s auction to 66.17s before closing at 66.12s.

10-15 February 2019:

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher in Monday’s trade as last week’s buy excess held as support. Price discovery higher developed to 63.34s where the market paused into Monday’s close. Buying interest in size developed, 63.24s, ahead of Tuesday’s auction. A gap higher open developed into Tuesday’s open, driving price higher to 64.40s where minor sell excess formed, developing balance, 64.40s-63.30s, into Wednesday’s auction.

Wednesday’s auction saw buying interest and price discovery higher to 65.35s within prior key supply overhead. Again, minor sell excess formed, driving price lower in retracement to 64.36s. Sellers trapped upon the retracement, as buy-side continuation then ensued into Thursday’s auction. Challenge of last week’s key resistance developed in Thursday’s trade as a minor probe of the high developed, achieving a stopping point, 65.56s. A gap higher open developed in Friday’s auction as a buy-side breakout developed above key resistance to 66.17s, settling at 66.12s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher following last week’s structural buy excess, 61.87s-62.05s, as buying interest negated our primary expectation of neutral (balance) trade. The structural buy excess was indication for neutral/buy-side trade. Within the broader context, last week’s pullback resulted in buy excess and subsequent rotation back to test key resistance.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to prior resistance/buy-side breakout area, 65.30s-65.60s, for confirmation/negation of this week’s buy-side breakout attempt. Should the breakout area hold as support, that would imply potential for another buy-side sequence toward 68s. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is buy-side barring a failure of the buy-side breakout. Market action, despite sell-side attempts to halt, continue to show a search for a price where the buy-side phase will be shut off.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index has now turned down modestly following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. The market activity has formed a price low which now serves as meaningful support following the momentum low of November 2018. While near-term buy-side activity may be extended, sentiment remains far from a posture of extreme optimism, implying a longer-term structural high is unlikely to develop in this area.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

