Reflections On Nemaska's Bombshell

There has been a lot of poor analysis of the situation in the financial press.

What Happened

Nemaska Lithium (NMX.TO; OTCQX:NMKEF) dropped a bombshell a couple days ago when they announced they will need another $285 million of financing to bring Whabouchi into production. This was a 47% increase over the project's original direct upfront capital costs of $605 million as outlined in the 2018 feasibility study. This was simply a huge miss.

Issues like this are another reason why I like to use higher discount rates in my net present value project estimates. It helps provide an additional cushion for unexpected outcomes.

Repriced To The Same Valuation

The market quickly repriced Nemaska to the same valuation after accounting for an additional $285 million of equity dilution. If you own it, I would not buy any more. If you do not own it, buying it at the current price is not giving you any sort of discount to where it was a few days ago. Again, it has been repriced to account for the dilution and continues to trade for the same valuation. It is not cheaper.

Nemaska continues to trade at a valuation that is comparable to Lithium Americas (LAC). Both companies are targeting 2022 for full production. Here is how they stack up:

Lithium Americas* Nemaska Lithium Local Ticker Symbol LAC.TO NMX.TO U.S. Ticker Symbol LAC NMKEF Current Local Price $4.08 CA$0.32 Current USD Price $3.03 $0.24 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (estimated for Nemaska) 88,700,000 2,083,197,707 $USD Market Capitalization $268,761,000 $499,967,450 Estimate of Revenue in Full Production $156,250,000 $359,152,288 Estimate of EBITDA in Full Production** $111,828,125 $263,352,483 Average Annual Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) $71,659,272 $167,654,692 C1 Cost Estimate (LCE) $2,495 $3,159 My Total Costs Estimate per LCE Tonne** $5,453 $6,034 Primary Metal Prices Used (LCE/Hydroxide per tonne) $10,000 $10,000 / $12,000 Margin of My Primary Metal Price Over My Total Cost Estimate 45.5% 39.7% P/FCF in First Full Year of Production 2.8 2.9 First Year Full Production 2022 2022 Long-Term Target Multiple 13.0 13.0 Potential Compounded Return From 2019 to 2023 at Target Multiple 36% 35%

*Lithium Americas is for 62.5% share of Cauchari-Olaroz

**After 5-year accelerated depreciation

Poor Analysis

I have come across a lot of analyses on the situation which is off. Mainly, there is nothing wrong with the important technical aspects of the project at the Shawinigan electrochemical plant. In fact, they have successfully produced quality hydroxide and shipped samples to 20 potential customers. The related press release noted:

In the meantime, the Corporation continues to deliver high quality lithium hydroxide products from the Phase 1 plant: “We have recently completed the installation of the drying and bagging equipment, and we have started producing lithium hydroxide monohydrate that meets battery industry product specifications,” added Mr. Bourassa. “We are very pleased with the high interest demonstrated for the product as over twenty end-users from across the world have requested to receive some of the first samples for qualification.”

Nemaska is now talking about producing only hydroxide which would boost the economics of the project assuming hydroxide continues to sell at a premium to carbonate. There is strong demand from the automotive battery supply chain for non-Chinese hydroxide. This part of the Nemaska story is essential and remains strong.

I listened to the entire conference call 2 days ago with CEO Guy Bourassa and the 2 things he focused on that have led to higher capital needs are (1) the need for higher quality steel and higher steel prices and (2) an unanticipated lack of local labor which means they will have to build more facilities for workers to live at the site (rather than being able to commute). Essentially, it was all construction related stuff. That being said, we will not really know for sure until we get a full report which is expected in a few weeks.

Notably, Bourassa pointed out that the feasibility study was signed off on by something like 11 or so seasoned engineers and was also reviewed by the due diligence teams of the financiers. Undoubtedly, Bourassa could have kicked the tires a lot more, but this capital miss was not isolated to Nemaska's management team.

People are now calling into question Nemaska's ability to meet their estimates for industry-leading low hydroxide costs; however, there is really no basis for this until we actually get some written details from the company that demonstrate otherwise.

What I would like to see is the lithium majors actually disclose their production data in a way that is standard for the mining industry — the way that Nemaska has had to do with their feasibility studies. I am not an expert on Canadian vs. U.S. reporting standards but will we arrive at the day when Nemaska is disclosing everything and Albemarle (ALB) and Livent (LTHM) only tell us their capacity?

Nemaska's capital estimate miss was an unquestionable failure. It will take a successful execution of bringing the project into production to overcome this. I would expect that as long as Bourassa remains CEO he will be doing everything he can to make sure this happens. Failure often leads to renewed strength. I know, I have been there.

Nemaska shareholders should set down their stones (for now at least). In a few years, they just might have the lowest-cost hydroxide producer and one who actually discloses its low costs. That which was once rejected may become increasingly valuable and transparently so.

The Big Picture

Mining projects are fraught with difficulty and cost overruns are common. What is missed in the rush to get an article out on the same day is the big picture story here. Electrifying a portion of global transportation is a major transition that (1) is going to be fraught with setbacks, (2) is going to cost more than expected, and (3) is going to take longer than expected. (See my article last year on Clean TeQ (OTCQX:CTEQF) as an example.) If it wasn't for the initiative of the Chinese to reduce smog and VW diesel-gate, then this story might already be over, but it is not and it is moving forward.

This whole transition is going to put pressure on the mining industry. More demand for not only metals but construction, infrastructure, and technical expertise which points to the fact that things are likely to continue to cost more than anticipated. Those investing in development stage juniors would be wise to take this into consideration.

Finally, this comes back to a theme that I have been pounding the table on in Industrial Minefinder. The base metals miners are still the best way to have exposure to the growth of electrified transportation. There is a lot more experience and defined parameters behind things like nickel mines and copper concentrate plants which provides about as much stability as you are going to get anywhere in the mining industry.

