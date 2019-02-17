Dynagas LNG Partners: Think Like A Business Owner

The market reacted negatively to the drop in distribution, and some seemed to believe the "end is near" for Dynagas LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:DLNG). With this article, I want to explain why I think it is worth holding the stock.

Background

For those that have followed my work over the years here at SA, they will know that I cover a fairly wide range of companies and topics. That is because I am here as an investor, and not purely as an analyst, covering only one industry. My investment portfolio is quite diversified. I am merely here to share with those who want to listen to my thoughts, analysis, and experiences. I am not selling anything.

Since I have spent most of my working life in the maritime shipping and oil & gas service industry, those are the natural areas I do believe I have some competence in. I want to come out with a disclosure right away. I have not made much of my money from investing in either of those sectors. My profile will give you an idea of where my money was made.

Nevertheless, one of the companies I have covered is DLNG. There are several articles to be found here on SA, where the last article was an update from the third-quarter results published November 19th, 2018. In that article, I outlined why the company's distribution was unsustainable regardless of what management had stated earlier.

After the stock market closed on Friday, 25/01/19, DLNG announced that it would cut the distribution by 75% from USD0.25 to just USD0.0625 per share per quarter.

The reaction from the market and those participating in the debate here on SA was very much akin to what the Norwegian painter Edvard Munch must have envisioned when he painted what later often is referred to as "The Scream"

As a director in a company servicing the energy industry, I can say that the last four years have been challenging, as our customers in the oil & gas industry cut their expenses. Last year saw some green shoots, although margins were still low. Once costs have been cut, it is always hard to bargain for higher prices.

Some authors and commenters here on SA seemed eager to get back to trading or investing in the offshore oil drilling business. I have been fairly vocal stating that the first companies to make money from higher oil and gas prices would be the oil majors and not the service providers. It was at that juncture I invested in Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). Through my research on Shell, I got more and more interested in LNG, as I see this as a clear winner as an intermittent energy source before we can find cleaner alternatives.

I did get burnt investing in the now-defunct North Atlantic Drilling (OTCPK:NADLQ). A stock that went from $113.90 on 9th June 2014 to zero. Are there any parallels between NADLQ and DLNG? NADLQ also had a high dividend yield. It was also an MLP, with fairly small market capitalization and a small fleet. When I read most of the comments which were posted here on SA just after the cut in distribution was announced, it seemed as many had come to some conclusion that DLNG in fact could go under. Others were speculating that the sponsor Dynagas will press the share price lower and buy enough units to privatize the company.

I think both of those alternatives are highly unlikely.

First, let us look at DLNG as a business. That is what you should do if you own or plan to own units in it. You need to think like a business owner.

First of all, let's look at the present and future revenue stream. Here we know what is happening. The company has all of its ships on fixed long-term charters with average duration remaining of almost 10 years. The backlog as of the third-quarter 2018 was $1.42 billion. Furthermore, transporting LNG is very profitable for now. Therefore, the likelihood of the counterparties not living up to their end of the bargain is close to zero. If they were to do so, it would not be very difficult for DLNG to find substitute employment even at higher rates than what it is currently earning.

Apart from the revenue, the second thing a business owner needs to know is what are the costs now and going forward. The company's accounts are audited. We know how much money goes out to cover operating costs, the finance costs of the ships in the fleet, plus the cost of general administration.

The balance is free cash flow. When you look at DLNG's results for the third-quarter 2018, you will notice, as I pointed out in my last article, that its distribution to unitholders of USD8.88 million a quarter based on revenue of just USD31.32 million was too high. It was 28.35% of revenue. If we compare this with Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG), its number from the corresponding period was only 12.95%. In other words, a much smaller part of its revenue went out of its bank account in the form of a dividend.

Not enough money at DLNG was put aside to deal with the debt refinancing.

You cannot have your cake and eat it too.

We used to joke that in the shipping industry you would usually have seven bad years followed by one good year. Jokes aside, those that do follow the shipping industry know that one of its biggest problems is the volatile nature of its markets. The spot market is like the weather in Melbourne, Australia. Some say it has four seasons in one day. How do you invest in a business where you have very little idea how much you are going to earn? Many industries are cyclical and unpredictable, but this is taking it to another level.

If you can find a shipping company which has fixed its fleet for a long period to good charterers, and at rates which are profitable, you have a much higher probability of making money than if you choose a company which is relying on the spot market.

It could be tempting to buy some companies that are making hay while the sun is shining. After all, the spot market for LNG carriers in the second half of last year would reach more than USD100,000 per day. However, remember the "joke" about seven bad years and the weather in Melbourne.

Source: Fearnley Shipbrokers, Weekly Report 6 Feb. 2019

I will gladly take a predictable revenue stream over the next seven years, and forego the great peaks in earnings. DLNG fits that bill nicely. It did before, and it does so still today.

What Is Next?

Contrary to some who threw in the towel, or vented their frustration over the large cut in distribution, I still have faith in DLNG and intend to cover this stock in the future.

Some may ask if DLNG will suspend the distribution altogether. After all, its CEO has said that this option is on the table. Personally, I do not think the company will do so. The 75% cut will generate an additional $19.98 mil up to the end of the second quarter this year. I assume it will use this money to reduce the principal when it refinances the $250 million notes which mature on October 30th, 2019. This action sends a clear message to the holders of the debt that DLNG understands that the distribution needs to be prudent, as I earlier alluded to.

The sixty-four thousand dollar question is whether it will return to a higher distribution after the refinancing concludes. I think this depends on the terms the company gets on the new note, and whether it wants to increase the amortization of the debt.

The company may also want to try to drop down more ships from Dynagas, as the sponsor has ships it would gladly drop down. The lower distribution enables DLNG to put aside some to be used as equity in such a purchase, but it is not sufficient. It will still have to issue more units.

Conclusion

In my opinion, DLNG is a HOLD. I think patience will pay off, but would want to see how the refinancing of the $250 million note will be executed before I decide to upgrade or downgrade the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.