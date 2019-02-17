What Forward Period Do S&P 500 Earnings Discount?

So for what period can we reasonably expect the S&P 500 index to discount forward earnings?

In 2018, S&P 500 earnings grew mid-20% with tax reform, and the S&P 500 returned -4.35% in calendar '18.

My own expectation for S&P 500 earnings for 2019 was "low teens" (I was thinking more precisely 13% versus last year's "organic" growth rate - ex tax reform - of 14%), and that might be too high.

Originally published February 16, 2019

This chart got a lot of play on Twitter on Friday and Saturday morning, and it tells, but also stimulates, a more important question (maybe): Just how far out does the S&P 500 (the index) discount earnings data?

Here is the "4-week change" in the 2019 S&P 500 EPS estimate for the last six weeks:

2/15/19: -1.47%

-1.47% 2/8/19: -1.73%

-1.73% 2/1/19: -2.32%

-2.32% 1/25/19: -1.85%

-1.85% 1/18/19: -1.87%

-1.87% 1/11/19: -2.03%

The 12-week change and the y/y change are still deteriorating or becoming more negative.

S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Data:

Fwd 4-qtr est: $168.65 vs. $168.79 last week

$168.65 vs. $168.79 last week PE ratio: 16.5x

16.5x PEG ratio: 4.55%

4.55% S&P 500 earnings yield: 6.04% vs. last week's 6.23%

6.04% vs. last week's 6.23% Year-over-year growth of fwd est: +3.6% vs. last week's +3.8%

Summary/conclusion: My own expectation for S&P 500 earnings for 2019 was "low teens" (I was thinking more precisely 13% versus last year's "organic" growth rate - ex tax reform - of 14%), and that might be too high. But here's the rub: in 2018, S&P 500 earnings grew mid-20% with tax reform, and the S&P 500 returned -4.35% in calendar '18. It was a year of sharp P/E contraction to say the least. In 2017, the S&P 500 returned over 22% while S&P 500 earnings grew 12%.

So for what period can we reasonably expect the S&P 500 index to discount forward earnings?

Conventional wisdom says the US stock market looks 9-12 months forward, so 2019's early price action is currently discounting Q4 '19 and potentially the 2020 S&P 500 earnings growth.

The year-over-year drop in expected Q1 '19 earnings seems well discounted in the benchmark already.

Financials got a nice pop this week after it was disclosed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) was a buyer with the latest 13-F filings: JPM, USB, BK, TRV, PNC, and BAC were all mentioned as Financials where Berkshire had increased its stake in the names.

Financials continue to be an overweight sector in 2019 for clients, after a tough 2018. Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), CME (NASDAQ:CME), XLF, and KRE are all top 10 positions for clients. The flatter yield curve is not helping the sector. One positive for the sector is that - despite deterioration in the S&P 500's expected growth in 2019 - expected earnings growth for Financials for 2018 has been stable, at just above 9%, better than the benchmark. That's a plus.

