Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 3: TPG Specialty Lending

This series of articles will discuss a methodology for assessing dividend coverage and BDCs with the potential to increase dividends in 2019.

Part 2 predicted an increase in the amount of dividends paid in 2019 for ARCC. Subsequently, ARCC increased its regular dividend plus another $0.08/share of additional dividends in 2019.

BDCs have been easily outperforming the S&P 500 in 2019 and are now reporting results. This article discusses some of the items investors should be watching when TSLX reports Wednesday.

Business development companies, or BDCs, are almost halfway through reporting calendar year-end results, and this article discusses some of the items that investors should be watching when TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) reports later this week.



Sources: SEC filings and bdcbuzz.com.

Part 2 Follow-Up: The previous article "Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Part 2" predicted an increase in the amount of dividends paid in 2019 for Ares Capital (ARCC). Subsequently, ARCC declared additional dividends totaling $0.08 per share for 2019, to be distributed in four consecutive quarterly payments of $0.02 per share per quarter as well as a first-quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share over the prior dividend. Kipp deVeer, ARCC CEO (from this press release):

Our strong fourth quarter results concluded a great year for ARCC in which we increased annual core earnings 21% over last year, generated record net realized gains, fully covered our dividends from core earnings and grew book value per share for another year. With the strength in our core earnings, the stability in our non-accruals and rotation of the American Capital acquired portfolio largely completed, we increased our Q1-19 quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share and declared additional dividends totaling $0.08 per share for 2019 to be paid evenly over the next four quarters.

In December 2018, I purchased additional shares of multiple "oversold" higher-quality BDCs with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown. As investors jump back into financial stocks, the average BDC has easily outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2019, but still has an average dividend yield of around 10.2%. It should also be noted that the average BDC continually outperforms high-yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), and UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS).



Sources: SEC filings and bdcbuzz.com.

It is interesting to note that BDCs with exposure to collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) such as PSEC, KCAP, and OXSQ are not having a good year so far. Over the last eight weeks, I have had focus articles discussing MRCC, GAIN, OCSL, CGBD, FSK, HTGC, TPVG, GSBD, TCRD, PSEC, and PNNT.

BDCs such as NMFC, GBDC, ARCC, TCPC, MAIN, and TSLX had better price performance from the highs in late August 2018 through December 31, 2018, and were not as oversold going into 2019 which is likely why they have not appreciated as much as the others. The following chart shows the change in stock price from August 31, 2018, through December 31, 2018, but keep in mind that BDCs pay meaningful dividends that are not taken into account.

Source: Yahoo Finance

BDC Dividend Changes For 2019

As mentioned in my recent articles, there are a handful of BDCs that will likely cut dividends in 2019 including Medley Capital (MCC) which announced last week that it was reducing its quarterly dividend by 50% and predicted in my previous articles. However, there are also many more that will likely increase their current regular dividend and/or pay special dividends this year including ARCC as discussed in Part 2.

This article discusses dividend coverage for TSLX and the following are the three methods that I use for ranking dividend coverage:

Historical dividend coverage: Using adjusted earnings (exclude certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc.

Using adjusted earnings (exclude certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc. Projected dividend coverage: Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses.

Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses. Optimal Leverage Analysis: Assessing future dividend coverage based on portfolio growth using available cash and borrowings (leverage) as well as changes in portfolio yield, apples-to-apples comparison of BDC dividend coverage using similar amounts of leverage.

TSLX Historical Dividend Coverage

Most investors rely on historical dividend coverage for assessing potential dividend coverage. However, when it comes to weighting the previously mentioned categories of dividend coverage, historical is typically the least reliable indicator for future coverage. There are many reasons for this, including constantly changing income and expense trends as well as portfolio credit issues. Many of the BDCs that have previously cut dividends announced that the primary drivers of the reduced distributions were related to potentially lower yields on investments either due to yield compression, rotating into safer investments and/or recent portfolio credit issues. Most of these BDCs had "spillover" or excess distributable income and gains that could have been used to cover shortfalls, but management decided to align the dividends with projected earnings.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, TSLX reported between my best- and base-case projections covering its dividend by 130% even after taking into account historically low "other income" and expected decline in portfolio yield from 11.4% to 11.3%. The company has covered its regular dividend by an average of 132% over the last four quarters, growing undistributed taxable income and capital gains.

