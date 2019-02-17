Fossil Is Dead. Shares Will End Up Being Worth Nothing

Share price has been dropping by 27% during the last three months, and is due to keep its sharp decline until they are worth nothing.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) posted its FQ4 2018 earnings last Wednesday. The results were well below expectations, missing on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported EPS of $1.01 vs. consensus estimates of $1.21, while the actual revenue amounted to $787m vs. analysts' expectations for $805m. In addition, management issued a weak Q1 guidance, expecting a loss of $0.66 per share and revenue of $458m, both below market expectations. In response, shares plunged 3% to the date of writing.

I believe that even after the recent sell-off, shares are overvalued, and I expect hard times to persist for the foreseeable future.

Fossil's Story

Fossil designs, markets and distributes fashion accessories and leather goods. Its main product category (approximately 80% of revenue) is watches, which it sells under the Fossil brand, as well as through licenses for brands like Michael Kors, Armani and Tory Burch. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 80 retail stores and 123 outlet stores in the United States, as well as 208 retail stores and 133 outlet stores internationally.

While the overall watch industry is expected to face secular headwinds going forward, Fossil's products, channel and sales mix leave it out of touch with consumers. What once was a competitive advantage: selling watches in department stores via sales reps face to face is now a liability. Online shopping, as well as price transparency, has made ordering most of FOSL's and its competitors' products simple, in a space where FOSL has a limited presence. Moreover, as the company's core products are simply cheaply sourced Asian goods, some e-commerce-only businesses like MVMT have moved into the already fragmented watch industry during the recent years, making it even harder for FOSL to contend.

The tough environment for the traditional watch industry was also discussed by Capri (CPRI) CEO Mr. John Idol during the company's last earnings call:

"In the quarter, the thing that really went negatively against us was our watch business, which unfortunately had much larger comp store declines than we had anticipated. We saw that across the industry, both in the wholesale channel and in the retail channel and it wasn't only our brand. The fashion watch category continues to see declines globally and we are being impacted by this secular trend. We now expect declines in watches to continue in the fourth quarter and into next year at a greater rate than we had anticipated."

FOSL has tried to offset these secular headwinds by developing its own smartwatch department; however, it has recently announced a plan to sell its smartwatch technology IP to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for a total amount of $40m, ending investors' hope for any material growth engine to drive FOSL's turnaround trajectory.

With that being said, the only thing management can do in order to limit future losses is trying to improve the overall profitability and to strengthen the company's financial position. Given the decline in revenues, high fixed costs, and expected growth in the smartwatch industry (which FOSL is no more part of), it will be harder for the company to achieve those targets.

The following chart perfectly tells the story of FOSL. Compounded annual decline of 5% on revenue while losing almost 90% of its earnings power is nothing to write home about.

Insiders' Selling Activity Leaves No Place For Optimism

It seems like insiders, including founder and CEO Kosta Kartsotis, have been voting with their feet and losing their conviction in the business. From 2016 to 2018, Kartsotis has reduced his holdings from close to 12% of the common shares outstanding to 6.8% today. That leaves no place for optimism with regard to any future turnaround taking place.

Valuation

After plunging by 27% during the last three months, FOSL's shares are trading for $15.2, almost 3 times its five-year lows, recorded back in September 2017. As I can hardly see how the company will be able to generate positive cash flows in the foreseeable future, I believe it does not make sense to use any kind of valuation methodology in this case. The sad truth should be that as long as the overall picture stays the same, shares will keep their way to being worth nothing.

Bottom Line

The traditional watch industry is experiencing a secular decline and FOSL is no exception. The company's core business is struggling and is unlikely to generate anywhere near the type of revenue, net profit or returns needed to turn the business around. I believe it is only a matter of time until a private equity firm puts its hands on FOSL and de-list its shares from the Nasdaq. As of now, shares are overvalued, as heavy secular headwinds could make the whole business deteriorate rapidly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.