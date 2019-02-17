McDonald's Retains FCF Cow Status While Still Investing Heavily In Its Future

Where management is searching for upside, with an eye on McDonald's EOTF upgrades and its expansion into China.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) recently reported its fourth quarter and full-year results for 2018, giving the market a good look at how the storied fast food chain fared in the face of a turbulent global landscape. The company grew its earnings per share by 18% last year to $7.54, which is the kind of growth trajectory required to justify a TTM P/E ratio just south of 24x as of this writing. EPS growth was made possible through a 14% year-over-year increase in McDonald’s Corporation’s bottom line as its 2018 net income clocked in at $5.9 billion, aided by its outstanding diluted share count dropping by 3% last year due to substantial share repurchases. McDonald’s Corporation yields 2.6% as of this writing, a growing payout that is very well covered by its free cash flow generation. Let’s dig in.

Cash flow cow

Last year, McDonald’s spent $2.7 billion on capital expenditures and that is forecasted to move lower by 15% in 2019 to just $2.3 billion. Stacked up against $7.0 billion in operating cash flow last year, up 25% from 2017 levels, McDonald’s was easily able to cover both its 2018 capex budget and $3.3 billion in dividend payments. $5.2 billion was allocated towards repurchasing its stock in 2018.

On a free cash flow basis, measuring FCF as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, McDonald’s posted 14% growth last year as its FCF climbed up to $4.2 billion. This rock solid FCF position will likely see McDonald’s continue increasing its yield (management boosted the firm's quarterly payout by 15% in Q4 2018) based on its long history of dividend growth.

Looking ahead

What caught the attention of Wall Street was McDonald’s guidance for 2019+. During the company’s conference call, CFO Kevin Ozan stated:

“Over the last several years, we fundamentally enhanced the strength and stability of our business. In anticipation of being substantially complete with our refranchising efforts, we established long-term average annual financial targets set to begin this year. These targets reflect our confidence in our ability over the long term to increase system wide sales 3% to 5%, maintain our operating margin in the mid-40% range, deliver earnings per share growth in the high single-digits and achieve a return on incremental invested capital in the mid-20% range. The strength and reliability of our significant and growing cash flow enables us to return about $25 billion to shareholders over the three-year period ending this year, including our 15% dividend increase announced last September.”

McDonald’s cited labor costs, depreciation expenses, modest commodity price inflation, and foreign currency headwinds as the firm’s four main obstacles this year. It appears management is banking on sales growth, aided by the roll out of the EOTF (Experience of the Future) upgrades, and G&A expense reductions to offset those negatives.

The company is targeting a 4% reduction in its annual G&A expenses this year on a constant currency basis. From 2017 to 2018, McDonald’s reported a 1% reduction in its G&A expense, which came in at $2.2 billion last year. The goal is to knock that down closer to $2.1 billion in 2019, and considering the firm has been successful in trimming these types of expenses in the past, that lends credence to management’s guidance.

Last year, the firm completed 4,500 EOTF projects in America, beating expectations for 4,000 EOTF upgrades. In 2019, management has allocated $1 billion of the firm’s $2.3 billion capital expenditure budget towards completing another 2,000 EOTF upgrades in America. That includes the addition of in-store kiosks and tablets where customers can scan through McDonald’s offerings and place an order. Not having to verbally communicate those orders frees up time for McDonald’s employees to perform other tasks and removes a potential bottleneck in the ordering process.

Those upgrades are expected to drive sales growth by making it easier for customers to place their order both within the store and on their phones. Note that at certain locations, investments are being made to promote outside pickup which ties into the theme of rising food deliveries via third-parties. Also, these upgrades have helped make ordering through McDonald’s mobile app possible. McDonald’s expects to be “substantially complete with EOTF by the end of 2020.”

Its all-day breakfast offering has helped spur a revival in its adjusted sales and the company posted strong comparable sales growth during the fourth quarter in America (2.3%), its International Lead division (5.2%, led by growth in the U.K., Australia, and Germany), its High Growth division (4.8%, led by growth in Italy and the Netherlands), and its Foundational markets division (7.1%, led by growth in Japan). Global comparable sales were up 4.4% in Q4 2018 and 4.5% for the full year, but note that its revenue declined by 8% in 2018 due to its ongoing refranchising strategy.

New store openings will play a key role in pushing McDonald’s revenue growth higher this year. Management noted that:

“New restaurant development continues to be an important component of our growth equation. We plan to open roughly 1,200 new restaurants this year. We will spend approximately $600 million of our capital to open about 300 restaurants in our wholly-owned markets. Our developmental licensees and affiliates will spend their capital for the remaining 900 openings, nearly half of which are planned in China. This is a demonstration of how the financial resources and capabilities brought by our expanded network of developmental licensees create opportunities for accelerated expansion.”

Pushing deeper into Chinese markets has been a common theme for major global brands like McDonald’s over the past couple of decades, but specifically for the fast food industry, the space really started hyping up China’s potential when the world was recovering from the Great Recession back in 2009-2010. As hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers entered the middle class for the first time with hundreds of millions more on their way, largely due to an economic boom sustained by an unlikely combination of free-market reforms and government intervention, it was obvious China was the key to unlocking growth for fast food chains operating in markets that are already saturated.

It is essential for America to reach a trade deal with China in order for McDonald's to do well in the Middle Kingdom due to the risk of a prolonged backlash to American goods & services and in light of the economic hardships currently facing China.

Final thoughts

McDonald’s Corporation is investing in its future by expanding its store footprint and upgrading locations in core markets, all while still retaining its status as a free cash flow cow. Management is allocating a portion of McDonald’s Corporation’s success to shareholders in the form of dividend increases and capital appreciation upside (aided by share buybacks and strong EPS growth). As its North American upgrades and expansion into China continue to play out, McDonald’s Corporation hopes to generate meaningful sales and ultimately net income growth in the years ahead. Thanks for reading.