Sources: SEC filings and bdcbuzz.com

TSLX management continues to produce higher returns by investing in distressed companies through excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets. There was a decrease in "other fees" income which includes prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees. During Q2 2018, TSLX benefitted from the repayment of its $117.5 million asset-based loan with iHeart Communications. Also, other income was lower than in previous quarters:

Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call slides

The company recently paid another special/supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share paid in December which was above the "best case" projected special dividend of $0.03. From the TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call:

Our board announced a fourth quarter dividend of $0.39 per share to shareholders of record as of December 14 payable on January 15. Our Board also declared a Q3 supplemental dividend of $0.05 per share to shareholders of record of November 30 payable December 31. Over the trailing 12 months period, we declared a total of $0.22 in supplemental dividends, while increasing net asset per share pro forma for the impact of supplemental dividends from $16.03 to $16.42. This represents an increase in total dividends declared over the base dividend level of 14.1%, an increase of net asset value per share of 2.4% over the same period.

TSLX Projected Dividend Coverage

Projecting dividend coverage is mostly about reading the trends for income and expenses. This includes general sector and specific company trends, watching and predicting portfolio credit issues, changes to capital structure and borrowing costs as well as estimating a range of performance for portfolio growth and non-recurring income. Many BDCs have recently been experiencing higher portfolio yields due to the impact of rising LIBOR on variable-rate investments. Previously, the BDC sector experienced declining portfolio yields driven by competition for "true" first-lien and higher-quality assets.

For example, TSLX has historically had higher returns due to strong financial covenants and call protections that protect shareholders during higher amounts of prepayments (discussed earlier and below) and worst-case scenarios. From the Q3 earnings call:

Despite recent competitive dynamics we remain committed to high documentation standards and meaningful terms that provide robust downside protection. At quarter-end we maintained effective voting control on 86% of our debt investments, an average of 2.2 financial covenants per debt investment consistent with historical levels. As for mitigating prepayment risk the fair value of our portfolio as a percentage of call protection a quarter-end was 95.8%. This metric means that we have protection in the form of additional economics should our portfolio get repaid in the near-term.



Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call slides.

Previously, management mentioned around $0.05 to $0.06 per share of fee income reserves that will likely be recognized in Q3/Q4 2018 related to iHeart and Rex Energy. During Q4 2018, there will be additional income recognized related to iHeart, as discussed below on the Q3 2018 earnings call:

On iHeart, we reserved $592,000 of certain interest income we received during Q2 in connection with the repayment of our loan principal upon the funding of the company's new debtor-in-possession financing. We created this reserve as a result of an objection filed iHeart's unsecured creditors committee in July on certain portions of our income related-received by the ABL lenders. The UCC now supports a plan of reorganization that removes this prior objection to the ABL claims and we expect to release this income reserve during the fourth quarter.

It is important for investors to understand that one of TSLX's strategies for higher IRRs is investing in distressed retail asset-based lending ("ABL") as "traditional brick and mortar retail gives way to the rise of e-commerce". Historically, borrowers have paid amendment fees to avoid even higher prepayment fees if they decided to refinance. Also, the amendments included additional "borrowing base" providing increased downside protection on the investment. This strategy continues to drive higher fee income including prepayment and amendments fees. From the TSLX Q3 2018 call:

On October 15 whenever ABL our portfolio companies Sears filed voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. The company intends to pursue a store rationalization and going concern sale for all of the remaining assets. Our $17.3 million par value first-lien ABL loan is expected to be rolled out in the first-lien debtor-in-possession financing, which calls for mandatory repayments from the cash proceeds of sale - of asset sales. We believe our investments well secured by the company's working capital assets and additionally for the company's additional real estate collateral which was pledged. Given the milestones in the bankruptcy case, we expect to be fully repaid on our principal investment within the first half of 2019.

Similar to investing in distressed retail assets, the company is focused on increasing returns to shareholders and has recently been investing opportunistically oil/energy but only first-lien "with attractive downside protective features in the form of significant hedged collateral value at current price levels". Management has mentioned that energy exposure would not exceed 10% of the portfolio and only first-lien using appropriate hedges. As discussed earlier, TSLX likely made an "opportunistic" investment in Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) during Q2 2018. FGP remains its largest investment and will likely drive another large special dividend. Again from the Q3 call:

Ferrellgas is a publicly traded distributor of propane with an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The company has a defensive core business with high return on invested capital and a strong management team but faced refinancing difficulties given the challenging regulatory environment for banks. Due to our ability to provide a fully underwritten financing solution through co-investments from affiliated funds we were able to structure a first lien last out position at a low attach point of 0.2X at a low net leverage of 1.7X with highly attractive adjusted returns.

Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call slides.

During Q4 2017, TSLX invested in Northern Oil & Gas, increasing its oil/energy exposure to around 6%, but this investment was repaid in Q4 2018 reducing exposure to 1.3%. TSLX will receive prepayment-related income from Northern Oil & Gas supporting Q4 2018 NII guidance from management of $0.50 to $0.55:

Fourth quarter outlook for payment fee, so there's a large payment fee on Northern Oil that that position was marked at - I'll use the estimate, but that position was marked at 1.13 on - 1.13 at quarter end, which was in how much in equating a dollar, 1.13 a quarter, I'll just use 1.13, we ended up collecting more than the price. And so you can impute that, that there will be a decent amount of prepayment income in Q3, I mean Q4. As Ian said, I think our estimates for Q4, if you just isolate Q4 on NII basis are between Ian, $0.50 and $0.55. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

As of September 30, 2018, TSLX was near the higher end of its historical targeted leverage (debt-to-equity of 0.75 to 0.85) with $483 million available on its credit facility for portfolio growth in the coming quarters. However, as discussed next, shareholders approved the higher use leverage, increasing targeted debt-to-equity between 0.90 and 1.25, and I have taken into account with the updated projections that do not include an upcoming equity offering.

Given our visibility into the late quarter timing of certain repayments, we chose to operate at higher leverage levels during Q3 and ended the quarter with debt-to-equity of 0.83 times, inside the top-end of our historical target range. At quarter end, we had significant liquidity, with $483 million of undrawn revolver capacity. In conjunction with yesterday's earnings release, we also announced an amendment to our revolving credit agreement to reduce the Company's minimum asset coverage ratio covenant from 200% to 150%. This accomplishes two things. First, we now have access to regulatory relief provided by the SBCAA to operate with a significantly expanded regulatory limit cushion. Second, we now have the flexibility to execute on our revised financial policy of 0.9 to 1.25 times debt to equity by selectively growing assets over time and increasing the fundamental earnings power of the business. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

On October 8, 2018, TSLX held a special meeting and shareholders overwhelmingly approved the proposal to allow the company to increase leverage by approving the application to the company of a minimum asset coverage ratio of 150% effective October 9, 2018:

Source: SEC Filings

TSLX recently amended its revolving credit facility to reduce the asset coverage covenant from 200% to 150% with no changes to pricing. TSL Advisers, LLC intends to waive a portion of the management fee in excess of an annual rate of 1.0% on assets financed with higher leverage and revised its target debt to equity range from 0.75x-0.85x to 0.90x-1.25x.

We have also completed all necessary amendments to our revolving credit facility to allow us access to regulatory relief provided by the Small Business Credit Availability Act. Given our capital deployment discipline, which we believe is especially important in today's competitive and late cycle environment, we may from time to time operate below our revised target leverage range of 0.90 to 1.25. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

Source: TSLX 2018 Special Meeting of Stockholders slides.

The table below illustrates the impact on ROEs at differing levels of leverage (debt-to-equity) and levels of credit losses and highlights scenarios at which ROEs exceed book dividend yield (including and excluding the supplemental dividend) and scenarios at which ROEs are below the current base book dividend yield.

As we said in the past, in periods where we see a decrease in our financial leverage, we would expect elevated levels of other fees from repayment activity to support our ROEs. We believe our revised financial policy will allow us to drive incremental ROEs for our shareholders as we reached the higher end of our leverage target. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

Source: TSLX 2018 Special Meeting of Stockholders slides.

The following are the investment-grade ratings from Fitch, S&P, and Kroll under new target leverage range of 0.90x-1.25x debt-to-equity.

Moody's Investors Services has assigned TSLX an investment grade rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook following a review of our investment strategy, track record capital structure and liquidity profile. By maintaining our investment grade ratings profile, our hope is that the spread on our cost of debt over LIBOR does not materially increase overtime. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

Source: TSLX 2018 Special Meeting of Stockholders slides.

Last week, TSLX increased the commitments under its revolving credit facility from $940 million to $1.17 billion and increased the accordion feature from a maximum of $1.25 billion to a maximum of $1.5 billion.

During Q2 2018, the company increased the amounts of its unsecured 2022 notes to $172.5 million likely in preparation of reducing its asset coverage ratio. In February 2018, the company reduced the pricing on its revolving credit facility (from LIBOR + 2.00% to LIBOR + 1.875), and in January 2018, the company issued $150 million of 4.50% five-year senior unsecured notes.

It should be noted that 100% of TSLX's borrowings are at variable rates (based on LIBOR), but the company is adequately positioned for rising interest rates due to "match funding" with 100% of debt investments at variable rates.

Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call slides.

TSLX Optimal Leverage Analysis

This is a longer-term run-rate analysis of dividend coverage that takes into account the potential for portfolio growth with available capital (excluding equity offerings). I typically use stable and higher/lower portfolio yields with minimal amounts of non-recurring income to project dividend coverage with a fully ramped portfolio using "optimal leverage."

For previous examples, please see the articles linked below predicting the previous dividend cuts for Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL):

"Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" mentioned "the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28%, which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the 'Lower Yield' scenario."

"Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts" mentioned "the reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08"

The following table shows various amounts of leverage and portfolio yields to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. However, I consider this to be a conservative view due to the potential for higher fee and prepayment-related income as discussed earlier. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management, and incentive fees. Also, I have taken into account the following:

Management guidance of debt-to-equity of 0.90 to 1.25.

The potential for investing in safer assets at lower yields.

Reduced base management fee to 1.00% on assets financed with debt-to-equity over 1.0.

Slightly higher borrowing rates due to the company diversifying its borrowing sources to take on higher leverage. However, this is partially offset by lower commitment fees.

Slightly higher "Other G&A".

Sources: SEC filings and bdcbuzz.com.

TSLX Summary and General Investing Recommendations

TSLX continues to selectively grow its portfolio using prudent amounts of leverage, onboarding higher-than-average credit quality first-lien investments at higher-than-market yields and providing better-than-average dividend coverage and returns to shareholders. As discussed earlier, TSLX has excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including voting control, call protection prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets. As of September 30, 2018, 100% of the portfolio was meeting all payment and covenant requirements. First-lien debt remains around 94% of the portfolio and management has previously given guidance that the portfolio mix will change over the coming quarters with "junior capital" exposure growing to 5% to 7%.

Source: TSLX 2018 Special Meeting of Stockholders slides.

I firmly believe that TSLX's higher quality of management and the underlying portfolio are appropriate to support the higher use of leverage.

Source: TSLX 2018 Special Meeting of Stockholders slides.

As the company uses higher leverage, management will also be earning higher fees, but there is the potential for a quarterly dividend increase from the current $0.39 to between $0.45 and $0.55 depending on the yield of the new assets. Management recently mentioned increasing the base dividends "to optimize cash back to shareholders":

At 50 basis points of credit loss, 1.25x leverage with a LIBOR curve, EPS is $2.30 to $2.35 a share. And obviously, if you have to distribute 90% of your income at our formula plus our base dividends, we do not meet the RIC requirements. I think what we're signaling is in the event we're able to slowly increase financial leverage, we will have to increase our base dividend given not only the earnings power and the RIC considerations but that we want to optimize cash back to shareholders. Going forward, as the market opportunity that allows us to operate with higher balance sheet leverage within our new targeted range and increase return on equity for the business, we would look to resize our base dividend accordingly. Our practices have set our dividend at a level where we believe we can be consistently earned over the intermediate term and therefore we'd only take action if we believe there's a sustainable increase in the earnings power of the business.[Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

Also, in 2018, TSLX paid $0.22 per share of supplemental dividends which will most likely be higher in 2019, especially given the likelihood of "other fees" associated with the upcoming repayments. In November 2018, management increased its 2018 net investment income ("NII") guidance to $2.07 and $2.12 which is likely conservative, similar to 2017 guidance.

Last quarter, based on year-to-date results, we updated the upper end of our full year guidance from $1.85 to $2.00 per share. Given our Q3 performance and the fee income associated with the repayment of our Northern Oil loan post quarter end, we are revising our full year NII per share guidance to a range of $2.07 to $2.12, which implies an ROE range of 12.9% to 13.2% for 2018. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

However, I am expecting a slight NAV decline in Q4 2018 due to the widening of rate spreads at the end of the year that could impact the supplemental dividend due to the "NAV Constraint Test".

We continue to assess the appropriateness of our base dividend level in the context of the underlying earning power - earnings power of our business to ensure we're optimizing cash distributions and satisfying requirements while preserving the stability of net asset value. [Source: TSLX Q3 2018 earnings call]

To be a successful BDC investor:

As companies report results, closely monitor dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies. There are around 50 publicly-traded BDCs; please be selective.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Target prices and buying points

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Updated rankings and risk profile

One-month preview of upcoming public articles

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.